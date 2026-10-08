About Typst

Typst is a markup-based typesetting system and a web editor from Berlin, built as an alternative to LaTeX. Martin Haug and Laurenz Mädje started the compiler in 2019 at TU Berlin and incorporated Typst GmbH in 2023. The compiler is open source under the Apache 2.0 licence, and the web app is closed source. The free plan gives 200MB of storage and up to 100 files per project. Typst Pro costs $7.99 or €7.99 a month, or $79.99 or €79.99 a year, and adds comments, Git sync with GitHub and GitLab, and Zotero and Mendeley sync.

Typst is a typesetting language and a compiler that turns markup into PDF, PNG, SVG and, in preview, HTML. Authors write plain-text markup with Markdown-like syntax for headings, emphasis and lists, and call functions with a hash sign. Typst has built-in maths, tables, bibliographies that read BibTeX files, and a scripting language for templates. The compiler is a single binary written in Rust and downloads packages on first use.

Martin Haug and Laurenz Mädje began building the compiler in 2019 and first published Typst in 2022 through their master’s theses at Technische Universität Berlin. Typst GmbH was incorporated in Berlin in 2023. On 21 March 2023 the company opened the web app to everyone as a public beta and published the compiler on GitHub under the Apache 2.0 licence. Haug is CEO, Mädje is CTO and the main language designer.

The company earns money from the closed-source web app. Typst Pro adds comments, review-only shares, folders, private packages, Git sync and reference sync. Typst On-Premises runs the web app in a customer’s own data centre from 5 organisation members, and Open Source Support sells help to teams that build on the compiler. In August 2025 Typst said it was financially sustainable, had 5 team members in 3 countries and users at more than 3,500 universities and laboratories. The hosted web app stores data in a data centre in Germany.