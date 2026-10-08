- a month for Typst Pro, or $79.99 a year
- $7.99
- storage on the free plan, 2GB on Pro
- 200MB
- stars on the open-source compiler on GitHub
- 56K
- universities and laboratories with Typst users, according to Typst
- 3,500+
About Typst
Typst is a markup-based typesetting system and a web editor from Berlin, built as an alternative to LaTeX. Martin Haug and Laurenz Mädje started the compiler in 2019 at TU Berlin and incorporated Typst GmbH in 2023. The compiler is open source under the Apache 2.0 licence, and the web app is closed source. The free plan gives 200MB of storage and up to 100 files per project. Typst Pro costs $7.99 or €7.99 a month, or $79.99 or €79.99 a year, and adds comments, Git sync with GitHub and GitLab, and Zotero and Mendeley sync.
Typst is a typesetting language and a compiler that turns markup into PDF, PNG, SVG and, in preview, HTML. Authors write plain-text markup with Markdown-like syntax for headings, emphasis and lists, and call functions with a hash sign. Typst has built-in maths, tables, bibliographies that read BibTeX files, and a scripting language for templates. The compiler is a single binary written in Rust and downloads packages on first use.
Martin Haug and Laurenz Mädje began building the compiler in 2019 and first published Typst in 2022 through their master’s theses at Technische Universität Berlin. Typst GmbH was incorporated in Berlin in 2023. On 21 March 2023 the company opened the web app to everyone as a public beta and published the compiler on GitHub under the Apache 2.0 licence. Haug is CEO, Mädje is CTO and the main language designer.
The company earns money from the closed-source web app. Typst Pro adds comments, review-only shares, folders, private packages, Git sync and reference sync. Typst On-Premises runs the web app in a customer’s own data centre from 5 organisation members, and Open Source Support sells help to teams that build on the compiler. In August 2025 Typst said it was financially sustainable, had 5 team members in 3 countries and users at more than 3,500 universities and laboratories. The hosted web app stores data in a data centre in Germany.
History
- 2019 Martin Haug and Laurenz Mädje start building the Typst compiler. The GitHub repository dates from 24 September 2019.
- 2022 Haug and Mädje first publish Typst through their master’s theses at TU Berlin.
- 2023 Typst GmbH is incorporated in Berlin.
- 2023 On 21 March, after three months of closed preview, the web app opens as a public beta and the compiler goes open source.
- 2023 On 30 June the team ships a package manager for Typst, built in one week.
- 2025 Typst 0.13 comes out on 19 February with a first experimental HTML export.
- 2025 On 2 April IJIMAI becomes the first journal with an official template on Typst Universe.
- 2025 On 20 August Typst reports 5 team members in 3 countries and users at over 3,500 academic institutions.
- 2025 On 26 September Typst Pro gets project folders and review-only share links.
- 2025 Typst 0.14 comes out on 24 October and produces accessible, tagged PDFs by default.
- 2025 GitHub’s Octoverse report of 28 October ranks Typst the second fastest-growing language by percentage.
- 2026 Typst 0.15 comes out on 15 June with variable fonts, MathML and multiple bibliographies.
Leadership
- MH Martin Haug Founder and CEO, managing director
- LM Laurenz Mädje Founder and CTO, managing director, main language designer
- AG Ana Gelez Software engineer, first hire, Typst Universe
- TS Tobias Schmitz Software engineer on the compiler since 2025
- GM Gabriel Moreira Freelance software engineer on the compiler, from Brazil
Roles from the Typst about page and the imprint on 8 October 2026. The jobs page listed no open positions.
How Typst works
- storage and up to 100 files per project, free
- 200MB
- storage and up to 1,000 files per project on Pro
- 2GB
- full refund for first-time Pro subscribers
- 14 days
- Markup with Markdown-like syntax
- Built-in maths mode
- Tables from CSV and JSON
- BibTeX-compatible bibliographies
- Real-time collaboration
- Teams with administrators
- Import from LaTeX, Word and Markdown
- Community templates on Typst Universe
- Comments on Pro
- GitHub and GitLab sync on Pro
- Zotero and Mendeley sync on Pro
- Presentation mode on Pro
- Accessible PDF output
- HTML export in preview
Video, blogs and resources
- Guide for LaTeX usersHow LaTeX commands, packages and bibliographies map to Typst, and its limits↗
- Typst documentationTutorial, language reference and changelog↗
- Web app docsProjects, teams, comments, Git and reference sync↗
- Typst UniverseCommunity packages and templates↗
- PlaygroundTry the language in the browser without an account↗
Products
- Typst web app An editor in the browser with a live preview, autocomplete and real-time collaboration. Projects can start from a Typst Universe template or from converted LaTeX, Word or Markdown files. Share links give read or write access, and teams own projects together. Web app docs
- Typst compiler The open-source command-line compiler under the Apache 2.0 licence, with 400+ contributors on GitHub. It runs on Windows, macOS and Linux, installs with winget or Homebrew, and works as a library inside other apps. Version 0.15.1 is current. Open source
- Typst Universe The public hub for community packages and templates, from journal articles and theses to CVs and slides. In August 2025 it held over 400 packages and about 390 templates. IJIMAI has an official journal template there. Universe
- Comments and review shares Typst Pro comments attach to a range of text and stay with it during editing. A review-only share link lets supervisors and co-authors comment without changing the text. Collaborators can comment without Pro when the project owner has it. Comments docs
- Typst On-Premises The web app on the customer’s own servers, from 5 organisation members, with LDAP access control, shared packages and fonts, and priority support. Typst names IABG and Neodyme as On-Premises users. Pricing
- Open Source Support Commercial support contracts for companies that run the open-source compiler, with help on deployment, patches and usage. Typst says UBS uses it to generate transactional documents. About
How much is Typst?
- Free $0/mo Free, 200MB storage, 100 files per project, €0
- 14% off yearly Pro $6.67/mo $79.99 a year, or $7.99 monthly; €79.99 a year or €7.99 monthly; £67.81 a year or £6.77 monthly; 2GB storage
- On-Premises Custom from 5 organisation members, on request
Is Typst free?
The free plan has no time limit. It includes projects, sharing and collaboration, community packages and templates, conversion from LaTeX, Word and Markdown, error Assists, 200MB of storage and up to 100 files per project.
Prices on typst.app/pricing on 8 October 2026, for one user, in US dollars, euros (Germany and France) and British pounds. Typst’s terms say all amounts include VAT. The US price was shown without sales tax. The yearly plan saves 14%, and its monthly figure is the yearly price divided by 12. The pricing page lists no student or education discount. Typst Pro has no free trial; first-time subscribers get a full refund if they cancel within 14 days.
How to cancel Typst ProTerms
- Withdrawal for EU consumers ↗
- Email hello@typst.app or write to Typst GmbH within 14 days of the purchase
- State clearly that you withdraw from the contract
- Typst refunds the payment within 14 days of your notice
- First-time Pro subscribers get a full refund if they cancel within the first 14 days.
- A subscription with a fixed term renews for the same term unless you cancel it.
- If your data exceeds the free 200MB after Pro ends, you can read it for up to 6 months but cannot edit or add files.
- Deleting the account permanently deletes all projects and backups, so export your files first.
Refund rules
- Law
- German law applies. Consumers keep the mandatory protections of the country where they live.
- Free plan
- Free users can end the contract at any time. Typst can end it with one week’s notice.
Typst pricing page and terms of 10 May 2024, checked on 8 October 2026
Typst for organisationsPricing and contact
- 01Teams in the web app own shared projects. Comments and other editing features of Pro work for the team when one administrator has Typst Pro.
- 02Private packages and templates stay inside a workspace on Pro.
- 03Typst On-Premises runs the web app in your own data centre, and no user data leaves your infrastructure.
- 04On-Premises adds LDAP access control, shared packages and fonts, and priority support.
- 05Single sign-on with OpenID Connect is in closed preview for teams.
- 06Open Source Support covers companies that run the free compiler on their own servers.
On-Premises starts at 5 organisation members, priced on request, 8 October 2026.
Is Typst worth it?
What users like
- In a survey of closed-preview testers, most people became productive in Typst in an hour or less.Typst blog, March 2023
- The compiler is free and open source under Apache 2.0, so documents can always be compiled offline.Typst open source page
- GitHub’s Octoverse 2025 ranked Typst the second fastest-growing language by percentage.Wikipedia
- Collaborators get comments and other Pro editing features when the project owner pays.Typst comments docs
What users criticise
- The plotting ecosystem is smaller than PGF/TikZ in LaTeX.Typst guide for LaTeX users
- Changing page margins forces a page break.Typst guide for LaTeX users
- Few journals accept Typst manuscripts. Wikipedia names IJIMAI and JUTI as of April 2026.Wikipedia
- There is no student discount, and Git sync is still marked experimental.Typst pricing page
What users and the project itself report, not our rating. Typst has no Trustpilot page and no reviews on G2. The free plan has 200MB of storage, and Pro costs $7.99 or €7.99 a month.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Typst GmbH, Heidestraße 34, c/o beyond Quartier Heidestraße, 10557 Berlin, Germany
- Company
- Typst GmbH, HRB 251907 B, Amtsgericht Berlin-Charlottenburg
- Managing directors
- Martin Ernst Haug, Laurenz Mädje
- VAT ID
- DE 360 900 961
- Incorporated
- 2023 in Berlin
- Data hosting
- Data centre in Germany for the web app
- Terms of use
- German law, version of 10 May 2024
Alternatives to Typst
- Overleaf🇬🇧 United Kingdom An online LaTeX editor from London. Its free plan allows 1 collaborator per project and a 10-second compile timeout, and the Student plan costs $8.25 a month billed yearly. →
- Mendeley🇬🇧 United Kingdom A reference manager from Elsevier. Typst Pro syncs bibliographies from Mendeley and Zotero. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other higher education companies
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany
- Lecturio🇩🇪 Germany
- Unibuddy🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Studi🇫🇷 France
More EdTech from Germany
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Typst profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/typst"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
Typst FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.