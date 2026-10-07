About Overleaf

Overleaf is an online LaTeX editor for research papers, theses and technical documents. John Hammersley and John Lees-Miller started it in London in 2011 as WriteLaTeX, and the research software group Digital Science is its majority shareholder. The free plan allows 1 collaborator per project, a 10-second compile timeout and 24 hours of history. Paid plans cost $8.25 a month for students, $16.75 for Standard and $33.25 for Pro on yearly billing, with a 240-second timeout, track changes, Git and GitHub. Universities buy campus access through Overleaf Commons.

Overleaf runs LaTeX in the browser. Authors write in the Code Editor or the Visual Editor, and Overleaf compiles the project to PDF on its servers. Co-authors edit the same project in real time, leave comments, chat and suggest tracked changes. Projects sync with Git, GitHub, Dropbox and the reference managers Zotero, Mendeley and Papers.

John Hammersley and John Lees-Miller, both mathematicians, started building the editor in 2011 as WriteLaTeX. Their company, WriteLaTeX Limited, was registered in London on 31 December 2012. They launched the Overleaf beta on 16 January 2014 at the British Library. Digital Science made a strategic investment the same year. On 20 July 2017 Overleaf bought its rival ShareLaTeX, and the two services merged into Overleaf v2.

WriteLaTeX Limited became Digital Science UK Limited on 28 October 2021. Hammersley left the board on 30 April 2024, and Lees-Miller is still a director. In June 2025 Digital Science added AI Assist with language feedback and LaTeX tools. The current plans give every user a daily AI allowance, and paid plans add an AI Assistant chat. Overleaf also publishes its editor as open source under AGPL-3.0, and sells Server Pro for on-premises use.