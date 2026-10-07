About Learning People

Learning People is an online training company from Hove, near Brighton, in the UK. It sells career pathways that bundle vendor certifications such as CompTIA A+, Network+ and Security+, AWS, Microsoft Azure, PRINCE2, APM and PMP with study support and career coaching. Prices are quoted after a phone consultation; the course pages show finance prices from £90 to £139 a month in the UK, and reviewers report totals of about £3,000 to over £5,000. Learning People offers no job guarantee and no money-back guarantee, only a 14-day cooling-off period. Trustpilot rates it 4.5 on 4,881 reviews, and the 1-star reviews (7%) mostly describe sales calls, refunds and course prices.

Learning People trains career changers for entry-level jobs in IT, cyber security, cloud, data, software development, business analysis and project management. Every enrolment starts with a phone call from a Career Consultant, who builds a pathway of several certifications and quotes the price. Students study online and self-paced, mostly on Skillsoft’s Percipio platform and ILX for project management, with live classes for some courses. The fee includes the official exam vouchers. StudentCare™ handles study support, and Career Services coaches students on CVs, LinkedIn and interviews after their first exam.

Patrick Aylmer founded the company in 2010. The Learning People Ltd was incorporated in England on 9 March 2010 and is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority for credit broking, so it can arrange course loans through lenders such as Omni Capital, Buyline and Snap Finance. In May 2021 Cow Corner Investments (No.3) Limited took over the company. In April 2026 Aylmer and Alex Cheney bought back a majority from private equity investors, and Cheney became CEO in May 2026. The parent also owned NelsonCroom, the AccountingCPD brand, until it sold it in September 2024.

In the year to 31 March 2025 group revenue fell 33% to £16.0 million, from £23.8 million. The UK brought £10.2 million and Australia and New Zealand £5.7 million; Europe and the rest of the world together brought less than £0.1 million. The site serves only the UK and Australia & New Zealand, and the US and South African addresses return an error. The new owners plan an office in South Africa and are looking at Canada, the USA and the UAE. In July 2026 Learning People launched Learning People Lite, a web shop with short self-paced courses from £149.