Learning People
Online IT, cyber, data and project management certification pathways with career coaching.
- students since 2010, according to Learning People
- 55,000+
- a month on finance, UK course programmes
- from £90
- group revenue, year to March 2025
- £16.0M
- on Trustpilot, 4,881 reviews
- 4.5
About Learning People
Learning People is an online training company from Hove, near Brighton, in the UK. It sells career pathways that bundle vendor certifications such as CompTIA A+, Network+ and Security+, AWS, Microsoft Azure, PRINCE2, APM and PMP with study support and career coaching. Prices are quoted after a phone consultation; the course pages show finance prices from £90 to £139 a month in the UK, and reviewers report totals of about £3,000 to over £5,000. Learning People offers no job guarantee and no money-back guarantee, only a 14-day cooling-off period. Trustpilot rates it 4.5 on 4,881 reviews, and the 1-star reviews (7%) mostly describe sales calls, refunds and course prices.
Learning People trains career changers for entry-level jobs in IT, cyber security, cloud, data, software development, business analysis and project management. Every enrolment starts with a phone call from a Career Consultant, who builds a pathway of several certifications and quotes the price. Students study online and self-paced, mostly on Skillsoft’s Percipio platform and ILX for project management, with live classes for some courses. The fee includes the official exam vouchers. StudentCare™ handles study support, and Career Services coaches students on CVs, LinkedIn and interviews after their first exam.
Patrick Aylmer founded the company in 2010. The Learning People Ltd was incorporated in England on 9 March 2010 and is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority for credit broking, so it can arrange course loans through lenders such as Omni Capital, Buyline and Snap Finance. In May 2021 Cow Corner Investments (No.3) Limited took over the company. In April 2026 Aylmer and Alex Cheney bought back a majority from private equity investors, and Cheney became CEO in May 2026. The parent also owned NelsonCroom, the AccountingCPD brand, until it sold it in September 2024.
In the year to 31 March 2025 group revenue fell 33% to £16.0 million, from £23.8 million. The UK brought £10.2 million and Australia and New Zealand £5.7 million; Europe and the rest of the world together brought less than £0.1 million. The site serves only the UK and Australia & New Zealand, and the US and South African addresses return an error. The new owners plan an office in South Africa and are looking at Canada, the USA and the UAE. In July 2026 Learning People launched Learning People Lite, a web shop with short self-paced courses from £149.
History
- 2010 The Learning People Ltd is incorporated on 9 March, with Patrick Aylmer and Christopher Hayward as directors.
- 2013 Learning People sets up its StudentCare™ support team.
- 2015 The Financial Conduct Authority authorises The Learning People Ltd on 2 July.
- 2017 The Learning People AU Pty Limited gets its Australian business number on 20 November.
- 2018 Launches Career Services with coaching in three phases.
- 2021 Cow Corner Investments (No.3) Limited takes control of the company on 14 May. Patrick Aylmer leaves the board of The Learning People Ltd in December.
- 2022 Wins CompTIA’s Outstanding Leader award for the APAC region for the third year in a row.
- 2023 Wins Skillsoft’s EMEA Best Customer Support Team and Best Partner of the Year awards. The Learning People UK Limited is incorporated on 24 August.
- 2024 Launches the LEAP Careers employer network. Sells NelsonCroom on 3 September for £4.0 million in cash and £1.6 million deferred.
- 2025 Revenue falls to £16.0 million in the year to March. Wins Skillsoft EMEA Technology Content Partner of the Year in May. In October the UK Cyber Security Council maps the Security+ course to its Associate level.
- 2026 The Succession Plan Ltd takes majority control of the parent on 23 April. Alex Cheney becomes CEO in May, and Learning People Lite opens in July.
Leadership
- AC Alex Cheney CEO and co-owner
- PA Patrick Aylmer Founder and director
- MW Mark Wheatland Head of Education
- AW Andy Winstanley Head of Operations
- EB Emma Beard Head of Student Care
- ME Matt Everitt Director of Enrolments
Roles from the Meet the team page and the ownership announcement of 3 June 2026. Companies House lists Alex Cheney and Laura Woolley as directors of The Learning People Ltd. Patrick Aylmer left that board in December 2021 and is a director of the parent Cow Corner Investments (No.3) Limited. The previous CEO, named Nick Hayles in the announcement, is Nicholas Joe Hales at Companies House.
Careerslearning-people.breezy.hr
- Finance1
- Operations1
How Learning People teaches
- months of platform access, set at enrolment
- 12–24
- minimum score in exam prep before a tech exam voucher
- 80%
- phases of Career Services coaching
- 3
- Consultation call before enrolment
- Pathways of several vendor certifications
- Exam vouchers included in the fee
- Free resits on some courses
- Skillsoft Percipio and ILX platforms
- Ask a Mentor chat on Percipio, weekdays 2pm–10pm UK time
- Live classes for CompTIA A+, Network+, Data+, coding and project management courses
- StudentCare™ check-in calls and study plans
- Career Services coaching after the first exam
- LinkedIn student and alumni group
- Taught in English only
Courses at Learning People
Career programmes4
- Cybersecurity Training Program (Entry-Level)
- Cyber Security Ethical Hacker Program (Entry-Level)
- Data Analyst Training Program (Entry-level)
- Project Management Training Program, entry, intermediate and senior level
Cyber security10
- CompTIA Security+
- CompTIA CySA+
- CompTIA PenTest+
- CompTIA SecurityX (CASP+)
- Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) v13
- CISSP
- CISM
- CISA
- SSCP
- Associate Cyber Security Professional (ACSP) pathway
IT and cloud7
- CompTIA A+
- CompTIA Network+
- CompTIA Cloud+
- AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner
- AWS Solutions Architect Associate and Professional
- AWS Developer, SysOps and DevOps
- Microsoft Azure AZ-900, AZ-204, AI-200 and Solutions Architect Expert
Data and coding8
- CompTIA Data+
- Microsoft Power BI PL-300
- Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900
- Data Analyst to Data Scientist
- Python Novice to Pythonista
- Java Novice to Javanista
- Front-end PLUS
- ISTQB Certified Tester Foundation Level
Project management and business analysis9
- PRINCE2® Foundation and Practitioner
- PMP
- CAPM
- APM PFQ and PMQ
- AgilePM® Foundation and Practitioner
- ABC Scrum Master
- Change Management Foundation
- BCS Foundation Certificate in Business Analysis
- ECBA and CBAP
Courses listed in the menu and on the course pages of learningpeople.com/uk on 7 October 2026. The project management category shows 29 courses. Each career programme adds AI courses such as AI Fundamentals and AWS Certified AI Practitioner.
Video, blogs and resources
- About our pricingWhy prices are quoted, and why there is no job or money-back guarantee↗
- FAQEnrolment, exams, platforms, cancellation and the answers to critical reviews↗
- Finance optionsOmni Capital, Buyline and Snap Finance↗
- Career training programmesSeven programmes with monthly finance prices↗
- Terms and conditionsCooling-off, fees, credit agreements and exam rules↗
Products
- Cybersecurity Training Program (Entry-Level) About 170 study hours, 3 to 6 months part-time. The programme bundles IT Foundations, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, AI Foundations and AWS Certified AI Practitioner, with exam vouchers, live classes and career coaching. Finance price from £105 a month. Programme page
- Project Management Training Program Three levels. The entry level takes about 100 hours and bundles APM PFQ, AgilePM® Foundation, Change Management Foundation, BCS Business Analysis and AI courses, from £90 a month. Intermediate costs from £105 and senior from £102 a month. Programme page
- Data Analyst Training Program About 140 study hours with CompTIA Data+, Microsoft DP-900, Microsoft Power BI PL-300 and AWS Certified AI Practitioner. Finance price from £100 a month. Programme page
- Career Services Coaching in three phases: professional brand, networking, and applications with interview practice. Students get full access after their first certification or two projects, and coaching continues after the course ends. Career Services
- Learning People Lite A web shop with short self-paced courses bought without a sales call, launched in July 2026. Most AI+ courses by AI CERTs® cost £149, and the AI Skills Accelerator costs £595. Online store
- For businesses Certification pathways for company teams on Skillsoft content, with skills benchmarking before and after. Programmes are quoted per organisation after a free 30-minute consultation. For businesses
How much is Learning People?
- Project Management, entry level £90/mo from £90 a month, on finance, about 100 study hours
- Data Analyst, entry level £100/mo from £100 a month, on finance, about 140 study hours
- Project Management, senior level £102/mo from £102 a month, on finance
- Cybersecurity, entry level £105/mo from £105 a month, on finance, about 170 study hours
- Project Management, intermediate £105/mo from £105 a month, on finance, four qualifications
- Ethical Hacker, entry level £139/mo from £139 a month, on finance
Is Learning People free?
The consultation call is free. Learning People Lite sells short courses from £149 without a call.
Finance prices in pounds from the UK career programme pages on 7 October 2026. Learning People publishes no full course prices: the final price comes as a quote after the consultation call, and a quote is valid for 14 days. The terms say fees include VAT and exam fees, and enrolment needs a deposit. The site does not show the loan term, the interest rate or the total cost on finance. Trustpilot reviewers report paying about £3,000 for CompTIA Data+, £3,445 and £3,500 for programmes, and over £5,000 for a full course.
How to cancel Learning PeopleTerms and conditions
- In writing ↗
- Write to Learning People by email or by post to The Agora, Second Floor, Ellen Street, Hove, BN3 3LN
- Do it within 14 days of signing the terms and conditions
- Cancel any Continuous Payment Authority in the same 14 days
- In the 14 days you may spend up to 6 hours on the learning platform. Past 6 hours you lose the cooling-off refund.
- Learning People refunds within 30 days, minus licence and exam fees already paid for courses such as PRINCE2, ITIL 4 and MSP.
- After 14 days the full fee is due, also when you stop studying or pay through a loan.
- A loan is a contract with the lender. Leaving the course does not end the repayments.
- Extensions must be requested at least 14 days before access ends and may cost a fee. Work, moving house and holidays do not count as reasons.
- The Change of Circumstances policy can give more time or adjust payments. It gives no refund of course fees.
Refund rules
- United Kingdom
- 14-day cooling-off period from the date you sign the terms.
- After 14 days
- No cancellation. The fees are payable in full.
- Late payment
- Learning People may block access, end the instalment plan after 14 days and pass the debt to a collection agency after 30 days.
- Law
- The law of England and Wales applies.
From the Learning People terms and conditions and FAQ, checked on 7 October 2026.
For companiesFor businesses
- 01A consultant maps a team to named certifications and benchmarks skills before and after the training.
- 02Teams learn on Skillsoft content with video, audio, live labs and AI-based recommendations by role.
- 03Managers get team-level reports on engagement and exam readiness.
- 04A second year of a business account gives 10% off, rising to 25% in the fifth year.
Quoted per organisation after a free 30-minute consultation.
Apps and ratings
- Percipio by SkillsoftVideos, practice labs and the Ask a Mentor chat for IT, cyber and data courses
- ILX portalProject management courses with tutor support by email
- Student PortalNew portal for studies, exams and employer contacts
- MobileNo Learning People app in the App Store, checked on 7 October 2026
Is Learning People worth it?
What learners like
- A student passed CompTIA A+, Network+ and Security+ with support from named staff.Niall Lewis, Trustpilot, September 2026
- StudentCare follows up before, during and after the certification.Michael, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Exam dates can be moved several times within the study period.BetsyAlordiah, Trustpilot, October 2026
- 91% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars. Learning People invites its students to review.Trustpilot, 4,881 reviews
What learners criticise
- The consultant pushed for a long phone call, and the need for a third-party loan with a credit check came up only after the finance application.Aron, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A student who paid £3,445 and barely used the course got extra time and no refund after the cooling-off period.Olivia Okeke, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A cyber student says the sales team promised a job within two months.Luke Fordred, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Practice questions mention software that left the market about eight years ago.Tim P, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Career support is generic advice on CVs and cover letters with little follow-up.Laviza, Trustpilot, September 2026
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. 7% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star. They name repeated sales calls, the 14-day cancellation limit, totals of £3,000–£5,000 for content available more cheaply elsewhere, and career support below what the sales call described. Learning People answers on its FAQ page: consultants “may call a few times”, and it gives a Net Promoter Score of 73.
Learning People reviews
-
“I particularly appreciated that there was no pushy sales approach at any point, which made the whole process feel genuinely supportive rather than transactional.”Kat Page · 7 October 2026 · App Store I’ve really enjoyed my experience with…
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“Also had a great support system as I got check in calls and emails.”BetsyAlordiah · 7 October 2026 · App Store I had a good Do it yourself experience…
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“I took the CompTIA Data+ certification with them, their learning material is good and helpful but I believe it is not worth £3000.”Laviza · 25 September 2026 · App Store Not worth £3000
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“I was heavily oversold the course - 5 exams and 6 courses and 12 months to complete.”Elena · 21 September 2026 · App Store Whilst there is a lot of support which…
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“I told them at the outset that I preferred email because I am time pressed.”Aron · 31 July 2026 · App Store 1 star – Opaque sales tactics and deliberate lack of transparency
Latest news
- 2025Skillsoft EMEA Technology Content Partner of the Year
- 2023Skillsoft EMEA Best Customer Support Team and Best Partner of the Year
- 2022CompTIA Outstanding Leader, APAC, third year in a row
- New ownership announcement
- Learning People’s Security+ training is now recognised by the UK Cyber Security Council
- Skillsoft EMEA Technology Content Partner of the Year 2025
- Learning People win CompTIA’s Outstanding Leader award for the third consecutive year
- Skillsoft EMEA Partner and Customer Support Team of the Year
Contacts and company data
- StudentCare™StudentCare@learningpeople.co.uk
- Career Servicescareerservices@learningpeople.co.uk
- Financefinance@learningpeople.co.uk
- Phone, UK+44 1273 907919
- EnquiriesContact form
- Legal entity
- The Learning People Ltd, The Agora, 2nd Floor, Ellen Street, Hove, East Sussex, BN3 3LN, United Kingdom
- Company number
- The Learning People Ltd, 07182042, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 9 March 2010, SIC 85590 Other education
- UK trading company
- The Learning People UK Limited, 15094686, since 24 August 2023
- FCA
- Firm reference 689955, authorised since 2 July 2015, credit broking
- Parent
- Cow Corner Investments (No.3) Limited, 12316884
- Australia
- The Learning People AU Pty Limited, ABN 69 621 319 917
- Ireland
- The Learning People (IRE) Limited, Dublin 2, according to the group accounts
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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