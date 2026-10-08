About Northcoders

Northcoders is a coding bootcamp from Manchester, run by Northcoders Limited and owned by the AIM-listed Northcoders Group plc. On 8 October 2026 it sells two 13-week full-time bootcamps, in Software Development and in Data Engineering, AI & Machine Learning, and three 2-week upskilling courses in AI, cloud and data engineering. All courses run remotely on live teaching hours, usually 8:30 to 17:00 UK time. A bootcamp costs £8,000, or £7,500 paid in full at least two weeks before the start, and the payment options page says no funded places are available. Ofsted rated Northcoders Limited Outstanding in every area after a May 2025 inspection.

Northcoders trains career changers to work as junior software developers and data engineers. The Software Development Bootcamp is for beginners and covers Python and JavaScript, APIs, React and a team project. The Data Engineering, AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp needs some coding knowledge and covers Python, SQL, AWS, ETL, machine learning and a RAG project. Applicants get free Learn2Code pre-course material, then pass an Entry Challenge or a Technical Interview. Northcoders gives no certificate, and its FAQ says this lets it change the curriculum quickly.

Northcoders Limited was incorporated in England on 11 December 2015, and Chris Hill has been a director since that day. Chris Hill, a former software developer at Sky, is CEO. Amul Batra joined the first cohort in April 2016, became a director in 2018 and is Chief Operations Officer. The holding company Northcoders Group plc listed on AIM in July 2021. In February 2023 it bought Tech Returners, a Manchester company that retrains people returning to tech after a career break.

Free Skills Bootcamps paid by the Department for Education brought 87% of group revenue in 2024. In January 2024 Northcoders won a £10 million DfE contract for 18 months, and in April 2025 the government confirmed it would not extend it. Funding moved to regional authorities, and Northcoders now bids only where funded places support its consultancy Counter. Revenue fell from £8.8 million in 2024 to £4.9 million in 2025 and to £1.4 million in the first half of 2026. The group says 76% of its 2026 revenue comes from corporate customers.