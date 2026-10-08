Tech skills 🇬🇧 Manchester, United Kingdom Since 2015 4.4 · 10 ratings

Northcoders

Remote 13-week software development and data engineering bootcamps.

Visit northcoders.com All companies
bootcamp price, £7,500 paid in advance
£8,000
full-time and remote, 8:30 to 17:00
13 weeks
graduates, according to Northcoders
4,300+
Ofsted grade in every area, May 2025
Outstanding

About Northcoders

Northcoders is a coding bootcamp from Manchester, run by Northcoders Limited and owned by the AIM-listed Northcoders Group plc. On 8 October 2026 it sells two 13-week full-time bootcamps, in Software Development and in Data Engineering, AI & Machine Learning, and three 2-week upskilling courses in AI, cloud and data engineering. All courses run remotely on live teaching hours, usually 8:30 to 17:00 UK time. A bootcamp costs £8,000, or £7,500 paid in full at least two weeks before the start, and the payment options page says no funded places are available. Ofsted rated Northcoders Limited Outstanding in every area after a May 2025 inspection.

Northcoders trains career changers to work as junior software developers and data engineers. The Software Development Bootcamp is for beginners and covers Python and JavaScript, APIs, React and a team project. The Data Engineering, AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp needs some coding knowledge and covers Python, SQL, AWS, ETL, machine learning and a RAG project. Applicants get free Learn2Code pre-course material, then pass an Entry Challenge or a Technical Interview. Northcoders gives no certificate, and its FAQ says this lets it change the curriculum quickly.

Northcoders Limited was incorporated in England on 11 December 2015, and Chris Hill has been a director since that day. Chris Hill, a former software developer at Sky, is CEO. Amul Batra joined the first cohort in April 2016, became a director in 2018 and is Chief Operations Officer. The holding company Northcoders Group plc listed on AIM in July 2021. In February 2023 it bought Tech Returners, a Manchester company that retrains people returning to tech after a career break.

Free Skills Bootcamps paid by the Department for Education brought 87% of group revenue in 2024. In January 2024 Northcoders won a £10 million DfE contract for 18 months, and in April 2025 the government confirmed it would not extend it. Funding moved to regional authorities, and Northcoders now bids only where funded places support its consultancy Counter. Revenue fell from £8.8 million in 2024 to £4.9 million in 2025 and to £1.4 million in the first half of 2026. The group says 76% of its 2026 revenue comes from corporate customers.

History

  1. 2015 Northcoders Limited is incorporated in England on 11 December, with Chris Hill as a director.
  2. 2016 The first bootcamp cohort starts in Manchester in April.
  3. 2018 Amul Batra, a graduate of the first cohort, becomes a director in July.
  4. 2020 Northcoders buys TechEd and becomes an accredited apprenticeship provider in December.
  5. 2021 Northcoders Group plc is admitted to trading on AIM on 27 July under the ticker CODE.
  6. 2023 Buys Tech Returners in February for £1.576 million in cash and shares. Ofsted rates the apprenticeship company Northcoders Teched Limited Good.
  7. 2024 Wins a £10 million DfE Skills Bootcamp contract for 18 months in January. Rebrands its business division as Counter in May.
  8. 2025 Launches an AI and Machine Learning bootcamp in June. Ofsted rates Northcoders Limited Outstanding in every area after a May inspection. The DfE contract ends, and a £0.25 million GLA contract funds 31 London seats.
  9. 2025 Closes its Leeds office in November.
  10. 2026 Reports 2025 revenue of £4.9 million, down from £8.8 million. Launches Northcoders AI for companies in September.

Northcoders funding and investors

AIM-listed public company
  1. July 2021
    AIM listing Amount not disclosed

    Public shareholders

    Source: Northcoders investor site
  2. March 2025
    Debt facility £1.5 million

    Lead: NatWest NatWest

    Source: Northcoders RNS, 5 March 2025

Northcoders Group plc has traded on AIM since 27 July 2021. On 27 August 2026 it had 8,011,469 shares in issue, and 42.5% of them were not in public hands. In March 2025 NatWest gave the group a £1.5 million loan facility. Cash was £0.6 million on 30 June 2026.

Leadership

  • Chris Hill Founder and CEO
  • Amul Batra Chief Operations Officer
  • Angela Williams Non-Executive Chair
  • Nick Parker Non-Executive Director

Roles from the investor site board page and Companies House on 8 October 2026. Charlotte Prior, the former CFO, resigned as a director of Northcoders Group plc on 20 March 2026; the board page still lists her.

How Northcoders teaches

full-time, Monday to Friday
13 weeks
remote, live core hours
100%
hiring partners, according to Northcoders
600+
  • Live teaching on Zoom
  • Pair programming
  • Dedicated mentor for each part of the course
  • Entry Challenge or Technical Interview before a place is confirmed
  • Team project at the end
  • Career coach during the bootcamp and after graduation
  • Mock interviews and CV feedback
  • Private jobs board for alumni
  • Slack community
  • No certificate
Northcoders says it has helped over 4,000 people move into tech careers and that more than 4,300 students have graduated. Ofsted wrote in June 2025 that almost all students who complete their courses quickly find work in the digital industry. Northcoders publishes no audited employment rate on its course pages.
northcoders.com home page and Ofsted report on Northcoders Limited, checked on 8 October 2026

Courses at Northcoders

Bootcamps, 13 weeks full-time2

  • Software Development Bootcamp, for beginners
  • Data Engineering, AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp, some coding knowledge needed

Upskilling, 2 weeks3

  • Upskill in AI & Machine Learning
  • Upskill in Cloud Engineering & DevOps
  • Upskill in Data Engineering Fundamentals

Before the bootcamp3

  • Learn2Code pre-course material, free after applying
  • Introduction to Coding Basics in Python, guided
  • Programming Foundations, guided

For companies4

  • Onboarding academies
  • Hire a Northcoder
  • Counter teams
  • Northcoders AI

Courses listed on northcoders.com on 8 October 2026. Both bootcamps show a 14 December start, remote. The upskilling courses start on 2 November (cloud), 16 November (data engineering) and 30 November (AI). Northcoders no longer lists the cloud engineering bootcamp; cloud and DevOps run as a 2-week course and as week 6 of the data bootcamp.

Products

  • Software Development Bootcamp 13 weeks full-time and remote, 8:30 to 17:00, Monday to Friday. Learners study Python and JavaScript, build REST APIs, learn React and spend three weeks on a team project. The last week covers CVs and interviews. Course page
  • Data Engineering, AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp 13 weeks full-time and remote. Learners work in Python, SQL and AWS, build ETL pipelines and orchestration, then study neural networks, LLMs and embeddings and build a RAG system. Teams of 4 to 6 build a data application in weeks 11 and 12. Course page
  • Upskilling courses 2-week courses on Zoom for developers and data engineers with Python experience. The supported option runs 8:30 to 17:00. The part-time option has a live lecture from 10:30 to 12:00 each day and self-guided exercises. Upskilling courses
  • Counter and Northcoders for Business Counter places teams of Northcoders and Tech Returners alumni into client companies as consultants, and clients can hire them at the end. Northcoders also runs onboarding academies and AI training for company teams. For business

How much is Northcoders?

  • Standard price £8,000 per 13-week bootcamp
  • Saves £500 Advance payment £7,500 paid in full at least 2 weeks before the start
  • Interest-free plan, StepEx £8,000 £250 deposit and £322.91 a month for 24 months
  • Funded Skills Bootcamp £0 no places available on 8 October 2026

Is Northcoders free?

The payment options page says the national DfE Skills Bootcamp funding has closed and no funded places are available. Northcoders occasionally gets local funding, and London residents can register interest. Learn2Code pre-course material is free.

Prices in pounds on northcoders.com on 8 October 2026, the same for both bootcamps. The StepEx payment plan is for UK residents only and subject to affordability checks. Upskilling courses: AI & Machine Learning and Cloud Engineering & DevOps cost £1,450 full-time or £1,200 part-time; Data Engineering Fundamentals costs £1,200 or £850.

How to cancel a Northcoders bootcamp

Terms and conditions
  • Email ↗
    1. Tell Northcoders in writing within 14 days of the day after the contract is formed
    2. Give the bank account for the refund
    3. Northcoders refunds within 14 days of the cancellation
  • If the course or the initial learning activities start inside the 14 days, Northcoders may deduct the part already delivered.
  • After the 14-day period you can still leave, without a refund of fees or the non-refundable deposit.
  • If Northcoders removes you for performance, it refunds a pro-rata amount at its discretion.
  • Northcoders can end your place if attendance drops, with no automatic refund.
  • Unpaid fees carry interest at 2% above the Bank of England base rate.

Refund rules

United Kingdom
14-day statutory cancellation period from the day after the contract is formed.
After 14 days
No refund of course fees or deposit.
StepEx plan
A separate agreement with the FCA-regulated lender StepEx.

From the Northcoders terms and conditions, checked on 8 October 2026.

For companies

For business
  • 01Counter places teams of trained technologists into client companies, and clients can take them on as employees at the end of an engagement at no extra cost.
  • 02Counter revenue grew 77% to £1.5 million in 2025, and about £2.4 million is recognised or contracted for 2026.
  • 03Counter is on public sector frameworks such as G-Cloud and gained ISO 9001, 14001 and 27001 in early 2026.
  • 04Northcoders AI, launched in September 2026, trains company teams in AI engineering and adoption.

Price on request.

Ratings

Is Northcoders worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Course Report lists 10 reviews, and one of them describes a different training company. Northcoders’ Trustpilot page has no reviews on 8 October 2026.

Latest news

  1. Northcoders Group interim results for H1 2026
  2. Northcoders Group final results for 2025
  3. B2C Skills Bootcamp contract with the Greater London Authority
  4. Outstanding Ofsted inspection rating
  5. DfE contract and regional funding model
  6. Northcoders swoops for Tech Returners, BusinessCloud

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Northcoders Limited, Cubo, No.1, Spinningfields, Manchester, M3 3EB, United Kingdom
Company number
09912193, England and Wales
Incorporated
11 December 2015
Status
Active, private limited company
Parent company
Northcoders Group plc, 13378742, owns 75% or more
Stock market
AIM, ticker CODE, since 27 July 2021
Ofsted
Outstanding, inspected 13 May 2025, URN 2656426

Alternatives to Northcoders

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Northcoders FAQ

On 8 October 2026 both 13-week bootcamps cost £8,000. If you pay in full at least two weeks before the start, the price is £7,500. The interest-free StepEx plan takes a £250 deposit and £322.91 a month for 24 months. The 2-week upskilling courses cost £850 to £1,450.

Not on 8 October 2026. The payment options page says the national DfE Skills Bootcamp funding has closed and no funded places are available. Northcoders sometimes gets local funding, for example from the Greater London Authority, and London residents can leave their details for future places.

Two full-time bootcamps: Software Development, for beginners, and Data Engineering, AI & Machine Learning, which needs some coding knowledge. Both last 13 weeks. Cloud Engineering & DevOps, AI & Machine Learning and Data Engineering Fundamentals run as 2-week upskilling courses.

Bootcamps last 13 weeks, full-time, from 8:30 to 17:00, Monday to Friday. All courses are fully remote, so you can join from outside England if you can attend the live core hours.

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