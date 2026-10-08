- bootcamp price, £7,500 paid in advance
- £8,000
- full-time and remote, 8:30 to 17:00
- 13 weeks
- graduates, according to Northcoders
- 4,300+
- Ofsted grade in every area, May 2025
- Outstanding
About Northcoders
Northcoders is a coding bootcamp from Manchester, run by Northcoders Limited and owned by the AIM-listed Northcoders Group plc. On 8 October 2026 it sells two 13-week full-time bootcamps, in Software Development and in Data Engineering, AI & Machine Learning, and three 2-week upskilling courses in AI, cloud and data engineering. All courses run remotely on live teaching hours, usually 8:30 to 17:00 UK time. A bootcamp costs £8,000, or £7,500 paid in full at least two weeks before the start, and the payment options page says no funded places are available. Ofsted rated Northcoders Limited Outstanding in every area after a May 2025 inspection.
Northcoders trains career changers to work as junior software developers and data engineers. The Software Development Bootcamp is for beginners and covers Python and JavaScript, APIs, React and a team project. The Data Engineering, AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp needs some coding knowledge and covers Python, SQL, AWS, ETL, machine learning and a RAG project. Applicants get free Learn2Code pre-course material, then pass an Entry Challenge or a Technical Interview. Northcoders gives no certificate, and its FAQ says this lets it change the curriculum quickly.
Northcoders Limited was incorporated in England on 11 December 2015, and Chris Hill has been a director since that day. Chris Hill, a former software developer at Sky, is CEO. Amul Batra joined the first cohort in April 2016, became a director in 2018 and is Chief Operations Officer. The holding company Northcoders Group plc listed on AIM in July 2021. In February 2023 it bought Tech Returners, a Manchester company that retrains people returning to tech after a career break.
Free Skills Bootcamps paid by the Department for Education brought 87% of group revenue in 2024. In January 2024 Northcoders won a £10 million DfE contract for 18 months, and in April 2025 the government confirmed it would not extend it. Funding moved to regional authorities, and Northcoders now bids only where funded places support its consultancy Counter. Revenue fell from £8.8 million in 2024 to £4.9 million in 2025 and to £1.4 million in the first half of 2026. The group says 76% of its 2026 revenue comes from corporate customers.
History
- 2015 Northcoders Limited is incorporated in England on 11 December, with Chris Hill as a director.
- 2016 The first bootcamp cohort starts in Manchester in April.
- 2018 Amul Batra, a graduate of the first cohort, becomes a director in July.
- 2020 Northcoders buys TechEd and becomes an accredited apprenticeship provider in December.
- 2021 Northcoders Group plc is admitted to trading on AIM on 27 July under the ticker CODE.
- 2023 Buys Tech Returners in February for £1.576 million in cash and shares. Ofsted rates the apprenticeship company Northcoders Teched Limited Good.
- 2024 Wins a £10 million DfE Skills Bootcamp contract for 18 months in January. Rebrands its business division as Counter in May.
- 2025 Launches an AI and Machine Learning bootcamp in June. Ofsted rates Northcoders Limited Outstanding in every area after a May inspection. The DfE contract ends, and a £0.25 million GLA contract funds 31 London seats.
- 2025 Closes its Leeds office in November.
- 2026 Reports 2025 revenue of £4.9 million, down from £8.8 million. Launches Northcoders AI for companies in September.
Northcoders funding and investors
- July 2021 AIM listing Amount not disclosed
Public shareholdersSource: Northcoders investor site
- March 2025 Debt facility £1.5 million
Lead: NatWest NatWestSource: Northcoders RNS, 5 March 2025
Northcoders Group plc has traded on AIM since 27 July 2021. On 27 August 2026 it had 8,011,469 shares in issue, and 42.5% of them were not in public hands. In March 2025 NatWest gave the group a £1.5 million loan facility. Cash was £0.6 million on 30 June 2026.
Leadership
- CH Chris Hill Founder and CEO
- AB Amul Batra Chief Operations Officer
- AW Angela Williams Non-Executive Chair
- NP Nick Parker Non-Executive Director
Roles from the investor site board page and Companies House on 8 October 2026. Charlotte Prior, the former CFO, resigned as a director of Northcoders Group plc on 20 March 2026; the board page still lists her.
How Northcoders teaches
- full-time, Monday to Friday
- 13 weeks
- remote, live core hours
- 100%
- hiring partners, according to Northcoders
- 600+
- Live teaching on Zoom
- Pair programming
- Dedicated mentor for each part of the course
- Entry Challenge or Technical Interview before a place is confirmed
- Team project at the end
- Career coach during the bootcamp and after graduation
- Mock interviews and CV feedback
- Private jobs board for alumni
- Slack community
- No certificate
Courses at Northcoders
Bootcamps, 13 weeks full-time2
- Software Development Bootcamp, for beginners
- Data Engineering, AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp, some coding knowledge needed
Upskilling, 2 weeks3
- Upskill in AI & Machine Learning
- Upskill in Cloud Engineering & DevOps
- Upskill in Data Engineering Fundamentals
Before the bootcamp3
- Learn2Code pre-course material, free after applying
- Introduction to Coding Basics in Python, guided
- Programming Foundations, guided
For companies4
- Onboarding academies
- Hire a Northcoder
- Counter teams
- Northcoders AI
Courses listed on northcoders.com on 8 October 2026. Both bootcamps show a 14 December start, remote. The upskilling courses start on 2 November (cloud), 16 November (data engineering) and 30 November (AI). Northcoders no longer lists the cloud engineering bootcamp; cloud and DevOps run as a 2-week course and as week 6 of the data bootcamp.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Software Development Bootcamp 13 weeks full-time and remote, 8:30 to 17:00, Monday to Friday. Learners study Python and JavaScript, build REST APIs, learn React and spend three weeks on a team project. The last week covers CVs and interviews. Course page
- Data Engineering, AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp 13 weeks full-time and remote. Learners work in Python, SQL and AWS, build ETL pipelines and orchestration, then study neural networks, LLMs and embeddings and build a RAG system. Teams of 4 to 6 build a data application in weeks 11 and 12. Course page
- Upskilling courses 2-week courses on Zoom for developers and data engineers with Python experience. The supported option runs 8:30 to 17:00. The part-time option has a live lecture from 10:30 to 12:00 each day and self-guided exercises. Upskilling courses
- Counter and Northcoders for Business Counter places teams of Northcoders and Tech Returners alumni into client companies as consultants, and clients can hire them at the end. Northcoders also runs onboarding academies and AI training for company teams. For business
How much is Northcoders?
- Standard price £8,000 per 13-week bootcamp
- Saves £500 Advance payment £7,500 paid in full at least 2 weeks before the start
- Interest-free plan, StepEx £8,000 £250 deposit and £322.91 a month for 24 months
- Funded Skills Bootcamp £0 no places available on 8 October 2026
Is Northcoders free?
The payment options page says the national DfE Skills Bootcamp funding has closed and no funded places are available. Northcoders occasionally gets local funding, and London residents can register interest. Learn2Code pre-course material is free.
Prices in pounds on northcoders.com on 8 October 2026, the same for both bootcamps. The StepEx payment plan is for UK residents only and subject to affordability checks. Upskilling courses: AI & Machine Learning and Cloud Engineering & DevOps cost £1,450 full-time or £1,200 part-time; Data Engineering Fundamentals costs £1,200 or £850.
How to cancel a Northcoders bootcampTerms and conditions
- Email ↗
- Tell Northcoders in writing within 14 days of the day after the contract is formed
- Give the bank account for the refund
- Northcoders refunds within 14 days of the cancellation
- If the course or the initial learning activities start inside the 14 days, Northcoders may deduct the part already delivered.
- After the 14-day period you can still leave, without a refund of fees or the non-refundable deposit.
- If Northcoders removes you for performance, it refunds a pro-rata amount at its discretion.
- Northcoders can end your place if attendance drops, with no automatic refund.
- Unpaid fees carry interest at 2% above the Bank of England base rate.
Refund rules
- United Kingdom
- 14-day statutory cancellation period from the day after the contract is formed.
- After 14 days
- No refund of course fees or deposit.
- StepEx plan
- A separate agreement with the FCA-regulated lender StepEx.
From the Northcoders terms and conditions, checked on 8 October 2026.
For companiesFor business
- 01Counter places teams of trained technologists into client companies, and clients can take them on as employees at the end of an engagement at no extra cost.
- 02Counter revenue grew 77% to £1.5 million in 2025, and about £2.4 million is recognised or contracted for 2026.
- 03Counter is on public sector frameworks such as G-Cloud and gained ISO 9001, 14001 and 27001 in early 2026.
- 04Northcoders AI, launched in September 2026, trains company teams in AI engineering and adoption.
Price on request.
Ratings
Is Northcoders worth it?
What learners like
- Ofsted graded every area Outstanding and praised the mentors and careers consultants.Ofsted report, June 2025
- Graduates praise the tutors and the curriculum, and a 2021 graduate found a developer job before graduating.Course Report reviews, 2017–2021
- Eight of ten Course Report reviews give 5 stars.Course Report, 10 reviews
What learners criticise
- A 2019 graduate rated job support 1 out of 5 after the first job offer fell through.Course Report review, July 2020
- A 2022 student wrote that most of the course is pair work with little tutor support.Course Report review, February 2022
- Most public reviews are from 2017 to 2022, and Trustpilot shows no reviews.Course Report and Trustpilot
- Fees are non-refundable after the 14-day cancellation period.Northcoders terms and conditions
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Course Report lists 10 reviews, and one of them describes a different training company. Northcoders’ Trustpilot page has no reviews on 8 October 2026.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Generalhello@northcoders.com
- Phone0333 050 4368
- Investorsir@northcoders.com
- Contact pagenorthcoders.com/contact-us
- Legal entity
- Northcoders Limited, Cubo, No.1, Spinningfields, Manchester, M3 3EB, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 09912193, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 11 December 2015
- Status
- Active, private limited company
- Parent company
- Northcoders Group plc, 13378742, owns 75% or more
- Stock market
- AIM, ticker CODE, since 27 July 2021
- Ofsted
- Outstanding, inspected 13 May 2025, URN 2656426
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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