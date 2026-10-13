About Educake

Educake is a British online homework and quiz platform for schools, from KS2 to A-level. Teachers pick questions from a bank of about 100,000 auto-marked questions, and students type short answers and get feedback at once. Students and teachers log in at my.educake.co.uk, with Google and Microsoft sign-in available. A school pays per subject per year, from £550 to £880 for most secondary subjects, without VAT. Charley Darbishire founded the company in Oxford in 2011, and Twinkl has owned it since July 2023.

Educake sells online homework and revision quizzes to UK and British international schools. A teacher chooses an area of the exam specification, picks questions and sets them as a quiz. Most questions ask for a typed answer of one to three words, and the marking accepts spelling mistakes. Students see their results straight away, and the teacher sees class results next to national averages.

Charley Darbishire started Educake in Oxford in 2011, after working on revision guides at CGP and Hodder Education. He began with secondary science. In 2017 Educake Science won the Bett Award for Secondary Digital Content, when the company had two full-time employees and 120 subscribing schools. Later Educake added English, maths, humanities, computer science, PE, business, French and Spanish, then primary and A-level science.

In July 2023 Twinkl, the Sheffield publisher of teaching resources, bought Educake. Twinkl Ltd holds more than 75% of the shares, and in May 2025 the registered office moved to Twinkl’s business park in Sheffield. The Educake team still works from Oxford under managing director Nicola Allen. Educake says that over half a million students use it and that 1 in 4 UK schools use it.