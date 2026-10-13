- questions in the bank, according to Educake
- 100,000
- subjects from KS2 to A-level
- 10
- answered questions by February 2025
- 2 billion
- a year for GCSE science, a school, without VAT
- £880
About Educake
Educake is a British online homework and quiz platform for schools, from KS2 to A-level. Teachers pick questions from a bank of about 100,000 auto-marked questions, and students type short answers and get feedback at once. Students and teachers log in at my.educake.co.uk, with Google and Microsoft sign-in available. A school pays per subject per year, from £550 to £880 for most secondary subjects, without VAT. Charley Darbishire founded the company in Oxford in 2011, and Twinkl has owned it since July 2023.
Educake sells online homework and revision quizzes to UK and British international schools. A teacher chooses an area of the exam specification, picks questions and sets them as a quiz. Most questions ask for a typed answer of one to three words, and the marking accepts spelling mistakes. Students see their results straight away, and the teacher sees class results next to national averages.
Charley Darbishire started Educake in Oxford in 2011, after working on revision guides at CGP and Hodder Education. He began with secondary science. In 2017 Educake Science won the Bett Award for Secondary Digital Content, when the company had two full-time employees and 120 subscribing schools. Later Educake added English, maths, humanities, computer science, PE, business, French and Spanish, then primary and A-level science.
In July 2023 Twinkl, the Sheffield publisher of teaching resources, bought Educake. Twinkl Ltd holds more than 75% of the shares, and in May 2025 the registered office moved to Twinkl’s business park in Sheffield. The Educake team still works from Oxford under managing director Nicola Allen. Educake says that over half a million students use it and that 1 in 4 UK schools use it.
History
- 2011 Charley Darbishire registers Educake Ltd in England on 9 November.
- 2017 Educake Science wins the Bett Award for Secondary Digital Content. About 120 schools subscribe.
- 2022 A Year 11 student in Wisbech answers the 1 billionth question on Educake on 20 September.
- 2023 Wins the Bett Award for Assessment, Planning and Progress Monitoring in March.
- 2023 Joins the Twinkl Group in July. Twinkl Ltd becomes the controlling shareholder on 27 July.
- 2024 Charley Darbishire leaves the board of directors in February.
- 2025 A Year 10 student at The Manor Academy answers the 2 billionth question in February.
- 2025 Launches a new maths question bank with short support videos in April.
- 2025 Moves the registered office from Oxford to Sheffield in May.
- 2025 Launches French and Spanish GCSE for the Edexcel specification in June, with listening questions.
- 2026 Releases free transition quizzes for Year 7 English, maths and science in June.
- 2026 Adds KS3 English skills content in August.
Leadership
- NA Nicola Allen Managing director
- AW Anna Wallis Product director
- CY Constance Young Head of editorial
- JS Jonathan Seaton Director, Twinkl co-founder and CEO
Founder Charley Darbishire left the board in February 2024. The team page lists account managers, events, marketing, product and editorial staff.
How Educake works
- specification-mapped questions
- 100,000
- words in most typed answers
- 1–3
- days of free trial for schools
- 30
- Marking accepts spelling mistakes
- Unlimited quiz retakes
- Revision Wizard
- Study guides for AQA, Edexcel and OCR science
- Maths support videos
- French and Spanish listening questions
- Whiteboard quiz mode
- Class and national averages
- Google and Microsoft sign-in
- Class sync through Wonde with Arbor, Bromcom and SIMS
Subjects and key stages at Educake
Primary, KS23
- English
- Maths
- Science
Core subjects, KS3 and GCSE3
- Science: AQA, Edexcel, OCR Gateway, WJEC, CCEA, Int GCSE
- English: AQA, Edexcel, Eduqas, Int GCSE Edexcel
- Maths: AQA, Edexcel, Int GCSE Edexcel and Cambridge
Other GCSE subjects6
- Geography
- History
- Computer science
- PE, including Cambridge Nationals and BTEC Sport
- Business
- French and Spanish
A-level4
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- AQA and OCR
Subjects and exam boards from the Educake pricing page on 13 October 2026. Business has no KS3 content. The international page also mentions IB questions.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Educake Secondary Auto-marked homework and revision quizzes for KS3 and GCSE in 9 subjects. Teachers set quizzes from the specification and compare class results with national averages. Secondary subjects
- Educake Primary Auto-marked KS2 quizzes in English, maths and science, used as an alternative to printed SATs past papers. Educake Primary
- A-level science Quizzes for AQA and OCR biology, chemistry and physics, with diagrams and data on what students revise and for how long. A-level science
- Revision Wizard Students set themselves quizzes on any topic. The Revision Wizard picks the next topic from their strengths and weaknesses. Student help
- Educake at home A monthly plan for parents of 11 to 16 year olds with science, English and maths, at £30 a month after a 7-day trial. At home
- Leadership and trusts Whole-school data for senior leaders. Multi-academy trusts can share template tests across academies and get a discount from four schools. Pricing for trusts
How much is Educake?
- Primary £400–£800/year £400–£800 a year, KS2 English, maths and science
- Most exam boards Science £880/year £880 a year, KS3 and GCSE
- English £880/year £880 a year, KS3 and GCSE
- Maths £880/year £880 a year, KS3 and GCSE
- Geography, history, computer science, PE, business, French and Spanish £550/year £550 a year each, per subject
- A-level science £350–£750/year £350–£750 a year, biology, chemistry and physics
- Educake at home £30 a month one student, rolling monthly
Is Educake free?
Schools get a 30-day free trial with full access and no credit card, one per school. Parents get a 7-day free trial of Educake at home.
School prices on educake.co.uk on 13 October 2026, in pounds, per subject per year, without VAT. Every school plan includes unlimited teachers and students. Schools get 5% off for 2 or 3 subjects, 10% for 4 or 5 and 15% for 6 or more. Trusts with four or more schools and special schools get discounts on request.
How to cancel EducakeHelp centre
- School subscription ↗
- Email support@educake.co.uk within 15 days of the invoice date
- Educake refunds the subscription in full
- Educake at home ↗
- Email support@educake.co.uk
- Cancel before the 7-day trial ends or before the next monthly payment
- A school subscription ends after the invoiced period unless the school renews it in writing.
- Educake at home renews every month until the parent cancels.
- Educake does not refund home payments that were already taken.
Refund rules
- Schools
- Full refund within 15 days of the invoice date, according to the help centre.
- Terms of May 2022
- Charges are non-cancellable and non-refundable, payable within 30 days of the invoice.
- Families
- No refunds for monthly payments already taken.
From the Educake help centre, the At home page and the terms updated in May 2022, checked on 13 October 2026.
Educake for trusts and school leadersPricing for schools
- 01One school subscription covers unlimited teachers and students in the chosen subjects.
- 02Multi-academy trusts can share template tests across all academies.
- 03Trusts buying for four or more schools get a discount on request.
- 04Schools pay once a year by BACS, cheque or card.
From £550 per subject a year without VAT on 13 October 2026. Multi-subject discounts of 5% to 15%.
Apps and ratings
- WebDesktop, tablet and phone browsers
- Google and Microsoft sign-inStudents link their school account once
- MIS syncClasses through Wonde with Arbor, Bromcom and SIMS
- AppsNo current app; old Educake for Students apps keep working on devices that have them
Is Educake worth it?
What students and teachers like
- A student rates Educake above Sparx Science.Finn Handley, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A student says Educake tries to help teachers monitor students.Eleanor Vance, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Heads of department say quizzes take little time to set and cut marking.Educake testimonials
What students and teachers criticise
- A student reports a quiz answer that he believes is wrong.Oscar Law, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A student complains that the marking expects very specific answers.Sebastian, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A student says simple tasks get complicated and support replies lack the information asked for.Eleanor Vance, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 88% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.Trustpilot, 296 reviews
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most Trustpilot reviews come from students who get Educake as homework, and many of them are joke posts. Educake has not invited customers to review recently, according to Trustpilot.
Educake reviews
-
“so much better than sparx science”Finn Handley · 9 October 2026 · App Store so much better than sparx science
-
“It is fine. Okay”Rafe McAnaney · 12 October 2026 · App Store It is fine
-
“Simple tasks have an admirable talent for becoming unnecessarily complicated”Eleanor Vance · 18 September 2026 · App Store An Educational Experience in Patience
-
“it had a wrong answer i even checked with google”Oscar Law · 13 September 2026 · App Store it had a wrong answer
Latest news
- 2023Bett Award, Assessment, Planning and Progress Monitoring
- 2017Bett Award, Secondary Digital Content, for Educake Science
- Educake launches transition insights quizzes for Year 7
- Educake launches French and Spanish GCSE
- A new Educake Maths question bank and videos
- Nottinghamshire student answers the 2 billionth question
- Educake joins the Twinkl Group
- Educake wins a Bett Award 2023
- Wisbech student answers the 1 billionth question
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@educake.co.uk
- Phone+44 1865 800 808, weekdays 8 to 5
- PostNew Barclay House, 234 Botley Rd, Oxford OX2 0HP
- DemoBook a 20-minute demo
- Legal entity
- Educake Ltd, Building B Hallamshire Business Park, Napier Street, Sheffield, S11 8HA, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 07839821, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 9 November 2011
- Status
- Active
- Controlling shareholder
- Twinkl Ltd (07201458), 75% or more since 27 July 2023
- Nature of business
- SIC 85600, educational support services
Alternatives to Educake
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Weekly maths, reading and science homework for secondary schools, from Exeter, sold to schools only. →
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free revision courses and teacher-set homework from KS2 to A Level, with a paid Premium plan, from London. →
- Tassomai🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive quiz homework and revision for GCSE and KS3 that schools buy and families can subscribe to. →
- GCSEPod🇬🇧 United Kingdom Short GCSE video lessons, quizzes and assignments for secondary schools, from Newcastle upon Tyne. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Educake’s owner, with more than 1,000,000 teaching resources from early years to secondary, from Sheffield. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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