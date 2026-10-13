About Quizalize

Quizalize is a classroom quiz platform from Zzish Ltd, a company registered in England in January 2013. Teachers build a quiz or pick one from the library, and students join in a browser with a class code. A quiz runs as a leaderboard or as one of 10 team and solo games, and the answers feed a mastery dashboard. Basic is free for one class of 20 students, and Standard costs $9.99 a month billed yearly in the US. Schools buy plans for several teachers on a quote.

Quizalize turns a teacher’s quiz into a class game and records each student’s answers. Students open the student page on a phone, tablet or laptop, type the class code and pick their name. The teacher sees results by question and by learning objective, and can send different follow-up work to students with different scores.

Charles Wiles started Zzish after his son fell behind at school and his teachers had no time for personal help. He registered Zzish Ltd in England on 28 January 2013. Wiles worked at Google before, as its first product manager hired outside the US, according to FLTMag. Daisy Hill joined him to lead the commercial side and sat on the board from 2018 to 2024.

Zzish raised money through equity crowdfunding on Crowdcube in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2023. By December 2021 the total reached £2.9 million, by the company’s count. In 2026 the site added Quizalize Notebook, an AI workspace for quizzes, lessons and slides, and Zzish runs Marvely, an AI speaking-practice app for language exams.