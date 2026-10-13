- teachers, according to Quizalize
- 100,000+
- countries with users
- 180
- questions answered since launch
- 250m+
- team and solo games
- 10
About Quizalize
Quizalize is a classroom quiz platform from Zzish Ltd, a company registered in England in January 2013. Teachers build a quiz or pick one from the library, and students join in a browser with a class code. A quiz runs as a leaderboard or as one of 10 team and solo games, and the answers feed a mastery dashboard. Basic is free for one class of 20 students, and Standard costs $9.99 a month billed yearly in the US. Schools buy plans for several teachers on a quote.
Quizalize turns a teacher’s quiz into a class game and records each student’s answers. Students open the student page on a phone, tablet or laptop, type the class code and pick their name. The teacher sees results by question and by learning objective, and can send different follow-up work to students with different scores.
Charles Wiles started Zzish after his son fell behind at school and his teachers had no time for personal help. He registered Zzish Ltd in England on 28 January 2013. Wiles worked at Google before, as its first product manager hired outside the US, according to FLTMag. Daisy Hill joined him to lead the commercial side and sat on the board from 2018 to 2024.
Zzish raised money through equity crowdfunding on Crowdcube in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2023. By December 2021 the total reached £2.9 million, by the company’s count. In 2026 the site added Quizalize Notebook, an AI workspace for quizzes, lessons and slides, and Zzish runs Marvely, an AI speaking-practice app for language exams.
History
- 2013 Charles Wiles registers Zzish Ltd in England on 28 January.
- 2014 The Zzish platform launches in London, according to FLTMag.
- 2017 Zzish raises more than £1.3 million in its first Crowdcube round.
- 2018 A second Crowdcube round closes with more than £525,000 from over 300 investors. Daisy Hill joins the board in March.
- 2021 A Crowdcube round closes at £988,827 from 811 new shareholders in 58 countries. Crowdfunding reaches £2.9 million in total.
- 2022 BusinessCloud ranks Zzish 17th on its EdTech 50 list.
- 2023 Zzish opens another Crowdcube round in December, with an AI quiz creator and the Blockerzz Gold Rush game among new features.
- 2024 Daisy Hill and Christopher Mathews leave the board in September. The registered office moves to Barnet.
- 2026 Marvely opens free GCSE speaking practice to teachers in March. The Quizalize site launches Notebook for quizzes, lessons and slides.
Quizalize funding and investors
- 2017 Equity crowdfunding more than £1.3 million
Crowdcube investorsSource: Crowdfund Insider
- August 2018 Equity crowdfunding more than £525,000
300+ Crowdcube investorsSource: Crowdfund Insider
- December 2021 Equity crowdfunding £988,827
811 new shareholders in 58 countriesSource: Quizalize blog
The total comes from Zzish’s own blog. Zzish ran another Crowdcube round from December 2023, and its final amount is not in the sources we checked. Companies House shows new share allotments in April 2025, August 2025 and June 2026 without amounts raised.
Leadership
- CW Charles Wiles Co-founder, director and company secretary since 2013
Charles Wiles signed the 2021 blog post as CEO and co-founder, and the 2023 post calls him co-CEO. Daisy Hill co-led the company and was a director from March 2018 to September 2024, according to Companies House.
How Quizalize works
- question types on Standard
- 8
- students per class on Standard
- 200
- players in one game
- 100
- Class codes and magic class links
- Leaderboard mode
- Team games on the big screen
- Solo games for practice
- AI quiz creation
- Tags by learning standard
- Mastery dashboards
- Follow-up work by score
- Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams
- Google Forms importer
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Quizzes and class codes Teachers write a quiz, import one or copy a ready-made quiz from the library. Students join at the student page with a class code or a magic class link and type or pick their name. How students join
- Classroom games 10 games in 4 modes, from the Goalzz football match to Blockerzz worlds in the style of Minecraft. Big-screen games take 2 to 10 teams and up to 100 players. All games
- Mastery dashboard Teachers tag questions with standards and see which skills each student has mastered. Standard plans add AI student reports, report cards and follow-up work sent by score. Results and insights
- Quizalize Notebook An AI workspace where teachers add their materials, web links or YouTube lessons and get quizzes, lesson plans, slides, worksheets and study guides. Student names go to Microsoft Azure OpenAI as codes. Explore Notebook
- School plans A quote for several teachers in 60 seconds, with a PDF proposal, a 12-month subscription or a 6-week pilot, and live online training. Request a school quote
How much is Quizalize?
- Basic $0/mo Free, one class, 20 students
- Most popular on the site Standard $9.99/mo $119.88 a year, billed yearly, per teacher
- School Custom quote for several teachers
Is Quizalize free?
Basic is free with no time limit and no credit card: 1 class of 20 students, 5 saved quizzes, multiple choice questions, the leaderboard game and 3 AI quizzes a month.
Prices from the Quizalize help center on 13 October 2026, in US dollars, per teacher: Standard costs $9.99 a month, or $119.88 a year. The site sets prices by country.
How to cancel Quizalize and get a refundTerms
- quizalize.com ↗
- Log in at app.quizalize.com
- Open account settings
- Open the Subscription tab and cancel, or message support
- The help center says teachers can cancel at any time.
- Subscriptions renew until cancelled unless the purchase states other terms.
- Support answers at support@quizalize.com, usually within 24 hours on business days.
Refund rules
- Renewals
- Subscriptions may renew until cancelled.
- Plan terms
- Prices, renewal and cancellation rules and taxes vary by plan, country and purchase method.
- Account deletion
- Zzish handles deletion requests under its Privacy Policy and applicable law.
From the Quizalize help center and the Terms of Service of May 2026, checked on 13 October 2026.
Plans for schoolsRequest a school quote
- 01The quote form gives a price in 60 seconds and a PDF proposal for school leaders.
- 02Schools choose a 12-month subscription or a 6-week pilot.
- 03Live online training sessions last 1 hour for up to 20 teachers.
- 04Groups of 5 or more teachers get discounts, and three-year plans cost less, according to the help center.
- 05Quizalize Insights is an add-on that shows school leaders class data from Google Classroom.
School prices on a quote. On 13 October 2026 the form showed a 60% volume discount for 10 teachers.
Latest news
- Marvely opens free GCSE speaking practice to French, German and Spanish teachers
- Zzish opens a new Crowdcube round from £10 a share
- Zzish ranks 17th on the BusinessCloud EdTech 50
- Zzish reaches £2.9 million raised on Crowdcube
- How it all started, a message from the Quizalize CEO
- Zzish closes a Crowdcube round with more than £525,000, Crowdfund Insider
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@quizalize.com
- Businessbusiness@quizalize.com
- Privacyprivacy@quizalize.com
- Contact formquizalize.com/contact-us
- School quoteRequest a quote
- Legal entity
- Zzish Ltd, 118a East Barnet Road, Barnet, England, EN4 8RE
- Company number
- 08378462, Companies House
- Incorporated
- 28 January 2013
- Status
- Active, private limited company
- Activity
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- Latest accounts
- Year to 31 January 2025, filed in May 2025
- Children’s data
- COPPA Policy, student names coded before AI processing
Alternatives to Quizalize
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Quiz games for classrooms, training sessions and events, from Oslo. →
- Classtime🇨🇭 Switzerland Interactive questions and quizzes for teachers, from Zurich. →
- BookWidgets🇧🇪 Belgium Interactive exercises and quizzes that teachers build, from Belgium. →
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium Interactive questions and polls for classes and presentations, from Brussels. →
- Tassomai🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive quiz homework and revision for GCSE, KS3, 11+ and 13+, from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland
- BookWidgets🇧🇪 Belgium
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- BusuuLanguage learning
- MemriseLanguage learning
- Seneca LearningK-12 learning
- UnibuddyHigher education
- FutureLearnHigher education
- TwinklK-12 learning
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Quizalize profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/quizalize"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
Quizalize FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.