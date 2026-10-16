Juniper Education
Assessment tracking, a free primary MIS, and HR and finance services for UK schools.
- UK schools as customers, according to Juniper
- 11,000+
- schools use Sonar Tracker
- 3,000
- employees
- 300+
- add-on acquisitions since 2019, Horizon Capital
- 14
About Juniper Education
Juniper Education is a Chelmsford company that sells software and services to UK primary schools, secondary schools and multi-academy trusts. Its products include Sonar Tracker for primary assessment, Sisra Analytics for secondary results, school websites, a parent app and a free MIS for primary schools. Juniper also runs HR, finance, payroll and internal scrutiny services and CPD courses for school staff. The company says 11,000+ UK schools are customers. Horizon Capital created the group in 2019, and Sarah Barton has been CEO since January 2026.
Juniper Education sells software and managed services to schools and multi-academy trusts in the UK. Primary schools use Sonar Tracker to record assessments from EYFS to KS2. Secondary schools use Sisra Analytics and Pupil Progress to analyse results and track pupils against exam board specifications.
Horizon Capital created Juniper in 2019 with Gavin Freed, who is now chairman. The first deal was a carve-out from Essex County Council Traded Services: Target Tracker plus the council’s HR, finance and internal scrutiny services for schools. Juniper then bought OTrack, Classroom Monitor, Pupil Asset, Primarysite, e4education, Sisra and the Bulgarian MIS provider Shkolo.
In 2024 Juniper launched its own MIS for primary schools. In January 2026 it named former COO Sarah Barton as CEO and launched JoinUp, a central platform with single sign-on that connects Juniper products. The primary MIS is free for schools that use a core Juniper product or support package.
History
- 2018 In September the founders set out to join specialist school software into one platform.
- 2019 Juniper Education Limited is registered in May. In June it takes over Target Tracker and the HR, finance and internal scrutiny services of Essex County Council. Horizon Capital commits £20 million.
- 2019 Buys the primary assessment trackers OTrack and Classroom Monitor between October and December.
- 2020 Buys Pupil Asset in May, an assessment tracker with an MIS.
- 2021 Buys FS4S, JANE IT systems and the Essex County Council School Payroll Service, adding finance and payroll for schools.
- 2021 Buys the school website companies Primarysite and e4education, and in August Sisra Analytics and Sisra Observe.
- 2024 Announces in January the purchase of Shkolo, an MIS used by 1,700+ education establishments in Bulgaria.
- 2024 Launches Juniper MIS in October, first for primary schools on Sonar Tracker.
- 2026 Sarah Barton becomes CEO in January. Juniper launches JoinUp with a free MIS for eligible schools.
- 2026 Sarah Barton joins the board of Juniper Education Limited in June.
Juniper Education funding and investors
- 2019 Buyout £20 million
Lead: Horizon Capital Horizon Capital 2018 LPSource: Horizon Capital
Horizon Capital lists Juniper as a current investment with a £20 million commitment made in 2019. Juniper Education Group Limited, the top UK company of the group, is controlled by Horizon Capital 2018 LP, according to Companies House.
Leadership
- SB Sarah Barton CEO, formerly COO and Executive Head Teacher
- GF Gavin Freed Chairman
- CH Colin Haigh Chief Financial Officer
- GG George Gardiner Chief Technology Officer
- CS Chris Scarth Chief Commercial Officer
- AR Anna Rushby Chief Product Officer
The leadership team also includes Helen Blake, Chief Service Delivery Officer, and Afi Haneefa, Chief Strategy Officer. Sarah Barton spent more than ten years in schools and trusts before joining Juniper.
CareersCareers site
- Education HR1
Perks
- Hybrid working
How JoinUp connects Juniper products
- schools on Sonar Tracker
- 3,000
- secondary schools on Sisra Analytics
- 1,800+
- schools on Juniper Websites
- 7,500+
- Portal with single sign-on and two-factor authentication
- Free primary MIS
- Comms Hub for email and SMS
- Juniper Education App
- Sonar Tracker and Sonar Multi-School
- Sisra Analytics and Sisra Multi-School
- Pupil Progress
- Sisra Observe
- Integrations through Wonde
- Data export in a standard format at no cost
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Sonar Tracker Primary assessment tracking from EYFS to KS2 with a national termly benchmark. 3,000 schools and 70,000 teachers a month use it, with 3.4 million assessments recorded last term, according to Juniper. Sonar Tracker
- Juniper MIS A statutory MIS for primary schools: pupil, parent and staff records, attendance, Census returns, behaviour, SEND and school meals. Free for primary schools that use a core Juniper product or support package. Free primary MIS
- Sisra Analytics Results analysis for KS3, KS4 and KS5 in 1,800+ secondary schools, with Attainment 8, Progress 8, EBacc and a results-day data collaboration. Pupil Progress adds tracking against exam board specifications in 850+ schools. Sisra Analytics
- Juniper Education App A free app for parents to report absences, see attendance, read announcements, newsletters and teacher observations, and book clubs, trips and parents’ evenings through Juniper Events. Parent app
- Juniper Websites Bespoke and themed school websites built on Primarysite and e4education, for 7,500+ schools and 300 trusts, with a DfE website checklist. School websites
- HR, finance and payroll services CIPD-qualified HR advisers, school finance support for budgets and SFVS, payroll with TPS and LGPS pensions for about 13,000 payslips a month, internal scrutiny and Risk Manager. Managed services
- Juniper Training Centre Live and online CPD on Moodle: safeguarding, safer recruitment, assessment updates and training for Juniper software. One-to-one training for a school costs extra. Training Centre
How much is Juniper Education?
- No charge Juniper MIS Free primary schools with a core Juniper product
- JoinUp platform Free for integrated Juniper customers
- Juniper Education App Free for parents
- Sonar Tracker, Sisra Analytics, Websites On request quote after a demo
- HR, finance and payroll services On request quote after a consultation
- One-to-one training Extra cost booked in the Training Centre
Is Juniper Education free?
Juniper MIS is free for primary schools that use, or plan to use, a core Juniper product or support package. JoinUp is free for integrated customers. The Juniper Education App is free for parents. The 30-minute demo and the first consultation are free.
Juniper publishes no price list on junipereducation.org (United Kingdom, checked on 16 October 2026). Paid products and services are quoted after a demo or consultation. Free items are as stated on the JoinUp and Juniper MIS pages.
How to end a Juniper contractTerms of Service 2026
- Juniper contract ↗
- Fill in the Cancellation Form from Juniper’s terms
- Send it at least 90 days before the end of the Initial Term or Renewal Term
- Contracts renew automatically for the same length as the Initial Term.
- An Add-on Product runs and renews on the same term as the main services.
- Ad-hoc services end when delivered and do not renew.
- Juniper can raise charges by up to RPI plus 6% in a 12-month period without written notice. Larger rises need the school’s agreement.
- A school that leaves JoinUp gets a full data export in a standard format at no cost.
Refund rules
- Contracting party
- Juniper Education Services Limited, company number 12004688.
- Breach
- Either party can end the contract if a material breach is not fixed within 30 days of notice.
- Disputes
- Law of England and Wales, courts of England and Wales.
From Juniper’s Terms of Service 2026 and the JoinUp page, checked on 16 October 2026.
Services for schools and trustsBook a consultation
- 01HR advice line and case management from CIPD-qualified consultants, with model policies and a connected HRIS.
- 02Finance support for budgets, forecasting, SFVS, year-end accounts and interim cover.
- 03Payroll with a named consultant and TPS and LGPS pension administration, about 13,000 payslips a month.
- 04Internal scrutiny audits and Risk Manager for risk registers, incidents, compliance checks and policies.
No public prices on 16 October 2026. Juniper quotes after a free consultation.
Ratings
- PortalOne login for JoinUp products, with two-factor authentication
- Sonar TrackerWeb app at sonar.junipereducation.org
- Sisra AnalyticsWeb app at sisraanalytics.co.uk
- Juniper Education AppiPhone and Android, 10K+ downloads on Google Play
- IntegrationsJuniper MIS connects to third-party tools through Wonde
Is Juniper Education worth it?
What schools like
- The software works well in some areas, says a school that criticises the support.C W, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Staff could speak to an adviser by phone.Linda Robinson, Trustpilot, April 2026
- A named HR adviser supported the school.sarah, Trustpilot, April 2026
- The primary MIS has no licence fee for schools with a core Juniper product.Juniper MIS page
What schools criticise
- Support moved to email, and phone support costs extra, one school writes.C W, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Contracts renew automatically and need 90 days’ notice to end.Terms of Service 2026
- Juniper’s parent apps TheSchoolApp and MarvellousMe score 2.8 on the UK App Store.App Store GB, 16 October 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot has only 9 reviews for Juniper, so they may not represent most customers.
Juniper Education reviews
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Sales0345 200 8600
- SupportRaise a ticket
- Help centerhelp.junipereducation.org
- DemoBook a 30-minute call
- Recruitmentrecruitment@junipereducation.org
- Legal entity
- Juniper Education Limited, Boundary House, County Place, Chelmsford, England, CM2 0RE
- Company number
- 11992947, England and Wales
- Registered
- 13 May 2019
- Business
- SIC 62012, software development
- VAT
- GB324107247
- Service contracts
- Juniper Education Services Limited, 12004688
- Controlled by
- Horizon Capital 2018 LP, through Juniper Education Group Limited
Alternatives to Juniper Education
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS from London for UK schools and trusts. Juniper offers its own MIS to primary schools only. →
- Bromcom🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS for UK schools and trusts from Bromley, with the MyChildAtSchool parent app. →
- GO 4 Schools🇬🇧 United Kingdom Student progress tracking from Cambridge, with a portal and app for students and parents. Compare with Sisra Analytics and Pupil Progress. →
- Edulink One🇬🇧 United Kingdom A school app from Northampton for parents, students and staff that syncs with the school MIS. →
- iSAMS🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS for independent and international schools, part of IRIS Software Group. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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