Assessment 🇬🇧 Chelmsford, United Kingdom Since 2019 2.8 · 120 ratings

Juniper Education

Assessment tracking, a free primary MIS, and HR and finance services for UK schools.

Visit junipereducation.org Try Juniper Education free All companies
UK schools as customers, according to Juniper
11,000+
schools use Sonar Tracker
3,000
employees
300+
add-on acquisitions since 2019, Horizon Capital
14

About Juniper Education

Juniper Education is a Chelmsford company that sells software and services to UK primary schools, secondary schools and multi-academy trusts. Its products include Sonar Tracker for primary assessment, Sisra Analytics for secondary results, school websites, a parent app and a free MIS for primary schools. Juniper also runs HR, finance, payroll and internal scrutiny services and CPD courses for school staff. The company says 11,000+ UK schools are customers. Horizon Capital created the group in 2019, and Sarah Barton has been CEO since January 2026.

Juniper Education sells software and managed services to schools and multi-academy trusts in the UK. Primary schools use Sonar Tracker to record assessments from EYFS to KS2. Secondary schools use Sisra Analytics and Pupil Progress to analyse results and track pupils against exam board specifications.

Horizon Capital created Juniper in 2019 with Gavin Freed, who is now chairman. The first deal was a carve-out from Essex County Council Traded Services: Target Tracker plus the council’s HR, finance and internal scrutiny services for schools. Juniper then bought OTrack, Classroom Monitor, Pupil Asset, Primarysite, e4education, Sisra and the Bulgarian MIS provider Shkolo.

In 2024 Juniper launched its own MIS for primary schools. In January 2026 it named former COO Sarah Barton as CEO and launched JoinUp, a central platform with single sign-on that connects Juniper products. The primary MIS is free for schools that use a core Juniper product or support package.

History

  1. 2018 In September the founders set out to join specialist school software into one platform.
  2. 2019 Juniper Education Limited is registered in May. In June it takes over Target Tracker and the HR, finance and internal scrutiny services of Essex County Council. Horizon Capital commits £20 million.
  3. 2019 Buys the primary assessment trackers OTrack and Classroom Monitor between October and December.
  4. 2020 Buys Pupil Asset in May, an assessment tracker with an MIS.
  5. 2021 Buys FS4S, JANE IT systems and the Essex County Council School Payroll Service, adding finance and payroll for schools.
  6. 2021 Buys the school website companies Primarysite and e4education, and in August Sisra Analytics and Sisra Observe.
  7. 2024 Announces in January the purchase of Shkolo, an MIS used by 1,700+ education establishments in Bulgaria.
  8. 2024 Launches Juniper MIS in October, first for primary schools on Sonar Tracker.
  9. 2026 Sarah Barton becomes CEO in January. Juniper launches JoinUp with a free MIS for eligible schools.
  10. 2026 Sarah Barton joins the board of Juniper Education Limited in June.

Juniper Education funding and investors

£20 million equity committed by Horizon Capital
  1. 2019
    Buyout £20 million

    Lead: Horizon Capital Horizon Capital 2018 LP

    Source: Horizon Capital

Horizon Capital lists Juniper as a current investment with a £20 million commitment made in 2019. Juniper Education Group Limited, the top UK company of the group, is controlled by Horizon Capital 2018 LP, according to Companies House.

Leadership

  • Sarah Barton CEO, formerly COO and Executive Head Teacher
  • Gavin Freed Chairman
  • Colin Haigh Chief Financial Officer
  • George Gardiner Chief Technology Officer
  • Chris Scarth Chief Commercial Officer
  • Anna Rushby Chief Product Officer

The leadership team also includes Helen Blake, Chief Service Delivery Officer, and Afi Haneefa, Chief Strategy Officer. Sarah Barton spent more than ten years in schools and trusts before joining Juniper.

Careers

Careers site
1Chelmsford
1 open roles on 16 October 2026
  • Education HR1

Perks

  • Hybrid working

How JoinUp connects Juniper products

schools on Sonar Tracker
3,000
secondary schools on Sisra Analytics
1,800+
schools on Juniper Websites
7,500+
  • Portal with single sign-on and two-factor authentication
  • Free primary MIS
  • Comms Hub for email and SMS
  • Juniper Education App
  • Sonar Tracker and Sonar Multi-School
  • Sisra Analytics and Sisra Multi-School
  • Pupil Progress
  • Sisra Observe
  • Integrations through Wonde
  • Data export in a standard format at no cost

Products

  • Sonar Tracker Primary assessment tracking from EYFS to KS2 with a national termly benchmark. 3,000 schools and 70,000 teachers a month use it, with 3.4 million assessments recorded last term, according to Juniper. Sonar Tracker
  • Juniper MIS A statutory MIS for primary schools: pupil, parent and staff records, attendance, Census returns, behaviour, SEND and school meals. Free for primary schools that use a core Juniper product or support package. Free primary MIS
  • Sisra Analytics Results analysis for KS3, KS4 and KS5 in 1,800+ secondary schools, with Attainment 8, Progress 8, EBacc and a results-day data collaboration. Pupil Progress adds tracking against exam board specifications in 850+ schools. Sisra Analytics
  • Juniper Education App A free app for parents to report absences, see attendance, read announcements, newsletters and teacher observations, and book clubs, trips and parents’ evenings through Juniper Events. Parent app
  • Juniper Websites Bespoke and themed school websites built on Primarysite and e4education, for 7,500+ schools and 300 trusts, with a DfE website checklist. School websites
  • HR, finance and payroll services CIPD-qualified HR advisers, school finance support for budgets and SFVS, payroll with TPS and LGPS pensions for about 13,000 payslips a month, internal scrutiny and Risk Manager. Managed services
  • Juniper Training Centre Live and online CPD on Moodle: safeguarding, safer recruitment, assessment updates and training for Juniper software. One-to-one training for a school costs extra. Training Centre

How much is Juniper Education?

  • No charge Juniper MIS Free primary schools with a core Juniper product
  • JoinUp platform Free for integrated Juniper customers
  • Juniper Education App Free for parents
  • Sonar Tracker, Sisra Analytics, Websites On request quote after a demo
  • HR, finance and payroll services On request quote after a consultation
  • One-to-one training Extra cost booked in the Training Centre

Is Juniper Education free?

Juniper MIS is free for primary schools that use, or plan to use, a core Juniper product or support package. JoinUp is free for integrated customers. The Juniper Education App is free for parents. The 30-minute demo and the first consultation are free.

Juniper publishes no price list on junipereducation.org (United Kingdom, checked on 16 October 2026). Paid products and services are quoted after a demo or consultation. Free items are as stated on the JoinUp and Juniper MIS pages.

How to end a Juniper contract

Terms of Service 2026
  • Juniper contract ↗
    1. Fill in the Cancellation Form from Juniper’s terms
    2. Send it at least 90 days before the end of the Initial Term or Renewal Term
  • Contracts renew automatically for the same length as the Initial Term.
  • An Add-on Product runs and renews on the same term as the main services.
  • Ad-hoc services end when delivered and do not renew.
  • Juniper can raise charges by up to RPI plus 6% in a 12-month period without written notice. Larger rises need the school’s agreement.
  • A school that leaves JoinUp gets a full data export in a standard format at no cost.

Refund rules

Contracting party
Juniper Education Services Limited, company number 12004688.
Breach
Either party can end the contract if a material breach is not fixed within 30 days of notice.
Disputes
Law of England and Wales, courts of England and Wales.

From Juniper’s Terms of Service 2026 and the JoinUp page, checked on 16 October 2026.

Services for schools and trusts

Book a consultation
  • 01HR advice line and case management from CIPD-qualified consultants, with model policies and a connected HRIS.
  • 02Finance support for budgets, forecasting, SFVS, year-end accounts and interim cover.
  • 03Payroll with a named consultant and TPS and LGPS pension administration, about 13,000 payslips a month.
  • 04Internal scrutiny audits and Risk Manager for risk registers, incidents, compliance checks and policies.

No public prices on 16 October 2026. Juniper quotes after a free consultation.

Ratings

3.4Trustpilot · Average 9 reviews · company profile claimed in July 2024

Is Juniper Education worth it?

What schools like

What schools criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot has only 9 reviews for Juniper, so they may not represent most customers.

Juniper Education reviews

  • Excellent
    “Excellent, efficient and professional service from Juniper.”
    MP · 18 July 2024 · App Store
  • Juniper education - beware the Ts and Cs
    “Juniper education software is fine, and in certain aspects actually quite good.”
    C W · 22 April 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Juniper Education appoints Sarah Barton as CEO and launches JoinUp
  2. Juniper Education launches its own MIS
  3. Shkolo joins Juniper, the first international acquisition

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Juniper Education Limited, Boundary House, County Place, Chelmsford, England, CM2 0RE
Company number
11992947, England and Wales
Registered
13 May 2019
Business
SIC 62012, software development
VAT
GB324107247
Service contracts
Juniper Education Services Limited, 12004688
Controlled by
Horizon Capital 2018 LP, through Juniper Education Group Limited

Alternatives to Juniper Education

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Juniper Education FAQ

A UK company in Chelmsford that sells software and services to schools and multi-academy trusts. It makes Sonar Tracker, Sisra Analytics, Pupil Progress, Sisra Observe, school websites, a parent app and a free primary MIS, and runs HR, finance and payroll services and CPD.

Staff log in to JoinUp products through the Portal at admin.junipereducation.org. Sonar Tracker opens at sonar.junipereducation.org and Sisra Analytics at www.sisraanalytics.co.uk. CPD courses are at trainingcentre.junipereducation.org, and parents use the Juniper Education App. Juniper’s help center warns that search results can lead to the wrong login page.

Juniper lists three causes: a wrong or bookmarked URL, old browser cache and cookies, and a user account registered with the wrong email, which locks the account or sends the 2FA code elsewhere. A school administrator fixes the account in Portal. Otherwise raise a ticket at help.junipereducation.org.

Juniper publishes no price list. Sonar Tracker, Sisra Analytics, websites and managed services are quoted after a demo or consultation. Juniper MIS is free for primary schools with a core Juniper product, JoinUp is free for integrated customers, and the parent app is free.

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