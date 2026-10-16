About Juniper Education

Juniper Education is a Chelmsford company that sells software and services to UK primary schools, secondary schools and multi-academy trusts. Its products include Sonar Tracker for primary assessment, Sisra Analytics for secondary results, school websites, a parent app and a free MIS for primary schools. Juniper also runs HR, finance, payroll and internal scrutiny services and CPD courses for school staff. The company says 11,000+ UK schools are customers. Horizon Capital created the group in 2019, and Sarah Barton has been CEO since January 2026.

Juniper Education sells software and managed services to schools and multi-academy trusts in the UK. Primary schools use Sonar Tracker to record assessments from EYFS to KS2. Secondary schools use Sisra Analytics and Pupil Progress to analyse results and track pupils against exam board specifications.

Horizon Capital created Juniper in 2019 with Gavin Freed, who is now chairman. The first deal was a carve-out from Essex County Council Traded Services: Target Tracker plus the council’s HR, finance and internal scrutiny services for schools. Juniper then bought OTrack, Classroom Monitor, Pupil Asset, Primarysite, e4education, Sisra and the Bulgarian MIS provider Shkolo.

In 2024 Juniper launched its own MIS for primary schools. In January 2026 it named former COO Sarah Barton as CEO and launched JoinUp, a central platform with single sign-on that connects Juniper products. The primary MIS is free for schools that use a core Juniper product or support package.