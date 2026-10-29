- institutions in 14 countries, according to UNIwise
- 150
- exams and assessments on WISEflow in 2025
- 4.1M
- users at the same time in peak hours
- 90,000
- full-time employees on average in 2025
- 46
About WISEflow
WISEflow is a digital exam and assessment platform from UNIwise ApS in Aarhus, Denmark. Universities use it to set, run and mark written exams, file hand-ins, multiple-choice tests, oral exams and supervised exams in the FLOWlock lockdown browser. Students open europe.wiseflow.net, search for their university and sign in with their university account. UNIwise sells WISEflow to institutions for a fixed site licence plus a yearly fee per full-time-equivalent student, and it publishes no price figures. The Swedish software investor Monterro has held a majority stake since June 2023, and the founders remain minority owners.
WISEflow covers the whole cycle of an exam. Staff write tests with 50+ item types, students sit them or hand in files, and assessors mark with rubrics, annotations and moderation. Each exam type is a “flow”: FLOWassign for written answers, FLOWhandin for uploaded files, FLOWmulti for auto-marked questions, FLOWlock for supervised exams on the student’s own device, FLOWoral for oral exams and FLOWattend for participation. Universities connect it to Canvas, Moodle, Brightspace, Blackboard or itslearning through LTI 1.3.
Steffen Skovfoged and Rasmus Blok met in 2010 while they worked at Aarhus University. A ministry-funded project had built DigEx, a digital exam prototype, and they turned it into WISEflow. UNIwise ApS was registered on 15 August 2012. By 2016 the company had contracts with Danish institutions and nearly half of Norway’s higher education institutions, UNIwise says. A UK company, UNIwise Education Solutions Ltd, followed in Manchester in 2019, and UCL chose WISEflow in 2021.
In June 2023 Monterro bought a majority stake, and Henrik Løvig became CEO in December 2023. In 2025 Sikt picked WISEflow as the new digital exam system for Norwegian universities and colleges, and the University of Copenhagen chose WISEflow and WISEflow Originality. In May 2026 UNIwise launched Marking Studio, which adds marking, feedback and originality checks to an existing LMS. UNIwise ApS made a loss of DKK 8.0 million in 2025 and received a group contribution of DKK 10 million that year.
History
- 2012 UNIwise ApS is registered in Denmark on 15 August.
- 2016 Has contracts with Danish institutions, and nearly half of Norway’s higher education institutions have joined, according to UNIwise.
- 2019 UNIwise Education Solutions Ltd is incorporated in the UK on 17 April.
- 2020 Jisc’s Step Up check clears UK institutions to work with UNIwise, announced on 16 October.
- 2021 UCL chooses WISEflow for its digital assessment strategy, with about 1,200 exams in spring 2021.
- 2022 Gets the Danish D-seal for IT security and data ethics in March. Marks ten years in August.
- 2023 Monterro buys a majority stake, announced on 9 June. Henrik Løvig becomes CEO in December.
- 2024 Wins the Internationalisation Award of the Aarhus Student Council in March. The lockdown browser comes to Chromebooks in October.
- 2025 Sikt selects WISEflow for digital exams in Norway in January. The University of Copenhagen chooses WISEflow in December.
- 2026 Launches Marking Studio for institutions that keep their LMS, announced on 20 May.
Leadership
- HL Henrik Løvig CEO since December 2023
- SS Steffen Skovfoged Co-founder, Chief Growth Officer and board member
- RB Rasmus Blok Co-founder, Product Evangelist and board member
- PD Peder Dahl CFO since January 2025
- SK Sune Kjærgård Chief Product and Technology Officer since March 2024
- KSM Kim Sneum Madsen Chairman of the board, from Monterro
The Danish company register lists Anders Færgemand Høyer as a third founder of UNIwise ApS, next to Steffen Skovfoged and Rasmus Blok.
How a WISEflow exam works
- item types
- 50+
- flow types for exams and assignments
- 6
- uptime, according to UNIwise
- 99.90%
- Written assignments and file hand-in
- Auto-marked questions with item analysis
- FLOWlock lockdown browser
- Oral exams and defences
- Remote proctoring
- Device Monitor
- Rubrics and moderation
- AI Feedback with human approval
- Originality checks in 50+ languages
- LTI 1.3 for Canvas, Moodle, Brightspace, Blackboard and itslearning
Video, blogs and resources
- WISEflow product videoYouTube video on the WISEflow page ↗
- WISEcon24 highlightsVideos from the UNIwise conference on digital assessment ↗
Products
- WISEflow assessment Written assignments, file hand-ins, auto-marked tests, oral exams and participation-based assessment in one platform, with 50+ item types and a reusable question bank. WISEflow
- FLOWlock lockdown browser Supervised exams on the student’s own device. The university decides which resources students can open, work is saved as they go, and the exam continues if the internet drops. Plans
- Proctoring and Device Monitor Remote exams with webcam, screen and audio recording, facial comparison with a reference photo and AI flags. Device Monitor takes screenshots and logs activity. A person always makes the final decision. Proctoring
- WISEflow Originality Similarity and paraphrase checks inside marking or on their own through an API, with cross-language detection in 50+ languages and matches grouped as Exact, Strong or Potential. Originality
- AI Feedback Drafts feedback and grade justifications from the institution’s rubric. The assessor reviews and approves each draft before a student sees it. AI Feedback
- Marking Studio Marking, AI feedback, originality checks, test delivery and paper-to-digital scanning for institutions that keep their own LMS. Connects through LTI 1.3. Marking Studio
How much is WISEflow?
- Core Quote site licence plus a fee per FTE student, all six flow types
- Advanced Quote adds the lockdown browser, rubrics and sequenced assessments
- Full plan Premium Quote adds Originality, malware scanning and professional support
- Originality Quote per FTE student a year, unlimited checks
- Marking Studio Quote per module, per FTE student in scope
- WISEflow on G-Cloud 14 £5 to £12 a user a year UK public sector buyers, Digital Marketplace
Is WISEflow free?
No free plan. Three months of onboarding, training and consultancy come with every licence. Marking Studio can start with a pilot of one module before a licence. The G-Cloud listing offers a trial licence on request.
UNIwise publishes how it charges but no price figures. On 29 October 2026 uniwise.eu/pricing said WISEflow costs a fixed site licence plus a tiered fee per full-time-equivalent (FTE) student a year, with unlimited assessments in the plan, and prices exclude VAT. The UK G-Cloud 14 listing of UNIwise Education Solutions Ltd gives a range of £5 to £12 a user a year.
For universities and exam officesPricing model
- 01One yearly subscription covers everyone at the institution, and the number of exams does not change the fee.
- 02Add-ons such as AI Feedback, Paper Submission, Device Monitor and proctoring are priced per FTE student, as a flat yearly fee or as a fixed service fee.
- 03Institutions can buy through SKI 02.06 and 02.19 in Denmark, G-Cloud in the UK, Sikt in Norway and APUC in Scotland.
- 04Support by live chat, tickets and a help centre in English, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish and German. Phone support comes with higher support tiers.
Prices on request, checked on 29 October 2026. UNIwise publishes no price list.
Latest news
- UNIwise launches Marking Studio, professional assessment for any LMS
- University of Copenhagen selects WISEflow and WISEflow Originality
- UNIwise selected as provider of a new system for digital exams in Norway
- Chromebook support for locked-down flow types
- UNIwise welcomes Henrik Løvig as new CEO
- Danish edtech company UNIwise partners with Monterro, Monterro
Contacts and company data
- StudentsAsk your university’s exam office
- Service Centrehelp.wiseflow.net
- InstitutionsContact form
- Generalinfo@uniwise.dk
- Trust Centretrust.uniwise.eu
- Jobshr@uniwise.dk
- Legal entity
- UNIwise ApS, Bredskifte Allé 15, 1., 8210 Aarhus V, Denmark
- CVR number
- 34689091
- Registered
- 15 August 2012, private limited company (ApS)
- Business
- Industry code 631000, IT infrastructure, data processing and hosting
- Parent company
- UNIwise TopCo ApS, Aarhus, CVR 44056771, since 7 June 2023
- Employees
- 51 in August 2026, CVR register
- Result 2025
- Loss of DKK 8.0 million, gross profit of DKK 28.1 million
- UK company
- UNIwise Education Solutions Ltd, 11952373, Manchester
- Security
- Danish D-seal for IT security and data ethics since March 2022
Alternatives to WISEflow
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway Digital exams, a lockdown browser and remote proctoring for universities and schools, from Oslo. →
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland Online tests and exams for schools and companies, from Wrocław. →
- itslearning🇳🇴 Norway A learning platform with tests and a gradebook for schools and universities, from Bergen. WISEflow connects to it through LTI 1.3. →
- FeedbackFruits🇳🇱 Netherlands Course design and peer feedback tools sold to universities, from Amsterdam. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland
- BookWidgets🇧🇪 Belgium
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