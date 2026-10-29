About WISEflow

WISEflow is a digital exam and assessment platform from UNIwise ApS in Aarhus, Denmark. Universities use it to set, run and mark written exams, file hand-ins, multiple-choice tests, oral exams and supervised exams in the FLOWlock lockdown browser. Students open europe.wiseflow.net, search for their university and sign in with their university account. UNIwise sells WISEflow to institutions for a fixed site licence plus a yearly fee per full-time-equivalent student, and it publishes no price figures. The Swedish software investor Monterro has held a majority stake since June 2023, and the founders remain minority owners.

WISEflow covers the whole cycle of an exam. Staff write tests with 50+ item types, students sit them or hand in files, and assessors mark with rubrics, annotations and moderation. Each exam type is a “flow”: FLOWassign for written answers, FLOWhandin for uploaded files, FLOWmulti for auto-marked questions, FLOWlock for supervised exams on the student’s own device, FLOWoral for oral exams and FLOWattend for participation. Universities connect it to Canvas, Moodle, Brightspace, Blackboard or itslearning through LTI 1.3.

Steffen Skovfoged and Rasmus Blok met in 2010 while they worked at Aarhus University. A ministry-funded project had built DigEx, a digital exam prototype, and they turned it into WISEflow. UNIwise ApS was registered on 15 August 2012. By 2016 the company had contracts with Danish institutions and nearly half of Norway’s higher education institutions, UNIwise says. A UK company, UNIwise Education Solutions Ltd, followed in Manchester in 2019, and UCL chose WISEflow in 2021.

In June 2023 Monterro bought a majority stake, and Henrik Løvig became CEO in December 2023. In 2025 Sikt picked WISEflow as the new digital exam system for Norwegian universities and colleges, and the University of Copenhagen chose WISEflow and WISEflow Originality. In May 2026 UNIwise launched Marking Studio, which adds marking, feedback and originality checks to an existing LMS. UNIwise ApS made a loss of DKK 8.0 million in 2025 and received a group contribution of DKK 10 million that year.