About Labster

Labster makes virtual lab simulations for science courses at universities, colleges and high schools. Its catalogue has 300+ simulations in biology, chemistry, physics and health sciences, and its UbiSim product trains nurses in virtual reality. Mads Bonde and Michael Bodekaer Jensen started the company in Copenhagen, and today it gives Boston as its headquarters and works remote-first. Institutions buy a licence on a quote, with annual engagements typically from $5,000, or students buy access per course through campus bookstores. Labster has raised about $147 million, the last disclosed round was $47 million in April 2022.

Labster builds 3D lab simulations that students play in a browser. Each simulation has a storyline, lab equipment, theory pages and quiz questions that Labster grades automatically. Instructors add simulations to their courses through Canvas, Blackboard, Moodle, Brightspace, Schoology or Sakai, and see results in a dashboard.

Mads Bonde, a biotechnology researcher at the Technical University of Denmark, started the project after he saw students struggle to stay engaged in lab work. He built the platform with Michael Bodekaer Jensen, a computer scientist. Labster ApS was registered in Copenhagen in March 2012. Balderton Capital, Owl Ventures, GGV Capital and Andreessen Horowitz led its rounds from 2017 to 2021.

In 2021 Labster agreed to buy UbiSim, a Swiss VR platform for nursing education. Jensen handed the CEO role to Shawn Boom in January 2024. In 2026 the Labster website lists Phil Salopek as interim CEO and names offices in Boston and Valencia. The Danish operating company reported 17 employees in 2025, down from 103 in 2022.