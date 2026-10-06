About Kognity

Kognity is a Stockholm company that publishes interactive digital textbooks with built-in assignments for secondary schools. Its courses follow the IB Diploma Programme, Cambridge IGCSE and the US Next Generation Science Standards, and IB MYP Integrated Sciences was added in August 2026. Kognity says 2,000+ schools in 130+ countries use it, among them 1 in 3 IB schools. Schools and districts buy subscriptions per student on a quote, and each product has a 30-day free trial. Kognity does not sell to individual students or parents.

Kognity replaces printed textbooks with web-based books for secondary school subjects. Each book has text, videos, animations, 3D models and questions after each section. Teachers set auto-corrected assignments from a bank of 10,000+ questions and see each student’s reading and results.

Hugo Wernhoff and Nicholas Johansson founded the company. Kognity AB was registered in Stockholm on 20 August 2015, and the platform launched that year with IB Diploma subjects. Kognity calls itself the IB’s only digital-first publishing partner, and it co-published the latest IB DP Psychology, ESS, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Business Management courses with the IB. Its Cambridge IGCSE subjects carry Cambridge endorsement.

In June 2021 Alfvén & Didrikson invested USD 20 million, and Kognity entered US high schools with NGSS science courses in July 2022. In 2023 Mars Growth Capital provided USD 5 million in credit for the US business. Kognity AB reported SEK 205.3 million in revenue and a profit of SEK 2.0 million for 2025.