- schools, according to Kognity
- 2,000+
- countries
- 130+
- IB schools use Kognity
- 1 in 3
- revenue in 2025
- SEK 205M
About Kognity
Kognity is a Stockholm company that publishes interactive digital textbooks with built-in assignments for secondary schools. Its courses follow the IB Diploma Programme, Cambridge IGCSE and the US Next Generation Science Standards, and IB MYP Integrated Sciences was added in August 2026. Kognity says 2,000+ schools in 130+ countries use it, among them 1 in 3 IB schools. Schools and districts buy subscriptions per student on a quote, and each product has a 30-day free trial. Kognity does not sell to individual students or parents.
Kognity replaces printed textbooks with web-based books for secondary school subjects. Each book has text, videos, animations, 3D models and questions after each section. Teachers set auto-corrected assignments from a bank of 10,000+ questions and see each student’s reading and results.
Hugo Wernhoff and Nicholas Johansson founded the company. Kognity AB was registered in Stockholm on 20 August 2015, and the platform launched that year with IB Diploma subjects. Kognity calls itself the IB’s only digital-first publishing partner, and it co-published the latest IB DP Psychology, ESS, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Business Management courses with the IB. Its Cambridge IGCSE subjects carry Cambridge endorsement.
In June 2021 Alfvén & Didrikson invested USD 20 million, and Kognity entered US high schools with NGSS science courses in July 2022. In 2023 Mars Growth Capital provided USD 5 million in credit for the US business. Kognity AB reported SEK 205.3 million in revenue and a profit of SEK 2.0 million for 2025.
History
- 2015 Kognity AB is registered in Stockholm on 20 August. The learning platform launches.
- 2020 Kognity tests an English B pilot with 100+ teachers and starts building IB Language B courses.
- 2021 Alfvén & Didrikson invests USD 20 million. Maria Åhr and Ken Liebkind join the board.
- 2022 Launches Kognity for High School Science, aligned to the US Next Generation Science Standards.
- 2023 Mars Growth Capital provides USD 5 million for the US high school science business.
- 2023 Releases courses for the new IB DP Biology, Chemistry and Physics syllabuses. Christine Willig and Steven Zavari join the board.
- 2024 Launches IB DP Environmental Systems and Societies and an NGSS Earth and Space Science course. EdTech Digest gives a Cool Tool award.
- 2025 Adds IB DP Psychology, co-published with the IB, and a supplemental resource for English A: Language and Literature.
- 2025 Named a 2025 EdTech Awards finalist in two categories.
- 2026 Kognity for IB MYP starts in August with Integrated Sciences for years 4 and 5.
Kognity funding and investors
- June 2021 Growth USD 20 million
Lead: Alfvén & Didrikson Alfvén & DidriksonSource: Kognity, Alfvén & Didrikson
- March 2023 Credit facility USD 5 million
Lead: Mars Growth Capital Mars Growth Capital (MUFG and Liquidity)Source: Liquidity
Only rounds with an opened source are listed. The 2021 round is USD 20 million or SEK 165 million. The 2023 Mars Growth money is a credit facility. Earlier seed and Series A rounds reported by databases are not included.
Leadership
- HW Hugo Wernhoff Co-founder and CEO
- NJ Nicholas Johansson Co-founder and chairman of Kognity AB
- MW Marcus Wagner Head of Information Security
Bolagsverket lists Hugo Wernhoff as managing director and Nicholas Johansson as chairman of Kognity AB. Maria Åhr and Ken Liebkind of Alfvén & Didrikson joined the board in 2021, Christine Willig and Steven Zavari in 2023.
CareersAshby job board
- Commercial1
- Content1
- Engineering1
- Finance1
- Marketing1
How Kognity works in class
- assignment questions
- 10,000+
- LMS and school systems via Edlink
- 50+
- free trial per product
- 30 days
- Interactive textbooks
- Auto-corrected assignments
- Differentiated assignments
- Exam-style practice
- Student progress data
- Built-in translation
- Text-to-speech
- Reading assistance
- Hide and show content
- Student notebook and highlighter
Curricula and subjects
IB Diploma Programme19
- Biology
- Business Management
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Economics
- English A: Language and Literature
- English B
- Environmental Systems and Societies
- French B
- Geography
- History: Authoritarian States
- History: The Cold War
- History: The Move to Global War
- Mathematics: Analysis and Approaches
- Mathematics: Applications and Interpretation
- Physics
- Psychology
- Spanish B
- Theory of Knowledge
IB Middle Years Programme1
- Integrated Sciences, years 4 and 5
Cambridge IGCSE14
- Biology
- Business Studies
- Chemistry
- Combined Science
- Co-ordinated Sciences
- Computer Science
- Economics
- English as a Second Language
- First Language English
- Geography
- Information and Communication Technology
- International Mathematics
- Mathematics
- Physics
US high school science, NGSS4
- Biology (The Living Earth)
- Chemistry (Chemistry in the Earth System)
- Physics (Physics of the Universe)
- Earth and Space Science
Subject list from the kognity.com subject pages on 6 October 2026. Kognity does not list AP courses. All Cambridge IGCSE subjects are endorsed by Cambridge International Education.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Kognity for IB DP Interactive textbooks for 19 IB Diploma subjects, 10,000+ IB-aligned questions and exam practice. Six courses are co-published with the IB. IB DP subjects
- Kognity for Cambridge IGCSE 14 endorsed IGCSE subjects with videos, animations and 3D models, and auto-corrected questions after each section. IGCSE subjects
- Kognity for High School Science NGSS-aligned Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Earth and Space Science for US high schools, with 3D assessments and pacing guides for 180 school days. NGSS courses
- Kognity for IB MYP Units, concepts and assessments mapped to MYP criteria, with ATL skills tagged to activities. Available from August 2026 for Integrated Sciences, years 4 and 5. About MYP
- Practice Centre Students revise on their own with auto-corrected questions, a notebook and highlighter, and quiz battles against classmates. How it works
- Schools and districts Subscriptions for a school, school group or district, with rostering, single sign-on and grade passback to the LMS at no extra cost. Request pricing
How much is Kognity?
- Kognity for IB DP On request per school, 12 months
- Kognity for Cambridge IGCSE On request per school, 12 months
- Kognity for High School Science On request school or district
- Kognity for IB MYP On request from August 2026
Is Kognity free?
A 30-day free trial for each product, plus a demo with the Kognity team.
Kognity does not publish prices (kognity.com/pricing, checked on 6 October 2026). Schools and districts get a quote. Under the international terms of March 2026, a subscription runs for 12 months, is invoiced in advance and is priced by the number of paid-for students.
How to cancel a Kognity subscriptionSubscription terms
- School subscription ↗
- Write to your account manager or am@kognity.com
- Send the notice at least one calendar month before the period ends
- Use the same notice to reduce the number of paid-for students
- A subscription renews for another 12 months on the same terms unless the school cancels in time.
- Kognity can propose new prices up to two months before the period ends.
- Schools may exceed the paid-for student number by 5% without extra fees.
- After the contract ends, Kognity returns or destroys student data. Without instructions it may destroy the data after one month.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- No refund for fewer students or for not using the service.
- Payment
- Invoices are due in 30 days, late payments carry 1.5% interest a month.
- Disputes
- Swedish law, arbitration at the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce in English.
- US and China
- Separate US and PRC versions of the terms apply there.
From the Kognity international standard subscription terms 2026:1 (March 2026), checked on 6 October 2026.
For schools and districtsPricing for schools
- 01A school, school group or district buys the subscription. Kognity does not sell to students or parents.
- 02Rostering, single sign-on, task sync and grade passback work with Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, Canvas and Schoology.
- 03Clever and ClassLink handle rostering and single sign-on. An integration usually takes 48 hours.
- 04Kognity holds a SOC 2 Type II report and follows ISO/IEC 27001 and the NIST framework.
Prices on request on 6 October 2026. Integrations cost nothing extra.
Ratings
- WebTeachers and students work in the browser
- Google Classroom and Microsoft TeamsRostering, SSO, tasks and grade passback
- Canvas and SchoologyRostering, SSO, tasks and grade passback
- Clever and ClassLinkRostering and SSO
- Edlink50+ LMS and school platforms
Devices
- Format
- Web application in the browser
- App Store and Google Play
- No Kognity app found on 6 October 2026
- LMS
- Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, Canvas, Schoology, 50+ via Edlink
- Rostering and sign-on
- Clever, ClassLink
Is Kognity worth it?
What users like
- 90% of students would recommend Kognity, according to Kognity’s own survey.kognity.com
- 86% of teachers report saving at least 5 hours a week on preparation and grading, according to Kognity.kognity.com
- The one Capterra review gives 5 stars.Capterra, 1 review
- Books are updated when the syllabus changes, so schools do not reorder print editions.Kognity product overview
What users criticise
- Students say auto-marking rejects answers with small typos.Cam Cam, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Students report correct answers marked as wrong.Branco, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Reviewers call the service overpriced.GetVoided, Trustpilot, August 2026
- No refunds for fewer students or unused access, and renewal is automatic.Kognity subscription terms, March 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. All 4 Trustpilot reviews come from students in August and September 2026 and give 1 star. Kognity has not invited reviews there recently. The positive figures come from Kognity’s own surveys.
Kognity reviews
-
“The prices are high, the answers are counted as wrong even after small typos.”Cam Cam · 29 September 2026 · App Store This is the crappiest learning webiste…
-
“when I googled the answer Google said is correct kognity said it’s wrong.”GetVoided · 26 August 2026 · App Store This is the worst website ever
Latest news
- 2025EdTech Awards finalist: Curriculum and Instruction Solution, Science Solution
- 2024EdTech Digest Cool Tool award for High School Science
- 2023EdTech Digest Cool Tool awards, Supes’ Choice awards, HolonIQ Nordic Baltic EdTech 50
- Introducing Kognity for MYP
- Kognity launches an IB DP English A: Language and Literature supplemental resource
- Kognity is a 2025 EdTech Awards finalist in two categories
- Mars Growth Capital invests USD 5 million in Kognity
- Kognity unveils a digital high school science solution aligned to NGSS
- Kognity raises USD 20 million to enter US high schools
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@kognity.com
- Account managementam@kognity.com
- Legallegal@kognity.com
- Data protectiondataprotection@kognity.com
- US high school science1-800-270-6584
- SalesRequest pricing
- Legal entity
- Kognity AB, Sveavägen 9, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
- Org. number
- 559023-5080
- Registered
- 20 August 2015
- Parent company
- Kognity Holding AB, 556787-1636
- Result 2025
- Profit of SEK 2.0 million on SEK 205.3 million revenue
- Security
- SOC 2 Type II, aligned with ISO/IEC 27001 and NIST CSF
- Privacy
- GDPR, FERPA and COPPA documents in the Legal Hub
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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