About 21 Draw

21 Draw is a Swedish platform of pre-recorded drawing and painting courses, run by 21 Solutions AB in Knivsta. In October 2026 the site listed 70 courses by 49 teachers, including Disney animator Tom Bancroft, Mark Kistler and Kenneth Anderson. A yearly membership opens every course: the regular price is €209 a year, and on 7 October 2026 the site sold it for €52 a year with 75% off. Single courses cost from $11.99 to $49.99, most of them $24.99, and stay in the account for life. Digital products have a 30-day money-back guarantee, and renewals are not refunded.

21 Draw sells video courses on drawing, painting, character design, animation and digital art. Each course has one to three teachers, 1 to 92 lessons and an average lesson length of 7 minutes, according to the site. Most courses include exercise sheets and layered PSD or PNG files, and each finished course gives a certificate signed by the teacher. Lessons stream in the browser, and the company has no app for offline viewing.

The about page says the team started 21 Draw in Sweden in 2013 with a budget for 21 artists, which gave the brand its name. The company first raised money from backers: four Kickstarter campaigns from Stockholm between 2015 and 2020 collected SEK 5.76 million for books and courses. The homepage counts $632,387 from 9,409 backers on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since 2014. The books, such as 21 Days to Learn Anatomy and an 8-ebook bundle, sell on a separate Shopify store.

Since February 2020 the platform has been run by 21 Solutions AB, company number 559242-4641, registered in Knivsta, Uppsala County. In 2025 the company reported revenue of SEK 26.9 million, a profit after financial items of SEK 3.4 million and three employees. Darko Perunicic is the managing director, and Christopher Robert O’Hara chairs the board.