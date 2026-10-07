- courses on the site, October 2026
- 70
- course teachers, our count
- 49
- students, company figure
- 360,000+
- on Trustpilot, 80 reviews
- 3.7
About 21 Draw
21 Draw is a Swedish platform of pre-recorded drawing and painting courses, run by 21 Solutions AB in Knivsta. In October 2026 the site listed 70 courses by 49 teachers, including Disney animator Tom Bancroft, Mark Kistler and Kenneth Anderson. A yearly membership opens every course: the regular price is €209 a year, and on 7 October 2026 the site sold it for €52 a year with 75% off. Single courses cost from $11.99 to $49.99, most of them $24.99, and stay in the account for life. Digital products have a 30-day money-back guarantee, and renewals are not refunded.
21 Draw sells video courses on drawing, painting, character design, animation and digital art. Each course has one to three teachers, 1 to 92 lessons and an average lesson length of 7 minutes, according to the site. Most courses include exercise sheets and layered PSD or PNG files, and each finished course gives a certificate signed by the teacher. Lessons stream in the browser, and the company has no app for offline viewing.
The about page says the team started 21 Draw in Sweden in 2013 with a budget for 21 artists, which gave the brand its name. The company first raised money from backers: four Kickstarter campaigns from Stockholm between 2015 and 2020 collected SEK 5.76 million for books and courses. The homepage counts $632,387 from 9,409 backers on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since 2014. The books, such as 21 Days to Learn Anatomy and an 8-ebook bundle, sell on a separate Shopify store.
Since February 2020 the platform has been run by 21 Solutions AB, company number 559242-4641, registered in Knivsta, Uppsala County. In 2025 the company reported revenue of SEK 26.9 million, a profit after financial items of SEK 3.4 million and three employees. Darko Perunicic is the managing director, and Christopher Robert O’Hara chairs the board.
History
- 2013 The team starts 21 Draw in Sweden, with a budget to hire 21 artists.
- 2014 The first crowdfunding campaign runs on Indiegogo.
- 2015 Illustrator’s Guidebook raises SEK 1,685,961 from 2,832 backers on Kickstarter, from 30 September to 31 October.
- 2017 21 Draw University, an online art school, raises SEK 1,221,568 from 1,259 backers on Kickstarter in May and June.
- 2019 The Character Designer book raises SEK 1,414,957 from 2,408 backers on Kickstarter, from 15 May to 19 June.
- 2020 21 Solutions AB is registered in Knivsta on 14 February.
- 2020 Illustrator’s Masterclass adds 10 courses after a Kickstarter that raises SEK 1,432,531 from 2,537 backers in June.
- 2023 The company claims its Trustpilot profile in June.
- 2025 21 Solutions AB reports revenue of SEK 26.9 million and a profit after financial items of SEK 3.4 million, with three employees.
- 2026 The site lists 70 courses and announces Drawing the Human Body with Daniela Garcia for 9 October, plus courses for November, December and 2027.
21 Draw funding and investors
- September–October 2015 Kickstarter, Illustrator’s Guidebook SEK 1,685,961
2,832 backersSource: Kicktraq
- May–June 2017 Kickstarter, 21 Draw University SEK 1,221,568
1,259 backersSource: Kicktraq
- May–June 2019 Kickstarter, The Character Designer SEK 1,414,957
2,408 backersSource: Kicktraq
- June–July 2020 Kickstarter, Illustrator’s Masterclass new courses SEK 1,432,531
2,537 backersSource: Kicktraq
Sum of four Kickstarter campaigns tracked by Kicktraq, 2015 to 2020. The 21 Draw homepage gives $632,387 from 9,409 backers on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since 2014. We found no venture rounds.
Leadership
- DP Darko Perunicic Managing director (VD) of 21 Solutions AB
- CRO Christopher Robert O’Hara Chair of the board of 21 Solutions AB
Roles from the Swedish company register via Allabolag on 7 October 2026. The Hub startup profile names Renco Smeding and Darko Perunicic as founders.
How 21 Draw courses work
- average lesson, company figure
- 7 min
- course length
- 1–9+ h
- lessons per course
- 1–92
- Pre-recorded video lessons
- Exercise sheets and assignments
- Layered PSD and PNG files
- Certificate signed by the teacher
- Courses for Absolute Beginner to Intermediate level
- Suggested learning paths
- Some courses in Spanish or with subtitles
- Site in 10 languages
- Streaming only, no video downloads
- One free course and free sample lessons
Courses at 21 Draw by topic
Traditional drawing6
- Learn to Draw in 21 Days, Seasons 1 and 2, Mark Kistler
- Learn Anatomy in 21 Days, Rodgon
- Figure Drawing, Neimy Kanani
- Realistic Drawing and Shading, Leonardo Pereznieto
- How to Draw from Imagination, JADOKAR
- Introduction to Prismacolor Markers, Hannah Bunzey
Traditional painting4
- Watercolor for Beginners, Morchu
- Painting Portraits in Gouache, Jordan Rhodes
- Getting Started with Oil Painting, Kat Mugg
- 10 Steps to Better Painting, Nick Prodromou
Digital drawing in Procreate4
- Digital Drawing in Procreate for Beginners, Erika Wiseman
- Procreate Made Easy, Isabelle Staub
- Digital Illustration with Procreate, Simone Grünewald
- Painting Portraits in Procreate, Ginevra Grigolo
Digital drawing in Photoshop and Clip Studio Paint4
- Digital Drawing in Photoshop, beginner and intermediate, Erika Wiseman
- Introduction to Landscapes, Philip Sue
- Digital Illustration for Beginners, Laia López
- How to Draw Manga Girls, Asia Ladowska
Character and creature design5
- Learn Character Design in 21 Days, David Perez
- Character Design, Kenneth Anderson
- Creature Design, Loopydave and Kenneth Anderson
- Fundamentals of Character Design, Randy Bishop
- Drawing Character Poses with Personality, Tony Bancroft
Animation, 3D and storytelling5
- Introduction to Animation, Tom Bancroft
- The Basics of 2D Animation, Benjamin Cerbai
- Storyboarding, Benjamin Cerbai
- Learn 3D Art in 21 Days, Mychael Hennig
- Introduction to Worldbuilding, Sean Andrew Murray
Art business4
- Social Media for Artists, Erika Wiseman
- Creating Video Content for Social Media, Maria Lia Malandrino
- Stylized Characters for Freelance Projects, Maria Lia Malandrino
- Beginner’s Guide to Graphic Design, Elliot Ulm
Counted by us from the 70 course cards on 21-draw.com and the “Used in course” list on each course page, 7 October 2026. 13 courses use only traditional tools such as pencil, paper, gouache, watercolour or oil. 35 use only digital tools such as Photoshop, Procreate, Clip Studio Paint or Blender. 21 mix both, and one course lists no tools. 44 courses are marked Beginner, 19 Intermediate and 7 Absolute Beginner.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Membership A yearly plan with every course, the course files and the new courses released during the year. A price bought on sale stays the same at each renewal while the plan is active. All courses
- Single course One course for a one-time payment, with lifetime access while the account is open. How much a course costs
- Books and ebooks How-to-draw books in print and as ebooks, sold on books.21-draw.com. Print copies ship from a warehouse in Hong Kong. Bookshop
- Discord community A server where students share course assignments, ask for feedback and join monthly themed events. Join on Discord
How much is 21 Draw?
- Membership, regular €209/year €209 a year, every course, billed yearly
- Sale on 7 October 2026 Membership, sale €52/year €52 a year, 75% off, the price stays at renewal
- Single course, most courses $24.99 $24.99 once, €22 on the Dutch site, 46 of 70 courses, lifetime access Pay once, no renewals
- Single course, range $11.99–$49.99 €11 to €44 on the Dutch site, one-time payment per course Pay once, no renewals
Is 21 Draw free?
No free trial. Designing the Male Superhero with Tom Bancroft is free, and the homepage offers 1 h 22 min of Learn to Draw in 21 Days for free. A 30-day money-back guarantee covers the first payment.
Discounts forStudents and teachers, on requestGift cards
Membership prices on 21-draw.com for a visitor in the Netherlands on 7 October 2026, in euros. The site picks the currency by country, and we could not see the US web price of the membership. Single-course prices in US dollars come from the course data in the 21-draw.com page code, and the same visit showed them in euros, for example $49.99 as €44. A Trustpilot reviewer reported an $88 renewal charge in January 2025.
How to cancel 21 Draw and get a refundRefund policy in the help center
- 21-draw.com ↗
- Sign in and open the Billing page
- Click Change Plan
- Click Cancel Membership and follow the prompts
- Refund request ↗
- Open the support form within 30 days of the first payment
- Ask for a refund
- The team replies within 48 hours, and the money returns in 5 to 7 working days
- The help center says access continues to the end of the paid year after cancelling.
- The membership renews every year automatically.
- The company says it emails a reminder one week before renewal, and some reminders land in spam.
- Kickstarter backers keep lifetime access to the courses they backed.
Refund rules
- Membership, first payment
- Full refund within 30 days.
- Membership, renewals
- No refund for renewed subscriptions.
- Single course and ebooks
- Full refund within 30 days of purchase.
- Physical books
- No returns, unless the book was damaged in transit.
- Online workshops and events
- No refunds.
From the 21 Draw help center, the refund policy and the terms of service, checked on 7 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebStreaming on 21-draw.com on a computer, phone or tablet
- OfflineNot available. Course files download, the videos do not
- BooksPrint books and ebooks on books.21-draw.com
- DiscordCommunity server for feedback and events
App details, App Store US
- Site languages
- English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, Indonesian, Japanese, Turkish, Polish
- Spanish-language courses
- 9 spoken in Spanish, more with Spanish subtitles
- Software used most
- Photoshop, Procreate and Clip Studio Paint
- Payment
- Amex, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Maestro, Mastercard, PayPal, Visa
- Mobile app
- None
Is 21 Draw worth it?
What users like
- An illustration graduate writes that the courses taught her more than university, for a yearly fee.Lynne, Trustpilot, June 2026
- A reviewer who complained about auto-renewal got a full refund after emailing support and calls the content good.Nancy R., Trustpilot, July 2026
- 63% of Trustpilot reviews give five stars.Trustpilot, 80 reviews
- Learn to Draw in 21 Days, Season 1, has 4.9 from 1,167 ratings on the course page.21 Draw course page
What users criticise
- 26% of Trustpilot reviews give one star, many about yearly renewals charged without a reminder the buyer saw.Trustpilot, 80 reviews
- A buyer was charged $88 at renewal, and the company replied that it sends a reminder a week before.Georgina, Trustpilot, January 2025
- A print book was lost in transit, and support had not solved it after several messages.Anne, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Videos stream only online, with no app for offline viewing.21 Draw help center
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Course ratings on 21-draw.com come from the company’s own review system, which it says is 98% verified purchases.
21 Draw reviews
-
“I did a degree in Illustration but feel I’ve learnt more through 21 draw than I ever did at Uni.”Lynne · 15 June 2026 · App Store I did a degree in Illustration but feel…
-
“It’s a good platform for artists, no issue with content. But they need to do better in how they set up auto renewals.”Nancy R. · 16 July 2026 · App Store Refunded!
-
“I was charged an $88 renewal fee without a heads up.”Georgina · 3 January 2025 · App Store $88 stealth renewal fee, never again
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- 21 Solutions AB, Box 130, 741 40 Knivsta, Sweden
- Company number
- 559242-4641, Sweden
- Registered
- 14 February 2020
- VAT number
- SE559242464101
- Registered office
- Knivsta, Uppsala County
- Activity
- Sale of information products and services in education and personal development
- Governing law
- Swedish law, per the terms of service
Alternatives to 21 Draw
- Domestika🇪🇸 Spain Creative courses from Madrid and Berkeley, sold one by one or with the Plus subscription, across design, illustration, photography and crafts. →
- BBC Maestro🇬🇧 United Kingdom Courses by well-known authors, chefs and artists from London, with a yearly membership and single courses that expire after a year. →
- SkillshareUnited States Creative classes by subscription only, from New York. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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Is this your company?
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