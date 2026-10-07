- US App Store, 22K ratings
- 4.6
- songs, according to Skoove
- 1,000+
- Skoove users, April 2025 press release
- 3M+
- Premium for 12 months, US
- $149.99
About Skoove
Skoove is a piano learning app from Learnfield GmbH, a Berlin company that Florian Plenge and Stephan Schulz registered in 2014. The app listens to your playing through the device microphone, a USB MIDI cable or Bluetooth MIDI and gives feedback in real time. Courses run from kids and beginner levels to advanced, and the song library holds 1,000+ songs, according to the pricing page. On the website Premium costs $29.99 a month, $59.99 every 3 months or $149.99 a year, and the yearly plan comes with a 7-day free trial; the US App Store lists the same $29.99, $59.99 and $149.99 items. The US App Store gives Skoove 4.6 from 22,219 ratings, while Trustpilot shows 2.5 from 72 reviews, most of them about auto-renewal.
Skoove teaches piano on an iPhone, iPad or Android device. A lesson plays a song, then the learner plays it on a real piano or keyboard, and Skoove listens. Feedback shows which notes were right and which were missed. Lessons sit in courses by level, and a separate Songs page sorts pieces by level, category and genre. Pop songs come from artists such as Coldplay, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish, classical pieces from Beethoven, Mozart and Chopin. Skoove licenses the music, and a help article says some songs leave the app when a licence ends.
Florian Plenge and Stephan Schulz registered Learnfield GmbH in Berlin on 18 November 2014. Plenge holds a PhD in physics and worked on the Traktor DJ software at Native Instruments. Schulz founded the hi-fi maker Raumfeld. Skoove launched as a web course on 15 September 2015 with seed money from High-Tech Gründerfonds. Mobile apps followed in 2017, and Android in May 2021. Skoove later closed the web learning platform. Lessons now run only in the iOS and Android apps, and the website handles accounts, payments and vouchers.
Investors put €1.27 million into Skoove in 2017, led by IBB Ventures, and €3 million in 2019, from Ringier Digital Ventures, caparuca and MGO Digital Ventures. In March 2025 Learnfield bought Trala, a violin learning app founded in 2017 by Sam Walder and Vishnu Indukuri. After the deal Learnfield counted 4 million learners in 193 countries across both apps. Plenge runs the company as CEO. The Berlin register lists Schulz as managing director until 8 January 2024. Skoove also sells live 1-to-1 lessons over Zoom under the name Skoove Duo.
History
- 2014 Florian Plenge and Stephan Schulz register Learnfield GmbH in Berlin on 18 November.
- 2015 Skoove launches web-based piano lessons on 15 September, with seed funding from High-Tech Gründerfonds. The team joins the Microsoft Ventures Accelerator.
- 2017 The first mobile app reaches the App Store on 2 March. Skoove raises €1.27 million led by IBB Ventures, with HTGF and Egora.
- 2018 Skoove wins a Gold Stevie Award for Best App in Education and Reference and a Silver Stevie for Startup of the Year.
- 2019 Ringier Digital Ventures, caparuca and MGO Digital Ventures invest €3 million.
- 2021 The Android app launches in May.
- 2023 Skoove wins the Deutscher Bildungs-Award for Best Instrument E-Learning App for 2023/2024.
- 2024 Stephan Schulz leaves the post of managing director on 8 January, according to the Berlin register.
- 2025 Learnfield buys the violin app Trala in March and announces the deal on 9 April. The group counts 4 million learners in 193 countries.
- 2025 Learnfield registers TRALA as a trademark in June.
- 2025 Skoove wins the Deutscher Bildungs-Award for 2025/2026, the third year in a row.
Skoove funding and investors
- 2015 Seed Amount not disclosed
High-Tech GründerfondsSource: Skoove about page
- 2017 Venture round €1.27M
Lead: IBB Ventures IBB VenturesHigh-Tech GründerfondsEgora HoldingSource: Skoove about page
- 2019 Venture round €3M
Ringier Digital VenturescaparucaMGO Digital VenturesSource: Skoove about page
Amounts from the Skoove about page. Wikipedia gives €1.2 million for 2017 and €2.9 million for 2019. The 2015 seed round from High-Tech Gründerfonds has no published amount. Skoove also took part in MILES, an EU-funded research project on instrument learning.
Leadership
- FP Florian Plenge CEO and co-founder
- EM Edwin McCormack CMO
- MF Martin Fröhlich CTO
- DS Dominik Schirmer Director of Teaching
Roles from the Skoove about page in October 2026. Plenge holds a PhD in physics and worked at Native Instruments on Traktor, according to Wikipedia. Co-founder Stephan Schulz left the post of managing director in January 2024, according to North Data.
Careersskoove.jobs.personio.de
- Product and Design1
Perks
- Remote work with one team day a week in the office
- Office in Berlin-Friedrichshain with a terrace
- Budget for courses and conferences
- Pianos and the app to play in the office
How Skoove teaches
- songs across genres
- 1,000+
- ways to connect: mic, USB MIDI, Bluetooth
- 3
- age to start, according to Skoove
- 7+
- Real-time feedback on played notes
- Acoustic piano via the device microphone
- Digital piano or keyboard via USB MIDI or USB to Host
- Bluetooth MIDI keyboards
- Key range setup for any keyboard size
- Tempo control in most lesson steps
- Looping
- Metronome
- Full score view for most lessons
- Instructional videos
- Onboarding quiz that picks a starting lesson
- Song search with Premium
- Support from music instructors
Course levels and songs
Course levels4
- Kids, 3 courses
- Beginner, 13 courses
- Intermediate, 9 courses
- Advanced, 6 courses
Skills5
- Music theory
- Note reading
- Technique
- Chords
- Ear training
Song genres7
- Pop and chart hits
- Classical
- Rock
- Film music
- Jazz
- Children’s songs
- Christmas carols
Course counts from a Pianist’s Compass review of September 2026. Skoove gives different totals: 400+ lessons in the help center, 500+ lessons in the App Store text and 1,000+ lessons on the website. Song examples from the Skoove site and help center.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Skoove app Piano lessons and songs for iPhone, iPad and Android. Skoove listens through the microphone, a USB MIDI cable or Bluetooth MIDI and marks right and missed notes. Tempo control, looping, a metronome and full score view. Skoove on the App Store
- Skoove Duo 1-to-1 piano lessons with a Skoove teacher over Zoom, plus app access. Three plans give 1 to 4 lessons a month. The first lesson is 60% off. Teachers cover classical, pop, rock, folk and jazz. Open learn.skoove.com
- Trala A violin learning app that Learnfield bought in 2025. Lessons give feedback on pitch and rhythm. 4.7 from 4,918 ratings on the US App Store. Trala on the App Store
How much is Skoove?
- 1 month $29.99/mo $29.99, charged monthly Base monthly price
- 3 months $19.99/mo $59.99, charged every 3 months Save 33% vs 1 month
- Free trial included 12 months $12.49/mo $149.99, charged once a year, 7-day free trial Save 58% vs 1 month
Is Skoove free?
Skoove Basic is free and opens selected lessons from each course. The 12-month plan starts with a 7-day free trial, once per Apple ID; you may need to enter payment details.
Web prices in US dollars from the Skoove help center on 7 October 2026, for website purchases. The same article gives €29.99 / €59.99 / €149.99 and £24.99 / £49.99 / £124.99. The US App Store lists in-app items at $29.99, $59.99 and $149.99, plus lower offer prices; Skoove says Apple shows past promotional prices too. A lifetime plan exists, with the price on request from info@skoove.com.
How to cancel SkooveSkoove help: cancel a subscription
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions and select Skoove
- Tap Cancel subscription and confirm
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap your profile
- Tap Payments & Subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select Skoove and tap Cancel subscription
- skoove.com ↗
- Log in on the Skoove website
- Open Account Settings
- Click “Would you like to cancel your subscription?” and follow the steps to the confirmation
- Uninstalling the app does not cancel the subscription.
- Cancel before the 7-day trial ends, or the trial turns into a paid plan.
- A cancellation after the renewal date keeps the plan active for the whole new period.
- Access stays until the end of the paid period. Skoove gives no partial refunds for unused time.
- Before cancelling on the website Skoove may show a discount offer to keep the plan.
Refund rules
- Website purchases
- 14-day money-back guarantee from the first subscription start. Renewals are not covered. Write to info@skoove.com.
- EU consumers
- 14-day right of withdrawal from contract conclusion, for the first period only.
- App Store
- Apple handles refunds. Skoove has no access to App Store payments.
- Google Play
- Refund requests go to Google.
From the Skoove help center, the pricing FAQ and the General Terms and Conditions, checked on 7 October 2026.
Skoove app ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.6 on the App Store, US, iOS 15.2 or later
- Android4.6 on Google Play, 1M+ downloads, Android 11 or later
- WebsiteAccount, payments and vouchers only. Lessons do not run on Windows PC or Mac
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 2.6.38 on iOS, released 4 August 2026
- Android update
- 3 August 2026
- First release on iOS
- 2 March 2017
- Size
- 264 MB on iOS, iOS 15.2 or later
- Android
- Android 11 or later
- Age rating
- 4+ on the App Store
- App Store categories
- Education, Music
- Downloads
- 1M+ on Google Play
- Languages
- English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Simplified and Traditional Chinese
- Seller
- Learnfield GmbH, Berlin
Is Skoove worth it?
What learners like
- Lessons follow the same routine, which helps learners practise regularly.Mr. Stephen Caswell, Trustpilot, March 2026
- After trying several keyboard apps, the reviewer picked Skoove.Wendwell, Trustpilot, May 2026
- The mix of songs, theory and feedback keeps practice interesting.Severin Stöcker, Trustpilot, November 2025
- 4.6 from 22,219 ratings on the US App Store.App Store, October 2026
What learners criticise
- A yearly plan renewed at full price without a reminder.Fermin Soriano, Trustpilot, December 2025
- Ear training plays too fast, and tempo control works only in some lesson steps.Mr. Stephen Caswell, Trustpilot, March 2026
- The app locks up and needs a restart and a new sign-in.Wendwell, Trustpilot, May 2026
- Skoove removed lessons on PC, so the reviewer left.Andras, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Advanced courses stay easy for experienced players, and feedback misses note length and articulation.Pianist’s Compass review, September 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. App stores give Skoove 4.5 to 4.6. On Trustpilot 53% of 72 reviews give 1 star and 28% give 5 stars. Positive reviews praise the lesson structure and feedback. Most 1-star reviews describe auto-renewal after a trial or a yearly plan, and the end of lessons on PC. Skoove replies to some of them on Trustpilot.
Skoove reviews
-
“The lessons are laid out in a way that actually makes me want to practice, and it’s so satisfying to see how much I improve each week.”Severin Stöcker · 5 November 2025 · App Store Really enjoying my progress with Skoove
-
“I sampled a number of free trials for learn keyboard apps and found Skoove the best of the bunch.”Wendwell · 29 May 2026 · App Store Best of the Learn Keyboard Apps But Not Perfect
-
“each lesson have a consistent process to it, which gets students into a good routine.”Mr. Stephen Caswell · 25 March 2026 · App Store Almost, but not quite yet
-
“autorenewal kicked in with no reminder at full price”Fermin Soriano · 3 December 2025 · App Store Deceitful company, beware of autorenewal
Latest news
- 2025Deutscher Bildungs-Award, Best Instrument E-Learning App, 2025/2026
- 2024Deutscher Bildungs-Award, Best Instrument E-Learning App, 2024/2025
- 2023Deutscher Bildungs-Award, Best Instrument E-Learning App, 2023/2024
- 2018Gold Stevie Award, Best App in Education and Reference
- 2018Silver Stevie Award, Startup of the Year
Contacts and company data
- Supportinfo@skoove.com
- Presspress@skoove.com
- Phone+49 30 120 85919
- Help centerhelp.skoove.com
- Jobsskoove.jobs.personio.de
- Legal entity
- Learnfield GmbH, Karl-Marx-Allee 82, 10243 Berlin, Germany
- Company number
- HRB 162802 B, Amtsgericht Berlin-Charlottenburg
- Registered
- 18 November 2014
- VAT ID
- DE297749297
- Managing director
- Florian M. Plenge; Stephan Schulz until 8 January 2024
- Share capital
- €56,941 (December 2018)
- Shareholders
- Eight, including IBB Unternehmensverwaltung, VC Fonds Kreativwirtschaft Berlin, Mediengruppe Oberfranken and Investitionsbank Berlin
- Purpose
- E-learning software and content for acquiring musical skills
Alternatives to Skoove
- Domestika🇪🇸 Spain Online creative courses from Spain, in the same catalogue category. →
- flowkey🇩🇪 Germany A Berlin piano app with song tutorials and MIDI or microphone feedback. 4.7 from 65,556 ratings on the US App Store. →
- S Simply PianoUnited States A piano app from Simply Ltd with 4.7 from 855,125 ratings on the US App Store. ↗
- Yousician🇫🇮 Finland A piano app from Helsinki with game-style levels. 4.7 from 22,721 ratings on the US App Store. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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