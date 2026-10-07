About Skoove

Skoove is a piano learning app from Learnfield GmbH, a Berlin company that Florian Plenge and Stephan Schulz registered in 2014. The app listens to your playing through the device microphone, a USB MIDI cable or Bluetooth MIDI and gives feedback in real time. Courses run from kids and beginner levels to advanced, and the song library holds 1,000+ songs, according to the pricing page. On the website Premium costs $29.99 a month, $59.99 every 3 months or $149.99 a year, and the yearly plan comes with a 7-day free trial; the US App Store lists the same $29.99, $59.99 and $149.99 items. The US App Store gives Skoove 4.6 from 22,219 ratings, while Trustpilot shows 2.5 from 72 reviews, most of them about auto-renewal.

Skoove teaches piano on an iPhone, iPad or Android device. A lesson plays a song, then the learner plays it on a real piano or keyboard, and Skoove listens. Feedback shows which notes were right and which were missed. Lessons sit in courses by level, and a separate Songs page sorts pieces by level, category and genre. Pop songs come from artists such as Coldplay, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish, classical pieces from Beethoven, Mozart and Chopin. Skoove licenses the music, and a help article says some songs leave the app when a licence ends.

Florian Plenge and Stephan Schulz registered Learnfield GmbH in Berlin on 18 November 2014. Plenge holds a PhD in physics and worked on the Traktor DJ software at Native Instruments. Schulz founded the hi-fi maker Raumfeld. Skoove launched as a web course on 15 September 2015 with seed money from High-Tech Gründerfonds. Mobile apps followed in 2017, and Android in May 2021. Skoove later closed the web learning platform. Lessons now run only in the iOS and Android apps, and the website handles accounts, payments and vouchers.

Investors put €1.27 million into Skoove in 2017, led by IBB Ventures, and €3 million in 2019, from Ringier Digital Ventures, caparuca and MGO Digital Ventures. In March 2025 Learnfield bought Trala, a violin learning app founded in 2017 by Sam Walder and Vishnu Indukuri. After the deal Learnfield counted 4 million learners in 193 countries across both apps. Plenge runs the company as CEO. The Berlin register lists Schulz as managing director until 8 January 2024. Skoove also sells live 1-to-1 lessons over Zoom under the name Skoove Duo.