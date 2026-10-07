Beelinguapp
Stories in two languages side by side, read aloud by native narrators.
🇬🇧🇪🇸🇵🇹🇫🇷🇮🇹🇩🇪🇯🇵🇷🇺🇨🇳🇮🇳🇹🇷🇰🇷🇸🇦🇸🇪🇵🇱🇳🇱🇳🇴🇬🇷🇮🇩🇺🇦🇵🇭🇻🇳🇫🇮
- languages to learn
- 23
- downloads on Google Play
- 5M+
- employees, according to Beelinguapp
- 22
- seed round, December 2020
- $1.1M
About Beelinguapp
Beelinguapp is a language app from Berlin that teaches with parallel texts. Each story appears in the target language next to a translation in the learner’s own language, and a narrator reads it aloud while karaoke-style highlighting follows the words. The library covers 23 languages, with children’s stories, classics, news articles and songs at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. The free version gives some stories, a glossary and flashcards, with ads. In the US App Store Premium costs $7.99 a month or $49.90 a year, and it opens the whole library, removes ads and lets the learner switch languages.
Beelinguapp shows a text in two languages on one screen. The learner reads a story in the language they study, and the translation in their own language sits next to it. A native-speaker narrator reads the text, and a karaoke-style animation moves through both versions. A long press on a word or phrase shows its translation and plays it. Saved words go to a glossary, and a flashcard game drills them. A short quiz follows each story. The learner can slow the audio down or hide the translation.
David Montiel was born in Tampico, Mexico, and worked as a software engineer at Google, LinkedIn, XING and eBay. In Berlin he read and listened to German audiobooks and kept stopping to look words up in a dictionary. He built an app that puts the text next to its translation. The Android version went live in September 2016. A Kickstarter campaign in December 2016 paid for the iPhone version, which reached the App Store in July 2017. Beelinguapp UG was entered into the Berlin commercial register in September 2017.
In 2020 Beelinguapp went through the Techstars Berlin accelerator. In December 2020 it raised a $1.1 million seed round led by Joyance Partners, with EquityPitcher Ventures, Paul Heimann and the Atomico Angel Programme. Tech.eu counted 3.5 million organic downloads at the time. Today the website names 4 million downloads and 22 employees, and the footer says the app is made in Berlin and Tampico. Montiel is the managing director of the company.
History
- 2016 The Android app goes live on Google Play on 2 September.
- 2016 Starts a Kickstarter campaign in December to fund the iPhone version and more translated stories. It succeeds by January 2017.
- 2017 Enters the Educational App Store catalogue in May and becomes a Google Play Editors’ Choice app in June.
- 2017 Releases the iPhone app on 17 July.
- 2017 David Montiel wins The Pitch 2017. Beelinguapp counts over 350,000 members and 6,000 daily active users.
- 2017 Beelinguapp UG is entered into the Berlin commercial register on 27 September with share capital of €1,000.
- 2020 Joins the Techstars Berlin accelerator.
- 2020 Chic Magazine reports in November that Montiel pitched on season 3 of Shark Tank México and received an investment of 10 million pesos.
- 2020 Raises a $1.1 million seed round led by Joyance Partners in December, after 3.5 million downloads.
- 2021 Vanguardia reports more than 5 million users worldwide.
- 2026 Raises its share capital to €1,457 on 6 February. The register lists 19 active shareholders.
- 2026 Releases iOS version 3.9.22 on 1 October and updates the Android app on 5 October.
Beelinguapp funding and investors
- December 2020 Seed $1.1 million
Lead: Joyance Partners EquityPitcher VenturesPaul HeimannAtomico Angel ProgrammeSource: Tech.eu
The only round with a public amount. Startbase gives it as almost €1 million. A Kickstarter campaign in 2016–2017 paid for the iPhone version, and its total is not on the pages we could open. Chic Magazine reports a Shark Tank México investment of 10 million pesos. We did not find confirmation that this deal closed. The share capital grew in May 2020, December 2020 and February 2026.
Leadership
- DM David Montiel Founder, managing director
The imprint names David Alejandro Montiel Gomez as managing director. Tech.eu named Eva Drago as co-founder and Zack Hoffmann as head of business operations in December 2020. Their current roles are not public.
How Beelinguapp teaches
- languages, each with stories at several levels
- 23
- a day suggested by Beelinguapp
- 10 min
- levels plus BeKids stories for children
- 3
- Two languages side by side
- Single-language view with a switch
- Native-speaker narration
- Karaoke-style highlighting
- Adjustable audio speed
- Word and phrase translation on long press
- Glossary of saved words
- Flashcards with pronunciation check
- Quizzes after each story
- Daily news articles
- Songs with lyrics
- Offline reading of opened texts
- Dark mode for reading
Beelinguapp languages: 23 to learn
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Beelinguapp app Stories, news and songs in two languages side by side, read aloud by native narrators with karaoke-style highlighting. A quiz follows each story. On iPhone, iPad and Android. Open beelinguapp.com
- Story library Classics, fairy tales, mysteries, biographies, science and culture articles and travel phrases, filtered by beginner, intermediate and advanced level. Browse the stories
- BeKids Children’s stories in two languages side by side, read by native narrators. The Spanish section alone has more than 20 texts for children. Stories for kids
- Glossary and Flashcards Save words from any text to a glossary, then drill them as flashcards with audio. Holding the microphone button checks pronunciation. How the glossary works
- Beelinguapp for Organizations Narrated parallel texts for schools and companies, with statistics on days used, stories read and words learnt. Beelinguapp for Organizations
How much is Beelinguapp?
- Monthly $7.99/mo $7.99, charged every month, App Store item “Beelinguapp Monthly” Base monthly price
- Best value Yearly $4.16/mo $49.90, charged every 12 months, App Store item “Beelinguapp Yearly” Save 48% vs Monthly
Is Beelinguapp free?
Yes. Unlocked stories and news, the glossary and flashcards are free, with ads. On the free version you can change the learning language only in the first 30 minutes.
In-app purchases listed on the US App Store page on 7 October 2026, in US dollars. Apple does not label the billing period, so the names of the items are used. The same page lists other items: Yearly Premium $25.00, Yearly Promo $22.99 and $19.99, Special Offer $22.99, Yearly Trial $41.99, Yearly Trial Promo $20.99 and Yearly Promo 7-Days Trial $18.49. Google Play shows in-app items from $1.99 to $398.00. Beelinguapp’s own pages do not publish prices.
How to cancel BeelinguappBeelinguapp refund policy
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Beelinguapp and confirm the cancellation
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
- Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select Beelinguapp and tap Cancel subscription
- Other websites ↗
- Find the email the payment provider sent when you subscribed
- Follow the unsubscribe instructions in it
- If you cannot find them, write to contact@beelinguapp.com
- Premium stays active until the end of the paid period after you cancel.
- App Store subscriptions renew automatically. Apple charges the renewal in the 24 hours before the period ends.
- To delete your account, Beelinguapp asks you to email feedback@beelinguapp.com.
Refund rules
- App Store and Google Play
- Apple or Google decide on refunds. Beelinguapp sends refund requests for these purchases to the store.
- Direct purchases
- Refund within 14 days of the first purchase of a paid plan. Write to contact@beelinguapp.com, and the team answers within 5 business days.
- No refund
- Renewals and later billing cycles. Promotional or discounted purchases after the first 14 days.
From the Beelinguapp FAQ, refund policy and App Store description, checked on 7 October 2026.
Beelinguapp for BusinessBeelinguapp for Organizations
- 01Narrated parallel texts for reading and listening practice
- 02Stories, news articles and songs on science, technology, history and culture
- 03Beginner, intermediate and advanced levels
- 04Flashcard game for new words
- 05Progress statistics on days used, stories read and words learnt
Price on request.
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.4 on the App Store, US, iOS 16.6 or later
- Android4.1 on Google Play, 5M+ downloads
- WebStory previews and course pages on beelinguapp.com. App Store reviewers write that they could not use the app on a Mac or in a browser.
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 3.9.22 on iOS, released 1 October 2026
- Android update
- 5 October 2026
- First release
- 2 September 2016 on Google Play, 17 July 2017 on the App Store
- Size
- 146.8 MB on iOS, iOS 16.6 or later
- Age rating
- 4+ on the App Store, Everyone on Google Play
- App Store categories
- Education, Productivity
- Downloads
- 5M+ on Google Play
- Awards
- Editors’ Choice on Google Play
- App interface languages
- 22 on the App Store, from Arabic to Vietnamese
- Seller
- Beelinguapp UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
- Price
- Free to download, with ads and in-app purchases
Is Beelinguapp worth it?
What learners like
- Audio and text in two languages work like a short audiobook, and words from the text go straight to flashcards.AHMED ELAGHOURY, MD, Trustpilot, May 2021
- Graded texts at the right level with clear audio.Luhmann, App Store US, June 2026
- Cultural and news stories, and stories on many subjects that are not only for children.App Store US reviews, September 2025 and June 2026
- Unlocked stories, the glossary and flashcards are free.Beelinguapp FAQ
What learners criticise
- Several reviewers write that the stories and voices sound AI-generated. Beelinguapp says it uses native voice actors.App Store US reviews, December 2025 to September 2026
- Crashes on quizzes, progress that does not save and Premium access that disappears after payment.App Store US reviews, December 2025 to September 2026
- Support does not answer, according to reviewers on both sites.A. T., Trustpilot, May 2022, and App Store US reviews
- The free version lets you change the learning language only in the first 30 minutes.Beelinguapp FAQ
What users write in reviews, not our rating. App stores give Beelinguapp 4.1 to 4.6. Trustpilot has only 3 reviews. Most recent negative App Store reviews are about bugs, billing and AI-sounding content.
Latest news
- 2020Techstars Berlin accelerator
- 2017The Pitch 2017, winner
- 2017Google Play Editors’ Choice
- 2017Educational App Store certification
- Beelinguapp UG raises its share capital to €1,457
- Vanguardia: what became of David Montiel, the creator of Beelinguapp
- Startup Valley interview with David Montiel
- After 3.5 million downloads, Beelinguapp raises $1.1 million
- Chic Magazine: David Montiel on Shark Tank México
- Meet the winner of The Pitch 2017
Contacts and company data
- General and refundscontact@beelinguapp.com
- Feedback, bugs and account deletionfeedback@beelinguapp.com
- FAQbeelinguapp.com/faq
- Schools and companiesRequest form
- Legal entity
- Beelinguapp UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Alexandrinenstrasse 97, 10969 Berlin, Germany
- Register number
- HRB 189940 B, Amtsgericht Berlin-Charlottenburg
- Registered
- 27 September 2017
- Legal form
- UG (haftungsbeschränkt), share capital €1,457 since 6 February 2026
- VAT number
- DE313753401
- Managing director
- David Alejandro Montiel Gomez
- Business purpose
- Development and operation of internet platforms and applications, IT services and software development
- Shareholders
- 19 active shareholders, according to North Data
Programs and documentsBeelinguapp for OrganizationsRedeem a coupon
Alternatives to Beelinguapp
- L LingQUnited States Reading with audio from imported podcasts, books and videos, in more than 50 languages, from West Vancouver, Canada. ↗
- Lingvist🇪🇪 Estonia Vocabulary cards with a gap in a real sentence and spaced repetition, 16 courses in 15 languages, from Tallinn. →
- Memrise🇬🇧 United Kingdom Vocabulary and speaking practice built around clips of native speakers, from London. →
- Babbel🇩🇪 Germany Structured courses with grammar and dialogues, plus live online classes, from Berlin. →
- Language Transfer🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free audio courses that teach by spoken explanation, funded by donations. →
- DuolingoUnited States Most features free with ads, courses in 42 languages. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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