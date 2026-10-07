About Beelinguapp

Beelinguapp is a language app from Berlin that teaches with parallel texts. Each story appears in the target language next to a translation in the learner’s own language, and a narrator reads it aloud while karaoke-style highlighting follows the words. The library covers 23 languages, with children’s stories, classics, news articles and songs at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. The free version gives some stories, a glossary and flashcards, with ads. In the US App Store Premium costs $7.99 a month or $49.90 a year, and it opens the whole library, removes ads and lets the learner switch languages.

Beelinguapp shows a text in two languages on one screen. The learner reads a story in the language they study, and the translation in their own language sits next to it. A native-speaker narrator reads the text, and a karaoke-style animation moves through both versions. A long press on a word or phrase shows its translation and plays it. Saved words go to a glossary, and a flashcard game drills them. A short quiz follows each story. The learner can slow the audio down or hide the translation.

David Montiel was born in Tampico, Mexico, and worked as a software engineer at Google, LinkedIn, XING and eBay. In Berlin he read and listened to German audiobooks and kept stopping to look words up in a dictionary. He built an app that puts the text next to its translation. The Android version went live in September 2016. A Kickstarter campaign in December 2016 paid for the iPhone version, which reached the App Store in July 2017. Beelinguapp UG was entered into the Berlin commercial register in September 2017.

In 2020 Beelinguapp went through the Techstars Berlin accelerator. In December 2020 it raised a $1.1 million seed round led by Joyance Partners, with EquityPitcher Ventures, Paul Heimann and the Atomico Angel Programme. Tech.eu counted 3.5 million organic downloads at the time. Today the website names 4 million downloads and 22 employees, and the footer says the app is made in Berlin and Tampico. Montiel is the managing director of the company.