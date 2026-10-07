Language Transfer
Free audio language courses by the Thinking Method, funded by learner donations.
🇪🇸🇬🇷🇰🇪🇩🇪🇪🇬🇹🇷🇮🇹🇫🇷🇬🇧
- for every course, app and download
- €0
- languages, including English for Spanish speakers
- 9
- audio lessons in the app
- 688
- downloads on Google Play
- 1M+
About Language Transfer
Language Transfer is a free audio course project that Mihalis Eleftheriou started in 2011 and runs alone. He teaches by the Thinking Method: the learner hears a teacher work with a real student, pauses, builds each sentence in their head and answers out loud. The app and the website carry the same 688 lessons: Complete Spanish, Greek and Swahili, unfinished Complete German, Introductions to Arabic, Turkish, Italian and French, two English courses for Spanish speakers and Introduction to Music Theory. There are no prices, ads or sign-ups. Learner donations on Patreon and PayPal pay for the work.
Language Transfer publishes audio courses on languagetransfer.org, SoundCloud, YouTube and in its own app. Each track records a teacher with a student. The listener pauses, thinks out the answer and says it out loud. Complete courses cover the whole grammar of a language. Introduction courses are the first 30–40% of a Complete course.
Mihalis Eleftheriou grew up in East London and has family in Cyprus. He began the project in 2011 and put its beginnings together in Cyprus, then worked from Buenos Aires, Barcelona and a farm in Asturias. In December 2024 he wrote that Language Transfer was now based in Brighton & Hove. In August 2026 the about page said he was heading back to Cyprus.
Language Transfer has no team. Mihalis writes and records the courses, and volunteers help with transcripts and native-speaker checks. The project takes no grants and sells no access. Patreon gives it a fixed monthly income, PayPal takes one-off gifts, and the non-shop sells printed cards and the Thinking Method Guidebook at cost. Paid workshops for companies and institutions raise more money.
History
- 2011 Mihalis Eleftheriou starts Language Transfer. He says the serious work began in 2013–2014.
- 2013 In January in Buenos Aires he posts the first notes that later grow into Introduction to Music Theory.
- 2014 Runs workshops in Cyprus. The website banner reads that LT is not in partnership with USAID, UNDP or the EU.
- 2018 Works from Barcelona. The Patreon campaign brings in about $1,600 a month.
- 2020 Releases the free app on Google Play on 27 May and on the App Store on 4 July. Publishes the Thinking Method Guidebook for course writers late in the year.
- 2022 Puts the first 10 tracks of Introduction to Music on the Android app in March.
- 2023 Finishes the music course and announces Language Transfer: The Documentary in September.
- 2024 Starts releasing Inglés Completo for Spanish speakers. In December moves the project to Brighton & Hove after two years in Asturias.
- 2025 Offers free campus workshops to UK universities in August. Releases tester tracks 1–8 of Introduction to Japanese in September.
- 2026 Updates the Android app on 27 September. Patreon counts 4,992 members.
Leadership
- ME Mihalis Eleftheriou Founder, author and teacher of all courses
Language Transfer has no staff. Mihalis Eleftheriou writes that LT is one person, and volunteers help with transcripts and native-speaker checks.
How the Thinking Method works
- lessons in Complete Spanish
- 90
- average track in Complete Spanish
- ~10 min
- of a Complete course in each Introduction
- 30–40%
- Audio only
- Recorded with a real student
- Pause and answer out loud
- No notes or transcripts during the lesson
- Reframed grammar explanations
- How vocabulary is formed
- Complete and Introduction courses
- Transcripts for review
- Offline downloads
- No account or sign-up
Language Transfer languages: 9 to learn
Language Transfer courses and lesson counts
Complete courses4
- Complete Spanish: 90 lessons, 14.6 hours
- Complete Greek: 120 lessons, 16.5 hours
- Complete Swahili: 110 lessons, 15.5 hours
- Complete German, unfinished: 50 lessons, 6.7 hours
Introduction courses4
- Introduction to Arabic: 38 lessons, 4.8 hours
- Introduction to Turkish: 44 lessons, 5.5 hours
- Introduction to Italian: 45 lessons, 6.2 hours
- Introduction to French: 40 lessons, 6.6 hours
For Spanish speakers2
- Inglés Completo, still being released: 81 lessons, 12.8 hours
- Introducción a Inglés: 40 lessons, 3.8 hours
Other subjects1
- Introduction to Music Theory: 30 lessons, 8.2 hours
In development2
- Introduction to Japanese, tester tracks on YouTube
- Introduction to British Sign Language, tester material on YouTube
Lesson counts and audio length from the course index of the Language Transfer app on 7 October 2026. Introduction courses cover the first 30–40% of a Complete course. Mihalis has said Complete German will be continued or remade by a new teacher he directs.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Audio courses on the website All courses play on languagetransfer.org, SoundCloud and YouTube. Eight courses can be downloaded as ZIP files of audio. Volunteers wrote transcripts for review. Open the free courses
- Language Transfer app The same audio as the website, with lessons to download, saved progress and playback with the phone locked. No account, ads or purchases. The source code is on GitHub. Get the app
- Workshops Mihalis gives live Thinking Method workshops. Public workshops are free. Companies, organisations and universities can book in-house workshops for a fee, with a waiver for some institutions. Workshops page
- Thinking Method Guidebook A free guide for people who want to write their own Thinking Method course. A printed copy costs $40 in the non-shop. Download the guidebook
How much is Language Transfer?
- All courses €0/mo Free, website, app, SoundCloud, YouTube
- Fixed income for LT Patreon €1/mo From €1 a month, optional monthly donation
- PayPal Any amount one-off or monthly donation
- Non-shop sharer packs $10–$40 one payment, cost of printing and shipping
Is Language Transfer free?
Every course is free on the website, in the app and as downloads, with no ads and no sign-up.
From languagetransfer.org, Patreon and the non-shop on 7 October 2026. Donations are optional. Language Transfer says they do not open any extra material. The PayPal button on the site takes US dollars, and other buttons take euros, pounds, Canadian and Australian dollars.
App ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.9 on the App Store, US, iOS 11.0 or later
- Android4.9 on Google Play, 1M+ downloads
- WebsiteCourse players and ZIP downloads on languagetransfer.org
- SoundCloudEvery course as a playlist
- YouTubeCourses, tester tracks and workshop recordings
App details, App Store US
- iOS version
- 1.5.1, released 7 October 2022
- Android update
- 27 September 2026
- First release
- 27 May 2020 on Google Play, 4 July 2020 on the App Store
- Size
- 48 MB on iOS
- Age rating
- 4+ on the App Store
- App Store categories
- Education, Productivity
- Downloads
- 1M+ on Google Play
- Seller
- Mihalis Eleftheriou
- Price
- Free, no ads, purchases or subscriptions
- Source code
- github.com/language-transfer
Is Language Transfer worth it?
What learners like
- Everything is free, with no ads and no account.Nonlinear83, App Store, February 2025
- The lessons teach grammar and how the language works, beyond vocabulary.Aiden1916, App Store, July 2025
- Learners go straight to speaking and skip months of beginner stages.Dan Perry, Google Play, August 2026
- 4.9 from 16,740 ratings on Google Play.Google Play, October 2026
What learners criticise
- Some learners on iPhone report that lessons do not load.Mike124882 and Made Nick, App Store, April–May 2026
- The course is all audio and fast, and some find it hard.Dan Perry, Google Play, August 2026
- The method expects the learner to work things out, which some reviewers dislike.Champ J, App Store, November 2024
- Only 9 languages, and reviewers keep asking for Japanese, Russian, Korean and Hebrew.App Store reviews, 2024–2026
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. App stores give Language Transfer 4.85 to 4.91. Most complaints are about the app loading or the number of languages. Language Transfer has no Trustpilot page.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Emailinfo@languagetransfer.org
- Contact pagelanguagetransfer.org/contact
- FAQlanguagetransfer.org/faq
- Newsletterlanguagetransfer.substack.com
- Legal form
- Independent project of one person; no company or charity under this name in the UK registers on 7 October 2026
- App publisher
- Mihalis Eleftheriou, as an individual seller
- Funding
- Learner donations, non-shop sales and workshop fees; no grants
Alternatives to Language Transfer
- M Michel ThomasUnited States Paid audio courses from Hachette UK in 18 languages, also taught without books, homework or memorising. ↗
- PimsleurUnited States Paid audio lessons of 30 minutes with flashcards and pronunciation feedback in the app, from the US. ↗
- Babbel🇩🇪 Germany Paid courses in 14 languages with lessons of about 15 minutes and live classes, from Berlin. →
- Busuu🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free access to 14 courses with paid Premium and feedback from native speakers, from London. →
- Memrise🇬🇧 United Kingdom Vocabulary and speaking practice with videos of native speakers, 32 official courses, from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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- Lingoda🇩🇪 Germany
- Busuu🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Memrise🇬🇧 United Kingdom
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- Mondly🇷🇴 Romania
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