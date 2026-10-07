About Language Transfer

Language Transfer is a free audio course project that Mihalis Eleftheriou started in 2011 and runs alone. He teaches by the Thinking Method: the learner hears a teacher work with a real student, pauses, builds each sentence in their head and answers out loud. The app and the website carry the same 688 lessons: Complete Spanish, Greek and Swahili, unfinished Complete German, Introductions to Arabic, Turkish, Italian and French, two English courses for Spanish speakers and Introduction to Music Theory. There are no prices, ads or sign-ups. Learner donations on Patreon and PayPal pay for the work.

Language Transfer publishes audio courses on languagetransfer.org, SoundCloud, YouTube and in its own app. Each track records a teacher with a student. The listener pauses, thinks out the answer and says it out loud. Complete courses cover the whole grammar of a language. Introduction courses are the first 30–40% of a Complete course.

Mihalis Eleftheriou grew up in East London and has family in Cyprus. He began the project in 2011 and put its beginnings together in Cyprus, then worked from Buenos Aires, Barcelona and a farm in Asturias. In December 2024 he wrote that Language Transfer was now based in Brighton & Hove. In August 2026 the about page said he was heading back to Cyprus.

Language Transfer has no team. Mihalis writes and records the courses, and volunteers help with transcripts and native-speaker checks. The project takes no grants and sells no access. Patreon gives it a fixed monthly income, PayPal takes one-off gifts, and the non-shop sells printed cards and the Thinking Method Guidebook at cost. Paid workshops for companies and institutions raise more money.