Teach Your Monster
Phonics, reading, maths and healthy eating games for ages 3 to 6, free on computers.
- children helped since 2013, according to Teach Your Monster
- 50M+
- games, all free on computers
- 4
- App Store US, Teach Your Monster to Read, 29,837 ratings
- 4.5
- on Trustpilot, 32 reviews
- 4.6
About Teach Your Monster
Teach Your Monster makes 4 learning games for children aged about 3 to 6: Teach Your Monster to Read, Reading for Fun, Number Skills and Adventurous Eating. All 4 games are free to play on computers through the website. The apps cost money: Teach Your Monster to Read is $8.99 once on the App Store and Google Play, and Number Skills is a subscription from $8.99 a month in the US App Store. Teach Your Monster to Read teaches systematic synthetic phonics in 3 stages and was designed with literacy lecturers from the University of Roehampton. Teach Your Monster Ltd is a London company funded by the Usborne Foundation, the charity of the Usborne publishing family.
Teach Your Monster turns early learning into games. A child designs a monster and takes it through a world of mini games. Teach Your Monster to Read covers phonics, Reading for Fun covers reading for pleasure, Number Skills covers early maths and Adventurous Eating gets children to try fruit and vegetables.
The Usborne family set up the Usborne Foundation to fund early years projects. The first game was Teach Your Monster to Read, built with Angela Colvert and Alison Kelly, senior lecturers in English education at the University of Roehampton. In December 2013 the family registered Teach Monster Games Limited in London. It took the name Teach Your Monster Limited in December 2020.
The games are free on computers for everyone. App sales, subscriptions and donations from the Usborne Foundation pay for the work. The Foundation gave the company £1,000,000 in 2024. In May 2026 Teach Your Monster said Teach Your Monster to Read will move from a one-time app purchase to a subscription with a new version later in 2026.
History
- 2007 The Usborne Foundation is registered with the Charity Commission on 12 December.
- 2012 Teach Your Monster to Read wins Gold at the Primary Teach Awards.
- 2013 The game gets its first BAFTA Children’s Awards nomination. Teach Monster Games Limited is registered in London on 19 December.
- 2014 Teach Your Monster to Read comes out on the App Store in July and is a BETT Awards finalist.
- 2015 A second BAFTA Children’s Awards nomination.
- 2020 Apple names Teach Your Monster to Read in its Best of 2020 paid iPhone apps. The company becomes Teach Your Monster Limited in December.
- 2021 Reading for Fun comes out on the App Store in September.
- 2022 Number Skills comes out on the App Store in January.
- 2023 Adventurous Eating comes out on the App Store in January. Peter Usborne dies on 30 March, and Nicola Usborne takes control of the company.
- 2024 The Usborne Foundation gives Teach Your Monster Limited £1,000,000 for game development.
- 2025 Number Skills wins a Mom’s Choice Gold Award.
- 2026 In May the company announces a new Teach Your Monster to Read with a paid app subscription, free on the web and in classrooms.
Leadership
- AG Antonio Gould Executive Director
- NU Nicola Usborne Director of Teach Your Monster Ltd and trustee of the Usborne Foundation
The 2025 accounts of Teach Your Monster Ltd report an average of 3 employees, including the director. The company does not say how many people work on the games in total. Literacy experts Angela Colvert and Alison Kelly of the University of Roehampton advise on the reading games, Bernie Westacott on Number Skills and Dr Lucy Cooke on Adventurous Eating.
How Teach Your Monster to Read teaches phonics
- stages, from first sounds to little books
- 3
- letter-sound combinations in stages 1 and 2
- 49
- tricky words in stages 1 and 2
- 36
- Systematic synthetic phonics
- Phases 2 to 5 of Letters and Sounds
- Blending and segmenting
- CVC, CVCC, CCV and CCVC words
- Tricky words
- Alternative spellings
- Sentence comprehension
- Practice Mode with flashcards
- Progress stats by grapheme
- British English voice
Games and stages at Teach Your Monster
Teach Your Monster to Read3
- First Steps: first 31 letter-sound combinations, CVC words, 6 tricky words
- Fun with Words: 18 more letter-sound combinations, 30 tricky words, sentences
- Champion Reader: alternative spellings and pronunciations, little books
Reading for Fun3
- Village quests: baking, detective mode, deliveries
- Over 70 ebooks from Usborne, Okido, Otter-Barry and others
- Badges and a bookcase of earned books
Number Skills3
- Starter: numbers up to 5
- Confident: numbers up to 10, number bonds
- Experienced: numbers up to 100, place value, number lines
Adventurous Eating3
- Over 40 fruits and vegetables
- Tables for look, smell, listen, touch and taste
- Bub’s Garden: plant, grow and cook
Stages as described on teachyourmonster.org on 7 October 2026. The App Store listing for Number Skills says the game emphasises numbers up to 20.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Teach Your Monster to Read Phonics in 3 stages, from first letter sounds to reading little books. Free on computers, $8.99 once on the App Store and Google Play. Game overview
- Reading for Fun A village adventure for children who can already read. Players follow recipes, solve mysteries and collect over 70 ebooks for their bookcase. Game overview
- Number Skills 15 mini games and over 150 levels for ages 3 to 6+, from counting to addition, subtraction and place value. Free on computers and for schools. Game overview
- Adventurous Eating Children explore over 40 fruits and vegetables with all 5 senses. Built with Dr Lucy Cooke and inspired by the SAPERE method. Game overview
- Teacher accounts Teachers set up players for a class, track progress by grapheme and print resources. Schools get the Number Skills and Adventurous Eating apps for free with a verified school email. Teachers’ area
How much is Teach Your Monster?
- Web, all 4 games Free on computers
- Subscription later in 2026 Teach Your Monster to Read app $8.99 one-off, App Store and Google Play
- Reading for Fun app $7.99 one-off on the App Store, free download with in-app purchases on Google Play
- Number Skills app, monthly $8.99/mo $8.99 a month, free download, App Store subscription
- Number Skills app, yearly $49.99 or $69.99 a year two yearly plans on the App Store
- Adventurous Eating app $4.99 free download, Unlock Full Game in-app purchase
- Schools Free Number Skills and Adventurous Eating apps with a verified school email
Is Teach Your Monster free?
All 4 games are free to play on computers through teachyourmonster.org, for parents and schools.
Prices on teachyourmonster.org, the US App Store and US Google Play on 7 October 2026, in US dollars. The UK App Store charges £8.99 for Teach Your Monster to Read and £7.99 for Reading for Fun. The Number Skills App Store page lists two yearly plans, Annual at $69.99 and Yearly at $49.99. Teach Your Monster to Read will become a subscription app later in 2026, and earlier buyers get the new version for free.
Refunds and cancelling app subscriptionsUser agreement
- App Store, Google Play or Amazon Appstore ↗
- Open subscription settings in the app store you paid through
- Cancel the Teach Your Monster subscription
- Access stays until the end of the billing period
- App purchases and subscriptions are billed by the app stores.
- Most subscriptions renew monthly, according to the user agreement.
- The games stay free on computers after a subscription ends.
- Support answers at support@teachyourmonster.org.
Refund rules
- UK consumers
- No 14-day right to change your mind for digital content supplied at once.
- Subscriptions
- No refund for the unused part of a billing period unless the law requires it.
- Disputes
- Laws and courts of England and Wales.
From the Teach Your Monster user agreement, checked on 7 October 2026.
App ratings
- WebAll 4 games free on laptops and desktop computers
- iPhone and iPad4 apps from Teach Your Monster Ltd
- Android4 apps on Google Play
- Amazon AppstoreApps for Fire tablets
Teach Your Monster to Read, App Store US
- Current version
- 5.4.4, released 28 July 2026
- First release on iOS
- 23 July 2014
- Requires
- iOS 12 or later
- Size
- 100.8 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- Price
- $8.99, no in-app purchases or ads
- Downloads
- 1M+ on Google Play
Is Teach Your Monster worth it?
What teachers and parents like
- First graders ask for the game and cheer when it starts.Lori Cash, Trustpilot, January 2026
- An ESL teacher in a US public school uses it for phonics and decoding.AdonG Polatka, Trustpilot, January 2026
- The free online version keeps a child reading through the adventures.Meow, Trustpilot, September 2026
- All 32 Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 32 reviews
What teachers and parents criticise
- Setting up players for a whole school takes a lot of work.Caitlin Driscoll, Trustpilot, January 2026
- The British accent is hard for some US first graders.Jennifer Chapman, Trustpilot, January 2026
- The maths game suits 3 to 6 year olds better than older children.Nicola Williams, Trustpilot, January 2026
- Buyers object to the move of Teach Your Monster to Read to a subscription.App Store US reviews, May 2026
- Google Play rates Teach Your Monster to Read 3.8, lower than the App Store.Google Play, 4.01K reviews
What teachers and parents write in reviews, not our rating. All 4 games are free on computers, and the apps cost from $4.99 in the US.
Teach Your Monster reviews
-
“It is so engaging and supportive of what we are learning in our classroom.”Lori Cash · 14 January 2026 · App Store First Graders Love It!!
-
“It is challenging with a British accent but practices phonics sounds, sight words, spelling and comprehension of decodable text.”Jennifer Chapman · 23 January 2026 · App Store Reading practiced through engaging game format.
-
“The player management side does become onerous, but it’s worth the effort.”Caitlin Driscoll · 13 January 2026 · App Store Using with 350 Students
Latest news
- 2012Primary Teach Awards, Gold
- 2013BAFTA Children’s Awards nomination
- 2014BETT Awards finalist
- 2015BAFTA Children’s Awards nomination
- 2020Apple Best of 2020, paid iPhone app
- 2023Games for Change, Best Learning Game nominee
- 2025Mom’s Choice Gold Award for Number Skills
- 2026EdTech Cool Tool finalist for Number Skills
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@teachyourmonster.org
- Data protectiondata@teachyourmonster.org
- Help centerhelp.teachyourmonster.org
- PressPress centre
- Legal entity
- Teach Your Monster Limited, Usborne House, 83-85 Saffron Hill, London EC1N 8RT, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 08821419, England and Wales
- Company type
- Private company limited by guarantee without share capital
- Registered
- 19 December 2013, as Teach Monster Games Limited until December 2020
- Control
- Nicola Usborne, 75% or more of voting rights, since 30 March 2023
- Net assets 2025
- £740,541, unaudited small company accounts
- Funder
- The Usborne Foundation, charity 1121957, £1,000,000 donation in 2024
Alternatives to Teach Your Monster
- Lingokids🇪🇸 Spain Games, songs and videos for ages 2 to 8, with a free plan of 10 activities a day and Lingokids Plus at $13.49 a month in the US, from Madrid. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Over 1,000,000 teaching resources plus phonics, reading and spelling apps, with some free resources and a 30-day trial of the Ultimate membership, from Sheffield. →
- Lalilo🇫🇷 France A reading app for primary school classrooms, from Paris. →
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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