About Teach Your Monster

Teach Your Monster makes 4 learning games for children aged about 3 to 6: Teach Your Monster to Read, Reading for Fun, Number Skills and Adventurous Eating. All 4 games are free to play on computers through the website. The apps cost money: Teach Your Monster to Read is $8.99 once on the App Store and Google Play, and Number Skills is a subscription from $8.99 a month in the US App Store. Teach Your Monster to Read teaches systematic synthetic phonics in 3 stages and was designed with literacy lecturers from the University of Roehampton. Teach Your Monster Ltd is a London company funded by the Usborne Foundation, the charity of the Usborne publishing family.

Teach Your Monster turns early learning into games. A child designs a monster and takes it through a world of mini games. Teach Your Monster to Read covers phonics, Reading for Fun covers reading for pleasure, Number Skills covers early maths and Adventurous Eating gets children to try fruit and vegetables.

The Usborne family set up the Usborne Foundation to fund early years projects. The first game was Teach Your Monster to Read, built with Angela Colvert and Alison Kelly, senior lecturers in English education at the University of Roehampton. In December 2013 the family registered Teach Monster Games Limited in London. It took the name Teach Your Monster Limited in December 2020.

The games are free on computers for everyone. App sales, subscriptions and donations from the Usborne Foundation pay for the work. The Foundation gave the company £1,000,000 in 2024. In May 2026 Teach Your Monster said Teach Your Monster to Read will move from a one-time app purchase to a subscription with a new version later in 2026.