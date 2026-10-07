- online courses
- 750+
- Access to HE Diploma, list price
- £1,899.99
- on Trustpilot, 32,478 reviews
- 4.5
- group turnover, year to April 2025
- £27.9M
About learndirect
learndirect is a Bournemouth company that sells online distance learning courses to adults in the UK. The catalogue lists more than 750 courses: Access to Higher Education Diplomas, GCSEs, A-levels, Functional Skills, care, teaching, TEFL and other vocational qualifications. Learners study at their own pace with tutor support, and most courses give 24 months of access. On 7 October 2026 an Access to HE Diploma costs £1,424.99 in a sale, down from £1,899.99, and can be spread over monthly payments. All courses are self-funded: learndirect does not accept student finance, so the Advanced Learner Loan cannot pay for them.
learndirect sells home study courses for adults. A learner pays for a course, gets access to the online materials and sends assignments to a tutor. GCSE and A-level exams are taken at partner exam centres. Functional Skills exams are taken at home with remote invigilation.
The government created Ufi, the University for Industry, in 1998, and Ufi launched learndirect in 2000. In 2011 the Ufi Charitable Trust sold the business to Lloyds Development Capital. In 2017 Ofsted rated it inadequate and the Education and Skills Funding Agency withdrew its funding from July 2018. In June 2018 LDC sold the group for a nominal sum to Dimensions Training Solutions, owned by Wayne Janse van Rensburg.
Today’s learndirect Limited is a different company: Stonebridge Colleges (Publishing) Limited, registered in 2008 and renamed in February 2020. Since August 2020 it belongs to Learndirect Digital Group, backed by Queens Park Equity. In the year to April 2025 the group had turnover of £27.9 million and a loss of £6.9 million. In April 2026 receivers were appointed over the group’s shares, and in August 2026 they agreed a sale, subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority.
History
- 1998 The government creates Ufi to deliver its University for Industry idea.
- 2000 Ufi launches learndirect as an online learning service.
- 2011 The Ufi Charitable Trust sells Ufi Ltd and learndirect to Lloyds Development Capital.
- 2012 learndirect and the training provider JHP merge under the learndirect name.
- 2017 Ofsted rates learndirect inadequate. The ESFA ends its funding from July 2018.
- 2018 LDC sells the group for a nominal sum to Dimensions Training Solutions in June.
- 2020 Stonebridge Colleges (Publishing) Limited is renamed learndirect Limited in February.
- 2020 Learndirect Digital Group, backed by Queens Park Equity, buys learndirect Limited in August.
- 2021 Buys Animal Courses Direct and i-to-i TEFL in March.
- 2023 Adds Leap Academy, The Training Room and AT&F Solutions. Releases the Community Hub app.
- 2025 Group turnover falls to £27.9 million in the year to April, with a loss of £6.9 million.
- 2026 Receivers take control of the group’s shares in April and agree a sale in August, pending FCA approval.
Leadership
- WJvR Wayne Janse van Rensburg Director, learndirect Limited and Learndirect Digital Group
- MB Michael Beckett Director, learndirect Limited and Learndirect Digital Group
- RB Richard Booth Director, Learndirect Digital Group, since August 2026
Directors as listed at Companies House on 7 October 2026. learndirect named Wayne Janse van Rensburg group CEO in 2021. His current title is not on the public pages we checked.
How learndirect courses work
- course access, 12 for Functional Skills
- 24 months
- marking turnaround, according to learndirect
- 7 days
- Access to HE pass rate, as stated by learndirect
- 88%
- Self-paced online study
- Tutor marks assignments and gives feedback
- Individual Learning Plan with deadlines
- Videos and interactive quizzes
- On-demand classes as an upgrade
- GCSE and A-level exams at partner centres
- Functional Skills exams taken at home
- University progression service for Access to HE learners
Course categories
University entry12
- Access to HE Diploma: Nursing
- Midwifery
- Paramedic Science
- Medicine and Healthcare
- Health
- Social Work
- Radiography
- Veterinary Science
- Criminology
- Art and Design
- Humanities and Social Science
- Biochemical Science
School qualifications4
- GCSEs
- A-levels
- Functional Skills English
- Functional Skills Maths
Online Degree Pathways8
- Psychology
- Business and Management
- Computing
- Accounting
- Law
- Cyber Security
- Quantity Surveying
- Management for Health and Social Care
Vocational9
- Adult care
- Teaching and early years
- TEFL
- AAT, CIPD, CIM and CMI
- Beauty
- Animal care
- Fitness and nutrition
- Interior and fashion design
- IT and cyber security
Categories listed on learndirect.com on 7 October 2026. The site counts more than 750 courses in 18 faculties.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Access to Higher Education Diplomas A Level 3 diploma for adults without A-levels who want to go to university. 60 credits, 45 of them graded, no exams. Access lasts 24 months, and learndirect says most learners finish in 9 to 12 months. Nursing diploma
- GCSEs and A-levels Online GCSE and A-level courses, with or without exams. Exams are taken at partner centres such as Tutors & Exams. GCSE Maths with exams costs £755.99 in the October 2026 sale. GCSE Maths
- Functional Skills Level 2 English and Maths, equivalent to GCSE grade 4, awarded by TQUK. The exam is taken at home with remote invigilation and can be booked with four weeks’ notice. Access lasts 12 months. Functional Skills Maths
- Online Degree Pathways Qualifi qualifications that cover the first two years of a degree. Learners then enter the final year at a partner university such as London Metropolitan University. Psychology pathway
- Community Hub A private community app for current learners and graduates, linked to the learndirect learning platform. It holds study guides, videos and learner chats. App Store
How much is learndirect?
- University entry Access to HE Diploma (Nursing) £1,899.99 £1,424.99 in the October 2026 sale, 25% off. Midwifery and Paramedic Science cost the same.
- GCSE Maths with exams £839.99 £755.99 in the October 2026 sale, 10% off
- GCSE Psychology, no exams £329.99 £313.49 in the October 2026 sale, 5% off
- A-level Psychology with exams £944.99 £850.49 in the October 2026 sale, 10% off
- Functional Skills Maths Level 2 with exam £799.99 £479.99 in the October 2026 sale, 40% off
- Functional Skills English and Maths Level 2 with exams £1,199.99 £779.99 in the October 2026 sale, 35% off
- Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care £1,249.00 £936.75 in the October 2026 sale, 25% off
- Psychology Online Degree Pathway £3,495.00 £2,097.00 in the October 2026 sale, 40% off
Is learndirect free?
There is no free trial. All courses are self-funded: learndirect says it does not accept any form of student finance, so the Advanced Learner Loan does not apply.
Prices on learndirect.com in pounds sterling on 7 October 2026, for one course paid in full, in a sale that ends on 13 October 2026. List price in brackets. Course pages also show monthly options from a £1.99 deposit, for example £66.62 a month for an Access to HE Diploma. learndirect offers an interest-free plan over up to 12 months, PayPal Pay in 3 and regulated finance over up to 48 months through Premium Credit, Snap Finance, learndirect Finance and The Student Funding Company. Certificates are issued only after the course is paid in full.
How to cancel a learndirect courseTerms and conditions
- Customer services ↗
- Email customerservices@learndirect.com
- Or call 01202 006 464
- Or use the online cancellation form or write to the head office
- The cancellation period is 14 calendar days from the day learndirect confirms the order.
- learndirect promises a refund within 14 days of receiving the cancellation request.
- Printed materials must be returned within 14 days in resaleable condition, at the learner’s cost.
- Finance agreements with Premium Credit or other lenders run under their own terms.
Refund rules
- Course access
- Functional Skills courses run for 12 months, all other courses for 24 months. Extensions may cost extra and are not guaranteed.
- Arrears
- Course access may be restricted until payments are up to date. Unpaid debts can go to a collection agency and credit reference agencies.
- Exams and certificates
- All fees must be paid before exams can be booked or certificates ordered. Resits may cost extra.
From the learndirect terms and conditions, version 2.5, checked on 7 October 2026.
learndirect for companiesCompliance training
- 0182 CPD-accredited compliance courses under the Click HSE brand
- 02Fire safety, first aid, GDPR, food hygiene and health and safety
- 03Admin dashboard with completions, renewals and audit reports
- 04Refund for any licence a learner has not started within 14 days
From £25 per licence, with volume discounts.
Apps and ratings
- WebCourses on the learndirect learning platform, Atom
- iPhone and iPadCommunity Hub app, 4.5 on the App Store, UK
- Exam centresGCSE and A-level exams at partner centres across the country
Community Hub app, App Store UK
- Current version
- 5.4.0, released 31 August 2026
- First release on iOS
- 10 August 2023
- Requires
- iOS 16.4 or later
- Size
- 95 MB
- Age rating
- 17+
- App Store categories
- Education, Social Networking
- Seller
- learndirect Limited
Is learndirect worth it?
What learners like
- Learners praise course advisers who explain the content and payment options.Ayesha, Trustpilot, October 2026
- 90% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 32,478 reviews
- Fees can be spread over up to 12 months interest-free, or up to 48 months with a lender.learndirect payment options
- Functional Skills exams are taken at home, without an exam centre.learndirect course page
What learners criticise
- Negative reviews describe refunds that take months.Akinola Kadijat, Trustpilot, October 2026
- New learners write that they got no induction and no reply from their tutor.Maha, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Student finance and the Advanced Learner Loan are not accepted.learndirect payment options
- In April 2026 receivers took over the group’s shares after a default on its bank loan.Learndirect Digital Group accounts, Companies House
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. An Access to HE Diploma costs £1,424.99 in the October 2026 sale, and all courses are self-funded.
learndirect reviews
-
“He was knowledgeable, explained everything clearly and in a well-defined way, and left me feeling fully informed.”Margret Ricky · 7 October 2026 · App Store Wonderful experience with Abraham
-
“He walked me through the entire course content and guided me through every step including information on payment plans and options.”Ayesha · 7 October 2026 · App Store I recently applied for a course with…
-
“I have been waiting for a refund since May 2026.”Akinola Kadijat · 3 October 2026 · App Store Learn direct is actually the worst…
Latest news
- Learndirect Digital Group files accounts for the year to April 2025, with notes on the receivership and share sale
- Firm that took over Learndirect goes bust
- learndirect Digital Group completes acquisitions of Animal Courses Direct and i-to-i TEFL
- Learndirect under new ownership just days after PeoplePlus deal falls through
Contacts and company data
- Customer servicescustomerservices@learndirect.com
- Phone01202 006 464
- Contact pagelearndirect.com/contact
- Legal entity
- learndirect Limited, C/O Learndirect, 3rd Floor Wilson House, Lorne Park Road, Bournemouth, BH1 1JN, England
- Company number
- 06779528, Companies House, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 23 December 2008
- Previous name
- Stonebridge Colleges (Publishing) Limited, until 28 February 2020
- Parent
- Learndirect Digital Group Limited, 12795328
- VAT number
- GB345339786
- Status
- Active
Alternatives to learndirect
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Short online courses and degrees with universities, from London. →
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects, from Paris. →
- Open Study College🇬🇧 United Kingdom UK home study college with A-levels, GCSEs, Access to HE Diplomas and vocational courses, more than 700 courses in total. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other higher education companies
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany
- Lecturio🇩🇪 Germany
- Unibuddy🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Studi🇫🇷 France
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- BusuuLanguage learning
- MemriseLanguage learning
- Seneca LearningK-12 learning
- TwinklK-12 learning
- Third Space LearningTutoring
- MyTutorTutoring
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the learndirect profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/learndirect"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
learndirect FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.