About learndirect

learndirect is a Bournemouth company that sells online distance learning courses to adults in the UK. The catalogue lists more than 750 courses: Access to Higher Education Diplomas, GCSEs, A-levels, Functional Skills, care, teaching, TEFL and other vocational qualifications. Learners study at their own pace with tutor support, and most courses give 24 months of access. On 7 October 2026 an Access to HE Diploma costs £1,424.99 in a sale, down from £1,899.99, and can be spread over monthly payments. All courses are self-funded: learndirect does not accept student finance, so the Advanced Learner Loan cannot pay for them.

learndirect sells home study courses for adults. A learner pays for a course, gets access to the online materials and sends assignments to a tutor. GCSE and A-level exams are taken at partner exam centres. Functional Skills exams are taken at home with remote invigilation.

The government created Ufi, the University for Industry, in 1998, and Ufi launched learndirect in 2000. In 2011 the Ufi Charitable Trust sold the business to Lloyds Development Capital. In 2017 Ofsted rated it inadequate and the Education and Skills Funding Agency withdrew its funding from July 2018. In June 2018 LDC sold the group for a nominal sum to Dimensions Training Solutions, owned by Wayne Janse van Rensburg.

Today’s learndirect Limited is a different company: Stonebridge Colleges (Publishing) Limited, registered in 2008 and renamed in February 2020. Since August 2020 it belongs to Learndirect Digital Group, backed by Queens Park Equity. In the year to April 2025 the group had turnover of £27.9 million and a loss of £6.9 million. In April 2026 receivers were appointed over the group’s shares, and in August 2026 they agreed a sale, subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority.