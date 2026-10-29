Geeky Medics
Free OSCE guides and a paid platform with OSCE stations, AI virtual patients and question banks.
- students and professionals, according to Geeky Medics
- 500,000+
- OSCE stations on the platform
- 1,300+
- a year for the Everything plan
- £69.99
- on the UK App Store, 247 ratings
- 4.5
About Geeky Medics
Geeky Medics is a British medical education site that Dr Lewis Potter started in 2010, when he was a medical student. The OSCE guides, notes and videos on geekymedics.com are free, and the platform at app.geekymedics.com adds 1,300+ OSCE stations, AI virtual patients, question banks for the UKMLA and the PSA, and flashcards. Users log in at app.geekymedics.com/login or in the iOS and Android app. On 29 October 2026 the Everything plan cost £69.99 a year or £39.99 a month, and a single question bank cost £19.99 a year. Geeky Medics Ltd is registered in Poole, Dorset, and Healthcademia, a healthcare education group majority-owned by G Square Capital, has been a person with significant control next to Lewis Potter since May 2025.
Geeky Medics makes revision resources for medical students, doctors, nurses, paramedics, physician associates and other healthcare students. Most of its written content is free on geekymedics.com: step-by-step OSCE guides, checklists, revision notes and video demonstrations. The paid platform at app.geekymedics.com adds OSCE stations with examiner checklists, AI virtual patients, question banks, case collections and flashcards.
Lewis Potter started Geeky Medics in 2010 as a medical student, when he found online medical education poor. In 2021 Twist described the business as bootstrapped, with Lewis Potter also working in a clinic three days a week. Geeky Medics Ltd was incorporated in England on 2 April 2015. Lewis Potter is now a GP and the company’s CEO.
In May 2025 Healthcademia UK Limited became a person with significant control of Geeky Medics Ltd, and Jaime Campos Pavón joined the board. Healthcademia is an international healthcare education group with schools and exam prep brands in Spain, France, Italy, Latin America, the UK and Ireland, and it lists Geeky Medics in its UK and Ireland division. Geeky Medics also built SimChat, an AI simulation platform for universities, NHS organisations and training teams.
History
- 2010 Lewis Potter, then a medical student, starts Geeky Medics.
- 2015 Geeky Medics Ltd is incorporated in England on 2 April.
- 2015 The Geeky Medics OSCE revision app is released on the App Store on 17 December.
- 2021 Twist reports 3 million web views a month and 600,000 YouTube subscribers, with no outside investment, in April.
- 2025 Healthcademia UK Limited becomes a person with significant control and Jaime Campos Pavón joins the board, on 13 May.
- 2025 TPG’s Rise Fund takes a minority stake in Healthcademia next to the majority owner G Square Capital, in November.
Leadership
- DLPB Dr Lewis Potter BEM Founder and CEO, GP
- DCJ Dr Chris Jefferies Chief Operating Officer
- DJS Dr Jamie Scriven Editor in Chief
- DGF Dr Grace Farrington Partnerships Lead
The filed accounts give an average of 3 employees for the year to April 2025. Articles are written by many medical students and doctors, credited by name on each page.
How Geeky Medics prepares students for OSCEs
- OSCE stations
- 1,300+
- AI virtual patients
- 900+
- free MCQs
- 50,000+
- Examiner checklists
- AI examiner feedback
- Text, voice and video consultations
- Group practice with roles
- Build and share OSCE circuits
- Spaced repetition flashcards
- MLA AKT and PSA mock exams
- AI tutor
- Create your own stations and quizzes
- Webinar recordings with CPD certificates
- iOS and Android app
Topics
OSCE guides7
- Clinical examination
- Procedures
- Communication skills
- Data interpretation
- ABCDE guides
- Documentation
- Prescribing
Notes7
- Medicine
- Surgery
- Paediatrics
- Obstetrics and gynaecology
- Psychiatry
- Dentistry
- Anatomy and physiology
Exams5
- UKMLA AKT
- UKMLA CPSA
- Prescribing Safety Assessment
- SCA for GP trainees
- NMC test of competence
Cases5
- ECG
- Blood gas
- Blood tests
- Radiology
- Drug calculations
The platform interface is available in English, Welsh, Spanish and French.
Video, blogs and resources
- Geeky Medics on YouTubeClinical examination and procedure demonstrations ↗
- Video guidesOSCE video demonstrations on geekymedics.com ↗
- OSCE guidesFree step-by-step guides with checklists↗
- Revision notesMedicine, surgery, paediatrics, O&G and more↗
- MLA content mapTopics mapped to the UKMLA content map↗
- Live webinarsTeaching sessions with CPD certificates↗
- The Geeky Medics PodcastOn Spotify↗
- Help centrePlans, billing, account and app questions↗
Products
- OSCE stations 1,300+ stations written by people, not AI, each with a scenario and an examiner checklist. Students can practise in groups, build circuits and get AI examiner feedback. OSCE stations
- Virtual patients 900+ AI virtual patients for consultation practice by text, voice or video, with an AI examiner that marks the consultation. Included with OSCE stations. Virtual patients
- MLA AKT question bank 3,500+ questions reviewed by clinicians, two mock exams and three flashcard decks for the UKMLA Applied Knowledge Test. £19.99 a year on its own. MLA AKT question bank
- Free OSCE guides Step-by-step written guides with checklists and videos on geekymedics.com, free without an account. OSCE guides
- Flashcards Free decks for clinical skills, medicine, surgery and anatomy, with spaced repetition. Paid plans add 6,000+ medicine, surgery and anatomy cards. Free flashcards
- SimChat An AI simulation platform for communication skills training, built by the Geeky Medics team for universities, healthcare and training teams. SimChat
How much is Geeky Medics?
- Free £0/year Free, free account
- Best value Everything £69.99/year £69.99 a year or £39.99 a month, all digital products
- Clinical Skills £49.99/year £49.99 a year or £29.99 a month, OSCE stations, virtual patients, guides, flashcards
- Data Interpretation £39.99/year £39.99 a year or £24.99 a month, ECG, blood gas, blood test and radiology cases
- MLA AKT question bank £19.99/year £19.99 a year, 3,500+ questions, two mocks
- PSA question bank £19.99/year £19.99 a year, 800+ questions, three mocks
Is Geeky Medics free?
A free account opens 50 OSCE stations, clinical, anatomy and basic science question banks, some medicine and surgery flashcards, and tools to create your own stations and virtual patients. OSCE guides and notes on geekymedics.com are free. There is no free trial of paid products.
Prices on app.geekymedics.com on 29 October 2026, in pounds, as shown on our visit. Plans auto-renew yearly or monthly until cancelled. Yearly plans include more AI credits: 200 on the Everything plan and 100 on Clinical Skills, against 50 and 25 on monthly plans. Single products such as the MLA AKT and PSA question banks are sold for £19.99 a year each. The Clinical Examination Book cost £39.64 including UK shipping.
How to cancel Geeky MedicsHelp centre
- app.geekymedics.com ↗
- Open the Billing tab of your Settings page
- Find the subscription under Subscriptions
- Click Manage subscription and cancel in the billing portal
- iOS or Android app ↗
- Cancel in the App Store or Google Play subscription settings
- Geeky Medics cannot cancel app store subscriptions for you
- Plans, question banks, case collections and flashcard collections renew automatically until cancelled.
- Mock exams and AI credits are one-off purchases that do not renew.
- Access continues until the end of the paid period.
- The Billing tab confirms that no further payments will be taken.
Refund rules
- Web and Android refunds
- Email support@geekymedics.com with the account email address.
- iOS refunds
- Requested from Apple; Geeky Medics cannot process them.
From the Geeky Medics help centre, checked on 29 October 2026.
Geeky Medics for institutionsInstitutions
- 01Medical schools and healthcare organisations can buy access to premium resources for their students.
- 02Institutional access comes with a student analytics dashboard and access code management, with no minimum order.
- 03SimChat Starter costs £200 a year for up to 20 users, and Team costs £500 a year for up to 50 users.
- 04SimChat Enterprise is priced on request and includes a library of 1,000+ scenarios, SSO and LMS integration.
Institutional licences on request; SimChat from £200 a year, checked on 29 October 2026.
App ratings
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Partnershipspartnerships@geekymedics.com
- Supportsupport@geekymedics.com
- Help centresupport.geekymedics.com
- Log inapp.geekymedics.com/login
- Legal entity
- Geeky Medics Ltd, Lytchett House, 13 Freeland Park, Wareham Road, Poole, Dorset, England, BH16 6FA
- Company number
- 09523980, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 2 April 2015
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 85421, first-degree level higher education
- Financial year end
- 30 April
- Directors
- 2
- Persons with significant control
- Dr Lewis Potter; Healthcademia UK Limited (15556067) since 13 May 2025
- Average staff
- 3 in the year to April 2025, 1 the year before
Alternatives to Geeky Medics
- Passmedicine🇬🇧 United Kingdom A UK question bank for finals, UKMLA and postgraduate exams such as MRCP, MSRA and the MRCGP AKT, sold for fixed periods. →
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany A medical library and question bank for students already at medical school, from Berlin. →
- Lecturio🇩🇪 Germany Video courses and question banks for medicine and nursing, from Leipzig. →
- Quesmed🇬🇧 United Kingdom A medical question bank for UKMLA, MRCP and MSRA from London, from £14.99 a month. →
- P PastestUnited States A UK medical revision app from PasTest Ltd, 4.4 on the UK App Store from 427 ratings. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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