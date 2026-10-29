About Geeky Medics

Geeky Medics is a British medical education site that Dr Lewis Potter started in 2010, when he was a medical student. The OSCE guides, notes and videos on geekymedics.com are free, and the platform at app.geekymedics.com adds 1,300+ OSCE stations, AI virtual patients, question banks for the UKMLA and the PSA, and flashcards. Users log in at app.geekymedics.com/login or in the iOS and Android app. On 29 October 2026 the Everything plan cost £69.99 a year or £39.99 a month, and a single question bank cost £19.99 a year. Geeky Medics Ltd is registered in Poole, Dorset, and Healthcademia, a healthcare education group majority-owned by G Square Capital, has been a person with significant control next to Lewis Potter since May 2025.

Geeky Medics makes revision resources for medical students, doctors, nurses, paramedics, physician associates and other healthcare students. Most of its written content is free on geekymedics.com: step-by-step OSCE guides, checklists, revision notes and video demonstrations. The paid platform at app.geekymedics.com adds OSCE stations with examiner checklists, AI virtual patients, question banks, case collections and flashcards.

Lewis Potter started Geeky Medics in 2010 as a medical student, when he found online medical education poor. In 2021 Twist described the business as bootstrapped, with Lewis Potter also working in a clinic three days a week. Geeky Medics Ltd was incorporated in England on 2 April 2015. Lewis Potter is now a GP and the company’s CEO.

In May 2025 Healthcademia UK Limited became a person with significant control of Geeky Medics Ltd, and Jaime Campos Pavón joined the board. Healthcademia is an international healthcare education group with schools and exam prep brands in Spain, France, Italy, Latin America, the UK and Ireland, and it lists Geeky Medics in its UK and Ireland division. Geeky Medics also built SimChat, an AI simulation platform for universities, NHS organisations and training teams.