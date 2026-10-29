About RM Unify

RM Unify is a single sign-on service for UK schools and multi-academy trusts. Pupils and staff log in once at www.rmunify.com with a school username or email and a password, and then open Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, the MIS and classroom apps from tiles on their Launch Pad. RM Unify also creates, updates and removes user accounts and class groups from the school’s MIS. RM does not publish prices; schools and trusts get a quote from RM Technology. RM Education Ltd in Abingdon runs the service, and its parent RM plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

RM Unify gives each school user one login and a Launch Pad, a page of tiles for the apps and websites they use. The school’s administrators choose a Launch Pad for each role, such as students, teachers, non-teaching staff and governors, and can make separate Launch Pads for year groups or key stages. Users can also arrange their own tiles and add links.

Behind the Launch Pad, RM Unify manages accounts. MIS Sync reads pupil and staff records from the school’s MIS and creates, updates and removes RM Unify, Microsoft 365 and Google accounts. Group Sync builds Microsoft 365 Groups and Classes for Teams, Google Classroom classes and, since September 2025, Google Groups. Schools can give pupils who leave the roll a 60-day grace period, for example to keep a school email used for UCAS, before their accounts are removed.

RM launched RM Unify in its 2012 financial year as a cloud launch pad and app store for schools, its annual report says. As part of the Glow contract, it was made available to schools in Scotland. Glow, Scotland’s national digital learning platform, still uses RM Unify for sign-in, and in July 2025 Education Scotland extended its contract with RM Technology to September 2027.

RM Education Ltd, registered in 1973 as Research Machines Limited, operates the service from Abingdon in Oxfordshire. Its parent RM plc has two businesses: RM Technology, which sells IT services, hardware and software such as RM Unify to UK schools, and RM Assessment, which runs digital exam marking. RM sold its TTS educational resources business to Eduviva Group in September 2026.