- apps behind one login, according to RM
- 200+
- MIS on RM’s supported list for MIS Sync, February 2026
- 13
- unique Glow users in Scotland in 2023–24; Glow runs on RM Unify
- 529,000+
- year RM launched RM Unify
- 2012
About RM Unify
RM Unify is a single sign-on service for UK schools and multi-academy trusts. Pupils and staff log in once at www.rmunify.com with a school username or email and a password, and then open Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, the MIS and classroom apps from tiles on their Launch Pad. RM Unify also creates, updates and removes user accounts and class groups from the school’s MIS. RM does not publish prices; schools and trusts get a quote from RM Technology. RM Education Ltd in Abingdon runs the service, and its parent RM plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
RM Unify gives each school user one login and a Launch Pad, a page of tiles for the apps and websites they use. The school’s administrators choose a Launch Pad for each role, such as students, teachers, non-teaching staff and governors, and can make separate Launch Pads for year groups or key stages. Users can also arrange their own tiles and add links.
Behind the Launch Pad, RM Unify manages accounts. MIS Sync reads pupil and staff records from the school’s MIS and creates, updates and removes RM Unify, Microsoft 365 and Google accounts. Group Sync builds Microsoft 365 Groups and Classes for Teams, Google Classroom classes and, since September 2025, Google Groups. Schools can give pupils who leave the roll a 60-day grace period, for example to keep a school email used for UCAS, before their accounts are removed.
RM launched RM Unify in its 2012 financial year as a cloud launch pad and app store for schools, its annual report says. As part of the Glow contract, it was made available to schools in Scotland. Glow, Scotland’s national digital learning platform, still uses RM Unify for sign-in, and in July 2025 Education Scotland extended its contract with RM Technology to September 2027.
RM Education Ltd, registered in 1973 as Research Machines Limited, operates the service from Abingdon in Oxfordshire. Its parent RM plc has two businesses: RM Technology, which sells IT services, hardware and software such as RM Unify to UK schools, and RM Assessment, which runs digital exam marking. RM sold its TTS educational resources business to Eduviva Group in September 2026.
History
- 1973 Research Machines Limited, now RM Education Ltd, is incorporated on 30 November.
- 1983 RM plc, the parent company, is incorporated on 2 September.
- 2012 RM launches RM Unify, a cloud launch pad and app store for schools, and makes it available to schools in Scotland through Glow.
- 2025 Education Scotland extends its Glow contract with RM Technology until September 2027, announced on 30 July.
- 2025 Google Groups provisioning from MIS data is released in September.
- 2026 MIS Sync adds GO4schools, Compass and Arbor MAT MIS, announced on 18 February.
- 2026 New options for rolling out multi-factor authentication on trusted school networks, announced on 8 May.
- 2026 RM plc sells its TTS business to Eduviva Group for an enterprise value of up to £53.5 million, announced on 29 September.
Leadership
- MC Mark Cook Chief Executive Officer, RM plc
- IM Ian Mackinnon CEO, RM Technology
- SG Simon Goodwin Chief Financial Officer, RM plc
- TH Tasha Henstock Software Product Manager, RM Unify and safeguarding products
- JG Jason Gash Technical Product Owner, RM Unify
Helen Stevenson chairs the board of RM plc. Jason Gash has worked at RM for more than 25 years, mostly in technical support.
How RM Unify works
- apps with single sign-on
- 200+
- MIS supported for MIS Sync
- 13
- optional grace period for leavers
- 60 days
- Launch Pad per role and year group
- Personal Launch Pad tiles
- MIS Sync in Create or Link mode
- Microsoft 365 and Google federation
- Group Sync for Teams and Google Classroom
- Google Groups provisioning
- Network provisioning to Active Directory
- Multi-factor authentication with trusted IPs
- Staff can reset pupil passwords
- Parent accounts from the MIS
Video, blogs and resources
- RM UnifyVideo on the RM Unify product page ↗
- RM EducationThe YouTube channel linked from the RM Unify sign-in page ↗
Products
- Launch Pad One page of tiles for each user, with apps chosen by the school for each role or year group. Users can add their own tiles, for example links to SharePoint documents. RM Unify
- MIS Sync Creates, updates and removes user accounts from MIS data in Create mode, with self-serve password resets and parent accounts. RM lists 13 supported MIS, from SIMS and Arbor to Bromcom and iSAMS. Maximising your MIS data
- Group Sync Builds Microsoft 365 Groups and Classes for Teams, Google Classroom classes and Google Groups from MIS class data, so class membership stays up to date. Google Groups
- Multi-factor authentication MFA for sensitive apps such as Microsoft 365, Google and RM SafetyNet. Trusted IP addresses let users on the school network skip extra prompts, and RM says this is included in the RM Unify Premium subscription. MFA improvements
- Network provisioning With network provisioning, accounts created from the MIS also reach the school’s on-premises Active Directory. Schools can federate Microsoft 365, Google or both. Features you may not know
- Glow in Scotland Scotland’s national digital learning platform uses RM Unify to give learners and teachers in all 32 local authorities one login to Microsoft 365, Google Workspace for Education, Glow Blogs and other apps. Glow partnership
How much is RM Unify?
- RM Unify Premium Quote school subscription, from RM Technology
- RM Unify for multi-academy trusts Quote trust-wide setup with local admins
- Glow (Scotland) Not sold to schools national contract with Education Scotland
Is RM Unify free?
No free plan or self-service trial is listed. Schools in Scotland reach RM Unify through Glow, the national platform run with Education Scotland.
RM does not publish RM Unify prices. On 29 October 2026 the RM Unify page on rm.com offered a contact form and an overview download, with no price list. RM’s blog refers to an RM Unify Premium subscription that includes trusted IP addresses and extra MFA options.
RM Unify for multi-academy trustsContact RM
- 01Trust admins manage users, groups and permissions across all schools, while local admins handle day-to-day changes.
- 02Trusts on Arbor MAT MIS get a separate RM Unify establishment for trust-level users.
- 03Staff can get admin rights for password resets and for adding app tiles to pupils’ Launch Pads.
- 04MFA with trusted IP addresses is included in the RM Unify Premium subscription, RM says.
No public prices on 29 October 2026. RM Technology quotes on request.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- RM Technology sales+44 (0)1235 645 316
- RM Technology support+44 (0)1235 645 317
- Online supportLog a case with RM Support
- Product feedbackgetintouch@rm.com
- Presscommunications@rm.com
- Legal entity
- RM Education Ltd, 142b Park Drive, Milton Park, Abingdon, Oxon, England, OX14 4SE
- Operator
- RM Education Ltd, company number 01148594, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 30 November 1973 as Research Machines Limited
- Business
- SIC 62090 other IT service activities, 85600 educational support services
- Parent
- RM plc, company number 01749877, controls RM Education Ltd
- Listing
- RM plc shares trade on the London Stock Exchange, stock code RM.
- Financial year
- Ends 30 November
Alternatives to RM Unify
- Wonde🇬🇧 United Kingdom Syncs MIS data to 700+ school apps and offers MyLogin single sign-on for pupils, from Newmarket. →
- Firefly🇬🇧 United Kingdom A learning platform from London that connects teachers, students and parents. →
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS for schools and trusts; RM Unify can create accounts from Arbor and Arbor MAT MIS. →
- Bromcom🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS for UK schools and trusts from Bromley, on RM Unify’s supported MIS list. →
- SIMS🇬🇧 United Kingdom The UK school MIS from ParentPay Group, on RM Unify’s supported MIS list. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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