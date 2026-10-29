- educators, students, teams and organisations, according to Wakelet
- 10M+
- collections created
- 25M+
- countries with users
- 170
- staff moved to the new company in 2025
- 23
About Wakelet
Wakelet is a Manchester service for saving links, files, videos, images and notes in visual collections that can be kept private, shared with a link or published. Teachers use it to share class resources, collect student work and build portfolios, and teams use it for knowledge hubs and newsletters. Users log in at wakelet.com/login with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, ClassLink, Clever or an email and password, and students can join a collection with a code. The Starter plan is free with up to 3 collections, Pro costs $11.99 a month or $89.99 a year, and Education Group costs $160 a year for one teacher and 30 students. Founder Jamil Khalil owns the business through Wakelet Technologies Limited, which bought it out of administration in April 2025.
Wakelet lets people gather content from the web and their own files into collections. A collection can hold links, PDFs, images, videos, notes and recordings, and the owner chooses a layout and who can see or add to it. Collections are private by default. Teachers share them with a join code, a link, a QR code, Google Classroom or Microsoft Teams, and students can add items without an account as guests.
Jamil Khalil started Wakelet while he worked at Airbus and launched it in Manchester in 2014, BusinessCloud reported. Angel investors put £1.1 million into the first round. The company registered in 2011 as Visual Bearing Ltd took the name Wakelet Limited in 2013. In April 2024 Wakelet bought Bulb, a digital portfolio service used by teachers and job seekers.
Wakelet struggled to raise new investment, and on 10 April 2025 Wakelet Limited went into administration. The administrators, Leonard Curtis, sold the business and assets the same day to Reviven Limited, a company Jamil Khalil had set up in February 2025, and 23 staff moved with it. Reviven was renamed Wakelet Technologies Limited later that month. In 2026 Wakelet added Wakelet Create, an AI tool that works from a collection’s content, and removed collaboration limits for free users.
History
- 2011 The company that becomes Wakelet Limited is incorporated as Visual Bearing Ltd on 5 January. It takes the Wakelet name in September 2013.
- 2014 Jamil Khalil launches Wakelet in Manchester, according to BusinessCloud.
- 2017 Wakelet makes a digital research badge for the Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award (iDEA), BusinessCloud reports in January.
- 2024 Wakelet buys Bulb, a digital portfolio provider, reported on 3 April. Both services keep running.
- 2025 Jamil Khalil incorporates Reviven Limited on 24 February.
- 2025 Wakelet Limited enters administration on 10 April. Leonard Curtis sells the business and assets the same day to Reviven, and 23 staff transfer.
- 2025 Reviven Limited is renamed Wakelet Technologies Limited on 28 April.
- 2026 Launches Wakelet Create in beta for Pro users on 24 July, an AI tool that turns a collection into quizzes, lesson plans and summaries.
- 2026 Removes collaboration limits for Starter and anonymous users, announced on 6 August.
Leadership
- JK Jamil Khalil Founder and CEO
- SS Sam Simpson Head of Product and Design
- DK Dylan Kennedy Head of Engineering
- JD James Davis Head of Growth
- MG Misbah Gedal Head of Business Development
- BJ Bria Jones Head of District Partnerships
Wakelet says it works from Manchester with operations in the UK and the US.
How a Wakelet collection works in class
- collections created
- 25M+
- countries
- 170
- storage on the free Starter plan
- 1GB
- Private by default
- Join code, link or QR code
- Guests can contribute
- Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams sharing
- Rostering via Google, Microsoft, Clever, ClassLink or CSV
- Immersive Reader and translation
- Export to PDF
- Student activities and feedback
- Portfolios
- Chrome and Edge extension
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Collections Visual pages of links, files, videos, images and notes. They can be private, shared with a link or published to a profile, and others can be invited to add items. How it works
- Wakelet Create An AI tool in beta for Pro users. It writes lesson plans, quizzes, exit tickets, feedback and summaries from the resources already in a collection. Wakelet Create
- Portfolios Student portfolios to collect work and reflect on progress. Education Group includes portfolios for all students, and Education Enterprise keeps them after graduation. Portfolios
- Education Group A shared workspace for a teacher and a class, with groups, student activities, access to all student collections and one super-admin seat. Pricing
- Browser extension Saves pages from the web into a collection in one click. It works in Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Get the extension
- Student Ambassador programme A free course of six modules on curation, critical thinking and other digital skills. Students earn badges and a certificate, alone or through their teacher. Student Ambassadors
How much is Wakelet?
- Starter Free 3 collections, 250 items, 1GB
- Best for individuals Pro $11.99/mo $11.99 a month or $89.99 a year, one user, unlimited collections, Wakelet AI
- Best for classrooms & departments Education Group $160 a year 1 teacher and 30 students; extra teacher $40 a year, extra student $4 a year
- Education Enterprise Quote custom yearly pricing, rostering and analytics
- Group $119.99 per seat a year minimum 2 seats, shared workspace
- Enterprise Quote custom pricing, yearly only
Is Wakelet free?
Starter is free: up to 3 created and 3 published collections, 50 items per collection, 250 items in total and 1GB storage, with unlimited joined and collaborative collections. It has no video, pinning, carousels or Wakelet AI. The pricing page does not mention a free trial.
Prices on wakelet.com/site/pricing on 29 October 2026, shown in US dollars ($). Schools and organisations can pay by purchase order. Starter and Pro users can upgrade to Education Group in the app; Group, Education Enterprise and Enterprise go through Wakelet’s sales team.
Wakelet for schools and districtsWakelet pricing
- 01Education Enterprise rosters accounts from Google, Microsoft, Clever, ClassLink or a CSV file.
- 02Schools get multiple super-admins, advanced analytics and a multi-level structure for the organisation.
- 03Students keep their portfolios after graduation on Education Enterprise.
- 04Wakelet says it complies with COPPA, FERPA, GDPR and New York’s Ed Law 2-d, and meets WCAG 2.1 AA.
Education Enterprise and Enterprise priced on request, checked on 29 October 2026.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@wakelet.com
- Help centrehelp.wakelet.com
- Support ticketSubmit a ticket
- Communitycommunity@wakelet.com
- Legal entity
- Wakelet Technologies Limited, Colony Fabrica, 269 Great Ancoats Street, Manchester, M4 7DB, England
- Company number
- 16272048, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 24 February 2025 as Reviven Limited, renamed 28 April 2025
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 82990, other business support services
- Control
- Jamil Khalil, sole director and person with significant control
- Former operator
- Wakelet Limited, 07483296, in administration since 10 April 2025
Alternatives to Wakelet
- Book Creator🇬🇧 United Kingdom Multimedia books made in class, free for teachers with up to 40 books, from Bristol. →
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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