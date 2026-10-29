About Wakelet

Wakelet is a Manchester service for saving links, files, videos, images and notes in visual collections that can be kept private, shared with a link or published. Teachers use it to share class resources, collect student work and build portfolios, and teams use it for knowledge hubs and newsletters. Users log in at wakelet.com/login with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, ClassLink, Clever or an email and password, and students can join a collection with a code. The Starter plan is free with up to 3 collections, Pro costs $11.99 a month or $89.99 a year, and Education Group costs $160 a year for one teacher and 30 students. Founder Jamil Khalil owns the business through Wakelet Technologies Limited, which bought it out of administration in April 2025.

Wakelet lets people gather content from the web and their own files into collections. A collection can hold links, PDFs, images, videos, notes and recordings, and the owner chooses a layout and who can see or add to it. Collections are private by default. Teachers share them with a join code, a link, a QR code, Google Classroom or Microsoft Teams, and students can add items without an account as guests.

Jamil Khalil started Wakelet while he worked at Airbus and launched it in Manchester in 2014, BusinessCloud reported. Angel investors put £1.1 million into the first round. The company registered in 2011 as Visual Bearing Ltd took the name Wakelet Limited in 2013. In April 2024 Wakelet bought Bulb, a digital portfolio service used by teachers and job seekers.

Wakelet struggled to raise new investment, and on 10 April 2025 Wakelet Limited went into administration. The administrators, Leonard Curtis, sold the business and assets the same day to Reviven Limited, a company Jamil Khalil had set up in February 2025, and 23 staff moved with it. Reviven was renamed Wakelet Technologies Limited later that month. In 2026 Wakelet added Wakelet Create, an AI tool that works from a collection’s content, and removed collaboration limits for free users.