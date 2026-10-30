About SchoolCloud

SchoolCloud is online booking software for parents’ evenings, made by School Cloud Systems Ltd in Glasgow and now sold by Tes as Tes Parents’ Meetings. Schools set up an evening, and parents book their own appointments with teachers, in person, by video call or both. Each school has its own login page, such as hazelwick.schoolcloud.co.uk, where parents enter their name, email and their child’s details, or sign in with a Tes account from June 2026. Schools pay a yearly licence on a quote, and parents do not buy anything. Robbie Beattie and Marcus Fields started the business in 2006, and Tes Global has owned the company since February 2021.

SchoolCloud makes software for the parts of school life that need booking. Its main product books parents’ evenings: the school imports pupils, parents, classes and teachers from its management information system, sets the dates and opens the evening. Parents then choose a date, pick the teachers they want to see and book times themselves, either automatically within the hours they can attend or one by one. The school office sees which pupils have no appointments and which teachers are fully booked.

The company began in a computing classroom. Two 15-year-old pupils were asked by their IT teacher to stop rooms being booked twice, and over a summer they wrote Room Booking System. In 2006 they launched the business, and the company was registered in Scotland in 2009 as Room Booking System Ltd. It took the name School Cloud Systems Ltd in 2018. Video appointments were added in 2020, so schools could hold parents’ evenings online during the pandemic.

Tes Global became the owner in February 2021. Tes now sells the products under its own names: Tes Parents’ Meetings, Tes Clubs and Events and Tes Room Booking. From June 2026 Tes is moving parents to Tes Universal Login, one email and password for Tes products, school by school. The old SchoolCloud addresses still work, and each school keeps its own schoolcloud.co.uk page.