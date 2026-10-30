Learning platforms 🇬🇧 Glasgow, United Kingdom Since 2006

SchoolCloud

Online parents’ evening booking with video calls, plus clubs, events and room booking, from Tes.

Visit schoolcloud.co.uk All companies
schools use it, according to SchoolCloud
8,000+
parents’ evening bookings handled
40m+
kinds of evening: in person, video or hybrid
3
started by two school pupils in Scotland
2006

About SchoolCloud

SchoolCloud is online booking software for parents’ evenings, made by School Cloud Systems Ltd in Glasgow and now sold by Tes as Tes Parents’ Meetings. Schools set up an evening, and parents book their own appointments with teachers, in person, by video call or both. Each school has its own login page, such as hazelwick.schoolcloud.co.uk, where parents enter their name, email and their child’s details, or sign in with a Tes account from June 2026. Schools pay a yearly licence on a quote, and parents do not buy anything. Robbie Beattie and Marcus Fields started the business in 2006, and Tes Global has owned the company since February 2021.

SchoolCloud makes software for the parts of school life that need booking. Its main product books parents’ evenings: the school imports pupils, parents, classes and teachers from its management information system, sets the dates and opens the evening. Parents then choose a date, pick the teachers they want to see and book times themselves, either automatically within the hours they can attend or one by one. The school office sees which pupils have no appointments and which teachers are fully booked.

The company began in a computing classroom. Two 15-year-old pupils were asked by their IT teacher to stop rooms being booked twice, and over a summer they wrote Room Booking System. In 2006 they launched the business, and the company was registered in Scotland in 2009 as Room Booking System Ltd. It took the name School Cloud Systems Ltd in 2018. Video appointments were added in 2020, so schools could hold parents’ evenings online during the pandemic.

Tes Global became the owner in February 2021. Tes now sells the products under its own names: Tes Parents’ Meetings, Tes Clubs and Events and Tes Room Booking. From June 2026 Tes is moving parents to Tes Universal Login, one email and password for Tes products, school by school. The old SchoolCloud addresses still work, and each school keeps its own schoolcloud.co.uk page.

History

  1. 2006 Two pupils who built Room Booking System for their school launch the business.
  2. 2009 Room Booking System Ltd is incorporated in Scotland on 9 October.
  3. 2014 Wins ICT Company of the Year at the Bett Awards.
  4. 2017 Wins ICT Company of the Year at the Bett Awards for the second time.
  5. 2018 The company changes its name to School Cloud Systems Ltd on 8 March.
  6. 2020 Adds video appointments, so parents’ evenings can run online.
  7. 2021 Tes Global Limited becomes the owner on 25 February.
  8. 2021 Wins Innovator of the Year and Company of the Year (less than £3m turnover) at the Bett Awards.
  9. 2026 Tes starts moving parents to Tes Universal Login in June, school by school.

Leadership

  • Robbie Beattie Co-founder, director until 2021
  • Marcus Fields Co-founder, director until 2021

Since February 2021 the company has been run as part of Tes. Its current directors are Tes managers, according to Companies House.

How parents book with SchoolCloud

schools
8,000+
teachers in one video call
3
people in a call at most
5
  • Automatic or manual booking
  • Email confirmation
  • Amend bookings later
  • Add to calendar
  • Video, in-person or hybrid
  • Invite a second parent or guardian
  • Interpreters in video calls
  • Background blur
  • Email and SMS reminders
  • Parent guide in English or Spanish
  • MIS sync
  • Single sign-on for parents

Products

  • Parents’ Meetings Online booking for parents’ evenings. Parents choose a date and teachers, then book automatically within the hours they can come, or pick each time slot by hand. Tes Parents’ Meetings
  • Video appointments Appointments by video call in the browser, with a countdown timer, text chat and screen sharing. Up to three teachers can join one call, with a maximum of five people. Parent video guide
  • Hybrid evenings One evening with both in-person and video appointments. Parents choose the type of meeting before they book. Hybrid evenings
  • Clubs and Events Bookings for clubs, trips and school plays, with online or cash payments, waiting lists, registers and fair allocation by parents’ first, second and third choices. Clubs and Events
  • Room Booking Booking for classrooms, labs, laptops and sports halls. It syncs the timetable from the school’s management system, so rooms are only booked when they are free. Tes Room Booking
  • MIS sync and sign-in Data comes from the school’s management system. Parents can also sign in through single sign-on, for example Firefly or the iSAMS Parent Portal. Set-up guides

How much is SchoolCloud?

  • Parents’ Meetings Quote yearly school licence
  • Clubs and Events Quote yearly school licence
  • Room Booking Quote yearly school licence

Is SchoolCloud free?

There is no public free plan or trial. Tes offers demos and quotes to schools.

Checked on tes.com/for-schools on 30 October 2026. Tes does not publish prices for Parents’ Meetings, Clubs and Events or Room Booking; schools fill in a form to get a quote. Schools buy the licence; parents do not pay to book.

Latest news

  1. Celebrating the education community at the Bett Awards 2021, Bett

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
School Cloud Systems Ltd, 48 West George Street, Glasgow, G2 1BP, Scotland
Company number
SC366647
Incorporated
9 October 2009, as Room Booking System Ltd
Current name
School Cloud Systems Ltd since 8 March 2018
Status
Active
Business
SIC 62012 and 62090, software development and IT services
Parent
Tes Global Limited, company 02017289
Accounts
Audit-exempt subsidiary accounts to 31 August 2025

Alternatives to SchoolCloud

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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SchoolCloud FAQ

SchoolCloud is online booking software for parents’ evenings, used by UK and international schools. Parents book their own appointments with teachers, in person or by video call. The same company makes Clubs and Events and Room Booking. Tes now sells the parents’ evening product as Tes Parents’ Meetings.

Use the link your child’s school sends you; each school has its own page, such as https://hazelwick.schoolcloud.co.uk/. On most school pages you type your title, first name, surname and email, and your child’s first name, surname and date of birth, which must match the school’s records. Some schools use a parent login code or single sign-on instead. Once a school moves to Tes Universal Login, you sign in with an email address and password.

After logging in, choose the date, then in-person or video if the school offers both. Pick Automatic to set the hours you can attend and let the system suggest times, or Manual to click a free slot for each teacher. Automatic suggestions are held for two minutes until you accept them. You get an email confirmation, and you can change times later with Amend Bookings.

On the day, open the login link at the bottom of your confirmation email and press Join Video Appointments. You need a device with a microphone and an up-to-date browser; SchoolCloud recommends a smartphone. The appointment ends at the scheduled time, even if someone joins late.

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