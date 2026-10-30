About VotesforSchools

VotesforSchools is a London company that gives UK schools a new discussion lesson every week on a current issue, called a VoteTopic, with a whole-school assembly and a class vote at the end. Lessons come as editable PowerPoints for KS1, KS2, secondary and college, and are mapped to PSHE and RSHE, SMSC, British Values, Prevent and Personal Development. Teachers log in at voice.votesforschools.com and enter their class’s Yes and No votes, so pupils do not need devices or accounts. A subscription costs £580 a year for a primary school and £1,200 a year for a secondary school or college, after a free 14-day trial. The business is run by Demtech Ltd, which teacher Kate Harris co-founded in 2016 and leads as CEO.

Each week VotesforSchools publishes a yes/no question on a current issue, for example whether e-scooters should be allowed on roads or whether it is easy to get hold of vapes. The VotePack has differentiated lessons for KS1, KS2, secondary and college, an assembly, discussion and challenge activities. At the end of the lesson the class votes, and the teacher enters the votes with the year group and gender on the VotesforSchools platform. Schools then see their results next to regional and national figures.

The company says it collects up to 72,000 votes a week from pupils aged 5 to 18. It passes the results to charities, campaigners and policymakers and shares their replies with schools the next week. According to VotesforSchools, results on active school uniforms reached a Culture, Media and Sport Committee report through the Youth Sport Trust, and 57,000 votes on local youth spaces went to the DCMS National Youth Strategy consultation.

The legal entity is Demtech Ltd, incorporated in London on 7 January 2016 with the SIC code for cultural education. Kate Harris, a former secondary teacher and school senior leader, is CEO and co-founder; Vivienne Creevey, who worked in children’s publishing, is the other co-founder, and Natasha Oppenheim is chairman. The team of former teachers writes the lessons, and an Education Advisory Board of school and local authority leaders and a Youth Advisory Board of pupils advise it. Besides primary and secondary schools, VotesforSchools serves sixth forms and colleges, multi-academy trusts, prisons and young offender institutions.