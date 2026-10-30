VotesforSchools
Weekly debate lessons, assemblies and class votes for PSHE, SMSC and British Values in UK schools.
- schools worked with, according to VotesforSchools
- 1,886
- pupils
- 710,273
- votes cast
- 6,955,354
- VoteTopics in the archive
- 200+
About VotesforSchools
VotesforSchools is a London company that gives UK schools a new discussion lesson every week on a current issue, called a VoteTopic, with a whole-school assembly and a class vote at the end. Lessons come as editable PowerPoints for KS1, KS2, secondary and college, and are mapped to PSHE and RSHE, SMSC, British Values, Prevent and Personal Development. Teachers log in at voice.votesforschools.com and enter their class’s Yes and No votes, so pupils do not need devices or accounts. A subscription costs £580 a year for a primary school and £1,200 a year for a secondary school or college, after a free 14-day trial. The business is run by Demtech Ltd, which teacher Kate Harris co-founded in 2016 and leads as CEO.
Each week VotesforSchools publishes a yes/no question on a current issue, for example whether e-scooters should be allowed on roads or whether it is easy to get hold of vapes. The VotePack has differentiated lessons for KS1, KS2, secondary and college, an assembly, discussion and challenge activities. At the end of the lesson the class votes, and the teacher enters the votes with the year group and gender on the VotesforSchools platform. Schools then see their results next to regional and national figures.
The company says it collects up to 72,000 votes a week from pupils aged 5 to 18. It passes the results to charities, campaigners and policymakers and shares their replies with schools the next week. According to VotesforSchools, results on active school uniforms reached a Culture, Media and Sport Committee report through the Youth Sport Trust, and 57,000 votes on local youth spaces went to the DCMS National Youth Strategy consultation.
The legal entity is Demtech Ltd, incorporated in London on 7 January 2016 with the SIC code for cultural education. Kate Harris, a former secondary teacher and school senior leader, is CEO and co-founder; Vivienne Creevey, who worked in children’s publishing, is the other co-founder, and Natasha Oppenheim is chairman. The team of former teachers writes the lessons, and an Education Advisory Board of school and local authority leaders and a Youth Advisory Board of pupils advise it. Besides primary and secondary schools, VotesforSchools serves sixth forms and colleges, multi-academy trusts, prisons and young offender institutions.
History
- 2016 Demtech Ltd, the company behind VotesforSchools, is incorporated in London on 7 January.
- 2020 Launches a Youth Advisory Board of pupils nominated by schools in September.
- 2024 The registered office moves to 124 City Road, London, on 28 May.
- 2026 Invites its schools in July to take part in a social experiment with Sky Kids Investigates.
Leadership
- KH Kate Harris CEO and co-founder
- VC Vivienne Creevey Co-founder
- NO Natasha Oppenheim Chairman and director
- BS Ben Spinks Chair of the Education Advisory Board, CEO of BDSIP
VotesforSchools says its team are teachers. Its content developers taught in primary and secondary schools before they joined.
How a VotesforSchools lesson works
- new VoteTopic and assembly every week
- 1
- votes a week at most, according to VfS
- 72,000
- ages covered
- 5–18
- Editable PowerPoint lessons
- Lessons for KS1, KS2, secondary and college
- Weekly assembly
- Whole-class voting
- Anonymous ballot papers
- National and regional results
- Results by year, class and gender
- Curriculum mapping
- Half-termly curriculum guides
- No pupil devices needed
- Staff training online
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Weekly VoteTopic A new question on a current issue every week, with editable lesson PowerPoints for each key stage, discussion and challenge activities and half-termly curriculum guides. Weekly resources
- Class vote and results Teachers enter the class’s votes by year group and gender. The school dashboard compares results with the region and the country. How voting works
- Weekly assembly A new whole-school assembly each week that shows what happened after pupils voted, including replies from organisations and decision-makers. Assemblies
- Curriculum mapping and reports Every lesson is mapped to PSHE and RSHE, SMSC, British Values, Prevent and Personal Development, with a half-termly overview report for leaders. Data and reporting
- Prisons and YOIs 39 weekly resources from September to July for education in prisons and young offender institutions. Staff log the number of learners who voted. Secure settings
- Youth Ambassadors and webinars Pupils who plan the student webinars, share their classes’ views and present results to teachers, partners and government officials. Youth Ambassadors
How much is VotesforSchools?
- Primary £580 invoiced to the school
- Primary £1,044 invoiced to the school
- Primary £1,479 invoiced to the school
- Secondary and college £1,200 invoiced to the school
- Secondary and college £2,160 invoiced to the school
- Secondary and college £3,060 invoiced to the school
Is VotesforSchools free?
14-day free trial with no payment details needed. Some single lessons and assemblies can also be downloaded for free.
Prices on voice.votesforschools.com/subscribe on 30 October 2026, in pounds, as shown. The page does not say whether VAT is included. There is no upfront payment: VotesforSchools invoices the school once it is set up.
VotesforSchools for multi-academy trustsChat to the CEO
- 01Every academy in the trust follows the same weekly Personal Development programme.
- 02Leaders see pupil responses from all schools, and a termly MAT report compares them.
- 03Training and ongoing support for staff are included.
- 04Prisons and YOIs get logins for as many staff as needed and, where appropriate, for learners.
Trust prices are not published. School prices from £580 a year, checked on 30 October 2026.
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@votesforschools.com
- Lessons and contentprimary@votesforschools.com
- Subscriptions and billingfinance@votesforschools.com
- Phone07388 131998
- DemoBook a 20-minute demo
- Legal entity
- Demtech Ltd, 124 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, England
- Company
- Demtech Ltd, trading as VotesforSchools
- Company number
- 09940208
- Incorporated
- 7 January 2016
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 85520, cultural education
- Directors
- 3
- Control
- Three persons with significant control, Companies House
- Average staff
- 14 in the year to August 2025, 18 a year earlier
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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