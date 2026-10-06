- pupils taught since 2013
- 196,000+
- schools in the UK and US
- 4,200+
- online tutoring sessions
- 2.3M
- a year for a primary school, unlimited
- £3,500
About Third Space Learning
Third Space Learning is a British company that sells one-to-one maths tutoring to primary and secondary schools in the UK and the US. Since 2013 it says it has taught 2.3 million online sessions to 196,000 pupils in 4,200 schools. Until 2025 the tutors were maths graduates and undergraduates in India and Sri Lanka. All tutoring now runs through Skye, a spoken AI tutor that talks pupils through lessons written by former teachers. Primary schools pay from £3,500 a year and secondary schools £5,000 a year for unlimited sessions.
Third Space Learning sells maths intervention to schools and multi-academy trusts. Families cannot buy it directly. A school pays one annual fee, adds as many pupils as it needs and sets the times of the sessions. Pupils wear a headset, talk to the AI tutor Skye and work through lessons on a shared screen. Teachers see a log of every session and progress reports.
Tom Hooper registered Virtual Class Ltd in October 2012 and launched Third Space Learning in 2013 with UK primary schools. The model recruited maths graduates and undergraduates in India and Sri Lanka to teach British pupils online. A subsidiary in Colombo, Third Space Global, designs and develops the online tutoring service, according to the 2025 accounts. In November 2020 the government’s National Tutoring Programme approved the company as a Tuition Partner.
In 2023 the company started tutoring in US schools and began work on a voice-based AI tutor. Skye was tested with pupils from July 2024 and replaced the human tutors from September 2025, Schools Week reported. In March 2026 Stanford and Cornell picked the company for a $1.9 million Gates Foundation research project, and in April 2026 it raised £4.4 million from new and existing investors. The group lost £2.6 million in the year to July 2025, according to its accounts.
History
- 2012 Tom Hooper registers Virtual Class Ltd at Companies House on 19 October.
- 2013 Third Space Learning starts online one-to-one maths tuition for UK primary schools.
- 2014 Raises £750,000 through ClearlySo while in the Wayra accelerator.
- 2015 Raises a £1.5 million Series A from Nesta Impact Investments and Ananda Social Venture Fund.
- 2016 Teaches its 500,000th lesson.
- 2018 Raises £4.75 million as Matr, led by UCL Technology Fund and Downing Ventures.
- 2020 Becomes a National Tutoring Programme Tuition Partner and raises a £4.3 million Series A extension.
- 2021 The Guardian reports on the pay and age of its tutors in Sri Lanka. The company launches secondary programmes and teaches its millionth session.
- 2023 Teaches its first US session, in a school in Baltimore, and gets a $150,000 grant from Accelerate.
- 2024 Pupils start testing Skye in July, and a pilot follows in September.
- 2025 Skye replaces the human tutors from September, according to Schools Week.
- 2026 Joins a $1.9 million Gates Foundation project with Stanford and Cornell and raises £4.4 million.
Third Space Learning funding and investors
- May 2014 Seed £750,000
ClearlySoClearly Social AngelsSource: UKTN
- July 2015 Series A £1.5 million
Nesta Impact InvestmentsAnanda Social Venture FundAngel investorsSource: UKTN
- June 2018 Series A, as Matr £4.75 million
Lead: UCL Technology Fund and Downing Ventures AnandaNestaSherry CoutuSource: Private Equity Wire
- November 2020 Series A extension £4.3 million
AnandaDowning VenturesNestaUCL Technology FundSource: Third Space Learning press release
- April 2026 Equity round £4.4 million
South West Investment Fund, British Business Bank (Maven Capital Partners)Blackfinch VenturesForesight GroupNestaSource: Third Space Learning press release
Our sum of the £12.2 million that Third Space Learning gave as its total in November 2020 and the £4.4 million round of April 2026. The 2026 round includes £1.55 million of convertible notes and advance subscriptions that turned into shares, according to the 2025 accounts. Grants from Accelerate and the Gates Foundation project are not included.
Leadership
- TH Tom Hooper Founder and CEO
- CC Candida Crawford Chief Learning Officer
- AM Alice Morris Chief Product Officer
- BT Bryan Tookey Chief Operations Officer
- RL Rob Langman Chief Commercial Officer
- GM Gianni Mazza Technical Architect
Roles from the company’s about page. The board of Virtual Class Ltd also includes Richard Lewis of Foresight Group, Rafi Khan of Maven Capital Partners and Meganne Houghton-Berry, according to Companies House.
How Skye teaches
- wrong answers before Skye explains the solution
- 3
- between possible session start times
- 5 min
- of progress in 14 weeks, company trial
- 7 months
- Audio and shared screen, no video
- Lessons written by former teachers
- “I do, We do, You do” structure
- Concrete-pictorial-abstract steps
- Scheduled and on-demand sessions
- In school or at home
- Every session recorded
- Automatic safeguarding flags
- Real-time reports for teachers
- Headset and a laptop, desktop or iPad
Maths programmes
Primary, UK5
- Year 3
- Year 4
- Year 5
- Year 6
- SATs revision
Secondary, UK4
- Year 7
- Key Stage 3
- Key Stage 4
- GCSE, grades 3 to 7
United States3
- Grades 2 to 5
- Grades 6 to 8
- State test preparation
Programmes listed on thirdspacelearning.com on 6 October 2026. Skye teaches maths only, in English.
Video, blogs and resources
- See Skye in actionRecorded primary and secondary sessions with the AI tutor ↗
- Third Space LearningThe YouTube channel ↗
Products
- Skye, the AI maths tutor A spoken AI tutor. The pupil talks through each problem out loud, and Skye answers with hints. Skye shows only lessons written by the company’s teachers. About Skye
- Tutoring programmes Scheduled and on-demand sessions for Years 3 to 7 and GCSE. Schools pick the programme and the order of the lessons. How it works
- Third Space Maths Hub Free and premium maths resources, past papers, revision guides and CPD videos. The premium plan for a primary school costs from £390 a year. mathshub.thirdspacelearning.com
- Teacher platform Teachers add pupils, set sessions, launch ad-hoc sessions and read real-time reports on attendance and progress. Pricing
How much is Third Space Learning?
- Primary, one-form entry £3,500/year £3,500 a year, Unlimited tutoring for Years 3 to 6
- Primary, two-form entry £5,000/year £5,000 a year, Unlimited tutoring for Years 3 to 6
- Primary, three-form entry £6,000/year £6,000 a year, Unlimited tutoring for Years 3 to 6
- All secondary schools £5,000/year £5,000 a year, Unlimited tutoring for Year 7 and GCSE
Is Third Space Learning free?
Schools can book a free taster session with Skye. Free maths resources are on the Maths Hub. The premium Maths Hub subscription costs £390 a year for a small primary school and £780 for a larger one, and is included for primary schools that buy tutoring.
Prices on thirdspacelearning.com/pricing for UK schools on 6 October 2026, in pounds, fixed annual price for unlimited AI tutoring sessions and pupils. Discounts for long-term bookings and multi-academy trusts. US schools get a quote by school or district size.
For schools and truststhirdspacelearning.com/pricing
- 01One fixed annual price per school, with no per-session or per-pupil fees.
- 02Sessions before, during or after school, and at home for homework.
- 03A dedicated account manager and regular assessments.
- 04Discounts for multi-academy trusts. US districts often pay with Title I funds, the company says.
From £3,500 a year for a primary school.
Is Third Space Learning worth it?
What parents and tutors like
- Reviewers say lessons are well planned and taught.Jack, Trustpilot, April 2025
- Parents describe tutors as patient and on time.Carolyn, Trustpilot, February 2020
- One annual price covers unlimited sessions and pupils.thirdspacelearning.com/pricing
- 96% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 67 reviews
What parents and tutors criticise
- Most reviews date from 2019 and 2020 and describe Matr home tutoring with human tutors. Only 1 review is from the last 12 months.Trustpilot
- A reviewer from India who signed a contract with the company writes that promised bonus pay was held back.Avik Dey, Trustpilot, June 2024
- In 2021 The Guardian reported tutor pay of £1.57 to £3.07 an hour in Sri Lanka. Tom Hooper said £1.57 was the guaranteed minimum per booked session and average pay was £3.07 an hour.The Guardian, March 2021
- Skye teaches maths only and speaks only English.AI maths tutor FAQ
What reviewers write, not our rating. Schools buy the service, while most Trustpilot reviews come from parents who used the former Matr home tutoring. Schools pay from £3,500 a year.
Third Space Learning reviews
-
“There’s never going to be 30 private tutors in a classroom, but this is the next best thing.”Nicholas Humphries · 23 April 2025 · App Store I was quite sceptical about online…
-
“Lessons are well planned and taught.”Jack · 23 April 2025 · App Store Superb tutoring.
-
“No sessions , No bonus payments absolutely nothing .”Avik Dey · 30 June 2024 · App Store Your company signed contract with me…
Latest news
- 2026Gates Foundation-funded research partnership with Stanford University and Cornell University
- 2025Accelerate Call for Effective Technology grantee
- 2020National Tutoring Programme Tuition Partner
- Third Space Learning selected for Accelerate’s national initiative to evaluate AI tools in classrooms
- Third Space Learning secures £4.4 million investment to scale AI tutoring in the UK and US
- Third Space Learning partners with Stanford and Cornell on AI maths tutoring research
- The companies launching AI tutors to transform the attainment gap
- UK tutoring scheme uses Sri Lankan under-18s paid as little as £1.57 an hour
- Third Space Learning raises £4.3m Series A extension and partners with NetDragon
Contacts and company data
- Generalhello@thirdspacelearning.com
- Phone, UK0203 771 0095
- Contact formContact us
- PressPress page
- CareersWorkable
- Legal entity
- Virtual Class Ltd, trading as Third Space Learning, Ground Floor West, Office G, Nexus Business Centre, Darby Close, Swindon, Wiltshire, SN2 2PN, United Kingdom
- Companies House
- 08260115, private limited company
- Incorporated
- 19 October 2012
- Directors
- Thomas Hooper, Richard Lewis, Meganne Houghton-Berry, Rafi Khan
- Nature of business
- SIC 62012 software development, 85600 educational support services
- Subsidiaries
- Third Space Global (Pvt) Ltd, Colombo; Third Space Learning, Inc, Delaware
Alternatives to Third Space Learning
- MyTutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online tutoring with university students as tutors, sold to schools and to parents, from London. →
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Maths homework and practice platforms for secondary schools, from Exeter. →
- CENTURY Tech🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths, English and science learning for schools, from London. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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