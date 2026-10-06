About Third Space Learning

Third Space Learning is a British company that sells one-to-one maths tutoring to primary and secondary schools in the UK and the US. Since 2013 it says it has taught 2.3 million online sessions to 196,000 pupils in 4,200 schools. Until 2025 the tutors were maths graduates and undergraduates in India and Sri Lanka. All tutoring now runs through Skye, a spoken AI tutor that talks pupils through lessons written by former teachers. Primary schools pay from £3,500 a year and secondary schools £5,000 a year for unlimited sessions.

Third Space Learning sells maths intervention to schools and multi-academy trusts. Families cannot buy it directly. A school pays one annual fee, adds as many pupils as it needs and sets the times of the sessions. Pupils wear a headset, talk to the AI tutor Skye and work through lessons on a shared screen. Teachers see a log of every session and progress reports.

Tom Hooper registered Virtual Class Ltd in October 2012 and launched Third Space Learning in 2013 with UK primary schools. The model recruited maths graduates and undergraduates in India and Sri Lanka to teach British pupils online. A subsidiary in Colombo, Third Space Global, designs and develops the online tutoring service, according to the 2025 accounts. In November 2020 the government’s National Tutoring Programme approved the company as a Tuition Partner.

In 2023 the company started tutoring in US schools and began work on a voice-based AI tutor. Skye was tested with pupils from July 2024 and replaced the human tutors from September 2025, Schools Week reported. In March 2026 Stanford and Cornell picked the company for a $1.9 million Gates Foundation research project, and in April 2026 it raised £4.4 million from new and existing investors. The group lost £2.6 million in the year to July 2025, according to its accounts.