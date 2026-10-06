About Acadomia

Acadomia is a Paris company that sells private tutoring at home and online, group classes in its centres and holiday revision courses. It runs 110 centres in France and works with 22,000 teachers, who must hold at least a bachelor’s degree. Acadomia says it teaches 150,000 students a year, from primary school to adults. A private lesson at home starts at €45.40 an hour, or €22.70 after the French 50% tax credit, which Acadomia deducts from each monthly invoice. Acadomia belongs to Domia Group, which the private equity firm Cinven took over from IK Partners in 2024.

Acadomia sells tutoring for school students, university students and adults. A family calls a centre or fills in a form, an educational adviser assesses the child for free and proposes a teacher. Lessons take place at home, online, or in small groups of 3 to 8 students in an Acadomia centre. Acadomia also sells holiday revision courses, exam and entrance exam preparation, career guidance, music lessons and courses for adults.

Maxime Aiach founded the business in Paris in January 1989 as a student, under the name Cours Études Secours. Philippe Coléon joined in 1995 and now signs as co-founder and president of Acadomia. Acadomia later opened private middle and high schools in Nice and Paris, a 100% online school programme for young athletes and the Terraskola preparation for selective higher education.

Acadomia belongs to Domia Group, which also owns the home cleaning network Shiva. Domia Group was listed in Paris until 2014. Metric Capital Partners took control in 2013, IK Partners bought the group in May 2018 together with the founders, and Cinven took over from IK in 2024, at a value of about €400 million according to Bloomberg. Acadomia gives its revenue as €170 million.