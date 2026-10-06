Tutoring 🇫🇷 Paris, France Since 1989

Acadomia

Private tutoring and homework support.

Visit acadomia.fr All companies
students a year
150,000
teachers
22,000
centres in France
110
on Trustpilot, 8,062 reviews
4.4

About Acadomia

Acadomia is a Paris company that sells private tutoring at home and online, group classes in its centres and holiday revision courses. It runs 110 centres in France and works with 22,000 teachers, who must hold at least a bachelor’s degree. Acadomia says it teaches 150,000 students a year, from primary school to adults. A private lesson at home starts at €45.40 an hour, or €22.70 after the French 50% tax credit, which Acadomia deducts from each monthly invoice. Acadomia belongs to Domia Group, which the private equity firm Cinven took over from IK Partners in 2024.

Acadomia sells tutoring for school students, university students and adults. A family calls a centre or fills in a form, an educational adviser assesses the child for free and proposes a teacher. Lessons take place at home, online, or in small groups of 3 to 8 students in an Acadomia centre. Acadomia also sells holiday revision courses, exam and entrance exam preparation, career guidance, music lessons and courses for adults.

Maxime Aiach founded the business in Paris in January 1989 as a student, under the name Cours Études Secours. Philippe Coléon joined in 1995 and now signs as co-founder and president of Acadomia. Acadomia later opened private middle and high schools in Nice and Paris, a 100% online school programme for young athletes and the Terraskola preparation for selective higher education.

Acadomia belongs to Domia Group, which also owns the home cleaning network Shiva. Domia Group was listed in Paris until 2014. Metric Capital Partners took control in 2013, IK Partners bought the group in May 2018 together with the founders, and Cinven took over from IK in 2024, at a value of about €400 million according to Bloomberg. Acadomia gives its revenue as €170 million.

History

  1. 1989 Maxime Aiach founds Cours Études Secours in Paris. The company is registered on 26 January.
  2. 1995 Philippe Coléon joins Maxime Aiach to run communication.
  3. 2007 Launches group classes in small groups in Acadomia centres.
  4. 2012 Launches private lessons online.
  5. 2013 Metric Capital Partners takes control of Domia Group in May.
  6. 2014 Metric’s holding MCP Education offers €0.50 a share, and Domia Group shares leave the Paris market.
  7. 2018 IK Partners buys Domia Group from Metric in May, alongside the founders. Acadomia counts 100 agencies, 20,000 tutors and over 90,000 students a year.
  8. 2019 Launches interactive group classes online.
  9. 2020 Creates the E-Campus, a 100% online school programme, at the request of the French Tennis Federation.
  10. 2022 Launches InstaCours, lessons on demand. Families at home start to get the 50% tax credit deducted at once from each invoice.
  11. 2024 Cinven takes over Domia Group from IK Partners. IK lists the exit in October 2024.
  12. 2025 Launches Terraskola to prepare students for the most selective higher education courses.
  13. 2026 Trains its teachers and students in using AI for learning.

Leadership

  • Philippe Coléon Co-founder and president of Acadomia, managing director of Domia Group
  • Maxime Aiach Founder, president of Domia Group

The French register lists Maxime Aiach as president and Philippe Coléon as managing director of Domia Group SAS. The 2026 press kit calls Philippe Coléon co-founder and president of Acadomia. IK Partners named Maxime Aiach, Philippe Coléon and José Dinis as founders of Domia Group in 2018.

Careers

recrutement.acadomia.fr
3Paris 2Clichy 1Lyon 1Marseille 1Nice
24 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Customer advisers in centres20
  • Centre managers3
  • Payroll1

How Acadomia works

on average to start lessons at home
72 h
minimum degree for every teacher
Bac+3
students in a group class
3–8
  • Free assessment by an educational adviser
  • Teacher with at least a bachelor’s degree
  • Criminal record checked every year
  • Knowledge test and teaching trial before hiring
  • Replacement teacher within 48 hours if needed
  • Progress reviews by the teacher and the adviser
  • Tax credit deducted from each invoice
  • Acadomia handles the URSSAF declarations
  • Online exercise platform for each school year
  • No commitment for lessons at home
Students gain 4 points on average in the subject they take lessons in, according to Acadomia’s own survey of its students.
acadomia.fr, SatisFactory study 2025–2026, and the Acadomia press kit, survey of final-year students in July 2025

Subjects and exams

Core school subjects10

  • Maths
  • French
  • English
  • Physics and chemistry
  • Biology
  • History
  • Philosophy
  • Economics
  • Methodology
  • Homework help

Languages6

  • English
  • German
  • Spanish
  • Italian
  • Chinese
  • Japanese

High school specialities6

  • HGGSP
  • HLP
  • LLCA
  • NSI, computer science
  • Economic and social sciences
  • Engineering sciences

Exams and admissions11

  • Brevet
  • Baccalauréat
  • Parcoursup
  • Sciences Po and IEP
  • Medicine PASS and LAS
  • Business school entrance exams
  • Engineering school entrance exams
  • CPGE
  • TOEIC
  • TOEFL
  • TAGE MAGE

Higher education and adults6

  • Law
  • Accounting
  • Finance
  • Management
  • Coding
  • Office software

Music3

  • Piano
  • Classical guitar
  • Singing

Subjects with their own pages on acadomia.fr, checked on 6 October 2026. Acadomia says its teachers cover more than 300 subjects, school and non-school. Group classes cover the main school subjects.

Products

  • Private lessons at home One teacher comes to the student’s home, usually once a week for 1 to 2 hours. An adviser picks the teacher, and Acadomia presents them within 72 hours on average. The lessons qualify for the French 50% tax credit. acadomia.fr
  • Online lessons Private lessons and weekly group classes by video. A private online lesson can start within 48 hours. Group classes online start at €69 a month, with replays of the sessions. Online lessons
  • Group classes in centres Weekly classes of 3 to 8 students in an Acadomia centre, Monday to Saturday. Monthly plans start at €76 and can be stopped at any time. Group classes
  • Holiday courses One-week revision courses in the school holidays, in a centre or online: 1 to 2 hours a day over 5 half-days, with a review at the end. From €122.50 for 5 hours in primary school. Holiday courses
  • Acadomia Enseignants app The app for Acadomia teachers. They accept lesson offers, log hours, write first-lesson and term reviews, message their agency and track monthly payments. App Store

How much is Acadomia?

  • Tax credit applies Private lesson at home €45.40/hour €22.70 an hour after the 50% tax credit, Monthly invoice, no commitment
  • Private lesson online, primary €41/hour €41 an hour, no tax credit, No commitment
  • Weekly group class in a centre from €76 a month Monthly plan, stop at any time
  • Weekly group class online from €69 a month Monthly plan, no commitment
  • Weekly English group, higher education €128.90 a month Monthly plan, no commitment
  • Holiday course €245 for 10 hours, €122.50 for 5 hours in primary One payment per course

Is Acadomia free?

The first assessment with an educational adviser is free. Lessons at home qualify for a 50% tax credit, and the immediate advance deducts it from each monthly payment, so the family pays half.

Starting prices in euros including VAT, shown on acadomia.fr in France on 6 October 2026. The price of a lesson at home depends on the student’s level and the town. The detailed price page on acadomia.fr was blocked for us, so higher levels are not listed.

How to stop Acadomia lessons

Acadomia FAQ on private lessons
  • Your Acadomia centre ↗
    1. Contact the centre that runs your lessons
    2. Tell your educational adviser that you stop the lessons
    3. Lessons at home can be paused and restarted later
  • Phone ↗
    1. Call 09 72 72 83 83
    2. Give the student’s name and centre
    3. Ask to stop the lessons or the monthly plan
  • Private lessons at home have no commitment. Families can stop at any time and restart without extra fees, according to Acadomia.
  • Acadomia does not sell prepaid packs of hours with an expiry date.
  • Group classes are paid month by month and can be stopped at any time.
  • For lessons at home the family is legally the teacher’s employer, and Acadomia acts as the agent that handles the paperwork.

Refund rules

Tax credit
The 50% tax credit covers spending up to €12,000 a year, plus €1,500 per dependent child, with a ceiling of €15,000. It applies to lessons at home only, not to online lessons.
Immediate advance
With the immediate advance the credit is deducted from each payment. Without it, the tax office refunds the credit the following year.
Billing complaints
Trustpilot reviewers in 2026 describe a charged search fee and an hour billing error that took time to correct.

From the FAQ on acadomia.fr, the group classes page and service-public.fr (checked on 15 April 2026), read on 6 October 2026. The terms of sale and the customer service page on acadomia.fr were blocked for us.

Ratings

4.4Trustpilot · Excellent 8,062 reviews · company profile claimed

Teacher app, App Store France

App
Acadomia Enseignants, for teachers
Current version
17.0.0, released 11 December 2025
First release on iOS
23 June 2016
Requires
iOS 12.0 or later
Size
45 MB
Age rating
4+
App Store category
Education
Languages
French
Downloads
50K+ on Google Play
Seller
ACADOMIA

Is Acadomia worth it?

What parents like

What parents criticise

What parents and teachers write in reviews, not our rating. On 6 October 2026 a private lesson at home starts at €45.40 an hour, or €22.70 after the 50% tax credit.

Acadomia reviews

  • The team is very responsive and…
    “The team is very responsive and helpful. My son’s grades average improved significantly.”
    CICORELLI · 1 February 2025 · App Store
  • We requested a replacement tutor and…
    “We requested a replacement tutor and are very happy with our new tutor.”
    SALIC · 30 January 2025 · App Store
  • Très déçue
    “Elle a eu 3 professeurs différents et je n’ai reçu aucune évaluation.”
    FONTAINE · 31 March 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Acadomia press kit 2026
  2. Domia goes through a third LBO
  3. Cinven in exclusive talks for a stake in IK Partners’ Domia
  4. IK Investment Partners acquires Domia Group from Metric Capital

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Domia Group SAS, 7 rue de la Baume, 75008 Paris, France
SIREN
349 367 557, RCS Paris
Legal form
SAS
Registered
26 January 1989
President
Maxime Aiach
Managing director
Philippe Coléon
Activity
NAF 70.10Z, head office of the group
Company category
ETI, mid-sized company (INSEE, 2024)
Revenue of Domia Group SAS
€104.1 million, net profit €6.7 million (2023)

Alternatives to Acadomia

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Acadomia FAQ

On 6 October 2026 acadomia.fr shows private lessons at home from €45.40 an hour, or €22.70 after the 50% tax credit. Online private lessons start at €41 an hour in primary school. Weekly group classes start at €76 a month in a centre and €69 a month online. Holiday courses start at €245 for 10 hours.

Lessons at home count as home services, so families get a tax credit of 50% of what they spend, up to €12,000 a year plus €1,500 per child, with a ceiling of €15,000. With the immediate advance, Acadomia deducts the credit from each invoice. Online lessons do not qualify.

No. Private lessons at home can be stopped at any time and restarted without extra fees, according to Acadomia. Group classes are paid month by month.

For lessons at home Acadomia presents a teacher within 72 hours on average after enrolment. Online lessons can start within 48 hours.

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