- students a year
- 150,000
- teachers
- 22,000
- centres in France
- 110
- on Trustpilot, 8,062 reviews
- 4.4
About Acadomia
Acadomia is a Paris company that sells private tutoring at home and online, group classes in its centres and holiday revision courses. It runs 110 centres in France and works with 22,000 teachers, who must hold at least a bachelor’s degree. Acadomia says it teaches 150,000 students a year, from primary school to adults. A private lesson at home starts at €45.40 an hour, or €22.70 after the French 50% tax credit, which Acadomia deducts from each monthly invoice. Acadomia belongs to Domia Group, which the private equity firm Cinven took over from IK Partners in 2024.
Acadomia sells tutoring for school students, university students and adults. A family calls a centre or fills in a form, an educational adviser assesses the child for free and proposes a teacher. Lessons take place at home, online, or in small groups of 3 to 8 students in an Acadomia centre. Acadomia also sells holiday revision courses, exam and entrance exam preparation, career guidance, music lessons and courses for adults.
Maxime Aiach founded the business in Paris in January 1989 as a student, under the name Cours Études Secours. Philippe Coléon joined in 1995 and now signs as co-founder and president of Acadomia. Acadomia later opened private middle and high schools in Nice and Paris, a 100% online school programme for young athletes and the Terraskola preparation for selective higher education.
Acadomia belongs to Domia Group, which also owns the home cleaning network Shiva. Domia Group was listed in Paris until 2014. Metric Capital Partners took control in 2013, IK Partners bought the group in May 2018 together with the founders, and Cinven took over from IK in 2024, at a value of about €400 million according to Bloomberg. Acadomia gives its revenue as €170 million.
History
- 1989 Maxime Aiach founds Cours Études Secours in Paris. The company is registered on 26 January.
- 1995 Philippe Coléon joins Maxime Aiach to run communication.
- 2007 Launches group classes in small groups in Acadomia centres.
- 2012 Launches private lessons online.
- 2013 Metric Capital Partners takes control of Domia Group in May.
- 2014 Metric’s holding MCP Education offers €0.50 a share, and Domia Group shares leave the Paris market.
- 2018 IK Partners buys Domia Group from Metric in May, alongside the founders. Acadomia counts 100 agencies, 20,000 tutors and over 90,000 students a year.
- 2019 Launches interactive group classes online.
- 2020 Creates the E-Campus, a 100% online school programme, at the request of the French Tennis Federation.
- 2022 Launches InstaCours, lessons on demand. Families at home start to get the 50% tax credit deducted at once from each invoice.
- 2024 Cinven takes over Domia Group from IK Partners. IK lists the exit in October 2024.
- 2025 Launches Terraskola to prepare students for the most selective higher education courses.
- 2026 Trains its teachers and students in using AI for learning.
Leadership
- PC Philippe Coléon Co-founder and president of Acadomia, managing director of Domia Group
- MA Maxime Aiach Founder, president of Domia Group
The French register lists Maxime Aiach as president and Philippe Coléon as managing director of Domia Group SAS. The 2026 press kit calls Philippe Coléon co-founder and president of Acadomia. IK Partners named Maxime Aiach, Philippe Coléon and José Dinis as founders of Domia Group in 2018.
Careersrecrutement.acadomia.fr
- Customer advisers in centres20
- Centre managers3
- Payroll1
How Acadomia works
- on average to start lessons at home
- 72 h
- minimum degree for every teacher
- Bac+3
- students in a group class
- 3–8
- Free assessment by an educational adviser
- Teacher with at least a bachelor’s degree
- Criminal record checked every year
- Knowledge test and teaching trial before hiring
- Replacement teacher within 48 hours if needed
- Progress reviews by the teacher and the adviser
- Tax credit deducted from each invoice
- Acadomia handles the URSSAF declarations
- Online exercise platform for each school year
- No commitment for lessons at home
Subjects and exams
Core school subjects10
- Maths
- French
- English
- Physics and chemistry
- Biology
- History
- Philosophy
- Economics
- Methodology
- Homework help
Languages6
- English
- German
- Spanish
- Italian
- Chinese
- Japanese
High school specialities6
- HGGSP
- HLP
- LLCA
- NSI, computer science
- Economic and social sciences
- Engineering sciences
Exams and admissions11
- Brevet
- Baccalauréat
- Parcoursup
- Sciences Po and IEP
- Medicine PASS and LAS
- Business school entrance exams
- Engineering school entrance exams
- CPGE
- TOEIC
- TOEFL
- TAGE MAGE
Higher education and adults6
- Law
- Accounting
- Finance
- Management
- Coding
- Office software
Music3
- Piano
- Classical guitar
- Singing
Subjects with their own pages on acadomia.fr, checked on 6 October 2026. Acadomia says its teachers cover more than 300 subjects, school and non-school. Group classes cover the main school subjects.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Private lessons at home One teacher comes to the student’s home, usually once a week for 1 to 2 hours. An adviser picks the teacher, and Acadomia presents them within 72 hours on average. The lessons qualify for the French 50% tax credit. acadomia.fr
- Online lessons Private lessons and weekly group classes by video. A private online lesson can start within 48 hours. Group classes online start at €69 a month, with replays of the sessions. Online lessons
- Group classes in centres Weekly classes of 3 to 8 students in an Acadomia centre, Monday to Saturday. Monthly plans start at €76 and can be stopped at any time. Group classes
- Holiday courses One-week revision courses in the school holidays, in a centre or online: 1 to 2 hours a day over 5 half-days, with a review at the end. From €122.50 for 5 hours in primary school. Holiday courses
- Acadomia Enseignants app The app for Acadomia teachers. They accept lesson offers, log hours, write first-lesson and term reviews, message their agency and track monthly payments. App Store
How much is Acadomia?
- Tax credit applies Private lesson at home €45.40/hour €22.70 an hour after the 50% tax credit, Monthly invoice, no commitment
- Private lesson online, primary €41/hour €41 an hour, no tax credit, No commitment
- Weekly group class in a centre from €76 a month Monthly plan, stop at any time
- Weekly group class online from €69 a month Monthly plan, no commitment
- Weekly English group, higher education €128.90 a month Monthly plan, no commitment
- Holiday course €245 for 10 hours, €122.50 for 5 hours in primary One payment per course
Is Acadomia free?
The first assessment with an educational adviser is free. Lessons at home qualify for a 50% tax credit, and the immediate advance deducts it from each monthly payment, so the family pays half.
Starting prices in euros including VAT, shown on acadomia.fr in France on 6 October 2026. The price of a lesson at home depends on the student’s level and the town. The detailed price page on acadomia.fr was blocked for us, so higher levels are not listed.
How to stop Acadomia lessonsAcadomia FAQ on private lessons
- Your Acadomia centre ↗
- Contact the centre that runs your lessons
- Tell your educational adviser that you stop the lessons
- Lessons at home can be paused and restarted later
- Phone ↗
- Call 09 72 72 83 83
- Give the student’s name and centre
- Ask to stop the lessons or the monthly plan
- Private lessons at home have no commitment. Families can stop at any time and restart without extra fees, according to Acadomia.
- Acadomia does not sell prepaid packs of hours with an expiry date.
- Group classes are paid month by month and can be stopped at any time.
- For lessons at home the family is legally the teacher’s employer, and Acadomia acts as the agent that handles the paperwork.
Refund rules
- Tax credit
- The 50% tax credit covers spending up to €12,000 a year, plus €1,500 per dependent child, with a ceiling of €15,000. It applies to lessons at home only, not to online lessons.
- Immediate advance
- With the immediate advance the credit is deducted from each payment. Without it, the tax office refunds the credit the following year.
- Billing complaints
- Trustpilot reviewers in 2026 describe a charged search fee and an hour billing error that took time to correct.
From the FAQ on acadomia.fr, the group classes page and service-public.fr (checked on 15 April 2026), read on 6 October 2026. The terms of sale and the customer service page on acadomia.fr were blocked for us.
Ratings
- At homePrivate lessons with a teacher who comes to the student
- Centres110 centres in France for group classes and holiday courses
- OnlinePrivate lessons and group classes by video
- Web accountPersonal space for families and students on monespace.acadomia.fr
- iPhone and AndroidAcadomia Enseignants app for teachers, 3.9 on the App Store in France and 3.7 on Google Play
Teacher app, App Store France
- App
- Acadomia Enseignants, for teachers
- Current version
- 17.0.0, released 11 December 2025
- First release on iOS
- 23 June 2016
- Requires
- iOS 12.0 or later
- Size
- 45 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store category
- Education
- Languages
- French
- Downloads
- 50K+ on Google Play
- Seller
- ACADOMIA
Is Acadomia worth it?
What parents like
- Parents write that their children’s grades went up.CICORELLI, Trustpilot, February 2025
- Families can ask for another teacher and get a replacement.SALIC, Trustpilot, January 2025
- Lessons at home have no commitment and no prepaid packs of hours.Acadomia FAQ
- 90% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 8,062 reviews
What parents criticise
- A parent was charged a second search fee after asking for a new teacher.Marc, Trustpilot, June 2026
- A parent reports an hour billing error that took a long time to fix.Dolcenea, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A holiday course for one grade mixed students of two grades.Malau, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Teachers write that travel time to lessons is not paid.Kaya, Trustpilot, October 2026
What parents and teachers write in reviews, not our rating. On 6 October 2026 a private lesson at home starts at €45.40 an hour, or €22.70 after the 50% tax credit.
Acadomia reviews
-
“The team is very responsive and helpful. My son’s grades average improved significantly.”CICORELLI · 1 February 2025 · App Store The team is very responsive and…
-
“We requested a replacement tutor and are very happy with our new tutor.”SALIC · 30 January 2025 · App Store We requested a replacement tutor and…
-
“Elle a eu 3 professeurs différents et je n’ai reçu aucune évaluation.”FONTAINE · 31 March 2026 · App Store Très déçue
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Advice and enrolment09 72 72 83 83
- Contact formacadomia.fr/contactez-nous
- PressPress page
- Careersrecrutement.acadomia.fr
- Legal entity
- Domia Group SAS, 7 rue de la Baume, 75008 Paris, France
- SIREN
- 349 367 557, RCS Paris
- Legal form
- SAS
- Registered
- 26 January 1989
- President
- Maxime Aiach
- Managing director
- Philippe Coléon
- Activity
- NAF 70.10Z, head office of the group
- Company category
- ETI, mid-sized company (INSEE, 2024)
- Revenue of Domia Group SAS
- €104.1 million, net profit €6.7 million (2023)
Alternatives to Acadomia
- Superprof🇫🇷 France A marketplace where students pick a tutor and pay a monthly pass, from Paris. Tutors set their own price. →
- GoStudent🇦🇹 Austria One-to-one online tutoring on a monthly membership, from Vienna. The first lesson is free. →
- SchoolMouv🇫🇷 France Videos, courses and exercises for the French curriculum, without a teacher. Part of sofatutor since February 2026. →
- Kartable🇫🇷 France Online lessons and exercises for French primary, middle and high school students. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other tutoring companies
- GoStudent🇦🇹 Austria
- Third Space Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- MyTutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Tutorful🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Superprof🇫🇷 France
More EdTech from France
- OpenClassroomsHigher education
- 360LearningCorporate learning
- Le WagonTech skills
- SchoolMouvK-12 learning
- LaliloK-12 learning
- KartableK-12 learning
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Acadomia profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/acadomia"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
Acadomia FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.