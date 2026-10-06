- subjects
- 30+
- tutors, 2022
- 23,000+
- raised from investors
- €675M+
- on Trustpilot, 28,011 reviews
- 4.4
About GoStudent
GoStudent is a Vienna company that sells one-to-one online tutoring for school students. Lessons last 50 minutes on its own video platform, in more than 30 subjects. In Germany a 12-month membership costs €30.32 to €36.01 per lesson, depending on lessons a month, and the first 30-minute lesson is free. Since 2022 the group also runs Studienkreis learning centres in Germany.
GoStudent matches school students with a tutor and runs one-to-one video lessons of 50 minutes in its own classroom, GoClass. Families pay for a membership with a set number of lessons a month.
Felix Ohswald and Gregor Müller started in 2015 with a WhatsApp chat for homework help and registered the company in Vienna in February 2016. Both are still managing directors.
Between 2020 and 2022 investors put more than €590 million into GoStudent, valuing it at €3 billion. In 2022 the company bought Seneca Learning in the UK and the Studienkreis tutoring centres in Germany, then cut about half of its staff and left the Americas. For 2024 the group reported operating profit.
History
- 2015 Felix Ohswald starts a WhatsApp chat for homework help.
- 2016 GoStudent is registered in Vienna in February and launches its app in the summer.
- 2020 Raises a €13.3 million Series A and opens in France, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg.
- 2021 Raises €205 million in June at a valuation above €1.4 billion and buys Fox Education, the maker of SchoolFox.
- 2022 Raises €300 million at €3 billion in January, buys Seneca Learning, Tus Media and Studienkreis.
- 2022 Cuts jobs from September and leaves the US. Staff falls from about 2,000 to about 1,000.
- 2023 Launches GoStudent VR with Meta and raises $95 million in equity and debt.
- 2024 Reports positive EBITDA in March and launches GoStudent Learning with the AI tutor Amelia in April.
- 2024 Prosus values its stake at a company value of about €903 million.
- 2025 Reports operating profit for 2024: core EBITDA of €14 million.
- 2026 Signs a deal in August to buy Berlitz Deutschland and its language schools.
GoStudent funding and investors
- 2016–2018 Seed Amount not disclosed
HighLine VenturesSpeedinvestEconnextSource: North Data, company register
- 2020 Series A €13.3 million
Left Lane CapitalDN CapitalSource: GoStudent press release
- March 2021 Series B €70 million
Lead: Coatue Left Lane CapitalDN CapitalSource: GoStudent press release
- June 2021 Series C, €1.4B+ valuation €205 million
Lead: DST Global SoftBankTencentDragoneerCoatueLeft Lane CapitalDN CapitalSource: GoStudent press release
- January 2022 Series D, €3B valuation €300 million
Lead: Prosus Telekom Innovation PoolSoftBank Vision Fund 2TencentDragoneerLeft Lane CapitalCoatueSource: GoStudent press release
- August 2023 Equity and debt $95 million
Deutsche BankLeft Lane CapitalDN CapitalTencentProsusDST GlobalCoatueSoftBank Vision Fund 2Source: TechCrunch
Total as given by GoStudent. The 2023 round was in US dollars and mixed equity and debt, so it has no bar. In June 2024 lead investor Prosus valued GoStudent at about €903 million, down from €3 billion in 2022.
Leadership
- Felix Ohswald Co-founder and CEO Photo: Lukas Schulze / Web Summit, CC BY 2.0
- GM Gregor Müller Co-founder and COO
Both founders are managing directors of the company. In 2023 Forbes named them to its 30 Under 30 Europe list.
Careersgostudent.org/karriere
- Revenue operations14
- LernQuadrat centres5
- Finance, marketing, product, office4
- Studienkreis and other4
How GoStudent teaches
- per lesson, one to one
- 50 min
- of tutor applicants pass the selection
- 8%
- subjects
- 30+
- Free 30-minute trial lesson
- Free change of tutor
- Whiteboard and equation editor
- Lesson notes and glossary
- AI lesson summaries
- Recorded lessons
- Chat with the tutor
- Rescheduling up to 60 minutes before
- Double lessons with a 10-minute break
- Support 7 days a week
Subjects at GoStudent
Maths and sciences5
- Maths
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Computer science
Languages11
- German
- English
- French
- Spanish
- Italian
- Latin
- Greek
- Russian
- Turkish
- Arabic
- Chinese
School levels8
- Primary school
- Hauptschule
- Realschule
- Gesamtschule
- Gymnasium
- Upper secondary
- Abitur
- Vocational school
Other4
- Business studies
- Piano
- University subjects
- Language training for adults
Subjects listed on gostudent.org for Germany on 6 October 2026. GoStudent counts 30 or more in total. Maths, German and English are booked most often.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- 1:1 online tutoring 50-minute video lessons with one tutor in more than 30 subjects. GoStudent picks the tutor, and the first 30-minute lesson is free. How it works
- GoClass The company’s own video classroom with a whiteboard, equation editor, shared materials, notes and AI lesson summaries. About GoClass
- GoStudent Learning Interactive materials, AI-generated quizzes and the AI tutor Amelia. €14.90 a month after a free first month. About GoStudent Learning
- Learning centres Lessons in person at Studienkreis in Germany and LernQuadrat in Austria, one to one or in groups. gostudent.org
How much is GoStudent?
- 4 lessons a month €36.01/lesson €144.04 a month, 12-month membership Base price
- 6 lessons a month €34.11/lesson €204.66 a month, 12-month membership Save 5% vs 4 lessons a month
- 8 lessons a month €32.22/lesson €257.76 a month, 12-month membership Save 11% vs 4 lessons a month
- Lowest price per lesson 12 lessons a month €30.32/lesson €363.84 a month, 12-month membership Save 16% vs 4 lessons a month
Is GoStudent free?
The first 30-minute lesson is free, without a credit card. GoStudent Learning with the AI tutor costs €14.90 a month after a free month.
Calculator on gostudent.org for Germany on 6 October 2026, 12-month membership, price per 50-minute lesson. The same page also says 12 lessons a month start from €20 per lesson, while the calculator shows €30.32. Prices are fixed for 4 months, then follow the consumer price index.
How to cancel a GoStudent contractTerms
- Form or written notice ↗
- Use the cancellation form linked in the terms
- Or send GoStudent any clear statement that you cancel
- After the minimum term the contract ends with the billing period
- Support ↗
- Email support@gostudent.org
- Call +43 670 308 20 68
- In Germany, WhatsApp Monday to Saturday, 9:00 to 18:00
- The minimum term equals the package you chose. After it the contract renews month by month.
- The FAQ asks to cancel at least 7 days before renewal.
- Unused lessons expire at the end of each billing period. After the last payment there are 30 days to use them.
- Lessons can be moved up to 60 minutes before the start.
Refund rules
- Withdrawal
- 14 days to withdraw from the contract. Lessons already taken are paid pro rata.
- After the minimum term
- Cancel at any time to the end of the billing period, without a notice period.
- GoFlex packages
- Packages of 12 months or more can be cancelled up to 14 days before each top-up date, for a one-off fee.
- Austria, courts
- In July 2023 the Vienna Higher Regional Court found more than 20 clauses unlawful in a case brought by the consumer association VKI, among them automatic renewal and expiring credits. The ruling was not final.
- Germany, courts
- In 2023 the Cologne Regional Court ruled against GoStudent on 17 of 20 points in a competition case, including charges for missed lessons. GoStudent appealed 8 points.
From the GoStudent terms of 27 August 2025, the FAQ, VKI press releases and Trending Topics, checked on 6 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebGoClass in the browser, laptop or desktop recommended
- iPhone and iPad4.2 on the App Store, Germany
- Android3.4 on Google Play, 100K+ downloads
- In personStudienkreis and LernQuadrat centres
App details, App Store Germany
- Current version
- 2.64.9, released 28 May 2026
- First release on iOS
- 8 November 2021
- Requires
- iOS 14 or later
- Size
- 115 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store categories
- Education, Productivity
- Downloads
- 100K+ on Google Play
- Seller
- GoStudent GmbH
Is GoStudent worth it?
What parents like
- Parents praise patient tutors who connect with their children.Erdem, Trustpilot, October 2026
- The first lesson is free and needs no credit card.GoStudent FAQ
- A tutor can be changed for free at any time.gostudent.org
- 86% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 28,011 reviews
What parents criticise
- Cancelling is hard, according to negative reviews.Rachini, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Sales staff push to sign up before a tutor is found.Denise, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Austrian courts found renewal and credit clauses unlawful in 2023.VKI, July 2023
- Unused lessons expire at the end of each billing period.GoStudent FAQ
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. A 12-month membership in Germany costs €30.32 to €36.01 per lesson, and the first lesson is free.
GoStudent reviews
-
“He communicates very well with my 9-year-old daughter.”Erdem · 3 October 2026 · App Store Mr Anthony is an excellent teacher
-
“Very calm and confident! Thank you Harini!”EF · 4 October 2026 · App Store Harini is amazing teacher
-
“Not allowing to cancel the subscription if you don’t want Tution anymore.”Rachini · 4 October 2026 · App Store Difficult cancellation, do not subscribe
Latest news
- 2026Deutscher Kunden Award, first place for value in online tutoring, DtGV
- 2023Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe, Felix Ohswald and Gregor Müller
- 2021Nominated for Österreicher des Jahres, Unternehmen mit Verantwortung
- GoStudent buys Berlitz Deutschland and expands its offline strategy
- GoStudent group reaches operating profitability in 2024
- GoStudent Future of Education Report 2025
- GoStudent cuts tutor pay again
- GoStudent loses unicorn status after Prosus revaluation
- GoStudent Learning launches with the AI tutor Amelia
Contacts and company data
- Customer servicesupport@gostudent.org
- Phone, Austria+43 670 308 20 68
- WhatsApp, Germany+49 157 35992050
- Safeguardingsafeguarding@gostudent.org
- PressPress page
- Careersgostudent.org/karriere
- Legal entity
- GoStudent Online Tutoring GmbH, Ernst-Melchior-Gasse 22, 1020 Vienna, Austria
- Company register
- FN 447118b, Commercial Court Vienna
- VAT ID
- ATU70362118
- Managing directors
- Felix Ohswald, Gregor Müller
- Registered
- 13 February 2016
Alternatives to GoStudent
- MyTutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online tutoring for school pupils with university students as tutors, also for schools, from London. →
- Tutorful🇬🇧 United Kingdom An online tutoring marketplace where families pick the tutor, from Sheffield. →
- Acadomia🇫🇷 France Private tutoring and homework support in France. →
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Revision courses and homework for school subjects. Part of GoStudent since 2022. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other tutoring companies
- Third Space Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- MyTutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Tutorful🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Superprof🇫🇷 France
- Acadomia🇫🇷 France
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