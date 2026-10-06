About GoStudent

GoStudent is a Vienna company that sells one-to-one online tutoring for school students. Lessons last 50 minutes on its own video platform, in more than 30 subjects. In Germany a 12-month membership costs €30.32 to €36.01 per lesson, depending on lessons a month, and the first 30-minute lesson is free. Since 2022 the group also runs Studienkreis learning centres in Germany.

GoStudent matches school students with a tutor and runs one-to-one video lessons of 50 minutes in its own classroom, GoClass. Families pay for a membership with a set number of lessons a month.

Felix Ohswald and Gregor Müller started in 2015 with a WhatsApp chat for homework help and registered the company in Vienna in February 2016. Both are still managing directors.

Between 2020 and 2022 investors put more than €590 million into GoStudent, valuing it at €3 billion. In 2022 the company bought Seneca Learning in the UK and the Studienkreis tutoring centres in Germany, then cut about half of its staff and left the Americas. For 2024 the group reported operating profit.