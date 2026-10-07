About GeoGebra

GeoGebra is a set of maths apps from Linz, Austria, for geometry, algebra, graphing, 3D, statistics and calculus. Teachers and students use the apps, GeoGebra Classroom and more than 1 million classroom resources for free, as long as the use is non-commercial. Publishers, online schools and other commercial users need a paid licence agreement. The apps run in the browser, on iPhone, iPad and Android, and on Windows, macOS and Linux, and they have an exam mode for tests. BYJU’S bought GeoGebra in December 2021, and its parent Think & Learn holds the shares of GeoGebra GmbH.

GeoGebra makes maths software that puts geometry, algebra, spreadsheets, graphing, statistics and calculus in one engine. Teachers build interactive worksheets with it, students explore graphs and constructions, and more than 400 publishers and edtech companies embed it in their own products under licence.

Markus Hohenwarter started GeoGebra in 2001 as his master’s thesis at the University of Salzburg. He later continued the work at the University of Linz. In June 2011 the team launched GeoGebraTube for sharing materials, and in December 2013 Hohenwarter registered GeoGebra GmbH in Linz. Inc42 names Michael Borcherds and Stephen Jull as co-founders of the company.

In December 2021 the Indian edtech company BYJU’S bought GeoGebra, for about $100 million according to Wikipedia. Since July 2022 the Austrian register lists Think & Learn, the BYJU’S parent, as shareholder. Think & Learn has been in insolvency proceedings in India since July 2024. GeoGebra says its apps, resources and Classroom stay free, and the original founders still run it.