K-12 learning 🇦🇹 Linz, Austria Since 2001 4.3 · 50K ratings

GeoGebra

Maths apps for graphing, geometry, 3D and CAS, free for non-commercial use.

Visit geogebra.org All companies
students and teachers, according to GeoGebra
100M+
free classroom resources from the community
1M+
Google Play downloads of the Graphing Calculator
10M+
commercial partners, according to GeoGebra
400+

About GeoGebra

GeoGebra is a set of maths apps from Linz, Austria, for geometry, algebra, graphing, 3D, statistics and calculus. Teachers and students use the apps, GeoGebra Classroom and more than 1 million classroom resources for free, as long as the use is non-commercial. Publishers, online schools and other commercial users need a paid licence agreement. The apps run in the browser, on iPhone, iPad and Android, and on Windows, macOS and Linux, and they have an exam mode for tests. BYJU’S bought GeoGebra in December 2021, and its parent Think & Learn holds the shares of GeoGebra GmbH.

GeoGebra makes maths software that puts geometry, algebra, spreadsheets, graphing, statistics and calculus in one engine. Teachers build interactive worksheets with it, students explore graphs and constructions, and more than 400 publishers and edtech companies embed it in their own products under licence.

Markus Hohenwarter started GeoGebra in 2001 as his master’s thesis at the University of Salzburg. He later continued the work at the University of Linz. In June 2011 the team launched GeoGebraTube for sharing materials, and in December 2013 Hohenwarter registered GeoGebra GmbH in Linz. Inc42 names Michael Borcherds and Stephen Jull as co-founders of the company.

In December 2021 the Indian edtech company BYJU’S bought GeoGebra, for about $100 million according to Wikipedia. Since July 2022 the Austrian register lists Think & Learn, the BYJU’S parent, as shareholder. Think & Learn has been in insolvency proceedings in India since July 2024. GeoGebra says its apps, resources and Classroom stay free, and the original founders still run it.

History

  1. 2001 Markus Hohenwarter starts GeoGebra as his master’s thesis at the University of Salzburg.
  2. 2002 GeoGebra wins the European Academic Software Award in Ronneby, Sweden.
  3. 2011 GeoGebraTube, a platform for sharing materials, launches in June.
  4. 2013 GeoGebra GmbH is registered in Linz on 3 December. The CAS view starts to use Bernard Parisse’s Xcas engine.
  5. 2016 GeoGebraTube becomes GeoGebra Materials. The Graphing Calculator app comes to iPhone and iPad in November.
  6. 2020 The Calculator Suite app, with graphing, geometry, CAS and 3D in one app, comes to the App Store in June.
  7. 2021 BYJU’S buys GeoGebra on 8 December, for about $100 million according to Wikipedia.
  8. 2022 Think & Learn, the BYJU’S parent, becomes the registered shareholder of GeoGebra GmbH in July.
  9. 2024 An Indian tribunal opens insolvency proceedings against BYJU’S in July. GeoGebra releases the Math Solver app in November.
  10. 2025 New licence terms in November put the source code under the EUPL 1.2.
  11. 2026 Abhilash Lal replaces Riju Ravindran as a managing director in the register in January.

Leadership

  • Markus Hohenwarter Founder and CEO
  • Abhilash Lal Managing director in the Austrian register since January 2026

The terms of service name Markus Hohenwarter as CEO. The register lists two managing directors. Riju Ravindran, a suspended director of Think & Learn, was managing director from June 2022 to January 2026.

How GeoGebra exam mode works

calculator apps, all free for non-commercial use
6
resources teachers can assign
1M+
exam platforms: iOS, Android, Windows, Mac
4
  • Full-screen exam mode
  • No internet or saved files during a test
  • Visual alert when a student leaves
  • Exam log for teachers
  • Safe Exam Browser support
  • Jamf on iOS
  • Kiosk mode on Chromebook
  • Offline use after install
  • Classic 5 for resource authors
  • JavaScript API for embedding

Products

  • Calculator Suite One app with graphing, geometry, 3D, CAS, a probability calculator and a table of values. GeoGebra recommends it for most teachers and students. All apps
  • Graphing Calculator Graphs functions, solves equations and plots data. It is the most downloaded GeoGebra app, with 10M+ installs on Google Play. Google Play
  • Geometry and 3D Calculator Geometry builds circles, angles and transformations. The 3D Calculator graphs 3D functions and surfaces and does 3D geometry. Download
  • CAS Calculator Solves equations, expands and factors expressions and finds derivatives and integrals symbolically. Download
  • GeoGebra Classroom A teacher assigns tasks, watches each student’s work live, asks the whole class a question and can hide student names on screen. Lessons also work with Google Classroom. Learn Classroom
  • Math Solver Scans a photo of a maths problem, shows a step-by-step solution and checks a handwritten solution step by step. App Store
  • Math Resources Lessons curated by GeoGebra for grades 4 to 12, plus a free digital version of the IM K–12 Math curriculum by Illustrative Mathematics. IM K–12 Math
  • Licences for companies Publishers, online schools and edtech platforms pay for a licence to embed GeoGebra, use its API and get support. Prices come on request. Partnerships

How much is GeoGebra?

  • Non-commercial €0/mo Free, students, teachers, parents, academic papers
  • Commercial licence On request publishers, online schools, paid courses and tutoring
  • Startup Minimum annual fee pilot projects for one year

Is GeoGebra free?

All apps, GeoGebra Classroom and the resources are free for non-commercial use. This covers students and teachers at school, university and home, including teachers at fee-paying schools who use it in their own classes.

Terms on geogebra.org on 7 October 2026, licence updated in November 2025. GeoGebra publishes no prices for commercial licences. Whether a use is commercial depends on how the material is used.

GeoGebra for publishers and edtech companies

Partnerships
  • 01A licence covers GeoGebra tools, the logo, embedding resources and saving users’ work through the GeoGebra API.
  • 02Selling courses, tutoring or textbooks that use GeoGebra needs a licence, and so does using it to earn ad revenue.
  • 03A calculator package bundles Calculator Suite, Graphing, Scientific, Classic and 3D.
  • 04Developer support costs extra, and GeoGebra lists more than 400 partners.

Prices on request at office@geogebra.org, checked on 7 October 2026.

Ratings

1.4Trustpilot · Bad 76 reviews · company profile claimed in October 2025

Calculator Suite, App Store US

Current version
5.4.930, released 21 September 2026
First release on iOS
29 June 2020
Requires
iOS 16 or later, also on Mac
Size
113 MB
Age rating
4+
Price
Free

Is GeoGebra worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot shows 1.4 from 76 reviews, and 90% of them give 1 star. Reviewers on Capterra give 4.8 from 12 reviews.

GeoGebra reviews

  • Useful
    “Its a very useful site for mathematics and physics”
    Ben Charles · 9 April 2022 · App Store
  • geogebra
    “I’m trying to make a shape do translations but it only lets me do it once and nothing else”
    Aydin Futloo · 30 September 2026 · App Store
  • The worst calculator to ever exist
    “Nothing really works ever.”
    Ilzu · 21 March 2025 · App Store

Latest news

  1. NCLT pauses the insolvency of BYJU’S parent Think & Learn until 31 August
  2. BYJU’S faces insolvency proceedings, TechCrunch
  3. BYJU’S acquires GeoGebra, Inc42

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
GeoGebra GmbH, Altenbergerstraße 69, 4040 Linz, Austria
Company number
FN 406613 k, Linz register court
Registered
3 December 2013
VAT number
ATU68284947
Share capital
€10,000
Shareholder
Think & Learn, since 21 July 2022
Financial year
Ends 31 March, latest accounts filed for 2024–25

Alternatives to GeoGebra

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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GeoGebra FAQ

Yes, for non-commercial use. Students, teachers and parents use all apps, GeoGebra Classroom and the resources for free at school, university and home. Teachers at fee-paying schools can also use it free in their own classes.

When the use is commercial. Publishers, online schools, paid courses, tutoring services, textbooks and sites with ad revenue need a licence agreement. GeoGebra gives prices on request at office@geogebra.org.

GeoGebra recommends Calculator Suite for most teachers and students. It combines graphing, geometry, 3D, CAS and probability. Separate Graphing, Geometry, 3D, CAS and Scientific apps suit exams that allow fewer tools.

A free platform where a teacher assigns GeoGebra tasks, watches each student’s work live, asks the class questions and adds co-teachers. Students join with a lesson code, and lessons also work with Google Classroom.

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