About Mimo

Mimo is a coding app from Vienna, Austria, run by Mimo GmbH. It teaches Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL, TypeScript, React and Swift in short interactive lessons, and groups them into four career paths: Full-Stack, Front-End, Back-End and Python Development. Mimo Pro opens all lessons in the mobile app, and Mimo Max adds the web platform, guided projects and professional certificates. On mimo.org in euros Pro costs €14.99 a month or €119.88 a year, Max €39.99 a month or €299.99 a year. The US App Store rates the app 4.8 from 110,000 ratings, and Trustpilot gives 4.5 from 883 reviews.

Mimo teaches programming in short lessons on the phone and in the browser. A lesson gives a short explanation, a code snippet to complete or write, and feedback after each answer. The catalogue has eight courses: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, React, Python, SQL and Swift. Four career paths combine them: Full-Stack Development has 16 sections, 100 coding challenges and 16 guided projects, Front-End 13 sections and 13 projects, Back-End 9 sections and 9 projects, Python Development 8 sections and 8 projects. An AI tutor gives hints and explains errors, and the app has a mobile editor for Python, JavaScript and HTML.

Johannes Berger built Swifty, an app for learning Swift, while studying at TU Wien. Dennis Daume, Henry Ameseder and Lorenz Schimik joined him, and the four launched the Mimo iPhone app in August 2016. Techstars took them into its accelerator in 2016. The company was registered in Vienna on 3 December 2016 as Mimohello GmbH and took over Hello Code e.U. In March 2017 Mimo raised €650,000 from PUSH Ventures and angel investors, among them Johann Hansmann, Busuu co-founder Bernhard Niesner and the founders of Runtastic. The web version followed in October 2018, when Mimo counted 3 million downloads and 50,000 paying subscribers.

The company changed its name to Mimo GmbH in 2022. In April 2025 Mimo launched Instance, an AI tool that builds apps from a text description; instance.so now redirects to mimo.org. Today Mimo sells three tiers: Basic for free, Pro for the mobile app and Max for web and mobile. The careers page lists a remote-first team with the four founders as CEO, CTO, COO and CPO, and on 7 October 2026 it showed no open positions. Austria Wirtschaftsservice supports the company, according to its imprint.