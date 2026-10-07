- learners, according to Mimo
- 35M+
- career paths
- 4
- courses in the catalogue
- 8
- on the US App Store, 110K ratings
- 4.8
About Mimo
Mimo is a coding app from Vienna, Austria, run by Mimo GmbH. It teaches Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL, TypeScript, React and Swift in short interactive lessons, and groups them into four career paths: Full-Stack, Front-End, Back-End and Python Development. Mimo Pro opens all lessons in the mobile app, and Mimo Max adds the web platform, guided projects and professional certificates. On mimo.org in euros Pro costs €14.99 a month or €119.88 a year, Max €39.99 a month or €299.99 a year. The US App Store rates the app 4.8 from 110,000 ratings, and Trustpilot gives 4.5 from 883 reviews.
Mimo teaches programming in short lessons on the phone and in the browser. A lesson gives a short explanation, a code snippet to complete or write, and feedback after each answer. The catalogue has eight courses: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, React, Python, SQL and Swift. Four career paths combine them: Full-Stack Development has 16 sections, 100 coding challenges and 16 guided projects, Front-End 13 sections and 13 projects, Back-End 9 sections and 9 projects, Python Development 8 sections and 8 projects. An AI tutor gives hints and explains errors, and the app has a mobile editor for Python, JavaScript and HTML.
Johannes Berger built Swifty, an app for learning Swift, while studying at TU Wien. Dennis Daume, Henry Ameseder and Lorenz Schimik joined him, and the four launched the Mimo iPhone app in August 2016. Techstars took them into its accelerator in 2016. The company was registered in Vienna on 3 December 2016 as Mimohello GmbH and took over Hello Code e.U. In March 2017 Mimo raised €650,000 from PUSH Ventures and angel investors, among them Johann Hansmann, Busuu co-founder Bernhard Niesner and the founders of Runtastic. The web version followed in October 2018, when Mimo counted 3 million downloads and 50,000 paying subscribers.
The company changed its name to Mimo GmbH in 2022. In April 2025 Mimo launched Instance, an AI tool that builds apps from a text description; instance.so now redirects to mimo.org. Today Mimo sells three tiers: Basic for free, Pro for the mobile app and Max for web and mobile. The careers page lists a remote-first team with the four founders as CEO, CTO, COO and CPO, and on 7 October 2026 it showed no open positions. Austria Wirtschaftsservice supports the company, according to its imprint.
History
- 2016 Johannes Berger, Dennis Daume, Henry Ameseder and Lorenz Schimik launch the Mimo iPhone app in August. The first two chapters of each course are free, the full catalogue costs €49.99 a year.
- 2016 Techstars takes Mimo into its accelerator for 6% and a €91,000 convertible note.
- 2016 Mimohello GmbH registers in Vienna on 3 December and takes over Hello Code e.U.
- 2017 Raises €650,000 in a seed round from PUSH Ventures, Johann Hansmann, Bernhard Niesner and the Runtastic founders. Eight people work full-time at Mimo.
- 2018 Launches the web version in October. Mimo counts more than 3 million downloads and 50,000 paying subscribers.
- 2020 Offers 10,000 students free Pro access to the end of the school year in March. Mimo has 23 courses at the time.
- 2022 Mimohello GmbH becomes Mimo GmbH, according to a register publication of 17 December.
- 2023 Registers the word mark “Mimo”, published on 23 May.
- 2025 Launches Instance, an AI tool that builds apps, games and websites from a text description, in April.
- 2025 Registers the word mark “Instance”, published on 13 June. Instance runs on Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4, according to COO Henry Ameseder.
- 2026 Files the annual report for 2025 on 12 September. Releases app version 12.30.0 on 5 October.
Mimo funding and investors
- 2016 Accelerator €111,000
Lead: TechstarsSource: Trending Topics
- March 2017 Seed €650,000
Lead: PUSH Ventures Johann HansmannBernhard NiesnerRuntastic foundersSource: Tech.eu
Mimo has announced one priced round. Techstars invested €20,000 for 6% plus a €91,000 convertible note in 2016, according to Trending Topics. The register shows share capital growing from €35,000 at registration to €58,922 in a publication of July 2023, with PUSH Ventures listed as a shareholder in January 2023. Later round sizes are not public in the sources we checked.
Leadership
- JB Johannes Berger Co-founder and CEO
- DD Dennis Daume Co-founder and CTO
- HA Henry Ameseder Co-founder and COO
- LS Lorenz Schimik Co-founder and CPO
The Mimo careers page lists team members by first name on 7 October 2026: Johannes as CEO, Dennis as CTO, Henry as COO and Lorenz as CPO. Full names come from Trending Topics reports of 2017 and 2025, which give the same roles. The careers page shows 17 team members; total headcount is not public in the sources we checked.
How Mimo teaches
- interactive lessons
- 1,000+
- guided projects in Full-Stack
- 16
- free keys a day on Basic
- 2
- Bite-sized lessons
- Code to complete or type
- Mobile code editor
- AI coding tutor
- Guided projects
- GitHub portfolio projects
- Streaks and leaderboards
- Certificates of completion
- Professional certificates on Max
- Web platform on Max
Courses and career paths
Career paths4
- Full-Stack Development
- Front-End Development
- Back-End Development
- Python Development
Courses8
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- React
- Python
- SQL
- Swift
Technologies in the paths5
- Node.js
- Express
- APIs
- Git and GitHub portfolio
- AI-assisted coding
Coming soon1
- AI-Driven Development
Courses and career paths listed on mimo.org/courses on 7 October 2026. Mimo has no separate data science or machine learning course; Python Development covers Python, APIs, modules and object-oriented programming. AI-Driven Development is marked “Coming soon” with early-access sign-up.
Video, blogs and resources
- Pro vs MaxHelp center answer on what each plan includes↗
- Certificate typesCertificate of completion and professional certificate↗
- RefundsRefund rules for Apple, Google Play and web purchases↗
- KeysHow daily keys work on the free plan↗
- Learner storiesCareer changes told by Mimo learners↗
- Terms of serviceSubscriptions, renewals, revocation and termination↗
Products
- Mimo app Short lessons with code to complete or type, streaks, leaderboards and a mobile editor for Python, JavaScript and HTML. Basic users get 2 keys a day, and each new chapter takes one key. App Store
- Career paths Four paths for Full-Stack, Front-End, Back-End and Python Development. Full-Stack has 16 sections, 100 coding challenges and 16 guided projects for a GitHub portfolio. All courses
- AI coding tutor The AI tutor gives hints, explains errors and reviews code. Basic has limited access; Pro and Max include it, and Max has it on the web. Plans
- Certificates Pro and Max users get a certificate of completion for a course or path. Max adds professional certificates with an individual ID and QR code that employers can verify. Certifications
How much is Mimo?
- Pro, monthly €14.99/mo €14.99, charged every month, mobile app only
- Pro, yearly €9.99/mo €119.88, charged every 12 months, mobile app only
- Max, monthly €39.99/mo €39.99, charged every month, web and mobile
- Free trial Max, yearly €24.99/mo €299.99, charged every 12 months, web and mobile, 7-day free trial
- US App Store, Pro yearly item $79.99 “Mimo Pro: A Year of Coding”, US App Store in-app item
Is Mimo free?
Mimo Basic is free: limited access to courses and career paths in the app, the intro section of every course and path on the web, limited AI tutor access and 2 keys a day, with ads.
Web prices in euros on mimo.org/pro and Mimo’s pricing API on 7 October 2026, shown for a visitor in Europe. The page rounds the Max yearly price of €299.99 to €24.99 a month. Prices change by country. The US App Store listed these in-app items on 7 October 2026 without billing periods: Mimo Pro: A Year of Coding $79.99, Mimo Pro: Learn to Code Faster $79.99, Mimo Pro: A Better Way to Code $89.99, Mimo Pro $89.99, $99.99 and $39.99, Pro: Learn with better tools $9.99, Pro: Learn to Code on the Go $12.49, Mimo Premium Yearly $29.99 and Mimo Premium $49.99. Max is not among the ten items Apple shows. Google Play in the US lists in-app items from $1.99 to $299.99. The 7-day free trial applies to yearly plans only.
How to cancel MimoCancellation guide
- mimo.org ↗
- Log in on the Mimo website
- Click your profile in the top-right corner and open Settings
- Click Manage Subscription and cancel
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Mimo and cancel
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
- Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select Mimo and tap Cancel subscription
- Subscriptions renew automatically unless cancelled at least 24 hours before the period ends.
- Cancelling takes effect on the last day of the paid period.
- Deleting the Mimo account does not cancel a subscription.
- If Mimo does not appear in the App Store or Google Play list, the subscription may run through the website or another Mimo account.
- The renewal price shows on the web under Settings and Manage Subscription.
Refund rules
- Apple
- Only Apple handles refunds for subscriptions bought in the iOS app.
- Google Play
- Within 48 hours of purchase, request a refund from Google Play. After 48 hours, Mimo support handles it with the Google receipt.
- Web
- Mimo support handles refunds for web purchases; attach the receipt to the request.
- EU law
- The terms exclude the 14-day right of withdrawal under § 18 FAGG when Mimo meets its conditions at checkout. Austrian law applies, with consumer protections of the buyer’s country kept.
From the Mimo help center, the pricing page FAQ and the terms of service, checked on 7 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebFull access with Max; intro sections on Basic and Pro
- iPhone and iPad4.8 on the App Store, US, 110K ratings
- Android4.7 on Google Play, 735K reviews, 10M+ downloads
Mimo app
- Current version
- 12.30.0, released 5 October 2026
- First release on iOS
- 22 August 2016
- Requires
- iOS 18.0 or later
- App languages
- English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish
- Seller
- Mimo GmbH
Is Mimo worth it?
What learners like
- Bite-sized lessons with clear explanations, at the learner’s own pace.Trustpilot review, October 2026
- Enough practice to spot common errors, plus projects to apply the skills.JE, Trustpilot, September 2026
- The app guides learners when they are stuck and shows where they went wrong.Brandi Gunter, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 92% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 883 reviews
What learners criticise
- An annual Max renewal of €149.99 was charged, and the reminder email gave no price.Ivan Kuteynikov, Trustpilot, September 2026
- After buying Pro, a Python project stayed locked behind the more expensive Max plan.Henrique Komatsu, Trustpilot, January 2026
- The key system limits free learners to about two lessons a day.Erah Manog, Trustpilot, June 2026
- Typing with Gboard or Samsung keyboards deleted code in the Android app, and support did not answer.Kevin, Trustpilot, April 2026
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Most negative Trustpilot reviews concern automatic renewals, refunds and features split between Pro and Max. Trustpilot shows that Mimo replied to none of the 23 negative reviews it counted.
Mimo reviews
-
“The UI is nice, with the output screen provided to test the answers.”Bernard Iskandar · 7 October 2026 · App Store I enjoyed the lessons thoroughly
-
“And there are enough opportunities to practice that I notice my common errors.”JE · 30 September 2026 · App Store Great platform for learning coding
-
“On September 29, 2026, my account was billed €149.99 for an annual Mimo MAX subscription renewal.”Ivan Kuteynikov · 30 September 2026 · App Store Refused refund on day-of-charge renewal after sending price-less reminder email
-
“I can only complete around two lessons a day before running out of keys, even when I have the time and motivation to keep learning.”Erah Manog · 20 June 2026 · App Store I hope you can see this!
Latest news
- Mimo bets on vibe coding with Instance, Trending Topics
- Instance: Vienna startup Mimo takes on Lovable and Cursor, Trending Topics
- Mimo opens free Pro access to 10,000 students, Trending Topics
- Mimo launches its web version, Trending Topics
- Coding learning app Mimo raises €650,000 seed round, Tech.eu
- Mimo gets €650,000 from PUSH Ventures, Hansmann and the Busuu founder, Trending Topics
- Vienna start-up Mimo launches an iPhone app for learning to code, Trending Topics
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Mimo GmbH, Währinger Straße 2-4/48, 1090 Vienna, Austria
- Company
- Mimo GmbH, Firmenbuch FN 459820 g, Handelsgericht Wien
- Registered
- 3 December 2016, as Mimohello GmbH
- Renamed
- Mimo GmbH, register publication of 17 December 2022
- VAT number
- ATU71685526
- LEI
- 3912009TCYA04XY07P28
- EUID
- ATBRA.459820-000
- Share capital
- €58,922 (publication of 22 July 2023)
- Contracting party
- Mimo GmbH, terms governed by Austrian law
Alternatives to Mimo
- DataCamp🇧🇪 Belgium Courses in Python, SQL, R and AI with video and browser exercises, from Leuven and New York. Premium costs $35 a month in the US. →
- Turing College🇱🇹 Lithuania Online courses in programming and data for working professionals, from Vilnius. →
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain Bootcamps in web development, data and AI with live teachers, from Madrid. →
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France Coding, data and AI bootcamps with live teachers, part-time or full-time, from Paris. →
- CodecademyUnited States Coding courses with the Codecademy Go app, sold by Codecademy, LLC in the US. The app has 4.8 on the US App Store from 38K ratings. ↗
- S SololearnUnited States A coding app sold by SoloLearn Inc. in the US, with Python, Java, C# and HTML courses. 4.8 on the US App Store from 82K ratings. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other tech skills companies
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France
- Turing College🇱🇹 Lithuania
- DataCamp🇧🇪 Belgium
- Scrimba🇳🇴 Norway
- Code Institute🇮🇪 Ireland
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