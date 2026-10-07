Tech skills 🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria Since 2016 4.9 · 110K ratings

Mimo

A coding app with courses in Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL and React.

Visit mimo.org Try Mimo free All companies
learners, according to Mimo
35M+
career paths
4
courses in the catalogue
8
on the US App Store, 110K ratings
4.8

About Mimo

Mimo is a coding app from Vienna, Austria, run by Mimo GmbH. It teaches Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL, TypeScript, React and Swift in short interactive lessons, and groups them into four career paths: Full-Stack, Front-End, Back-End and Python Development. Mimo Pro opens all lessons in the mobile app, and Mimo Max adds the web platform, guided projects and professional certificates. On mimo.org in euros Pro costs €14.99 a month or €119.88 a year, Max €39.99 a month or €299.99 a year. The US App Store rates the app 4.8 from 110,000 ratings, and Trustpilot gives 4.5 from 883 reviews.

Mimo teaches programming in short lessons on the phone and in the browser. A lesson gives a short explanation, a code snippet to complete or write, and feedback after each answer. The catalogue has eight courses: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, React, Python, SQL and Swift. Four career paths combine them: Full-Stack Development has 16 sections, 100 coding challenges and 16 guided projects, Front-End 13 sections and 13 projects, Back-End 9 sections and 9 projects, Python Development 8 sections and 8 projects. An AI tutor gives hints and explains errors, and the app has a mobile editor for Python, JavaScript and HTML.

Johannes Berger built Swifty, an app for learning Swift, while studying at TU Wien. Dennis Daume, Henry Ameseder and Lorenz Schimik joined him, and the four launched the Mimo iPhone app in August 2016. Techstars took them into its accelerator in 2016. The company was registered in Vienna on 3 December 2016 as Mimohello GmbH and took over Hello Code e.U. In March 2017 Mimo raised €650,000 from PUSH Ventures and angel investors, among them Johann Hansmann, Busuu co-founder Bernhard Niesner and the founders of Runtastic. The web version followed in October 2018, when Mimo counted 3 million downloads and 50,000 paying subscribers.

The company changed its name to Mimo GmbH in 2022. In April 2025 Mimo launched Instance, an AI tool that builds apps from a text description; instance.so now redirects to mimo.org. Today Mimo sells three tiers: Basic for free, Pro for the mobile app and Max for web and mobile. The careers page lists a remote-first team with the four founders as CEO, CTO, COO and CPO, and on 7 October 2026 it showed no open positions. Austria Wirtschaftsservice supports the company, according to its imprint.

History

  1. 2016 Johannes Berger, Dennis Daume, Henry Ameseder and Lorenz Schimik launch the Mimo iPhone app in August. The first two chapters of each course are free, the full catalogue costs €49.99 a year.
  2. 2016 Techstars takes Mimo into its accelerator for 6% and a €91,000 convertible note.
  3. 2016 Mimohello GmbH registers in Vienna on 3 December and takes over Hello Code e.U.
  4. 2017 Raises €650,000 in a seed round from PUSH Ventures, Johann Hansmann, Bernhard Niesner and the Runtastic founders. Eight people work full-time at Mimo.
  5. 2018 Launches the web version in October. Mimo counts more than 3 million downloads and 50,000 paying subscribers.
  6. 2020 Offers 10,000 students free Pro access to the end of the school year in March. Mimo has 23 courses at the time.
  7. 2022 Mimohello GmbH becomes Mimo GmbH, according to a register publication of 17 December.
  8. 2023 Registers the word mark “Mimo”, published on 23 May.
  9. 2025 Launches Instance, an AI tool that builds apps, games and websites from a text description, in April.
  10. 2025 Registers the word mark “Instance”, published on 13 June. Instance runs on Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4, according to COO Henry Ameseder.
  11. 2026 Files the annual report for 2025 on 12 September. Releases app version 12.30.0 on 5 October.

Mimo funding and investors

€650,000 seed round, March 2017
  1. 2016
    Accelerator €111,000

    Lead: Techstars

    Source: Trending Topics
  2. March 2017
    Seed €650,000

    Lead: PUSH Ventures Johann HansmannBernhard NiesnerRuntastic founders

    Source: Tech.eu

Mimo has announced one priced round. Techstars invested €20,000 for 6% plus a €91,000 convertible note in 2016, according to Trending Topics. The register shows share capital growing from €35,000 at registration to €58,922 in a publication of July 2023, with PUSH Ventures listed as a shareholder in January 2023. Later round sizes are not public in the sources we checked.

Leadership

  • Johannes Berger Co-founder and CEO
  • Dennis Daume Co-founder and CTO
  • Henry Ameseder Co-founder and COO
  • Lorenz Schimik Co-founder and CPO

The Mimo careers page lists team members by first name on 7 October 2026: Johannes as CEO, Dennis as CTO, Henry as COO and Lorenz as CPO. Full names come from Trending Topics reports of 2017 and 2025, which give the same roles. The careers page shows 17 team members; total headcount is not public in the sources we checked.

How Mimo teaches

interactive lessons
1,000+
guided projects in Full-Stack
16
free keys a day on Basic
2
  • Bite-sized lessons
  • Code to complete or type
  • Mobile code editor
  • AI coding tutor
  • Guided projects
  • GitHub portfolio projects
  • Streaks and leaderboards
  • Certificates of completion
  • Professional certificates on Max
  • Web platform on Max

Courses and career paths

Career paths4

  • Full-Stack Development
  • Front-End Development
  • Back-End Development
  • Python Development

Courses8

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • React
  • Python
  • SQL
  • Swift

Technologies in the paths5

  • Node.js
  • Express
  • APIs
  • Git and GitHub portfolio
  • AI-assisted coding

Coming soon1

  • AI-Driven Development

Courses and career paths listed on mimo.org/courses on 7 October 2026. Mimo has no separate data science or machine learning course; Python Development covers Python, APIs, modules and object-oriented programming. AI-Driven Development is marked “Coming soon” with early-access sign-up.

Products

  • Mimo app Short lessons with code to complete or type, streaks, leaderboards and a mobile editor for Python, JavaScript and HTML. Basic users get 2 keys a day, and each new chapter takes one key. App Store
  • Career paths Four paths for Full-Stack, Front-End, Back-End and Python Development. Full-Stack has 16 sections, 100 coding challenges and 16 guided projects for a GitHub portfolio. All courses
  • AI coding tutor The AI tutor gives hints, explains errors and reviews code. Basic has limited access; Pro and Max include it, and Max has it on the web. Plans
  • Certificates Pro and Max users get a certificate of completion for a course or path. Max adds professional certificates with an individual ID and QR code that employers can verify. Certifications

How much is Mimo?

  • Pro, monthly €14.99/mo €14.99, charged every month, mobile app only
  • Pro, yearly €9.99/mo €119.88, charged every 12 months, mobile app only
  • Max, monthly €39.99/mo €39.99, charged every month, web and mobile
  • Free trial Max, yearly €24.99/mo €299.99, charged every 12 months, web and mobile, 7-day free trial
  • US App Store, Pro yearly item $79.99 “Mimo Pro: A Year of Coding”, US App Store in-app item

Is Mimo free?

Mimo Basic is free: limited access to courses and career paths in the app, the intro section of every course and path on the web, limited AI tutor access and 2 keys a day, with ads.

Web prices in euros on mimo.org/pro and Mimo’s pricing API on 7 October 2026, shown for a visitor in Europe. The page rounds the Max yearly price of €299.99 to €24.99 a month. Prices change by country. The US App Store listed these in-app items on 7 October 2026 without billing periods: Mimo Pro: A Year of Coding $79.99, Mimo Pro: Learn to Code Faster $79.99, Mimo Pro: A Better Way to Code $89.99, Mimo Pro $89.99, $99.99 and $39.99, Pro: Learn with better tools $9.99, Pro: Learn to Code on the Go $12.49, Mimo Premium Yearly $29.99 and Mimo Premium $49.99. Max is not among the ten items Apple shows. Google Play in the US lists in-app items from $1.99 to $299.99. The 7-day free trial applies to yearly plans only.

How to cancel Mimo

Cancellation guide
  • mimo.org ↗
    1. Log in on the Mimo website
    2. Click your profile in the top-right corner and open Settings
    3. Click Manage Subscription and cancel
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select Mimo and cancel
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
    2. Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
    3. Select Mimo and tap Cancel subscription
  • Subscriptions renew automatically unless cancelled at least 24 hours before the period ends.
  • Cancelling takes effect on the last day of the paid period.
  • Deleting the Mimo account does not cancel a subscription.
  • If Mimo does not appear in the App Store or Google Play list, the subscription may run through the website or another Mimo account.
  • The renewal price shows on the web under Settings and Manage Subscription.

Refund rules

Apple
Only Apple handles refunds for subscriptions bought in the iOS app.
Google Play
Within 48 hours of purchase, request a refund from Google Play. After 48 hours, Mimo support handles it with the Google receipt.
Web
Mimo support handles refunds for web purchases; attach the receipt to the request.
EU law
The terms exclude the 14-day right of withdrawal under § 18 FAGG when Mimo meets its conditions at checkout. Austrian law applies, with consumer protections of the buyer’s country kept.

From the Mimo help center, the pricing page FAQ and the terms of service, checked on 7 October 2026.

Ratings

4.5Trustpilot · Excellent 883 reviews · company profile claimed

Mimo app

Current version
12.30.0, released 5 October 2026
First release on iOS
22 August 2016
Requires
iOS 18.0 or later
App languages
English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish
Seller
Mimo GmbH

Is Mimo worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Most negative Trustpilot reviews concern automatic renewals, refunds and features split between Pro and Max. Trustpilot shows that Mimo replied to none of the 23 negative reviews it counted.

Mimo reviews

  • I enjoyed the lessons thoroughly
    “The UI is nice, with the output screen provided to test the answers.”
    Bernard Iskandar · 7 October 2026 · App Store
  • Great platform for learning coding
    “And there are enough opportunities to practice that I notice my common errors.”
    JE · 30 September 2026 · App Store
  • Refused refund on day-of-charge renewal after sending price-less reminder email
    “On September 29, 2026, my account was billed €149.99 for an annual Mimo MAX subscription renewal.”
    Ivan Kuteynikov · 30 September 2026 · App Store
  • I hope you can see this!
    “I can only complete around two lessons a day before running out of keys, even when I have the time and motivation to keep learning.”
    Erah Manog · 20 June 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Mimo bets on vibe coding with Instance, Trending Topics
  2. Instance: Vienna startup Mimo takes on Lovable and Cursor, Trending Topics
  3. Mimo opens free Pro access to 10,000 students, Trending Topics
  4. Mimo launches its web version, Trending Topics
  5. Coding learning app Mimo raises €650,000 seed round, Tech.eu
  6. Mimo gets €650,000 from PUSH Ventures, Hansmann and the Busuu founder, Trending Topics
  7. Vienna start-up Mimo launches an iPhone app for learning to code, Trending Topics

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Mimo GmbH, Währinger Straße 2-4/48, 1090 Vienna, Austria
Company
Mimo GmbH, Firmenbuch FN 459820 g, Handelsgericht Wien
Registered
3 December 2016, as Mimohello GmbH
Renamed
Mimo GmbH, register publication of 17 December 2022
VAT number
ATU71685526
LEI
3912009TCYA04XY07P28
EUID
ATBRA.459820-000
Share capital
€58,922 (publication of 22 July 2023)
Contracting party
Mimo GmbH, terms governed by Austrian law

Alternatives to Mimo

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Mimo FAQ

Mimo Basic is free. On mimo.org in euros Pro costs €14.99 a month or €119.88 a year, and Max costs €39.99 a month or €299.99 a year. Prices differ by country. On the US App Store Mimo Pro items cost from $9.99 to $99.99, among them $79.99 for “Mimo Pro: A Year of Coding”. Only yearly plans include the 7-day free trial.

Pro opens all lessons in the mobile app, with unlimited keys, no ads, the AI tutor, streak repair and certificates of completion. On the web Pro sees the same intro sections as Basic. Max adds full web access, unlimited guided projects, professional certificates with a verifiable ID and the Mimo Max community.

Eight courses: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, React, Python, SQL and Swift. Four career paths combine them: Full-Stack, Front-End, Back-End and Python Development. The paths also cover Node.js, Express, APIs and AI-assisted coding. An AI-Driven Development course is marked as coming soon.

Yes, for paying users. Pro and Max users get a certificate of completion after a course or path. Max users also get professional certificates for each career path, with an individual ID and QR code that employers can check. Free users get no certificates.

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