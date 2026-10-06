About Turing College

Turing College is an online tech school that Lukas Kaminskis, Tomas Moška and Benas Šidlauskas founded in Vilnius in 2020. It teaches data analytics, data science, AI engineering, AI for business, building with AI agents and cybersecurity in self-paced sprints with no lectures. Senior Team Leads from industry review every project 1:1, and learners also review each other’s work. On 6 October 2026 a career programme costs €5,400 upfront or €540 a month for 12 months, and a short programme costs €3,500. In Germany the AZAV-certified programmes can be 100% funded with a Bildungsgutschein, and in England apprenticeships run through Boom Training, a UK provider the founders bought in 2025.

Turing College teaches working professionals and career changers online, in English. Learners apply, pass a 20–30 minute consultation and study on the Intra platform in sprints. Most sprints end with a project that a Senior Team Lead reviews in a live 1:1 session, and the mentor decides whether the learner moves on. Learners also review the work of newer students, and top learners become Junior Team Leads with a scholarship. Self-paying learners set their own weekly hours. Learners funded by a German Bildungsgutschein study full time, Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:30, and need 80% attendance to finish.

The founders started Turing Society, a coding school for children, in 2016 and brought Harvard’s CS50 course to Lithuania in 2017. Turing College UAB launched a Data Science programme in 2020 after raising €1.2 million from Startup Wise Guys, Tesonet Group, Omnisend, Unity Technologies LT and Motieka Investment Fund, with a large part from EU funds. The first learners started in November 2020. In 2021 Turing College joined Y Combinator’s Winter batch and raised a $1.05 million seed round led by Iron Wolf Capital.

From August 2024 to July 2026 the European Innovation Council funded TER-AI, a €3.67 million project with a €2.5 million EU contribution, to add skill tracking, AI-generated project briefs, mentor matching and job matching to the platform. Turing College GmbH in Berlin serves learners in Germany. Boom Training Limited, a London apprenticeship provider founded in 2014, delivers the UK government-funded programmes. Since March 2025 Companies House has listed the three founders as its owners, each with 25–50% of the shares.