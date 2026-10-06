Tech skills 🇱🇹 Vilnius, Lithuania Since 2020 4.9 · 418 ratings

Turing College

Online courses in programming and data for working professionals.

Visit turingcollege.com All companies
learners and alumni, according to Turing College
3,000+
career programme, paid upfront
€5,400
raised by 2021, plus a €2.5M EU grant
$2.5M
on Trustpilot, 234 reviews
4.9

About Turing College

Turing College is an online tech school that Lukas Kaminskis, Tomas Moška and Benas Šidlauskas founded in Vilnius in 2020. It teaches data analytics, data science, AI engineering, AI for business, building with AI agents and cybersecurity in self-paced sprints with no lectures. Senior Team Leads from industry review every project 1:1, and learners also review each other’s work. On 6 October 2026 a career programme costs €5,400 upfront or €540 a month for 12 months, and a short programme costs €3,500. In Germany the AZAV-certified programmes can be 100% funded with a Bildungsgutschein, and in England apprenticeships run through Boom Training, a UK provider the founders bought in 2025.

Turing College teaches working professionals and career changers online, in English. Learners apply, pass a 20–30 minute consultation and study on the Intra platform in sprints. Most sprints end with a project that a Senior Team Lead reviews in a live 1:1 session, and the mentor decides whether the learner moves on. Learners also review the work of newer students, and top learners become Junior Team Leads with a scholarship. Self-paying learners set their own weekly hours. Learners funded by a German Bildungsgutschein study full time, Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:30, and need 80% attendance to finish.

The founders started Turing Society, a coding school for children, in 2016 and brought Harvard’s CS50 course to Lithuania in 2017. Turing College UAB launched a Data Science programme in 2020 after raising €1.2 million from Startup Wise Guys, Tesonet Group, Omnisend, Unity Technologies LT and Motieka Investment Fund, with a large part from EU funds. The first learners started in November 2020. In 2021 Turing College joined Y Combinator’s Winter batch and raised a $1.05 million seed round led by Iron Wolf Capital.

From August 2024 to July 2026 the European Innovation Council funded TER-AI, a €3.67 million project with a €2.5 million EU contribution, to add skill tracking, AI-generated project briefs, mentor matching and job matching to the platform. Turing College GmbH in Berlin serves learners in Germany. Boom Training Limited, a London apprenticeship provider founded in 2014, delivers the UK government-funded programmes. Since March 2025 Companies House has listed the three founders as its owners, each with 25–50% of the shares.

History

  1. 2016 Lukas Kaminskis, Tomas Moška and Benas Šidlauskas found Turing Society, a coding school for children in Lithuania.
  2. 2017 Turing Society partners with Harvard’s CS50 to bring the course to Lithuania.
  3. 2018 Turing College UAB is registered in Vilnius on 19 July, legal entity code 304880444.
  4. 2020 Turing College launches its Data Science programme after raising €1.2 million, announced in August. The first learners start in November.
  5. 2021 Joins Y Combinator in the Winter 2021 batch, the first Lithuanian startup there, according to Wikipedia.
  6. 2021 Raises a $1.05 million seed round in September, led by Iron Wolf Capital with Spring Capital and angel investors. Total funding reaches $2.5 million.
  7. 2023 Joins DiversiFAIR, an EU-funded project on fairness in AI, and later adds an AI Ethics course.
  8. 2024 Wins a €2.5 million EIC Accelerator grant for the TER-AI project, announced on 4 November. Turing College GmbH is registered in July.
  9. 2025 The three founders become the owners of Boom Training Limited, a UK apprenticeship provider, on 10 March. The deal is announced in April.
  10. 2025 Learners funded by the German Bildungsgutschein join Turing College.
  11. 2026 TER-AI ends on 31 July. Turing College says all four AI features run in production.
  12. 2026 A team of five learners funded by a Bildungsgutschein wins Battle of the Tech Schools, a hackathon in Berlin, on 30 September.

Turing College funding and investors

$2.5 million and a €2.5 million grant raised in disclosed rounds
  1. August 2020
    First round €1.2 million

    Startup Wise GuysTesonet GroupOmnisendUnity Technologies LTMotieka Investment Fund

    Source: Sorainen
  2. Winter 2021
    Accelerator Amount not disclosed

    Y Combinator

    Source: Y Combinator
  3. September 2021
    Seed $1.05 million

    Lead: Iron Wolf Capital Spring CapitalJuan BenetMikhail Seregine

    Source: Tech.eu
  4. August 2024
    EIC Accelerator grant €2.5 million

    European Innovation Council

    Source: CORDIS

Turing College and Tech.eu put total funding at $2.5 million after the 2021 seed round, the law firm Motieka at $2.57 million. The 2020 round of €1.2 million included EU funds. The EIC grant pays €2,499,999 of a €3,668,000 project and is not equity. Y Combinator’s investment amount is not published on the pages we checked.

Leadership

  • Lukas Kaminskis Co-founder and CEO, managing director of Turing College GmbH
  • Tomas Moška Co-founder and CPO
  • Benas Šidlauskas Co-founder and CBDO
  • Giedrius Žebrauskas Head of education
  • Tadas Jucikas Founding dean

Lukas Kaminskis built his first coding bootcamp at 16 and taught software engineering at ISM University at 22. Tomas Moška studied at 42 in Paris and was a founding team member of Dashmote. Benas Šidlauskas started at Invest Lithuania. The education team page lists about 70 Senior Team Leads.

How Turing College teaches

admission rate for self-paying applicants, according to Turing College
10%
project review with a Senior Team Lead after most sprints
1:1
a week for learners funded by a Bildungsgutschein
30 h
  • No lectures
  • Self-paced sprints with deadlines
  • Curated and custom learning material
  • Projects in most sprints
  • Live 1:1 reviews with Senior Team Leads
  • Peer reviews of junior learners’ work
  • Junior Team Leads with scholarships
  • Stand-ups, open sessions and community chat
  • Career coaching and mock interviews
  • Certificate of completion
Turing College reports a 97% employment rate for job-qualified graduates of Data Analytics and Data Science within 6 months of graduation. For AI Engineering, AI for Business and Building with AI it reports that 88% of graduates in Germany were hired 6+ months after graduation, as of July 2026, counting only confirmed outcomes.
Turing College programme pages, checked on 6 October 2026

Programmes at Turing College

Career courses2

  • Data Analytics, 6–10 months
  • Data Science & AI, 8–12 months

Short courses5

  • AI for Business, 2–4 months
  • AI Engineering, 3–4 months
  • Building with AI Agents, 3.5–4.5 months
  • Cybersecurity & AI, 4 months
  • AI Ethics, 3–4 months

Short formats2

  • AI Literacy
  • AI Leadership, 30–90 hours

Funded in Germany (AZAV)3

  • AI Engineering
  • Building with AI Agents
  • 3 months full time, 30 hours a week

Apprenticeships in England, through Boom Training2

  • AI for Business (Data Technician, Level 3)
  • Data Analytics (Data Analyst, Level 4)

Programmes listed on turingcollege.com on 6 October 2026. Durations are for self-funded study. AI Engineering and AI Ethics need at least one year of coding experience, and every programme asks for English at B2 level. AI Ethics shows a waitlist. The Cybersecurity course prepares for the CompTIA Security+ exam, and its first group starts on 21 October 2026.

Products

  • Data Analytics A career course for beginners: SQL, spreadsheets, BI tools and Python, with 20 projects and a capstone. At 15 hours a week learners finish in about 10 months. Data Analytics programme
  • Data Science & AI Python, statistics, machine learning, computer vision and NLP, with up to 15 projects. At 15 hours a week learners finish in about 12 months. Data Science & AI programme
  • AI Engineering Four modules and 15 sprints on LLM applications, LangChain, RAG and AI agents, at about 10 hours a week. Learners build four hosted applications, the last one a capstone of their own design. AI Engineering programme
  • Building with AI Agents Five sprints for people without coding experience. Learners direct Claude Code to build and deploy a web app, a full-stack app on Supabase and Vercel, an AI assistant and a SaaS product with Stripe payments. Building with AI programme
  • Turing College for Business Data analytics, data science, AI for business and AI engineering programmes for employees, with tools adapted to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Convera and Girteka Group give testimonials on the page. Upskilling for teams

How much is Turing College?

  • 30-day money-back guarantee Career programmes €5,400 Data Analytics, Data Science & AI. Or €540 a month for 12 months, €6,480 in total
  • 14-day money-back guarantee Short programmes €3,500 AI for Business, AI Engineering, Cybersecurity & AI. Or €1,055 a month for 4 months, €4,220 in total
  • Building with AI Agents €2,000 Inauguration scholarship, regular price €3,500. Or €625 a month for 4 months
  • With a Bildungsgutschein €0 Germany, AZAV-certified programmes, 3 months full time

Is Turing College free?

There is no free trial. Turing College runs free webinars and publishes guidebooks.

Self-pay tuition on turingcollege.com on 6 October 2026, in euros, for any country. Paying upfront saves 17% against 0% interest instalments. A 50% scholarship for the top 5% of applicants brings a career programme to €270 a month for 12 months, with a residency requirement and at least 20 hours of study a week. Bildungsgutschein, QCG and Kompass funding in Germany and apprenticeship funding in England can cover part or all of the fee.

Refunds at Turing College

Financing
  • Financing page ↗
    1. The page lists the money-back period for each programme
    2. Questions about studies go to study@turingcollege.com
  • Every programme comes with a money-back guarantee that starts at enrolment.
  • Turing College does not publish the conditions of the guarantee on its website.
  • The website terms date from 19 August 2020 and cover only use of the site. Enrolment has separate terms that are not public.

Refund rules

Career programmes
30-day money-back guarantee.
Short programmes
14-day money-back guarantee. The AI Engineering and Cybersecurity pages show 30 days.
AI Literacy
5-day money-back guarantee.
Funded learners
With a Bildungsgutschein the Agentur für Arbeit or Jobcenter pays the fee, and the learner needs 80% attendance to finish.

From the financing page and programme pages of turingcollege.com, checked on 6 October 2026.

Turing College for Business

Turing College for Business
  • 01Data analytics, data science, AI for business and AI engineering programmes for teams
  • 02Programmes adapted to the tools a company uses
  • 03Project reviews bookable at any hour for teams in different time zones
  • 04QCG funding in Germany covers up to 100% of training and up to 75% of wages for firms with 1–49 employees
  • 05Apprenticeship Levy funding in England through Boom Training

Price on request.

Ratings on bootcamp review sites

4.9Trustpilot · Excellent 234 reviews · company profile claimed

Is Turing College worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Turing College has 3 Trustpilot reviews with 1 to 3 stars out of 234, and it replied to each of them.

Turing College reviews

  • Learning AI Engineering Through Real Projects
    “The experience gave me exactly the kind of hands-on learning I was looking for.”
    Nazife Ayyıldız · 23 September 2026 · App Store
  • I have had an amazing experience so far…
    “The quality of the feedback is very high with project reviews at the end of every sprint of each module.”
    Josephina Tamburello · 5 August 2025 · App Store
  • Turing College experience
    “I think, picking one language and sticking to it is a better strategy.”
    Luka Jovanovic · 1 May 2025 · App Store
  • Disappointing Experience with Turing College - Not Worth the Price
    “We are now required to track our time meticulously on Discord, and we’re constantly being pinged, making it extremely difficult to focus.”
    Kristina · 11 September 2024 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Turing College team wins Battle of the Tech Schools 2026
  2. Turing College acquires Boom Training
  3. Turing College gets a €2.5 million EIC grant for AI in teaching (LRT, in Lithuanian)
  4. Y Combinator backed Turing College secures $1.05 million in additional seed funding
  5. Y Combinator widens its bet in edtech in latest batch
  6. Startup Wise Guys invests in training start-up Turing College

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Turing College, UAB, J. Jasinskio g. 14B, Vilnius, LT-01112, Lithuania
Lithuanian legal entity code
304880444, Turing College UAB
Registered
19 July 2018
Office in the 2020 website terms
Kalvarijų g. 162-33, Vilnius
Germany
Turing College GmbH, HRB 274121 B, Amtsgericht Charlottenburg, VAT DE450265802, share capital €25,000
Germany, first registration
July 2024 in Freiburg (HRB 731261), moved to Berlin in April 2025
United Kingdom
Boom Training Limited, company 08842128, incorporated 13 January 2014, the three founders each hold 25–50% since 10 March 2025
United Kingdom, dissolved
Turing College Ltd, company 15490415, incorporated 14 February 2024, dissolved 7 July 2026
United States
Turing College Inc., 1209 Orange St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Alternatives to Turing College

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Turing College FAQ

On 6 October 2026 Data Analytics and Data Science & AI cost €5,400 upfront or €540 a month for 12 months. AI for Business, AI Engineering and Cybersecurity & AI cost €3,500 upfront or €1,055 a month for 4 months. Building with AI Agents costs €2,000 with an inauguration scholarship, and intro programmes cost €500.

Yes, if the Agentur für Arbeit or Jobcenter issues a Bildungsgutschein. It covers 100% of tuition for AI Engineering or Building with AI Agents, which are AZAV-certified. Funded learners study full time for 3 months, weekdays from 09:00 to 16:30, and need 80% attendance.

TechCrunch described income share agreements at Turing College in 2021. The financing page on 6 October 2026 lists upfront payment, 0% interest instalments, scholarships and government funding, and no ISA.

Yes. Career programmes have 30 days, short programmes 14 days and AI Literacy 5 days. The website does not publish the conditions. Ask study@turingcollege.com before you pay.

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