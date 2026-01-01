Tech skills companies in Europe
Coding, data and AI bootcamps and online programmes for people who change careers or upskill. The catalogue lists 14 companies in this category from 10 countries. 9 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.
Tech skills in the catalogue
- 14
- companies
- 10
- countries
- 9
- detailed profiles
- 10
- cities
Detailed profiles
-
365 Data Science🇧🇬 Sofia, Bulgaria
Video courses, career tracks and exams in data science, AI, SQL and Python.
- Founded
- 2017
- Rating
- 4.8 on Trustpilot · 875
-
Code Institute🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland
Online software development, data and AI diplomas and bootcamps for career changers.
- Founded
- 2015
- Rating
- 4.2 on Course Report · 156
-
DataCamp🇧🇪 Leuven, Belgium
Interactive online courses in data science, AI, Python and SQL.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store · 4.8K
-
Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain
Bootcamps in web development, data analytics, cybersecurity and UX/UI design.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.8 on Course Report · 1.1K
-
Le Wagon🇫🇷 Paris, France
Coding and data bootcamps.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.95 on Course Report · 3.8K
-
Learning People🇬🇧 Hove, United Kingdom
Online IT, cyber, data and project management certification pathways with career coaching.
- Founded
- 2010
- Rating
- 4.5 on Trustpilot · 4.9K
-
Mimo🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria
A coding app with courses in Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL and React.
- Founded
- 2016
- Rating
- 4.9 on the App Store · 110.4K
-
Scrimba🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway
Interactive coding screencasts you can pause and edit, plus career paths in web and AI.
- Founded
- 2016
- Rating
- 4.2 on Trustpilot · 77
-
Turing College🇱🇹 Vilnius, Lithuania
Online courses in programming and data for working professionals.
- Founded
- 2020
- Rating
- 4.9 on Course Report · 418
All tech skills companies
- 365 Data Science Video courses, career tracks and exams in data science, AI, SQL and Python.🇧🇬 Sofia Consumers, Companies 365datascience.com
- Aulab Coding bootcamps.🇮🇹 Italy Consumers aulab.it
- Code Institute Online software development, data and AI diplomas and bootcamps for career changers.🇮🇪 Dublin Consumers, Companies codeinstitute.net
- DataCamp Interactive online courses in data science, AI, Python and SQL.🇧🇪 Leuven Consumers, Companies, Universities datacamp.com
- Ironhack Bootcamps in web development, data analytics, cybersecurity and UX/UI design.🇪🇸 Spain Consumers, Companies ironhack.com
- Jedha Training in AI, data and cybersecurity.🇫🇷 Paris Consumers jedha.co
- Kano Computer kits and coding activities for children.🇬🇧 London Consumers kano.me
- Le Wagon Coding and data bootcamps.🇫🇷 Paris Consumers, Companies lewagon.com
- Learning People Online IT, cyber, data and project management certification pathways with career coaching.🇬🇧 Hove Consumers, Companies learningpeople.com
- Mimo A coding app with courses in Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL and React.🇦🇹 Vienna Consumers mimo.org
- Scrimba Interactive coding screencasts you can pause and edit, plus career paths in web and AI.🇳🇴 Oslo Consumers, Companies, Schools scrimba.com
- start2impact Online programmes in digital skills.🇮🇹 Italy Consumers start2impact.it
- Talent Garden A digital skills academy and coworking campuses.🇮🇹 Milan Consumers, Companies talentgarden.com
- Turing College Online courses in programming and data for working professionals.🇱🇹 Vilnius Consumers turingcollege.com
By country
- 🇮🇹 Italy3
- 🇫🇷 France2
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom2
- 🇦🇹 Austria1
- 🇧🇪 Belgium1
- 🇧🇬 Bulgaria1
- 🇮🇪 Ireland1
- 🇱🇹 Lithuania1
- 🇳🇴 Norway1
- 🇪🇸 Spain1
Other categories
- K-12 learning38
- Corporate learning31
- Learning platforms17
- Higher education16
- Language learning14
- Study tools13
- Assessment12
- Creative skills8
- Tutoring6
- Virtual labs1
ComparisonsSearch the full catalogue
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