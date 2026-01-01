Tech skills companies in Europe

Coding, data and AI bootcamps and online programmes for people who change careers or upskill. The catalogue lists 14 companies in this category from 10 countries. 9 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.

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Tech skills in the catalogue

14
companies
10
countries
9
detailed profiles
10
cities

Detailed profiles

All tech skills companies

  • 365 Data Science Video courses, career tracks and exams in data science, AI, SQL and Python.
    🇧🇬 Sofia Consumers, Companies 365datascience.com
  • Aulab Coding bootcamps.
    🇮🇹 Italy Consumers aulab.it
  • Code Institute Online software development, data and AI diplomas and bootcamps for career changers.
    🇮🇪 Dublin Consumers, Companies codeinstitute.net
  • DataCamp Interactive online courses in data science, AI, Python and SQL.
    🇧🇪 Leuven Consumers, Companies, Universities datacamp.com
  • Ironhack Bootcamps in web development, data analytics, cybersecurity and UX/UI design.
    🇪🇸 Spain Consumers, Companies ironhack.com
  • Jedha Training in AI, data and cybersecurity.
    🇫🇷 Paris Consumers jedha.co
  • Kano Computer kits and coding activities for children.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers kano.me
  • Le Wagon Coding and data bootcamps.
    🇫🇷 Paris Consumers, Companies lewagon.com
  • Learning People Online IT, cyber, data and project management certification pathways with career coaching.
    🇬🇧 Hove Consumers, Companies learningpeople.com
  • Mimo A coding app with courses in Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL and React.
    🇦🇹 Vienna Consumers mimo.org
  • Scrimba Interactive coding screencasts you can pause and edit, plus career paths in web and AI.
    🇳🇴 Oslo Consumers, Companies, Schools scrimba.com
  • start2impact Online programmes in digital skills.
    🇮🇹 Italy Consumers start2impact.it
  • Talent Garden A digital skills academy and coworking campuses.
    🇮🇹 Milan Consumers, Companies talentgarden.com
  • Turing College Online courses in programming and data for working professionals.
    🇱🇹 Vilnius Consumers turingcollege.com

By country

  • 🇮🇹 Italy3
  • 🇫🇷 France2
  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom2
  • 🇦🇹 Austria1
  • 🇧🇪 Belgium1
  • 🇧🇬 Bulgaria1
  • 🇮🇪 Ireland1
  • 🇱🇹 Lithuania1
  • 🇳🇴 Norway1
  • 🇪🇸 Spain1

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Tech skills: FAQ

14 companies from 10 countries. Most of them are based in Italy (3), France (2), United Kingdom (2).

365 Data Science, Code Institute, DataCamp, Ironhack, Le Wagon, Learning People, Mimo, Scrimba, Turing College. Each profile lists prices, ratings, products, history, the legal entity and alternatives, with links to sources.

Consumers: 14 companies. Companies: 8 companies. Schools: 1 company. Universities: 1 company. One company can serve several audiences.

From the companies’ own websites, public registers, app stores and review sites. Each profile names its sources and the date of the check.

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