DataCamp vs Coursera:
coding drills or university courses

Pick DataCamp if you want to practise data and AI skills by writing code: every course pairs short videos with exercises in the browser, and Premium costs $35 a month. Pick Coursera if you want certificates from universities and companies such as Google and IBM, or a full degree: Coursera Plus costs $59 a month and covers 10,000+ courses from 350+ partners. Both apps hold 4.8 on the US App Store.
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How DataCamp and Coursera compare

Price per month

DataCamp: Premium $35 (US, datacamp.com)
Coursera: Coursera Plus $59. Single courses and Specializations $49 to $79 a month.

Free version

DataCamp: First chapter of every course, cheat sheets, tutorials.
Coursera: First module of most courses, with graded assessments. 7-day Coursera Plus trial.

Catalog

DataCamp: 778 courses (790+ on the pricing page)
Coursera: 10,000+ courses in Coursera Plus, from 350+ universities and companies.

Main topics

DataCamp: Data analysis, machine learning, AI, data engineering. Python, R, SQL, Power BI, Tableau.
Coursera: Business, technology, data science, AI, health, humanities and more.

How lessons work

DataCamp: A short video, then code in the browser editor with instant feedback and an AI tutor.
Coursera: Video lectures, quizzes, graded assignments, hands-on labs and Guided Projects. Coursera Coach answers questions.

Trustpilot

DataCamp: 4.6 from 975 reviews.
Coursera: 1.3 from 1,421 reviews.

DataCamp vs Coursera: side by side

Price per month
Premium $35 (US, datacamp.com)
Coursera Plus $59. Single courses and Specializations $49 to $79 a month
Yearly plan
Premium $370 a year list price. An October 2026 promotion sold it at $185
Coursera Plus $399 a year
Free version
First chapter of every course, cheat sheets, tutorials
First module of most courses, with graded assessments. 7-day Coursera Plus trial
Refunds
No refunds or prorating on individual plans
14-day money-back guarantee on the yearly Coursera Plus plan
Catalog
778 courses (790+ on the pricing page)
10,000+ courses in Coursera Plus, from 350+ universities and companies
Main topics
Data analysis, machine learning, AI, data engineering. Python, R, SQL, Power BI, Tableau
Business, technology, data science, AI, health, humanities and more
How lessons work
A short video, then code in the browser editor with instant feedback and an AI tutor
Video lectures, quizzes, graded assignments, hands-on labs and Guided Projects. Coursera Coach answers questions
Certificates
Course certificates and 9 DataCamp certifications, such as Data Analyst and AI Engineer
Certificates from universities and companies, Professional Certificates from Google, IBM and others
Degrees
No
Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from $9,000. MasterTrack certificates from $2,000. Not in Coursera Plus
Career tracks
Career tracks such as Data Analyst and AI Engineer, plus skill tracks
Professional Certificates, 1 to 6 months each
App Store rating, US
4.8 (4.8K)
4.8 (177K)
Trustpilot
4.6 from 975 reviews
1.3 from 1,421 reviews
Plan for teams
Teams $370 per licence a year, from 2 licences. Enterprise on request
Coursera for Teams $399 per user a year, 2 to 499 users. Enterprise for 500+
Founded / HQ
2013, Leuven. Now runs from New York
2012, Mountain View. Listed on the NYSE as COUR

Which one fits you?

Choose DataCamp if:

You want to write code in every lesson: each DataCamp course mixes short videos with browser exercises. You work with data tools such as Power BI, dbt, Airflow or Snowflake: DataCamp has courses on each. You want a lower monthly price: $35 against $59 for Coursera Plus. You care about reviews: DataCamp holds 4.6 on Trustpilot, Coursera 1.3.

Choose Coursera if:

You want a certificate with a university or a company such as Google or IBM on it. You plan to study for a bachelor’s or master’s degree online. You want topics outside data, such as business, health or the humanities. You want a refund window: the yearly Coursera Plus plan has a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Price: DataCamp vs Coursera

DataCamp Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year at list price. In October 2026 a promotion sold the yearly plan at $185. Coursera Plus costs $59 a month or $399 a year.

Coursera also sells courses one by one. A course or Specialization costs $49 to $79 a month, a Guided Project from $9.99. Degrees start at $9,000 and sit outside Coursera Plus.

DataCamp gives no refunds on individual plans. Coursera offers 14 days to get your money back on the yearly Plus plan.

How each platform teaches

A DataCamp course starts with a short video. Then you write Python, R or SQL in an editor in the browser, and the platform checks each answer. An AI tutor helps inside the exercises.

Coursera courses come from 350+ universities and companies, and each partner builds its own course. Most mix video lectures, quizzes and graded assignments. Some add hands-on labs. Since August 2025 Coursera opens the first module of most courses for free and has replaced the old audit mode.

Certificates and degrees

DataCamp issues its own course certificates and nine certifications, among them Data Analyst, Data Scientist and AI Engineer. It also prepares learners for vendor exams such as Microsoft PL-300 and AWS Cloud Practitioner.

Coursera certificates carry the name of the partner, for example Google or IBM for Professional Certificates. Some certificates count as credit toward a degree. Coursera also hosts bachelor’s and master’s degrees, which take 2 to 4 years.

Reviews

On the US App Store both apps rate 4.8: Coursera from 177,000 ratings, DataCamp from 4,800. On Trustpilot DataCamp has 4.6 from 975 reviews and Coursera 1.3 from 1,421. Most recent low Coursera reviews concern subscriptions, cancellation and refunds.

Coursera coursera.org ↗
Other comparisons: DataCamp vs CodecademyDataCamp vs DataquestDataCamp vs Udemy
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For hands-on practice in data and AI, DataCamp: every course has coding exercises in the browser. For certificates from universities and companies, and for online degrees, Coursera.

DataCamp. Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year, and an October 2026 promotion cut the yearly plan to $185. Coursera Plus costs $59 a month or $399 a year.

Coursera certificates carry the name of a university or a company such as Google or IBM, and some count toward a degree. DataCamp certifications come from DataCamp itself.

Partly. DataCamp opens the first chapter of every course. Coursera opens the first module of most courses and offers a 7-day Coursera Plus trial. Coursera also has financial aid for eligible learners.
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