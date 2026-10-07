Price: DataCamp vs Coursera

DataCamp Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year at list price. In October 2026 a promotion sold the yearly plan at $185. Coursera Plus costs $59 a month or $399 a year.

Coursera also sells courses one by one. A course or Specialization costs $49 to $79 a month, a Guided Project from $9.99. Degrees start at $9,000 and sit outside Coursera Plus.

DataCamp gives no refunds on individual plans. Coursera offers 14 days to get your money back on the yearly Plus plan.