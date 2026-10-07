Price: DataCamp vs Coursera
DataCamp Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year at list price. In October 2026 a promotion sold the yearly plan at $185. Coursera Plus costs $59 a month or $399 a year.
Coursera also sells courses one by one. A course or Specialization costs $49 to $79 a month, a Guided Project from $9.99. Degrees start at $9,000 and sit outside Coursera Plus.
DataCamp gives no refunds on individual plans. Coursera offers 14 days to get your money back on the yearly Plus plan.
How each platform teaches
A DataCamp course starts with a short video. Then you write Python, R or SQL in an editor in the browser, and the platform checks each answer. An AI tutor helps inside the exercises.
Coursera courses come from 350+ universities and companies, and each partner builds its own course. Most mix video lectures, quizzes and graded assignments. Some add hands-on labs. Since August 2025 Coursera opens the first module of most courses for free and has replaced the old audit mode.
Certificates and degrees
DataCamp issues its own course certificates and nine certifications, among them Data Analyst, Data Scientist and AI Engineer. It also prepares learners for vendor exams such as Microsoft PL-300 and AWS Cloud Practitioner.
Coursera certificates carry the name of the partner, for example Google or IBM for Professional Certificates. Some certificates count as credit toward a degree. Coursera also hosts bachelor’s and master’s degrees, which take 2 to 4 years.
Reviews
On the US App Store both apps rate 4.8: Coursera from 177,000 ratings, DataCamp from 4,800. On Trustpilot DataCamp has 4.6 from 975 reviews and Coursera 1.3 from 1,421. Most recent low Coursera reviews concern subscriptions, cancellation and refunds.