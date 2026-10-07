Price: DataCamp vs Codecademy

Month to month, the prices are close. DataCamp Premium costs $35. Codecademy Plus costs $29.99 and Pro costs $39.99.

Yearly plans differ more. DataCamp lists Premium at $370 a year. Codecademy bills Plus at $14.99 a month and Pro at $19.99 a month on annual plans, so a year costs $179.88 or $239.88. DataCamp runs promotions: in October 2026 its yearly plan sold at $185, and the checkout said the discount applies to renewals.

Neither company refunds unused time on individual plans. Codecademy’s help center says it grants no prorated or full refunds. DataCamp’s terms say the same.