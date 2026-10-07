DataCamp vs Codecademy:
data skills or web coding

Pick DataCamp if you want data and AI skills: Python, R, SQL, Power BI and machine learning, taught with short videos and coding exercises in the browser. Pick Codecademy if you want web development or general programming: it has 14 career paths, among them Full-Stack and Front-End Engineer, and its yearly plans cost less, from $14.99 a month. Both start free and both apps hold 4.8 on the US App Store.
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How DataCamp and Codecademy compare

Price per month

DataCamp: Premium $35, billed monthly (US, datacamp.com)
Codecademy: Plus $29.99, Pro $39.99, billed monthly (US, codecademy.com)

Student price

DataCamp: Student plan $24 a month.
Codecademy: Pro Student $149.99 a year in the US.

Free version

DataCamp: First chapter of every course, cheat sheets, tutorials.
Codecademy: Basic plan with limited courses. 7-day trial of Plus or Pro with a card.

Catalog

DataCamp: 778 courses (790+ on the pricing page)
Codecademy: 14 career paths, 82 skill paths, 71 certification paths. Course total not published.

How lessons work

DataCamp: A short video, then code in the browser editor with instant feedback and an AI tutor.
Codecademy: Interactive lessons with a browser code editor, quizzes, projects and an AI Learning Assistant.

Trustpilot

DataCamp: 4.6 from 975 reviews.
Codecademy: 2.4 from 1,477 reviews.

DataCamp vs Codecademy: side by side

Price per month
Premium $35, billed monthly (US, datacamp.com)
Plus $29.99, Pro $39.99, billed monthly (US, codecademy.com)
Yearly plan
Premium $370 a year list price. An October 2026 promotion sold it at $185
Plus $14.99 a month, Pro $19.99 a month, billed annually ($179.88 and $239.88)
Student price
Student plan $24 a month
Pro Student $149.99 a year in the US
Free version
First chapter of every course, cheat sheets, tutorials
Basic plan with limited courses. 7-day trial of Plus or Pro with a card
Catalog
778 courses (790+ on the pricing page)
14 career paths, 82 skill paths, 71 certification paths. Course total not published
Main topics
Data analysis, machine learning, AI, data engineering. Python, R, SQL, Power BI, Excel, Tableau
Web development, computer science, data science, AI, cybersecurity, cloud. Python, JavaScript, HTML and CSS, Java, C#, C++, SQL
How lessons work
A short video, then code in the browser editor with instant feedback and an AI tutor
Interactive lessons with a browser code editor, quizzes, projects and an AI Learning Assistant
Certificates
Course certificates and 9 DataCamp certifications, such as Data Analyst and AI Engineer. Prep for PL-300, AZ-900, AWS Cloud Practitioner
Certificates of completion on Plus and Pro. Exam-based professional certifications in 6 career paths on Pro. Prep paths for AWS, Microsoft, CompTIA, Google and others
Career tracks
Career tracks such as Data Analyst and AI Engineer, plus skill tracks
14 career paths on Pro, such as Full-Stack Engineer (150 hours) and Data Scientist: Machine Learning Specialist (95 hours)
Mobile app
DataCamp: short lessons and daily coding challenges
Codecademy Go: review, practice and daily flashcards
App Store rating, US
4.8 (4.8K)
4.8 (38K)
Trustpilot
4.6 from 975 reviews
2.4 from 1,477 reviews
Plan for teams
Teams $370 per licence a year, from 2 licences. Enterprise on request
Teams $25 per seat a month, billed annually. 14-day trial for up to 10 people
Founded / HQ
2013, Leuven. Now runs from New York
2011, New York. Owned by Skillsoft since 2022

Which one fits you?

Choose DataCamp if:

You want a data or AI job: data analyst, data scientist, data engineer or AI engineer. You work in R, Power BI, Tableau, Spark, Snowflake or Databricks: DataCamp has courses on each. You learn best from a short video followed by an exercise. You care about reviews: DataCamp holds 4.6 on Trustpilot, Codecademy 2.4.

Choose Codecademy if:

You want to build websites or apps: Codecademy has Full-Stack, Front-End and Back-End career paths. You want lower yearly prices: Plus costs $179.88 a year, Pro $239.88, against $370 list on DataCamp. You need a cheaper team plan: $25 per seat a month, or $300 a year. You prepare for CompTIA, Cisco or ISC2 exams: Codecademy lists 71 certification prep paths.

Price: DataCamp vs Codecademy

Month to month, the prices are close. DataCamp Premium costs $35. Codecademy Plus costs $29.99 and Pro costs $39.99.

Yearly plans differ more. DataCamp lists Premium at $370 a year. Codecademy bills Plus at $14.99 a month and Pro at $19.99 a month on annual plans, so a year costs $179.88 or $239.88. DataCamp runs promotions: in October 2026 its yearly plan sold at $185, and the checkout said the discount applies to renewals.

Neither company refunds unused time on individual plans. Codecademy’s help center says it grants no prorated or full refunds. DataCamp’s terms say the same.

Topics: data and AI or software development

DataCamp builds its catalog around data work. It lists 778 courses in Python, R, SQL, Power BI, Excel, Tableau, cloud tools and AI. Codecademy covers more of software development: web development, computer science, C, C++, C#, PHP and Java.

Both teach Python, SQL, data science and machine learning. Codecademy’s Data Scientist: Machine Learning Specialist path takes 95 hours. DataCamp goes deeper into data tools such as dbt, Airflow, Spark and Snowflake.

Certificates and career paths

DataCamp runs its own certifications, among them Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Data Engineer and AI Engineer. It also prepares learners for Microsoft PL-300, Azure AZ-900 and AWS Cloud Practitioner.

Codecademy gives certificates of completion on Plus and Pro when you reach 100% of a course or path. Pro adds exam-based professional certifications in six career paths and 71 prep paths for exams from AWS, Microsoft, CompTIA, Google, Cisco and others. Career paths, interview prep and the interview simulator require Pro.

Reviews

Both apps rate 4.8 on the US App Store: Codecademy Go from 38,000 ratings, DataCamp from 4,800. On Trustpilot DataCamp has 4.6 from 975 reviews and Codecademy 2.4 from 1,477. Codecademy’s recent low reviews mention billing after cancellation and refunds.

Codecademy codecademy.com ↗
Other comparisons: DataCamp vs CourseraDataCamp vs DataquestDataCamp vs Udemy
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For data and AI skills, DataCamp has the wider catalog: 778 courses with tools such as R, Power BI and Spark. For web development and general programming, Codecademy has more career paths, such as Full-Stack and Front-End Engineer.

On yearly plans, Codecademy. Plus costs $179.88 a year and Pro $239.88. DataCamp Premium lists at $370 a year, though an October 2026 promotion cut it to $185. Monthly, DataCamp costs $35, Codecademy Plus $29.99 and Pro $39.99.

Yes. Both teach Python and SQL in a browser editor, with no setup. DataCamp ties Python to data analysis and machine learning. Codecademy also teaches it for back-end and general programming.

Both issue their own certificates. They are not university credentials. Both platforms also prepare learners for vendor exams, such as Microsoft PL-300 and AWS Cloud Practitioner, which the vendors certify.
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