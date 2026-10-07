Price: DataCamp vs Codecademy
Month to month, the prices are close. DataCamp Premium costs $35. Codecademy Plus costs $29.99 and Pro costs $39.99.
Yearly plans differ more. DataCamp lists Premium at $370 a year. Codecademy bills Plus at $14.99 a month and Pro at $19.99 a month on annual plans, so a year costs $179.88 or $239.88. DataCamp runs promotions: in October 2026 its yearly plan sold at $185, and the checkout said the discount applies to renewals.
Neither company refunds unused time on individual plans. Codecademy’s help center says it grants no prorated or full refunds. DataCamp’s terms say the same.
Topics: data and AI or software development
DataCamp builds its catalog around data work. It lists 778 courses in Python, R, SQL, Power BI, Excel, Tableau, cloud tools and AI. Codecademy covers more of software development: web development, computer science, C, C++, C#, PHP and Java.
Both teach Python, SQL, data science and machine learning. Codecademy’s Data Scientist: Machine Learning Specialist path takes 95 hours. DataCamp goes deeper into data tools such as dbt, Airflow, Spark and Snowflake.
Certificates and career paths
DataCamp runs its own certifications, among them Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Data Engineer and AI Engineer. It also prepares learners for Microsoft PL-300, Azure AZ-900 and AWS Cloud Practitioner.
Codecademy gives certificates of completion on Plus and Pro when you reach 100% of a course or path. Pro adds exam-based professional certifications in six career paths and 71 prep paths for exams from AWS, Microsoft, CompTIA, Google, Cisco and others. Career paths, interview prep and the interview simulator require Pro.
Reviews
Both apps rate 4.8 on the US App Store: Codecademy Go from 38,000 ratings, DataCamp from 4,800. On Trustpilot DataCamp has 4.6 from 975 reviews and Codecademy 2.4 from 1,477. Codecademy’s recent low reviews mention billing after cancellation and refunds.