DataCamp vs Dataquest:
video plus exercises or text plus projects

Pick DataCamp if you want a large data and AI catalog at a lower price: 778 courses, $35 a month, and an iPhone app with 4.8 stars. Pick Dataquest if you learn better from text than from video and want guided projects with real datasets: it lists 118 courses and 8 career paths, and Premium costs $49 a month. Both teach Python, R, SQL and Power BI in the browser.
See the comparison
EdTech map

How DataCamp and Dataquest compare

Price per month

DataCamp: Premium $35, billed monthly (US, datacamp.com)
Dataquest: Premium $49, billed monthly (USD, Dataquest help center)

Free version

DataCamp: First chapter of every course, cheat sheets, tutorials.
Dataquest: 6 free courses, among them two Python courses, plus the first lesson of all Premium content.

Catalog

DataCamp: 778 courses (790+ on the pricing page)
Dataquest: 118 courses, 8 career paths, 26 skill paths.

Main topics

DataCamp: Data analysis, machine learning, AI, data engineering. Python, R, SQL, Power BI, Excel, Tableau.
Dataquest: Data analysis, data science, data engineering, AI engineering, machine learning. Python, R, SQL, Excel, Power BI, Tableau.

How lessons work

DataCamp: A short video, then code in the browser editor with instant feedback and an AI tutor.
Dataquest: Mostly text explanations and diagrams, then interactive exercises with real datasets in the browser. Guided projects. Chandra AI explains code.

Trustpilot

DataCamp: 4.6 from 975 reviews.
Dataquest: 2.0 from 24 reviews.

DataCamp vs Dataquest: side by side

Price per month
Premium $35, billed monthly (US, datacamp.com)
Premium $49, billed monthly (USD, Dataquest help center)
Yearly plan
Premium $370 a year list price. An October 2026 promotion sold it at $185
Premium $588 a year full price. Lifetime plan $1,176. Dataquest says it runs promotions
Free version
First chapter of every course, cheat sheets, tutorials
6 free courses, among them two Python courses, plus the first lesson of all Premium content
Refunds
No refunds or prorating on individual plans
Full refund within 14 days of a purchase or renewal, per the help center. The pricing page says 30 days
Catalog
778 courses (790+ on the pricing page)
118 courses, 8 career paths, 26 skill paths
Main topics
Data analysis, machine learning, AI, data engineering. Python, R, SQL, Power BI, Excel, Tableau
Data analysis, data science, data engineering, AI engineering, machine learning. Python, R, SQL, Excel, Power BI, Tableau
How lessons work
A short video, then code in the browser editor with instant feedback and an AI tutor
Mostly text explanations and diagrams, then interactive exercises with real datasets in the browser. Guided projects. Chandra AI explains code
Certificates
Course certificates and 9 DataCamp certifications, such as Data Analyst and AI Engineer
A certificate for every course and path you finish, on paid plans. Not accredited
Career tracks
Career tracks such as Data Analyst and AI Engineer, plus skill tracks
8 career paths, such as Data Analyst in Python (27 courses) and Data Engineer (30 courses), 3 to 9 months each
Mobile app
DataCamp: short lessons and daily coding challenges
No app. The site works on a phone, but Dataquest built its code editor for desktop
App Store rating, US
4.8 (4.8K)
Trustpilot
4.6 from 975 reviews
2.0 from 24 reviews
Plan for teams
Teams $370 per licence a year, from 2 licences. Enterprise on request
Team licence $283 a year. Licences rotate between users. Invoicing and enterprise on request
Founded / HQ
2013, Leuven. Now runs from New York
2014, Vik Paruchuri. Dataquest Labs, Inc., United States

Which one fits you?

Choose DataCamp if:

You want a lower price: $35 a month against $49, and $370 a year against $588 at list price. You want a larger catalog: 778 courses against 118. You want to practise on a phone: DataCamp has an iPhone app with 4.8 stars, Dataquest has no app. You want certifications such as Data Analyst or AI Engineer, or prep for PL-300 and AWS Cloud Practitioner.

Choose Dataquest if:

You prefer reading to watching: Dataquest teaches with text and diagrams. You want projects for a portfolio: Premium includes all Dataquest guided projects, which use real datasets. You want a refund window: Dataquest refunds within 14 days of a purchase or renewal. DataCamp gives no refunds on individual plans. You buy for a team on a budget: a Dataquest licence costs $283 a year, a DataCamp licence $370. You want to pay once: the Dataquest Lifetime plan costs $1,176.

Price: DataCamp vs Dataquest

DataCamp Premium costs $35 a month. Dataquest Premium costs $49 a month.

On yearly plans DataCamp lists Premium at $370 and ran a promotion in October 2026 that cut it to $185. The Dataquest help center gives $588 a year as the full price, the same as twelve months at $49. Dataquest also sells a Lifetime plan for $1,176 and says it runs promotions.

Dataquest bills in USD, GBP, EUR, INR, CAD and AUD. DataCamp shows prices by country, so a visitor from Europe sees euros.

How each platform teaches

A DataCamp lesson starts with a short video. Then you write Python, R or SQL in an editor in the browser and get feedback on each answer. An AI tutor answers questions inside the exercises.

Dataquest teaches mainly with text. A lesson explains a concept with text and diagrams, then asks you to write code against a real dataset. Guided projects let you build work for a portfolio, and the help center explains how to back them up to GitHub. Chandra, the in-app AI assistant, explains code and points out errors.

Catalog and career paths

DataCamp lists 778 courses. It covers more tools: Spark, Snowflake, Databricks, dbt, Airflow, cloud platforms and AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude.

Dataquest lists 118 courses, 8 career paths and 26 skill paths. The paths include Data Analyst in Python, Data Analyst in R, Data Scientist in Python, Data Engineer, AI Engineer in Python and Business Analyst with Power BI or Tableau. Dataquest says a career path takes 3 to 9 months.

Reviews

DataCamp has 4.6 on Trustpilot from 975 reviews and 4.8 on the US App Store from 4,800 ratings. Dataquest has 2.0 on Trustpilot from 24 reviews. Recent low Dataquest reviews mention slow support replies, cancellation and annual billing. Dataquest has no iPhone app to rate.

Dataquest dataquest.io ↗
Other comparisons: DataCamp vs CodecademyDataCamp vs CourseraDataCamp vs Udemy
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

Host your courses on Kinescope.

DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.

Start for free
Video hosting for EdTech

FAQ

DataCamp costs less, has 778 courses against 118 and has a mobile app. Dataquest suits learners who prefer text to video and want guided projects with real datasets.

DataCamp. Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year at list price. Dataquest Premium costs $49 a month or $588 a year. Both run promotions.

Dataquest teaches mainly with text, diagrams and coding exercises in the browser. DataCamp opens each lesson with a short video.

DataCamp gives no refunds on individual plans. The Dataquest help center gives a full refund within 14 days of a first purchase or an auto-renewal. Its pricing page says 30 days.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.