Price: DataCamp vs Dataquest DataCamp Premium costs $35 a month. Dataquest Premium costs $49 a month. On yearly plans DataCamp lists Premium at $370 and ran a promotion in October 2026 that cut it to $185. The Dataquest help center gives $588 a year as the full price, the same as twelve months at $49. Dataquest also sells a Lifetime plan for $1,176 and says it runs promotions. Dataquest bills in USD, GBP, EUR, INR, CAD and AUD. DataCamp shows prices by country, so a visitor from Europe sees euros.

How each platform teaches A DataCamp lesson starts with a short video. Then you write Python, R or SQL in an editor in the browser and get feedback on each answer. An AI tutor answers questions inside the exercises. Dataquest teaches mainly with text. A lesson explains a concept with text and diagrams, then asks you to write code against a real dataset. Guided projects let you build work for a portfolio, and the help center explains how to back them up to GitHub. Chandra, the in-app AI assistant, explains code and points out errors.

Catalog and career paths DataCamp lists 778 courses. It covers more tools: Spark, Snowflake, Databricks, dbt, Airflow, cloud platforms and AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude. Dataquest lists 118 courses, 8 career paths and 26 skill paths. The paths include Data Analyst in Python, Data Analyst in R, Data Scientist in Python, Data Engineer, AI Engineer in Python and Business Analyst with Power BI or Tableau. Dataquest says a career path takes 3 to 9 months.