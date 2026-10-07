Premium $35, billed monthly (US, datacamp.com)
Premium $49, billed monthly (USD, Dataquest help center)
Premium $370 a year list price. An October 2026 promotion sold it at $185
Premium $588 a year full price. Lifetime plan $1,176. Dataquest says it runs promotions
First chapter of every course, cheat sheets, tutorials
6 free courses, among them two Python courses, plus the first lesson of all Premium content
No refunds or prorating on individual plans
Full refund within 14 days of a purchase or renewal, per the help center. The pricing page says 30 days
778 courses (790+ on the pricing page)
118 courses, 8 career paths, 26 skill paths
Data analysis, machine learning, AI, data engineering. Python, R, SQL, Power BI, Excel, Tableau
Data analysis, data science, data engineering, AI engineering, machine learning. Python, R, SQL, Excel, Power BI, Tableau
A short video, then code in the browser editor with instant feedback and an AI tutor
Mostly text explanations and diagrams, then interactive exercises with real datasets in the browser. Guided projects. Chandra AI explains code
Course certificates and 9 DataCamp certifications, such as Data Analyst and AI Engineer
A certificate for every course and path you finish, on paid plans. Not accredited
Career tracks such as Data Analyst and AI Engineer, plus skill tracks
8 career paths, such as Data Analyst in Python (27 courses) and Data Engineer (30 courses), 3 to 9 months each
DataCamp: short lessons and daily coding challenges
No app. The site works on a phone, but Dataquest built its code editor for desktop
Teams $370 per licence a year, from 2 licences. Enterprise on request
Team licence $283 a year. Licences rotate between users. Invoicing and enterprise on request
2013, Leuven. Now runs from New York
2014, Vik Paruchuri. Dataquest Labs, Inc., United States