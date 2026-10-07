DataCamp vs Udemy:
one data subscription or a course marketplace

Pick DataCamp if you want to learn data and AI with coding exercises in every lesson: one plan opens 778 courses for $35 a month. Pick Udemy if you want one course on a specific topic, in any field: you pay once, keep lifetime access and get 30 days to ask for a refund. Udemy’s Personal Plan subscription opens 28,000+ courses, and its price depends on your country.
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How DataCamp and Udemy compare

Price per month

DataCamp: Premium $35, billed monthly (US, datacamp.com)
Udemy: Personal Plan: price varies by region, no US price on official pages. From €16 a month in the Netherlands.

Single course

DataCamp: Not sold. All courses come with Premium.
Udemy: List prices from $19.99 to $199.99, sale floor $9.99 (Udemy price matrix, USD). Lifetime access to the course.

Free version

DataCamp: First chapter of every course, cheat sheets, tutorials.
Udemy: About 28,000 free courses, without certificates. Personal Plan trials only during promotions.

Catalog

DataCamp: 778 courses (790+ on the pricing page)
Udemy: 290,000+ courses in 78 languages. Personal Plan includes 28,000+.

How lessons work

DataCamp: A short video, then code in the browser editor with instant feedback and an AI tutor.
Udemy: Video lectures by independent instructors. Some courses add quizzes, practice tests, coding exercises and Q&A with the instructor.

Trustpilot

DataCamp: 4.6 from 975 reviews.
Udemy: 1.6 from 1,970 reviews.

DataCamp vs Udemy: side by side

Price per month
Premium $35, billed monthly (US, datacamp.com)
Personal Plan: price varies by region, no US price on official pages. From €16 a month in the Netherlands
Single course
Not sold. All courses come with Premium
List prices from $19.99 to $199.99, sale floor $9.99 (Udemy price matrix, USD). Lifetime access to the course
Yearly plan
Premium $370 a year list price. An October 2026 promotion sold it at $185
Personal Plan is billed monthly or yearly. Yearly price varies by region
Free version
First chapter of every course, cheat sheets, tutorials
About 28,000 free courses, without certificates. Personal Plan trials only during promotions
Catalog
778 courses (790+ on the pricing page)
290,000+ courses in 78 languages. Personal Plan includes 28,000+
Main topics
Data analysis, machine learning, AI, data engineering. Python, R, SQL, Power BI, Excel, Tableau
Technology, business, IT certification, design, marketing, languages, personal development
How lessons work
A short video, then code in the browser editor with instant feedback and an AI tutor
Video lectures by independent instructors. Some courses add quizzes, practice tests, coding exercises and Q&A with the instructor
Certificates
Course certificates and 9 DataCamp certifications, such as Data Analyst and AI Engineer
Certificate of completion for paid courses. Free courses give none. Udemy is not accredited
Career tracks
Career tracks such as Data Analyst and AI Engineer, plus skill tracks
Personal Plan adds AI-powered career pathways and certification prep
Mobile app
DataCamp: short lessons and daily coding challenges
Udemy: courses offline, notes, bookmarks, quizzes
App Store rating, US
4.8 (4.8K)
4.7 (77K)
Trustpilot
4.6 from 975 reviews
1.6 from 1,970 reviews
Plan for teams
Teams $370 per licence a year, from 2 licences. Enterprise on request
Udemy Business Team Plan $360 per user a year, 2 to 50 people, 28,000+ courses. Enterprise on request
Founded / HQ
2013, Leuven. Now runs from New York
2010, San Francisco. Part of Coursera since May 2026

Which one fits you?

Choose DataCamp if:

You want to write code in every lesson: each DataCamp course mixes short videos with browser exercises. You want a fixed price you can check: Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year in the US. You want data tools such as Power BI, dbt, Airflow or Snowflake covered in one catalog. You care about reviews: DataCamp holds 4.6 on Trustpilot, Udemy 1.6.

Choose Udemy if:

You need one course and do not want a subscription: you pay once and keep lifetime access. You want a refund window: eligible Udemy courses can be refunded within 30 days. You learn outside data: Udemy has 290,000+ courses on business, design, marketing, IT and more. You want courses in a language other than English: instructors teach in 78 languages. You buy for a small team: Udemy Business Team Plan costs $360 per user a year, DataCamp Teams $370.

Price: DataCamp vs Udemy

DataCamp sells one subscription. Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year at list price in the US. In October 2026 a promotion cut the yearly plan to $185.

Udemy sells two ways. A single course has a list price between $19.99 and $199.99 in the US, and Udemy discounts many courses during sales, with a floor of $9.99. You keep lifetime access to a course you buy. The Personal Plan subscription opens 28,000+ courses while you pay. Udemy says its subscription price varies by region and does not publish a US figure on its help pages. From the Netherlands the plan starts at €16 a month.

If you need two or three courses, buying them one by one can cost less than a year of either subscription. If you want to study data every week for months, a subscription costs less per course.

How each platform teaches

DataCamp builds its own courses. Each one starts with a short video, then you write Python, R or SQL in the browser and get feedback on each answer.

Udemy is a marketplace. Independent instructors record the courses, so length, depth and format differ from one course to the next. Most courses are video lectures. Some add quizzes, practice tests, coding exercises and a Q&A section with the instructor. Check the rating and the last update date before you buy.

Certificates

DataCamp issues course certificates and nine certifications of its own, among them Data Analyst and AI Engineer. It also prepares learners for Microsoft PL-300 and AWS Cloud Practitioner.

Udemy gives a certificate of completion for each paid course you finish. Free courses and practice-test-only courses give none, and Udemy says it is not an accredited institution. On Personal Plan, you lose course progress and certificate access if you cancel.

Reviews and ownership

On the US App Store DataCamp rates 4.8 from 4,800 ratings and Udemy 4.7 from 77,000. On Trustpilot DataCamp has 4.6 from 975 reviews and Udemy 1.6 from 1,970. Recent low Udemy reviews mention support, refunds and checkout prices.

Coursera completed its merger with Udemy on 11 May 2026, and Udemy is now a Coursera subsidiary. DataCamp is independent.

Other comparisons: DataCamp vs CodecademyDataCamp vs CourseraDataCamp vs Dataquest
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For data and AI with coding practice in each lesson, DataCamp. For a single course on any topic, with lifetime access and a 30-day refund window, Udemy.

For one or two courses, Udemy: list prices run from $19.99 to $199.99, and sales can bring a course down to $9.99. For many courses, compare DataCamp Premium at $35 a month with the Personal Plan price shown in your country.

Udemy says the price varies by region and does not publish a US price on its help pages. In the Netherlands it starts at €16 a month. It is billed monthly or yearly and includes 28,000+ courses.

No. Personal Plan gives access while you pay, and you lose course progress and certificate access when it ends. Courses you buy one by one stay in your library for life.
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