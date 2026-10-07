Price: DataCamp vs Udemy
DataCamp sells one subscription. Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year at list price in the US. In October 2026 a promotion cut the yearly plan to $185.
Udemy sells two ways. A single course has a list price between $19.99 and $199.99 in the US, and Udemy discounts many courses during sales, with a floor of $9.99. You keep lifetime access to a course you buy. The Personal Plan subscription opens 28,000+ courses while you pay. Udemy says its subscription price varies by region and does not publish a US figure on its help pages. From the Netherlands the plan starts at €16 a month.
If you need two or three courses, buying them one by one can cost less than a year of either subscription. If you want to study data every week for months, a subscription costs less per course.
How each platform teaches
DataCamp builds its own courses. Each one starts with a short video, then you write Python, R or SQL in the browser and get feedback on each answer.
Udemy is a marketplace. Independent instructors record the courses, so length, depth and format differ from one course to the next. Most courses are video lectures. Some add quizzes, practice tests, coding exercises and a Q&A section with the instructor. Check the rating and the last update date before you buy.
Certificates
DataCamp issues course certificates and nine certifications of its own, among them Data Analyst and AI Engineer. It also prepares learners for Microsoft PL-300 and AWS Cloud Practitioner.
Udemy gives a certificate of completion for each paid course you finish. Free courses and practice-test-only courses give none, and Udemy says it is not an accredited institution. On Personal Plan, you lose course progress and certificate access if you cancel.
Reviews and ownership
On the US App Store DataCamp rates 4.8 from 4,800 ratings and Udemy 4.7 from 77,000. On Trustpilot DataCamp has 4.6 from 975 reviews and Udemy 1.6 from 1,970. Recent low Udemy reviews mention support, refunds and checkout prices.
Coursera completed its merger with Udemy on 11 May 2026, and Udemy is now a Coursera subsidiary. DataCamp is independent.