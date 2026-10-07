Price: DataCamp vs Udemy

DataCamp sells one subscription. Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year at list price in the US. In October 2026 a promotion cut the yearly plan to $185.

Udemy sells two ways. A single course has a list price between $19.99 and $199.99 in the US, and Udemy discounts many courses during sales, with a floor of $9.99. You keep lifetime access to a course you buy. The Personal Plan subscription opens 28,000+ courses while you pay. Udemy says its subscription price varies by region and does not publish a US figure on its help pages. From the Netherlands the plan starts at €16 a month.

If you need two or three courses, buying them one by one can cost less than a year of either subscription. If you want to study data every week for months, a subscription costs less per course.