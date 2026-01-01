Video embed code generator

Paste a Kinescope video link, pick the size and player settings, and copy responsive iframe code for any website.

Empty field shows our demo video.
Size
Aspect ratio
Playback
Quality
Player and page 
<div style="position: relative; padding-top: 56.25%; width: 100%">
  <iframe
    src="https://kinescope.io/embed/2EwKFSxfJsnEwhVW4DqXxr?playsinline=1"
    allow="autoplay; fullscreen; picture-in-picture; encrypted-media; gyroscope; accelerometer; clipboard-write; screen-wake-lock;"
    frameborder="0"
    allowfullscreen
    loading="lazy"
    style="position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; top: 0; left: 0;"
  ></iframe>
</div>

Paste the code into your page’s HTML. The allow attribute is required for autoplay, fullscreen, Picture-in-Picture and DRM.

No Kinescope video yet?

Upload one on the free plan and paste its link into the generator. The player adapts quality to each connection and plays without ads.

Start free
See the video player
  • 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
  • No card required
  • Paid plans from €10 a month, delivery from €0.03/GB

What each setting does

Responsive or fixed

Responsive code wraps the player in a box that keeps the aspect ratio, so the video fills the width of any column and screen. Fixed code sets the width and height in pixels, for layouts that never change.

Autoplay and sound

Browsers block autoplay with sound. With autoplay on, the Kinescope player starts after loading and mutes itself if sound is blocked. Turn on Muted to start silent every time.

Background video

background=1 hides the controls and turns on autoplay, muted and loop. Use it for a hero video or a product loop behind text.

Start time

t sets where playback starts, in seconds: 1:30 becomes t=90. Viewers can still rewind to the beginning.

Quality

quality takes a height in pixels, such as 720 or 1080. Leave it on Auto and the player picks the rendition by connection, with adaptive bitrate.

The allow attribute

Without allow, autoplay, fullscreen, Picture-in-Picture and DRM may not work. Keep it as generated and don’t add the sandbox attribute.

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Embedding docs.

Copy the video link or ID from your Kinescope dashboard, paste it into the generator, choose the size and player settings and copy the code into your page’s HTML. The dashboard also gives you embed code in the video’s Embed settings.

Wrap the iframe in a container with position: relative, width: 100% and a top padding equal to the aspect ratio: 56.25% for 16:9, 177.78% for vertical 9:16, 75% for 4:3. The iframe inside is absolutely positioned at 100% width and height. The generator writes this code for you.

Add autoplay=1 to the player link. Browsers block autoplay with sound, so add muted=1 as well if the video must start on every device. For a silent looping video without controls, use background=1.

Yes. Add t with the number of seconds, for example t=90 to start at 1:30; viewers can still rewind. To show only a fragment, the documentation lists seek, which cuts everything before a point, and duration, which cuts everything after the fragment.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.