Video embed code generator
Paste a Kinescope video link, pick the size and player settings, and copy responsive iframe code for any website.
<div style="position: relative; padding-top: 56.25%; width: 100%">
<iframe
src="https://kinescope.io/embed/2EwKFSxfJsnEwhVW4DqXxr?playsinline=1"
allow="autoplay; fullscreen; picture-in-picture; encrypted-media; gyroscope; accelerometer; clipboard-write; screen-wake-lock;"
frameborder="0"
allowfullscreen
loading="lazy"
style="position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; top: 0; left: 0;"
></iframe>
</div>
Paste the code into your page’s HTML. The
allow attribute is required for autoplay, fullscreen, Picture-in-Picture and DRM.
No Kinescope video yet?
Upload one on the free plan and paste its link into the generator. The player adapts quality to each connection and plays without ads.
- 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
- No card required
- Paid plans from €10 a month, delivery from €0.03/GB
What each setting does
Responsive or fixed
Autoplay and sound
Background video
Start time
Quality
The allow attribute
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Embedding docs.