Guests wait until you let them in
With the waiting room on, guests press Ask to join and wait. The host admits, declines or blocks each one, or admits everyone at once. Blocked guests stay in a separate list and can be unblocked.
Video meetings built into Kinescope. Host calls, share your screen, record sessions and broadcast them live — all in one place.
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Host meetings with up to 100 participants — no account needed to join. Guests can show their role or company below their name, so everyone knows who’s who.
Share your screen, a window or a browser tab. Participants can use chat and reactions without interrupting the speaker.
Use the waiting room to admit, decline or block guests, set participant permissions and moderate the chat.
Restream your meeting to up to five destinations, including YouTube, Twitch, Telegram or any other RTMP service.
Your viewers see the meeting and whatever you share on screen. The meeting chat stays private to participants.
Your destinations stay saved in the room. Just switch them on and go live anytime.
The host controls who joins, what guests can do in the meeting and where the recording goes.
With the waiting room on, guests press Ask to join and wait. The host admits, declines or blocks each one, or admits everyone at once. Blocked guests stay in a separate list and can be unblocked.
In Permissions the host turns on the waiting room and decides what participants may use: camera, microphone, screen sharing, chat, reactions, files and drawing. The waiting room setting stays with the room for future meetings.
Each recording is saved to your Kinescope catalog after the meeting. Protect it with Widevine and FairPlay DRM on paid plans, set access rules and track views in analytics.
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