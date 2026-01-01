Speak. Make room for conversation.

Video meetings built into Kinescope. Host calls, share your screen, record sessions and broadcast them live — all in one place.

Get started
Open a demo room
A Speak meeting you can try: Laura speaks in the big tile, Ben, Sara and Kira listen on camera; react, raise your hand, chat and record right here
Try it: react, chat, record
Speak on a phone: Laura speaks, Ben, Sara and Kira listen on camera; chat, react, raise your hand, record, share the lesson slide
Try it: chat, react, record

Give your meetings a home

Use Speak with your Kinescope account. Record your meeting and find it in your library once it’s over — ready to edit, protect with DRM and share like any other video.
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Guests

Meet, share and collaborate

Invite with a link

Host meetings with up to 100 participants — no account needed to join. Guests can show their role or company below their name, so everyone knows who’s who.
Discuss ideas

Share your screen, a window or a browser tab. Participants can use chat and reactions without interrupting the speaker.
Manage participants

Use the waiting room to admit, decline or block guests, set participant permissions and moderate the chat.
The Speak meeting link card with speak.kinescope.io/evg-qwql-ysf, and the guest join screen with Jake on camera next to the name fields and Join; Laura, Ben and Sara are already in
Speak on a phone: the share card with the meeting link speak.kinescope.io/evg-qwql-ysf, the copy button and Share meeting
The mentor Laura shares a Python lesson slide on functions in Speak and speaks on camera; Hana, Eva and Sam listen without cameras, with the reactions bar open
Speak on a phone: Laura shares a Python lesson slide and speaks on camera; Hana, Sam and You listen without cameras
The Speak participants panel next to the call: Laura speaks, Jake listens, Marta and Emily are without cameras and raised their hands; guests wait to join with Admit all
Speak on a phone: the participants sheet with raised hands, and the permissions tab
Invite with a link

Host meetings with up to 100 participants — no account needed to join. Guests can show their role or company below their name, so everyone knows who’s who.

The Speak meeting link card with speak.kinescope.io/evg-qwql-ysf, and the guest join screen with Jake on camera next to the name fields and Join; Laura, Ben and Sara are already in
Speak on a phone: the share card with the meeting link speak.kinescope.io/evg-qwql-ysf, the copy button and Share meeting
Discuss ideas

Share your screen, a window or a browser tab. Participants can use chat and reactions without interrupting the speaker.

The mentor Laura shares a Python lesson slide on functions in Speak and speaks on camera; Hana, Eva and Sam listen without cameras, with the reactions bar open
Speak on a phone: Laura shares a Python lesson slide and speaks on camera; Hana, Sam and You listen without cameras
Manage participants

Use the waiting room to admit, decline or block guests, set participant permissions and moderate the chat.

The Speak participants panel next to the call: Laura speaks, Jake listens, Marta and Emily are without cameras and raised their hands; guests wait to join with Admit all
Speak on a phone: the participants sheet with raised hands, and the permissions tab

Take the conversation beyond the room

Go live on multiple platforms

Restream your meeting to up to five destinations, including YouTube, Twitch, Telegram or any other RTMP service.

Speak’s restreaming panel with YouTube, Telegram, X and Twitch destinations and their live status

Show the full picture

Your viewers see the meeting and whatever you share on screen. The meeting chat stays private to participants.

Speak on a phone: Laura shares her Python lesson slide, her tile and the class below
Laura’s video next to her shared Python lesson slide, as the restream shows them

Be ready for your next broadcast

Your destinations stay saved in the room. Just switch them on and go live anytime.

A saved YouTube destination in Speak’s restreaming panel, with its on/off switch highlighted

Secure video conferencing: you decide who gets in

The host controls who joins, what guests can do in the meeting and where the recording goes.

Guests wait until you let them in

With the waiting room on, guests press Ask to join and wait. The host admits, declines or blocks each one, or admits everyone at once. Blocked guests stay in a separate list and can be unblocked.

Permissions for every participant

In Permissions the host turns on the waiting room and decides what participants may use: camera, microphone, screen sharing, chat, reactions, files and drawing. The waiting room setting stays with the room for future meetings.

Recordings go to your private catalog

Each recording is saved to your Kinescope catalog after the meeting. Protect it with Widevine and FairPlay DRM on paid plans, set access rules and track views in analytics.

Ready to Speak?

Start your first meeting or try the demo room now.

Get started
Open a demo room
A Speak meeting on Kinescope’s violet shape: Laura speaks, Kira listens with her hand raised, four more without cameras
A Speak meeting on Kinescope’s violet shape: Laura speaks, Kira listens with her hand raised, four more without cameras
Speak on a phone: Laura speaks, Kira listens, four more without cameras

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Speak is Kinescope’s video meeting tool, with screen sharing, recording and live broadcasting. It’s currently in public beta.

Use Speak to catch up with friends and family, meet with your team, teach a class or host a webinar. You can record a session for people who missed it or broadcast it to a wider audience.

Up to 100 participants can join a meeting. Guests join via a meeting link without creating a Kinescope account.

Your recordings are saved to your Kinescope catalog after the meeting ends. You can edit, protect and share them like any other video, and track views with Kinescope’s video analytics.

Our video solutions

Hosting

Player

Streaming

CMS

Analytics
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