Stream charges $5 per 1,000 minutes of video stored per month, bought in advance, and $1 per 1,000 minutes delivered; encoding and ingest are free. Storage is counted by duration regardless of file size, delivered minutes are counted from segment requests, and when prepaid storage runs out you can’t upload new videos until you buy more. Pro and Business plans include 100 minutes stored and 10,000 minutes delivered (Cloudflare
, November 2026). Kinescope bills delivery from €0.03/GB down to €0.01/GB, storage from €0.03/GB and €0.01 per minute of processing, once, on plans from €10 a month — see pricing
.