K-12 learning companies in Europe
Apps and platforms for pupils and teachers in primary and secondary school: homework, practice, digital textbooks and classroom tools. The catalogue lists 38 companies in this category from 10 countries. 23 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.
K-12 learning in the catalogue
- 38
- companies
- 10
- countries
- 23
- detailed profiles
- 15
- cities
Detailed profiles
-
ANTON🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
A free learning app for school subjects.
- Founded
- 2016
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store · 320.4K
-
Atom Learning🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Adaptive learning and mock tests for 11+ and school exams.
- Founded
- 2018
- Rating
- 4.4 on Trustpilot · 1.5K
-
bettermarks🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
An adaptive maths learning system for schools.
- Founded
- 2008
- Rating
- 1.7 on the App Store · 835
-
CENTURY Tech🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
English, maths and science learning for primary, secondary and further education.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 2.1 on Trustpilot · 228
-
GCSEPod🇬🇧 Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Short GCSE video lessons, quizzes and assignments for secondary schools.
- Founded
- 2006
- Rating
- 2.2 on Trustpilot · 12
-
GeoGebra🇦🇹 Linz, Austria
Maths apps for graphing, geometry, 3D and CAS, free for non-commercial use.
- Founded
- 2001
- Rating
- 4.3 on Google Play · 49.6K
-
Kartable🇫🇷 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Online lessons for primary, middle and high school in France.
- Founded
- 2012
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store · 20.3K
-
King’s InterHigh🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
A full-time online school for ages 7–19 with British curriculum and the IB Diploma.
- Founded
- 2005
- Rating
- 4.0 on Trustpilot · 1K
-
Kognity🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden
Interactive digital textbooks for IB, Cambridge IGCSE and other curricula.
- Founded
- 2015
- Rating
- 2.6 on Trustpilot · 4
-
Lingokids🇪🇸 Madrid, Spain
Learning games, songs and shows for young children.
- Founded
- 2015
- Rating
- 4.3 on the App Store · 663K
-
Minerva Virtual Academy🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
A DfE-accredited online school for ages 11 to 18 with live lessons and mentors.
- Founded
- 2020
- Rating
- 4.3 on Trustpilot · 28
-
Nessy🇬🇧 Bristol, United Kingdom
Online reading, spelling, maths and typing programmes for children with dyslexia.
- Founded
- 1999
- Rating
- 4.5 on Chimp Fu Syllables · 210
-
Night Zookeeper🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Reading and writing games and lessons for ages 6–12, with tutor feedback.
- Founded
- 2011
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store · 586
-
Seneca Learning🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Revision courses and homework for school subjects.
- Founded
- 2016
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store · 3.3K
-
simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany
A learning app for school and vocational training.
- Founded
- 2011
- Rating
- 4.4 on the App Store · 13.3K
-
Sofatutor🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
Short explainer videos, exercises and worksheets for school grades 1 to 13.
- Founded
- 2008
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store · 19.6K
-
Sparx Learning🇬🇧 Exeter, United Kingdom
Homework and practice platforms for school maths, reading and science.
- Founded
- 2012
- Rating
- 1.2 on Trustpilot · 1.8K
-
Squla🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Online practice for every primary school subject.
- Founded
- 2010
- Rating
- 4.4 on the App Store · 29.1K
-
Tassomai🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Adaptive quiz homework and revision for GCSE, KS3, 11+ and 13+ subjects.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 3.9 on the App Store · 6.2K
-
Teach Your Monster🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Phonics, reading, maths and healthy eating games for ages 3 to 6, free on computers.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store · 29.8K
-
Twinkl🇬🇧 Sheffield, United Kingdom
Teaching resources for schools and parents.
- Founded
- 2010
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store · 11.4K
-
Up Learn🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Online A Level and GCSE courses with a money-back grade guarantee.
- Founded
- 2016
- Rating
- 4.3 on Trustpilot · 914
-
Wolsey Hall Oxford🇬🇧 Oxford, United Kingdom
Self-paced online homeschool courses from Primary to A Level, with tutor marking.
- Founded
- 1894
- Rating
- 4.9 on Trustpilot · 417
All k-12 learning companies
- ANTON A free learning app for school subjects.🇩🇪 Berlin Schools, Consumers anton.app
- Atom Learning Adaptive learning and mock tests for 11+ and school exams.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools atomlearning.com
- bettermarks An adaptive maths learning system for schools.🇩🇪 Berlin Schools bettermarks.com
- Binogi Animated lessons and quizzes for school students.🇸🇪 Stockholm Schools, Consumers binogi.com
- CENTURY Tech English, maths and science learning for primary, secondary and further education.🇬🇧 London Schools century.tech
- Clio Digital learning materials for schools.🇩🇰 Copenhagen Schools clio.me
- Digischool Revision courses and exercises for French students.🇫🇷 France Consumers digischool.fr
- eduki A marketplace for teaching materials made by teachers.🇩🇪 Germany Schools eduki.com
- Edurino Learning games with figurines for young children.🇩🇪 Munich Consumers edurino.com
- Eduten A maths practice platform for schools.🇫🇮 Finland Schools eduten.com
- GCSEPod Short GCSE video lessons, quizzes and assignments for secondary schools.🇬🇧 Newcastle upon Tyne Schools gcsepod.com
- GeoGebra Maths apps for graphing, geometry, 3D and CAS, free for non-commercial use.🇦🇹 Linz Schools, Consumers, Universities geogebra.org
- Kartable Online lessons for primary, middle and high school in France.🇫🇷 Neuilly-sur-Seine Consumers kartable.fr
- Kide Science Science activities for early childhood education.🇫🇮 Finland Schools kidescience.com
- King’s InterHigh A full-time online school for ages 7–19 with British curriculum and the IB Diploma.🇬🇧 London Consumers kingsinterhigh.co.uk
- Kognity Interactive digital textbooks for IB, Cambridge IGCSE and other curricula.🇸🇪 Stockholm Schools kognity.com
- Lalilo A reading and French app for primary schools.🇫🇷 Paris Schools lalilo.com
- Lingokids Learning games, songs and shows for young children.🇪🇸 Madrid Consumers lingokids.com
- Minerva Virtual Academy A DfE-accredited online school for ages 11 to 18 with live lessons and mentors.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools minervavirtual.com
- Nessy Online reading, spelling, maths and typing programmes for children with dyslexia.🇬🇧 Bristol Consumers, Schools nessy.com
- Night Zookeeper Reading and writing games and lessons for ages 6–12, with tutor feedback.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools nightzookeeper.com
- Nomad Education A revision app for school and higher education exams in France.🇫🇷 France Consumers nomadeducation.fr
- Oak National Academy Free curriculum resources and lessons for teachers in England.🇬🇧 United Kingdom Schools thenational.academy
- Pobble Daily writing prompts and lessons for primary schools.🇬🇧 United Kingdom Schools pobble.com
- SchoolMouv Online lessons, videos and exercises for the French school curriculum.🇫🇷 Paris Consumers schoolmouv.fr
- Seneca Learning Revision courses and homework for school subjects.🇬🇧 London Schools, Consumers senecalearning.com
- simpleclub A learning app for school and vocational training.🇩🇪 Germany Consumers, Schools simpleclub.com
- Smartick A personalised online learning method that adapts to each child.🇪🇸 Spain Consumers smartick.com
- Snappet Adaptive learning for primary school classrooms.🇳🇱 Netherlands Schools snappet.org
- Sofatutor Short explainer videos, exercises and worksheets for school grades 1 to 13.🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers sofatutor.com
- Sparx Learning Homework and practice platforms for school maths, reading and science.🇬🇧 Exeter Schools sparx-learning.com
- Squla Online practice for every primary school subject.🇳🇱 Amsterdam Consumers squla.nl
- Studyclix Exam papers and revision for Irish secondary school students.🇮🇪 Ireland Consumers studyclix.ie
- Tassomai Adaptive quiz homework and revision for GCSE, KS3, 11+ and 13+ subjects.🇬🇧 London Schools, Consumers tassomai.com
- Teach Your Monster Phonics, reading, maths and healthy eating games for ages 3 to 6, free on computers.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools teachyourmonster.org
- Twinkl Teaching resources for schools and parents.🇬🇧 Sheffield Schools, Consumers twinkl.co.uk
- Up Learn Online A Level and GCSE courses with a money-back grade guarantee.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools uplearn.co.uk
- Wolsey Hall Oxford Self-paced online homeschool courses from Primary to A Level, with tutor marking.🇬🇧 Oxford Consumers, Schools wolseyhalloxford.org.uk
By country
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom16
- 🇩🇪 Germany6
- 🇫🇷 France5
- 🇫🇮 Finland2
- 🇳🇱 Netherlands2
- 🇪🇸 Spain2
- 🇸🇪 Sweden2
- 🇦🇹 Austria1
- 🇩🇰 Denmark1
- 🇮🇪 Ireland1
Other categories
- Corporate learning31
- Learning platforms17
- Higher education16
- Language learning14
- Tech skills14
- Study tools13
- Assessment12
- Creative skills8
- Tutoring6
- Virtual labs1
ListsSearch the full catalogue
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