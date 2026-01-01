K-12 learning companies in Europe

Apps and platforms for pupils and teachers in primary and secondary school: homework, practice, digital textbooks and classroom tools. The catalogue lists 38 companies in this category from 10 countries. 23 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.

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K-12 learning in the catalogue

38
companies
10
countries
23
detailed profiles
15
cities

Detailed profiles

All k-12 learning companies

  • ANTON A free learning app for school subjects.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Schools, Consumers anton.app
  • Atom Learning Adaptive learning and mock tests for 11+ and school exams.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools atomlearning.com
  • bettermarks An adaptive maths learning system for schools.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Schools bettermarks.com
  • Binogi Animated lessons and quizzes for school students.
    🇸🇪 Stockholm Schools, Consumers binogi.com
  • CENTURY Tech English, maths and science learning for primary, secondary and further education.
    🇬🇧 London Schools century.tech
  • Clio Digital learning materials for schools.
    🇩🇰 Copenhagen Schools clio.me
  • Digischool Revision courses and exercises for French students.
    🇫🇷 France Consumers digischool.fr
  • eduki A marketplace for teaching materials made by teachers.
    🇩🇪 Germany Schools eduki.com
  • Edurino Learning games with figurines for young children.
    🇩🇪 Munich Consumers edurino.com
  • Eduten A maths practice platform for schools.
    🇫🇮 Finland Schools eduten.com
  • GCSEPod Short GCSE video lessons, quizzes and assignments for secondary schools.
    🇬🇧 Newcastle upon Tyne Schools gcsepod.com
  • GeoGebra Maths apps for graphing, geometry, 3D and CAS, free for non-commercial use.
    🇦🇹 Linz Schools, Consumers, Universities geogebra.org
  • Kartable Online lessons for primary, middle and high school in France.
    🇫🇷 Neuilly-sur-Seine Consumers kartable.fr
  • Kide Science Science activities for early childhood education.
    🇫🇮 Finland Schools kidescience.com
  • King’s InterHigh A full-time online school for ages 7–19 with British curriculum and the IB Diploma.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers kingsinterhigh.co.uk
  • Kognity Interactive digital textbooks for IB, Cambridge IGCSE and other curricula.
    🇸🇪 Stockholm Schools kognity.com
  • Lalilo A reading and French app for primary schools.
    🇫🇷 Paris Schools lalilo.com
  • Lingokids Learning games, songs and shows for young children.
    🇪🇸 Madrid Consumers lingokids.com
  • Minerva Virtual Academy A DfE-accredited online school for ages 11 to 18 with live lessons and mentors.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools minervavirtual.com
  • Nessy Online reading, spelling, maths and typing programmes for children with dyslexia.
    🇬🇧 Bristol Consumers, Schools nessy.com
  • Night Zookeeper Reading and writing games and lessons for ages 6–12, with tutor feedback.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools nightzookeeper.com
  • Nomad Education A revision app for school and higher education exams in France.
    🇫🇷 France Consumers nomadeducation.fr
  • Oak National Academy Free curriculum resources and lessons for teachers in England.
    🇬🇧 United Kingdom Schools thenational.academy
  • Pobble Daily writing prompts and lessons for primary schools.
    🇬🇧 United Kingdom Schools pobble.com
  • SchoolMouv Online lessons, videos and exercises for the French school curriculum.
    🇫🇷 Paris Consumers schoolmouv.fr
  • Seneca Learning Revision courses and homework for school subjects.
    🇬🇧 London Schools, Consumers senecalearning.com
  • simpleclub A learning app for school and vocational training.
    🇩🇪 Germany Consumers, Schools simpleclub.com
  • Smartick A personalised online learning method that adapts to each child.
    🇪🇸 Spain Consumers smartick.com
  • Snappet Adaptive learning for primary school classrooms.
    🇳🇱 Netherlands Schools snappet.org
  • Sofatutor Short explainer videos, exercises and worksheets for school grades 1 to 13.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers sofatutor.com
  • Sparx Learning Homework and practice platforms for school maths, reading and science.
    🇬🇧 Exeter Schools sparx-learning.com
  • Squla Online practice for every primary school subject.
    🇳🇱 Amsterdam Consumers squla.nl
  • Studyclix Exam papers and revision for Irish secondary school students.
    🇮🇪 Ireland Consumers studyclix.ie
  • Tassomai Adaptive quiz homework and revision for GCSE, KS3, 11+ and 13+ subjects.
    🇬🇧 London Schools, Consumers tassomai.com
  • Teach Your Monster Phonics, reading, maths and healthy eating games for ages 3 to 6, free on computers.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools teachyourmonster.org
  • Twinkl Teaching resources for schools and parents.
    🇬🇧 Sheffield Schools, Consumers twinkl.co.uk
  • Up Learn Online A Level and GCSE courses with a money-back grade guarantee.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools uplearn.co.uk
  • Wolsey Hall Oxford Self-paced online homeschool courses from Primary to A Level, with tutor marking.
    🇬🇧 Oxford Consumers, Schools wolseyhalloxford.org.uk

By country

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom16
  • 🇩🇪 Germany6
  • 🇫🇷 France5
  • 🇫🇮 Finland2
  • 🇳🇱 Netherlands2
  • 🇪🇸 Spain2
  • 🇸🇪 Sweden2
  • 🇦🇹 Austria1
  • 🇩🇰 Denmark1
  • 🇮🇪 Ireland1

Other categories

Lists

Search the full catalogue

K-12 learning: FAQ

38 companies from 10 countries. Most of them are based in United Kingdom (16), Germany (6), France (5).

ANTON, Atom Learning, bettermarks, CENTURY Tech, GCSEPod, GeoGebra, Kartable, King’s InterHigh, Kognity, Lingokids, Minerva Virtual Academy, Nessy, Night Zookeeper, Seneca Learning, simpleclub, Sofatutor, Sparx Learning, Squla, Tassomai, Teach Your Monster, Twinkl, Up Learn, Wolsey Hall Oxford. Each profile lists prices, ratings, products, history, the legal entity and alternatives, with links to sources.

Schools: 27 companies. Consumers: 25 companies. Universities: 1 company. One company can serve several audiences.

From the companies’ own websites, public registers, app stores and review sites. Each profile names its sources and the date of the check.

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