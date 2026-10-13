About DoodleMaths

DoodleMaths is an adaptive maths app for children aged 4 to 14 from DoodleLearning in Bath. A placement test sets each child’s level, and the Proxima algorithm then builds a daily work programme from more than 40,000 exercises for Reception to Year 9. In the UK one child pays £7.99 a month or £69.99 a year, and a family plan for 2 to 6 children costs £12.99 a month or £119.99 a year, after a 7-day free trial. Schools pay £6 per pupil a year for DoodleMaths with DoodleTables. Since August 2022 DoodleLearning belongs to Discovery Education.

DoodleMaths sets each child a short placement test and then a daily programme of about 10 minutes. The Proxima algorithm picks the next questions from the child’s answers, repeats weak topics and adds new ones. Children drag, trace, match and plot answers, earn stars and spend them on an avatar. Parents follow progress on the Parent Dashboard and in the DoodleConnect app, and teachers set work on any curriculum topic in the Teacher Dashboard.

Nicola Chilman and Tom Minor taught maths before they built the first app in 2011. Their company, EZ Education Ltd, was registered in April 2012, and DoodleMaths reached the UK App Store in March 2013. The team worked from the University of Bath Innovation Centre, part of SETsquared, from 2014. DoodleTables followed in 2017, DoodleEnglish and DoodleSpell in 2018. One login opens all four apps.

Discovery Education, an edtech company from Silver Spring, Maryland, backed by Clearlake Capital, bought DoodleLearning in August 2022 and did not disclose the price. Discovery Education Europe Limited in Bath now sells Doodle in the UK, Australia and the US. The company says more than one million children have used the four apps.