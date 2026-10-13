K-12 learning 🇬🇧 Bath, United Kingdom Since 2011 4.1 · 7K ratings

DoodleMaths

Adaptive maths and English apps for ages 4 to 14, for families and schools.

Visit doodlelearning.com Try DoodleMaths free All companies
ages, Reception to Year 9 in maths
4–14
interactive maths exercises
40,000+
a month for one child, UK
£7.99
on Trustpilot, 252 reviews
4.3

About DoodleMaths

DoodleMaths is an adaptive maths app for children aged 4 to 14 from DoodleLearning in Bath. A placement test sets each child’s level, and the Proxima algorithm then builds a daily work programme from more than 40,000 exercises for Reception to Year 9. In the UK one child pays £7.99 a month or £69.99 a year, and a family plan for 2 to 6 children costs £12.99 a month or £119.99 a year, after a 7-day free trial. Schools pay £6 per pupil a year for DoodleMaths with DoodleTables. Since August 2022 DoodleLearning belongs to Discovery Education.

DoodleMaths sets each child a short placement test and then a daily programme of about 10 minutes. The Proxima algorithm picks the next questions from the child’s answers, repeats weak topics and adds new ones. Children drag, trace, match and plot answers, earn stars and spend them on an avatar. Parents follow progress on the Parent Dashboard and in the DoodleConnect app, and teachers set work on any curriculum topic in the Teacher Dashboard.

Nicola Chilman and Tom Minor taught maths before they built the first app in 2011. Their company, EZ Education Ltd, was registered in April 2012, and DoodleMaths reached the UK App Store in March 2013. The team worked from the University of Bath Innovation Centre, part of SETsquared, from 2014. DoodleTables followed in 2017, DoodleEnglish and DoodleSpell in 2018. One login opens all four apps.

Discovery Education, an edtech company from Silver Spring, Maryland, backed by Clearlake Capital, bought DoodleLearning in August 2022 and did not disclose the price. Discovery Education Europe Limited in Bath now sells Doodle in the UK, Australia and the US. The company says more than one million children have used the four apps.

History

  1. 2011 Maths teachers Nicola Chilman and Tom Minor build the first version of the app.
  2. 2012 EZ Education Ltd is registered with Companies House on 19 April.
  3. 2013 DoodleMaths appears on the UK App Store on 26 March.
  4. 2014 The founders join SETsquared at the University of Bath Innovation Centre.
  5. 2016 Nicola Chilman pitches DoodleMaths at Pitch@Palace 6.0 at St James’s Palace in November. SETsquared reports a third place.
  6. 2017 DoodleTables, a times tables app, reaches the App Store in October.
  7. 2018 DoodleEnglish and DoodleSpell launch in October. Doodle sends 1,200 Kindle Fires with DoodleMaths to schools in Nigeria.
  8. 2022 Discovery Education buys DoodleLearning on 17 August. DoodleMaths wins best maths resource at the Teach Primary Awards.
  9. 2024 DoodleTables is a BETT Awards finalist in Primary Digital Learning Product: Numeracy and Maths.
  10. 2025 Doodle launches in Australia in May. Parents lose the Facebook login option on 13 October.
  11. 2026 Discovery Education Europe updates the family contract terms on 3 September. All four apps get new versions on 1 September.

How DoodleMaths sets work

a day, Doodle recommends
10 min
maths exercises
40,000+
apps on one login
4
  • Baseline assessment at the start
  • Proxima adaptive algorithm
  • Hints, explanations and Tricky Questions
  • Audio dictation for every question
  • Coloured overlays
  • Works offline in the apps
  • Stars, badges and avatars
  • Rewards set by parents
  • Holiday challenges with real rewards
  • DoodleAge progress indicator
Doodle says that 10 minutes a day, about 18 questions, doubles a child’s rate of progression. It bases this on baseline assessments of 60,282 children from February 2021 to February 2022. Another footnote on the same page gives 13 questions a day. The company also cites two University of Bath studies of DoodleMaths. These figures come from Doodle.
https://doodlelearning.com/lifetime-subscriptions

What DoodleMaths teaches

DoodleMaths, Reception to Year 910

  • Number and place value
  • Addition and subtraction
  • Multiplication and division
  • Fractions
  • Measure
  • Shape and geometry
  • Statistics
  • Ratio and proportion
  • Algebra
  • Probability

DoodleTables, Year 2 to Year 65

  • Times tables up to 12 × 12
  • Division facts
  • Timed exercises
  • Challenges beyond the 12 × 12 grid
  • Practice for the Year 4 Multiplication Tables Check

DoodleEnglish and DoodleSpell6

  • Spelling
  • Grammar
  • Punctuation
  • Reading comprehension
  • Vocabulary
  • School spelling lists added by parents

Curricula7

  • EYFS
  • KS1
  • KS2
  • KS3 maths
  • KS1 and KS2 SATs
  • White Rose Maths alignment
  • US Common Core, kindergarten to grade 5, DoodleMath

Topics from the DoodleMaths, DoodleTables, DoodleEnglish and DoodleSpell pages on doodlelearning.com, checked on 13 October 2026. DoodleEnglish covers KS1 and KS2, DoodleSpell ages 5 to 11. The App Store description of DoodleMaths names EYFS, KS1 and KS2 only.

Products

  • DoodleMaths Adaptive maths practice from Reception to Year 9 with more than 40,000 exercises. Every question has audio dictation, and the app works offline on phones and tablets. DoodleMaths
  • DoodleTables Times tables practice for Year 2 to Year 6 with timed exercises and a panda avatar. Parents choose which tables a child practises. Included with a DoodleMaths plan. DoodleTables
  • DoodleEnglish Spelling, grammar, punctuation and comprehension for KS1 and KS2, set by the same algorithm. DoodleEnglish
  • DoodleSpell Spelling for ages 5 to 11 with words used in sentences. Parents can add the school’s spelling list. Included with a DoodleEnglish plan. DoodleSpell
  • Teacher Dashboard Teachers set assignments for a pupil, a group or a class, see gaps against the curriculum and export the data. Doodle marks every answer. For schools
  • Parent Dashboard and DoodleConnect Parents see effort and progress, set assignments and create their own rewards on the web dashboard or in the free DoodleConnect app. Parent login

How much is DoodleMaths?

  • DoodleMaths, one child £7.99/mo £7.99 a month, billed monthly
  • DoodleMaths, one child £5.83/mo £69.99 a year, billed yearly
  • DoodleMaths, family £12.99/mo £12.99 a month, billed monthly, 2–6 children
  • DoodleMaths, family £10.00/mo £119.99 a year, billed yearly, 2–6 children
  • All four apps DoodleBundle, family £13.33/mo £159.99 a year, billed yearly, all 4 apps
  • DoodleMaths lifetime, one child £179 one-time payment Pay once, no renewals

Is DoodleMaths free?

Doodle Basic is free with limited questions and games and a non-personalised programme. Every paid plan starts with a 7-day free trial, and the first payment at the end of the trial is the full price. A lifetime plan is charged at once, without a trial. Schools get a 30-day free trial.

UK prices in pounds on doodlelearning.com/pricing-for-parents and the Full Contract Information of 3 September 2026, checked on 13 October 2026. A DoodleMaths plan includes DoodleTables. A DoodleBundle includes all four apps. Family plans cover 2 to 6 children on one email address. In the US the same plans cost $10.99 a month or $99.99 a year for one child, according to the help centre.

How to cancel DoodleMaths

Full Contract Information
  • Parent Dashboard ↗
    1. Log in at parents.doodlelearning.com
    2. Hover over My account and select Subscriptions
    3. Press Cancel subscription, or Cancel free trial during a trial
  • App Store, Google Play or Amazon ↗
    1. Use this route if you paid inside the app
    2. Open the subscriptions list of that store
    3. Cancel the Doodle subscription there
  • Email, post or form ↗
    1. Email hello@doodlelearning.com with the account email, product and order date
    2. Or write to The DoodleLearning Cancellation Team, Discovery Education, 9 Palace Yard Mews, Bath BA1 2NH
    3. Or submit the online model cancellation form
  • Monthly and annual plans renew automatically until cancelled.
  • After cancelling, access lasts until the end of the paid period.
  • Annual subscribers get email reminders 10 and 3 working days before each renewal.
  • A lifetime plan cannot be cancelled 15 days or more after purchase.

Refund rules

Cooling-off
14 days from the first payment. The free trial does not count. Doodle refunds the most recent payment if you cancel and contact it in that time.
Annual renewals
A new 14-day cooling-off period starts after each renewal payment.
Monthly plans
No refunds outside the initial cooling-off period.

From the DoodleLearning Full Contract Information of 3 September 2026 and the help centre cancellation policy, checked on 13 October 2026.

DoodleLearning for schools

Pricing for schools
  • 01DoodleMaths with DoodleTables costs £6 per pupil a year, the same as DoodleEnglish with DoodleSpell.
  • 02The DoodleSuite with all four apps is listed at £12 per pupil a year.
  • 03Every plan includes the Teacher Dashboard, exportable data, customer support and a School Success Advisor.
  • 04A minimum subscription applies. Trusts get a separate quote.
  • 05Doodle sets up accounts and pupil logins after purchase. Schools can start with one subject and add the other later.

£6 per pupil a year for DoodleMaths with DoodleTables. DoodleSuite £12 per pupil a year, shown at £9 on 13 October 2026.

Ratings

4.3Trustpilot · Excellent 252 reviews · company profile claimed

DoodleMaths app, App Store UK

First release
26 March 2013, App Store UK
Version
8.7.10, 1 September 2026
Requires
iOS 15 or later
Size
279.5 MB
Age rating
4+, PEGI 3 on Google Play
Downloads
500K+ on Google Play
Sister apps, App Store UK
DoodleTables 4.3 (1,259), DoodleEnglish 3.9 (1,320), DoodleSpell 3.9 (1,123)
Seller
Discovery Education, Inc.

Is DoodleMaths worth it?

What parents like

What parents criticise

What parents write in reviews, not our rating. The DoodleMaths app scores 4.1 from 6,820 ratings on the UK App Store and 3.6 on Google Play.

DoodleMaths reviews

  • Clear Progress, Real Insight
    “The parent dashboard makes it easy to track progress and understand your child’s learning profile.”
    Rachel Anderson · 27 August 2026 · App Store
  • Buggy
    “every once in a while, I put in the correct answer and it is wrong.”
    James Gallagher · 12 May 2026 · App Store
  • Sounded good online - horrible usuability
    “Absolute nightmare to login and create an account my daughter could use independently.”
    Natalie · 10 July 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Facebook login option removed from 13 October 2025, Doodle help centre
  2. DoodleLearning numeracy and literacy program launches in Australia, Education Today
  3. Clearlake Capital-backed Discovery Education acquires DoodleLearning, eSchool News
  4. Discovery Education acquires DoodleLearning, The PIE News
  5. DoodleMaths at Pitch@Palace 6.0, SETsquared

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Discovery Education Europe Limited, 9 Palace Yard Mews, Bath BA1 2NH, United Kingdom
Operator
Discovery Education Europe Limited, company 03261277, England and Wales
Incorporated
9 October 1996 as Espresso Productions Limited, Espresso Education Limited 2001–2014
Parent company
Discovery Education Europe Group Limited, 04075079
VAT number
GB 887 9082 56
Original company
EZ Education Ltd, 08038218, incorporated 19 April 2012

Alternatives to DoodleMaths

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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DoodleMaths FAQ

DoodleMaths is a maths app for children aged 4 to 14 from DoodleLearning in Bath, part of Discovery Education. It starts with placement questions, then sets about 10 minutes of work a day that matches the child’s level. It follows the English curriculum from Reception to Year 9 and runs on phones, tablets and in the browser.

Children open the DoodleMaths app or go to students.doodlelearning.com in Chrome or Edge, choose Student and type their username and password. School pupils use the details from their teacher, sometimes with a class code. Parents log in at parents.doodlelearning.com/login with their email and password, and teachers at teachers.doodlelearning.com/login. Accounts made with Apple or Google sign-in must log in the same way. US accounts use students.doodlelearning-us.com.

In the UK on 13 October 2026, DoodleMaths with DoodleTables costs £7.99 a month or £69.99 a year for one child. A family plan for 2 to 6 children costs £12.99 a month or £119.99 a year. The DoodleBundle with all four apps costs £12.99 a month or £119.99 a year for one child, and £16.99 or £159.99 for a family. A lifetime plan for one child costs £179.

Doodle Basic is free with a limited number of questions and games and no personalised programme. Paid plans start with a 7-day free trial. You can cancel the trial in the Parent Dashboard before the first payment.

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