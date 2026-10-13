- ages, Reception to Year 9 in maths
- 4–14
- interactive maths exercises
- 40,000+
- a month for one child, UK
- £7.99
- on Trustpilot, 252 reviews
- 4.3
About DoodleMaths
DoodleMaths is an adaptive maths app for children aged 4 to 14 from DoodleLearning in Bath. A placement test sets each child’s level, and the Proxima algorithm then builds a daily work programme from more than 40,000 exercises for Reception to Year 9. In the UK one child pays £7.99 a month or £69.99 a year, and a family plan for 2 to 6 children costs £12.99 a month or £119.99 a year, after a 7-day free trial. Schools pay £6 per pupil a year for DoodleMaths with DoodleTables. Since August 2022 DoodleLearning belongs to Discovery Education.
DoodleMaths sets each child a short placement test and then a daily programme of about 10 minutes. The Proxima algorithm picks the next questions from the child’s answers, repeats weak topics and adds new ones. Children drag, trace, match and plot answers, earn stars and spend them on an avatar. Parents follow progress on the Parent Dashboard and in the DoodleConnect app, and teachers set work on any curriculum topic in the Teacher Dashboard.
Nicola Chilman and Tom Minor taught maths before they built the first app in 2011. Their company, EZ Education Ltd, was registered in April 2012, and DoodleMaths reached the UK App Store in March 2013. The team worked from the University of Bath Innovation Centre, part of SETsquared, from 2014. DoodleTables followed in 2017, DoodleEnglish and DoodleSpell in 2018. One login opens all four apps.
Discovery Education, an edtech company from Silver Spring, Maryland, backed by Clearlake Capital, bought DoodleLearning in August 2022 and did not disclose the price. Discovery Education Europe Limited in Bath now sells Doodle in the UK, Australia and the US. The company says more than one million children have used the four apps.
History
- 2011 Maths teachers Nicola Chilman and Tom Minor build the first version of the app.
- 2012 EZ Education Ltd is registered with Companies House on 19 April.
- 2013 DoodleMaths appears on the UK App Store on 26 March.
- 2014 The founders join SETsquared at the University of Bath Innovation Centre.
- 2016 Nicola Chilman pitches DoodleMaths at Pitch@Palace 6.0 at St James’s Palace in November. SETsquared reports a third place.
- 2017 DoodleTables, a times tables app, reaches the App Store in October.
- 2018 DoodleEnglish and DoodleSpell launch in October. Doodle sends 1,200 Kindle Fires with DoodleMaths to schools in Nigeria.
- 2022 Discovery Education buys DoodleLearning on 17 August. DoodleMaths wins best maths resource at the Teach Primary Awards.
- 2024 DoodleTables is a BETT Awards finalist in Primary Digital Learning Product: Numeracy and Maths.
- 2025 Doodle launches in Australia in May. Parents lose the Facebook login option on 13 October.
- 2026 Discovery Education Europe updates the family contract terms on 3 September. All four apps get new versions on 1 September.
How DoodleMaths sets work
- a day, Doodle recommends
- 10 min
- maths exercises
- 40,000+
- apps on one login
- 4
- Baseline assessment at the start
- Proxima adaptive algorithm
- Hints, explanations and Tricky Questions
- Audio dictation for every question
- Coloured overlays
- Works offline in the apps
- Stars, badges and avatars
- Rewards set by parents
- Holiday challenges with real rewards
- DoodleAge progress indicator
What DoodleMaths teaches
DoodleMaths, Reception to Year 910
- Number and place value
- Addition and subtraction
- Multiplication and division
- Fractions
- Measure
- Shape and geometry
- Statistics
- Ratio and proportion
- Algebra
- Probability
DoodleTables, Year 2 to Year 65
- Times tables up to 12 × 12
- Division facts
- Timed exercises
- Challenges beyond the 12 × 12 grid
- Practice for the Year 4 Multiplication Tables Check
DoodleEnglish and DoodleSpell6
- Spelling
- Grammar
- Punctuation
- Reading comprehension
- Vocabulary
- School spelling lists added by parents
Curricula7
- EYFS
- KS1
- KS2
- KS3 maths
- KS1 and KS2 SATs
- White Rose Maths alignment
- US Common Core, kindergarten to grade 5, DoodleMath
Topics from the DoodleMaths, DoodleTables, DoodleEnglish and DoodleSpell pages on doodlelearning.com, checked on 13 October 2026. DoodleEnglish covers KS1 and KS2, DoodleSpell ages 5 to 11. The App Store description of DoodleMaths names EYFS, KS1 and KS2 only.
Video, blogs and resources
- How children log inApps, browser links and parent or student login↗
- Unable to log inPasswords, SSO, region toggle and UK or US dashboards↗
- First login with a school accountUsername, password and the baseline assessment↗
- Subscription pricesGBP, USD and AUD prices for every plan↗
- Free trial guideBaseline, routine and the Parent Dashboard↗
Products
- DoodleMaths Adaptive maths practice from Reception to Year 9 with more than 40,000 exercises. Every question has audio dictation, and the app works offline on phones and tablets. DoodleMaths
- DoodleTables Times tables practice for Year 2 to Year 6 with timed exercises and a panda avatar. Parents choose which tables a child practises. Included with a DoodleMaths plan. DoodleTables
- DoodleEnglish Spelling, grammar, punctuation and comprehension for KS1 and KS2, set by the same algorithm. DoodleEnglish
- DoodleSpell Spelling for ages 5 to 11 with words used in sentences. Parents can add the school’s spelling list. Included with a DoodleEnglish plan. DoodleSpell
- Teacher Dashboard Teachers set assignments for a pupil, a group or a class, see gaps against the curriculum and export the data. Doodle marks every answer. For schools
- Parent Dashboard and DoodleConnect Parents see effort and progress, set assignments and create their own rewards on the web dashboard or in the free DoodleConnect app. Parent login
How much is DoodleMaths?
- DoodleMaths, one child £7.99/mo £7.99 a month, billed monthly
- DoodleMaths, one child £5.83/mo £69.99 a year, billed yearly
- DoodleMaths, family £12.99/mo £12.99 a month, billed monthly, 2–6 children
- DoodleMaths, family £10.00/mo £119.99 a year, billed yearly, 2–6 children
- All four apps DoodleBundle, family £13.33/mo £159.99 a year, billed yearly, all 4 apps
- DoodleMaths lifetime, one child £179 one-time payment Pay once, no renewals
Is DoodleMaths free?
Doodle Basic is free with limited questions and games and a non-personalised programme. Every paid plan starts with a 7-day free trial, and the first payment at the end of the trial is the full price. A lifetime plan is charged at once, without a trial. Schools get a 30-day free trial.
UK prices in pounds on doodlelearning.com/pricing-for-parents and the Full Contract Information of 3 September 2026, checked on 13 October 2026. A DoodleMaths plan includes DoodleTables. A DoodleBundle includes all four apps. Family plans cover 2 to 6 children on one email address. In the US the same plans cost $10.99 a month or $99.99 a year for one child, according to the help centre.
How to cancel DoodleMathsFull Contract Information
- Parent Dashboard ↗
- Log in at parents.doodlelearning.com
- Hover over My account and select Subscriptions
- Press Cancel subscription, or Cancel free trial during a trial
- App Store, Google Play or Amazon ↗
- Use this route if you paid inside the app
- Open the subscriptions list of that store
- Cancel the Doodle subscription there
- Email, post or form ↗
- Email hello@doodlelearning.com with the account email, product and order date
- Or write to The DoodleLearning Cancellation Team, Discovery Education, 9 Palace Yard Mews, Bath BA1 2NH
- Or submit the online model cancellation form
- Monthly and annual plans renew automatically until cancelled.
- After cancelling, access lasts until the end of the paid period.
- Annual subscribers get email reminders 10 and 3 working days before each renewal.
- A lifetime plan cannot be cancelled 15 days or more after purchase.
Refund rules
- Cooling-off
- 14 days from the first payment. The free trial does not count. Doodle refunds the most recent payment if you cancel and contact it in that time.
- Annual renewals
- A new 14-day cooling-off period starts after each renewal payment.
- Monthly plans
- No refunds outside the initial cooling-off period.
From the DoodleLearning Full Contract Information of 3 September 2026 and the help centre cancellation policy, checked on 13 October 2026.
DoodleLearning for schoolsPricing for schools
- 01DoodleMaths with DoodleTables costs £6 per pupil a year, the same as DoodleEnglish with DoodleSpell.
- 02The DoodleSuite with all four apps is listed at £12 per pupil a year.
- 03Every plan includes the Teacher Dashboard, exportable data, customer support and a School Success Advisor.
- 04A minimum subscription applies. Trusts get a separate quote.
- 05Doodle sets up accounts and pupil logins after purchase. Schools can start with one subject and add the other later.
£6 per pupil a year for DoodleMaths with DoodleTables. DoodleSuite £12 per pupil a year, shown at £9 on 13 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebStudent apps in Chrome or Edge on a computer or Chromebook
- iPhone and iPadApp Store, iOS 15 or later
- AndroidGoogle Play, 500K+ downloads
- Amazon FireAmazon Appstore
- Parent Dashboardparents.doodlelearning.com and the DoodleConnect app
- Teacher Dashboardteachers.doodlelearning.com
DoodleMaths app, App Store UK
- First release
- 26 March 2013, App Store UK
- Version
- 8.7.10, 1 September 2026
- Requires
- iOS 15 or later
- Size
- 279.5 MB
- Age rating
- 4+, PEGI 3 on Google Play
- Downloads
- 500K+ on Google Play
- Sister apps, App Store UK
- DoodleTables 4.3 (1,259), DoodleEnglish 3.9 (1,320), DoodleSpell 3.9 (1,123)
- Seller
- Discovery Education, Inc.
Is DoodleMaths worth it?
What parents like
- A parent uses the dashboard to see strengths and gaps against the National Curriculum.Rachel Anderson, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A parent of a dyslexic son says the daily sessions show where he is in maths.Sharon, Trustpilot, May 2026
- Home-educating parents set assignments and rewards for their children.Tracy McGregor, Trustpilot, January 2026
- 88% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 252 reviews
What parents criticise
- A parent could not set up a login her daughter could use alone and kept paying for months.Natalie, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A child reports correct answers marked wrong from time to time.James Gallagher, Trustpilot, May 2026
- A Google Play subscription was not recognised for 2 days until support activated it.Ayesha Leter, Trustpilot, February 2026
- A parent calls the account management convoluted.Sparkes, Trustpilot, July 2026
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. The DoodleMaths app scores 4.1 from 6,820 ratings on the UK App Store and 3.6 on Google Play.
DoodleMaths reviews
-
“The parent dashboard makes it easy to track progress and understand your child’s learning profile.”Rachel Anderson · 27 August 2026 · App Store Clear Progress, Real Insight
-
“every once in a while, I put in the correct answer and it is wrong.”James Gallagher · 12 May 2026 · App Store Buggy
-
“Absolute nightmare to login and create an account my daughter could use independently.”Natalie · 10 July 2026 · App Store Sounded good online - horrible usuability
Latest news
- 2024BETT Awards finalist, DoodleTables, Primary Digital Learning Product: Numeracy and Maths
- 2022Teach Primary Awards, best maths resource, DoodleMaths
- 2022Tech & Learning Best of 2022, DoodleMaths
- 2022THE Journal Product Awards, Gold in Math Program, DoodleMaths
- 2016Pitch@Palace 6.0, third place according to SETsquared
- Facebook login option removed from 13 October 2025, Doodle help centre
- DoodleLearning numeracy and literacy program launches in Australia, Education Today
- Clearlake Capital-backed Discovery Education acquires DoodleLearning, eSchool News
- Discovery Education acquires DoodleLearning, The PIE News
- DoodleMaths at Pitch@Palace 6.0, SETsquared
Contacts and company data
- Supporthello@doodlelearning.com
- Help centrehelp.doodlelearning.com
- SchoolsSchool Success Advisors
- Post9 Palace Yard Mews, Bath BA1 2NH
- Legal entity
- Discovery Education Europe Limited, 9 Palace Yard Mews, Bath BA1 2NH, United Kingdom
- Operator
- Discovery Education Europe Limited, company 03261277, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 9 October 1996 as Espresso Productions Limited, Espresso Education Limited 2001–2014
- Parent company
- Discovery Education Europe Group Limited, 04075079
- VAT number
- GB 887 9082 56
- Original company
- EZ Education Ltd, 08038218, incorporated 19 April 2012
Alternatives to DoodleMaths
- Sumdog🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and spelling games for ages 5 to 14 from Edinburgh. The UK family plan costs £5.99 a month for up to 3 children. →
- White Rose Maths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Maths schemes of learning used in many English primary schools, free with paid resources. Doodle says its content aligns with White Rose Maths. →
- EdShed (Spelling Shed)🇬🇧 United Kingdom MathShed, Spelling Shed and Phonics Shed for primary schools, from Education Shed in Worcestershire. →
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Weekly maths homework for secondary schools from Exeter, sold to schools only. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other k-12 learning companies
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- BusuuLanguage learning
- MemriseLanguage learning
- UnibuddyHigher education
- FutureLearnHigher education
- Third Space LearningTutoring
- MyTutorTutoring
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the DoodleMaths profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/doodlemaths"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
DoodleMaths FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.