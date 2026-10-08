About Sumdog

Sumdog is an Edinburgh company that sells adaptive maths, spelling and grammar practice inside 39 games for children aged 5 to 14. A diagnostic test sets each child’s starting level, and the questions follow the curricula of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the US and other countries. Schools pay per pupil, from £210 or $265 a year for one class of 35 on Sumdog Maths. Families pay £5.99 a month in the UK or $8.99 in the US for up to 3 children, after a free trial that needs payment details. Since 2022 Sumdog Ltd belongs to eEducation Albert, a Swedish EdTech group.

Sumdog turns practice questions into games. A child first takes a diagnostic test, then answers multiple-choice questions between turns in 39 single and multiplayer games. Correct answers earn coins for a 3D avatar, house and garden. Fluency Booster, launched in February 2025, picks number questions for each child, and teachers can still set work on any maths topic. Teachers see auto-marked reports, low-stakes tests and termly contests against other schools.

Andrew Hall launched Sumdog in Edinburgh in 2010. The legal entity is older: Companies House lists the company as Crocodile Clips Limited from its incorporation in July 1996 until April 2014, when it took the name Sumdog Ltd. The company says it reached one million users in 2014, added full primary maths coverage for the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in 2016 and released Sumdog Spelling in 2018. Its US arm, Sumdog Inc, lists an address in New York.

In February 2022 eEducation Albert, a Gothenburg company listed on Nasdaq First North, agreed to buy Sumdog Ltd for an initial £6.85 million plus up to £2 million tied to growth. Albert reported Sumdog’s 2021 sales at £2.6 million and said about 15% of UK schools and 10% of US schools used it. Andrew Hall left the board in June 2023. In 2025 Sumdog Ltd employed 25 people on average, down from 30 in 2024, and reported net assets of £504,777.