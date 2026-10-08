- UK schools, according to the company
- 2,700+
- single and multiplayer games
- 39
- ages for maths, 5–11 for spelling and grammar
- 5–14
- a month for a UK family plan, up to 3 children
- £5.99
About Sumdog
Sumdog is an Edinburgh company that sells adaptive maths, spelling and grammar practice inside 39 games for children aged 5 to 14. A diagnostic test sets each child’s starting level, and the questions follow the curricula of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the US and other countries. Schools pay per pupil, from £210 or $265 a year for one class of 35 on Sumdog Maths. Families pay £5.99 a month in the UK or $8.99 in the US for up to 3 children, after a free trial that needs payment details. Since 2022 Sumdog Ltd belongs to eEducation Albert, a Swedish EdTech group.
Sumdog turns practice questions into games. A child first takes a diagnostic test, then answers multiple-choice questions between turns in 39 single and multiplayer games. Correct answers earn coins for a 3D avatar, house and garden. Fluency Booster, launched in February 2025, picks number questions for each child, and teachers can still set work on any maths topic. Teachers see auto-marked reports, low-stakes tests and termly contests against other schools.
Andrew Hall launched Sumdog in Edinburgh in 2010. The legal entity is older: Companies House lists the company as Crocodile Clips Limited from its incorporation in July 1996 until April 2014, when it took the name Sumdog Ltd. The company says it reached one million users in 2014, added full primary maths coverage for the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in 2016 and released Sumdog Spelling in 2018. Its US arm, Sumdog Inc, lists an address in New York.
In February 2022 eEducation Albert, a Gothenburg company listed on Nasdaq First North, agreed to buy Sumdog Ltd for an initial £6.85 million plus up to £2 million tied to growth. Albert reported Sumdog’s 2021 sales at £2.6 million and said about 15% of UK schools and 10% of US schools used it. Andrew Hall left the board in June 2023. In 2025 Sumdog Ltd employed 25 people on average, down from 30 in 2024, and reported net assets of £504,777.
History
- 1996 The company that later becomes Sumdog Ltd is incorporated in Edinburgh on 29 July as Crocodile Clips Limited.
- 2010 Andrew Hall launches the first version of Sumdog in Edinburgh, a maths practice platform built around games.
- 2014 The company is renamed Sumdog Ltd in April. Sumdog reports one million users worldwide.
- 2016 Covers the full primary maths curriculum for the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The iPad and iPhone app arrives in September.
- 2018 Releases Sumdog Spelling with human voice recordings of words and sentences.
- 2019 An independent study in Glasgow finds that 30 minutes of Sumdog a week almost doubles fluency progress, according to the company.
- 2022 eEducation Albert agrees on 24 February to buy Sumdog Ltd for an initial £6.85 million. The 3D avatar and house launch.
- 2023 Gets Cyber Essentials certification. Founder Andrew Hall leaves the board on 28 June.
- 2024 Sumdog Starter, a short-term plan for schools that used the free version, ends in August. The office moves to CodeBase, Argyle House, in December.
- 2025 Launches Fluency Booster in February. ImpactEd publishes an efficacy report on 14 schools and 499 Year 5 pupils in September.
- 2026 Contests run Monday to Friday with up to 700 questions from January. Adds an Areas for Improvement report in February. The app needs iOS 15 or later from August.
Leadership
- KFB Karl Fredrik Bengtsson Director of Sumdog Ltd since 22 April 2025
Companies House lists one active director. Founder Andrew Hall was a director from 1996 to June 2023. The ImpactEd study page names Tom Owen as Vice President of Sumdog.
How Sumdog practice works
- games, single and multiplayer
- 39
- maths questions, the company says
- 450,000+
- a week, the company recommends
- 30 min
- Diagnostic test at the start
- Adaptive Fluency Booster
- Teacher-set tasks on any topic
- Low-stakes tests
- Multiplication Tables Check replica
- Read-aloud spelling questions
- Custom word lists
- Coins, 3D avatar, house and garden
- Termly maths contests
- Anti-Rush system for school accounts
What Sumdog teaches
Maths, ages 5–149
- Number and place value
- Counting and number patterns
- Number bonds
- Arithmetic
- Fractions
- Measurement
- Geometry
- Statistics
- Times tables and the Multiplication Tables Check
Spelling and grammar, ages 5–115
- Sounds, rules and patterns
- Year-group word lists
- Custom word lists
- Grammar challenges
- Read-aloud questions
Curricula for maths9
- National Curriculum in England, Years 1–9
- White Rose Maths
- Curriculum for Excellence, Early to Third Level
- Curriculum for Wales
- Northern Ireland Curriculum
- US Common Core, Grades K–8
- State standards: Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia
- Ontario and Western Canadian curricula
- Australia, New Zealand and Singapore
Fluency Booster covers Years 1–6 or Grades K–5 and leaves out geometry, measurement, statistics and word problems. Teachers can set work on those topics and on KS3 or Grades 6–8 separately.
Video, blogs and resources
- How students log inUsernames, passwords and printable logins for a class↗
- QR code loginLogging in by scanning a code in the app↗
- Forgotten login detailsPassword reset for teachers and parents↗
- Educational standardsEvery maths curriculum Sumdog supports↗
- England efficacy studyImpactEd results from 14 primary schools↗
Products
- Sumdog Maths Over 450,000 curriculum-aligned questions in about 2,000 skill steps. A pupil masters a step at 80% accuracy. Teachers set practice, low-stakes tests and a Multiplication Tables Check replica. Maths
- Fluency Booster Adaptive practice on core number skills, launched in February 2025. Sumdog recommends 30 minutes a week, and teachers see fluency reports and a list of hard skills. How it works
- Sumdog Spelling and Grammar Spelling games for ages 5 to 11. Each word is read aloud, then used in a sentence. Teachers pick from year-group lists or build their own word lists. Spelling
- Maths contests Classes of at least 5 pupils compete with other classes and schools. Since January 2026 a contest runs from 8am Monday to 12pm Friday, with up to 700 number questions per pupil. Contests
- Teacher dashboard Unlimited teacher accounts, auto-marked reports, diagnostic results and class set-up through Wonde, Xporter or Clever. An Anti-Rush system pauses games for pupils who rush answers. For schools
- Sumdog Family A home plan for up to 3 children and 2 adults, with the same games, a diagnostic report and tasks that parents set. A child can keep a school login. Free trial
How much is Sumdog?
- Sumdog Family, UK £5.99/mo £5.99 a month, billed monthly, up to 3 children
- Sumdog Family, US $8.99/mo $8.99 a month, billed monthly, up to 3 children
- Sumdog Maths, UK school from £210 12 months, class of 35 pupils
- Sumdog Maths, US school from $265 12 months, class of 35 students
- Both subjects Maths and Spelling Quote up to 30% off for both subjects
- Trusts and local authorities Quote year group, whole school or multi-school
Is Sumdog free?
Sumdog has no free plan: the terms say every user needs a subscription or a trial. Families get one free trial if they are new to Sumdog. The website asks for card or PayPal details first, and the app trial lasts 1 week before the first charge. Schools can request a free trial from the sales team.
Prices on learn.sumdog.com and in the App Store, checked on 8 October 2026. Family plans are billed monthly, in pounds in the UK and dollars in the US, and the App Store charges the same £5.99 and $8.99. School prices depend on pupil numbers and are quoted for 12 months. The school prices are starting points for one class of 35 pupils on Sumdog Maths.
How to cancel SumdogTerms of use
- Website ↗
- Log in to the parent account
- Click “view” in the subscription box
- Click “cancel subscription”, then “cancel” again
- App Store, Google Play or Amazon ↗
- Use this route if you paid inside the app
- Open the subscription settings of that store
- Cancel Sumdog there, Sumdog cannot do it for you
- A family plan renews every month until it is cancelled.
- When a subscription or trial ends, the child loses access until someone buys a new one.
- App store refunds go through Apple, Google or Amazon.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- Subscriptions are non-refundable unless the law says otherwise. Cancelling early gives no refund for the rest of the period.
- Schools
- A school term renews for the same length unless either party gives written notice at least 30 days before it ends.
From the Sumdog terms of use and help centre, checked on 8 October 2026.
Sumdog for schoolsPricing for schools
- 01Schools buy a class, a year group or the whole school, priced by pupil numbers.
- 02Unlimited teacher accounts come with every subscription.
- 03Classes sync from the school’s MIS through Wonde or Xporter in the UK and Clever in the US.
- 04Discounts for small schools, multi-year deals, multi-academy trusts and local authorities.
- 05School subscriptions renew automatically unless either side gives notice at least 30 days before the end.
From £210 or $265 for one class of 35 pupils on Sumdog Maths for 12 months. Both subjects save up to 30%.
Ratings
- WebWindows 10+, macOS 10.10+, Chromebooks on Chrome 79+
- iPad and iPhoneApp Store, iOS 15 or later
- AndroidGoogle Play, Android 7.1 or later
- Kindle FireAmazon Appstore, Fire OS 6 or later
- LoginStudent, teacher and parent tabs at sumdog.com
Sumdog app
- Released
- 9 September 2016, App Store
- Version
- 92.1.0, 10 September 2026
- Devices
- iPad and iPhone on iOS 15 or later, Android 7.1 or later, Kindle Fire
- Age rating
- 4+, PEGI 3 on Google Play
- Price
- Free download, Family Membership £5.99 or $8.99 a month
- Downloads
- 500K+ on Google Play
Is Sumdog worth it?
What parents and pupils like
- A parent used it with a child during lockdown and liked the progress reports.Liam B, Trustpilot, September 2022
- A pupil enjoys the games and the character customisation.Bognog_Gaming, Trustpilot, October 2023
- The app scores 4.2 from 1,555 ratings on the US App Store.App Store, US, October 2026
What parents and pupils criticise
- The game timer makes young children guess answers without reading the question.Rona Mackay, Trustpilot, February 2024
- The family trial needs card details, and parents report charges after it ends.Amanda Jacobs, Trustpilot, September 2022
- A correct spelling answer was marked wrong.Luca Alexander Campbell, Trustpilot, April 2025
- A child felt the class competition was unfair and got upset.Irfan, Trustpilot, March 2026
What parents and pupils write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot has only 25 reviews, and 64% of them give 1 star.
Sumdog reviews
-
“This app makes learning fun.”Liam B · 15 September 2022 · App Store 10/10
-
“Please remove the timer otherwise they don’t learn anything.”Rona Mackay · 2 February 2024 · App Store Frustrating!
-
“I was unable to sign up for the free trial without authorising that payment (for £5.99).”Sarah Howe · 26 June 2023 · App Store Scam! Avoid!
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Teacherssupport@sumdog.com
- Parentsparentsupport@sumdog.com
- Phone, UK teachers0131 226 1511
- Phone, US877-978-6364
- Help centresupport.sumdog.com
- Legal entity
- Sumdog Ltd, CodeBase, Argyle House, 3 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh EH3 9DR, United Kingdom
- Company number
- SC167331, Scotland
- Incorporated
- 29 July 1996, as Crocodile Clips Limited until 7 April 2014
- Activity
- SIC 58290 other software publishing
- Owner
- eEducation Albert AB (publ), Sweden, 559020-9093, 75% or more of shares since 23 February 2022
- Employees
- 25 on average in 2025, 30 in 2024
- Balance sheet 2025
- Net assets of £504,777 at 31 December 2025, £838,422 a year earlier
Alternatives to Sumdog
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Weekly maths, reading and science homework for ages 11 to 16, from Exeter. Sparx sells to schools only. Sumdog covers ages 5 to 14 and also sells a family plan. →
- Atom Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive practice and mock tests for 11+ and school exams, from London, with family plans. Sumdog focuses on primary maths fluency and spelling games. →
- EdShed (Spelling Shed)🇬🇧 United Kingdom Spelling scheme and games from Education Shed in Worcestershire, with 36 weekly word lists per year group, lesson plans and worksheets. The same company makes MathShed and Phonics Shed. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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