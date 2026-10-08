About White Rose Maths

White Rose Maths is the maths brand of White Rose Education Limited, a Halifax company owned by Trinity Multi Academy Trust. It writes small-step schemes of learning for maths from Early Years to Year 11, and teachers download the schemes for free. Worksheets, teaching slides and Flashback 4 recap questions come with a paid premium subscription: £60 a year for one primary year group for a parent or teacher, or £350 to £530 a year for a primary school, before VAT. Parents get free home learning videos for every lesson and the free 1-Minute Maths app. The company reported £13.5 million in turnover for the year to August 2025.

White Rose Maths splits each school year into blocks and each block into small steps. The scheme for every step lists the content, common misconceptions, key vocabulary and teaching ideas. The method uses Concrete Pictorial Abstract: children work with real objects, then pictures, then numbers. Schools in England use the schemes to plan maths lessons, and White Rose says most primary schools in England use them.

The team started the work in 2014 inside a Maths Hub in West Yorkshire. In September 2017 Trinity Multi Academy Trust set up White Rose Maths as a company in Halifax, after the brief for Maths Hubs changed. The company was registered on 22 June 2017 as White Rose Maths Hub Company Limited. It took the legal name White Rose Education Limited in December 2021 and added science resources in 2023.

White Rose keeps the schemes free and sells premium resources, printed workbooks, training and the Infinity quiz tool. In 2024/25 subscriptions brought £5.5 million and printed materials £6.3 million. The UK gave £12.0 million of the £13.5 million turnover. The company pays part of its profit to the trust as gift aid: £103,925 in 2024/25.