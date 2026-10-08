- turnover in 2024/25, company accounts
- £13.5M
- a year for a primary school, up to 10 teachers, before VAT
- £350
- countries use the products, according to the accounts
- 100+
- employees on average in 2024/25
- 115
About White Rose Maths
White Rose Maths is the maths brand of White Rose Education Limited, a Halifax company owned by Trinity Multi Academy Trust. It writes small-step schemes of learning for maths from Early Years to Year 11, and teachers download the schemes for free. Worksheets, teaching slides and Flashback 4 recap questions come with a paid premium subscription: £60 a year for one primary year group for a parent or teacher, or £350 to £530 a year for a primary school, before VAT. Parents get free home learning videos for every lesson and the free 1-Minute Maths app. The company reported £13.5 million in turnover for the year to August 2025.
White Rose Maths splits each school year into blocks and each block into small steps. The scheme for every step lists the content, common misconceptions, key vocabulary and teaching ideas. The method uses Concrete Pictorial Abstract: children work with real objects, then pictures, then numbers. Schools in England use the schemes to plan maths lessons, and White Rose says most primary schools in England use them.
The team started the work in 2014 inside a Maths Hub in West Yorkshire. In September 2017 Trinity Multi Academy Trust set up White Rose Maths as a company in Halifax, after the brief for Maths Hubs changed. The company was registered on 22 June 2017 as White Rose Maths Hub Company Limited. It took the legal name White Rose Education Limited in December 2021 and added science resources in 2023.
White Rose keeps the schemes free and sells premium resources, printed workbooks, training and the Infinity quiz tool. In 2024/25 subscriptions brought £5.5 million and printed materials £6.3 million. The UK gave £12.0 million of the £13.5 million turnover. The company pays part of its profit to the trust as gift aid: £103,925 in 2024/25.
History
- 2014 The team behind White Rose Maths starts writing schemes and running training in a West Yorkshire Maths Hub.
- 2017 The company is registered in Halifax on 22 June. In September White Rose Maths starts work inside Trinity Multi Academy Trust.
- 2018 Power Maths textbooks are published. The first White Rose Maths Conference in Leeds draws 200 people.
- 2019 Secondary schemes launch in July. The premium subscription with classroom resources launches in September.
- 2020 Schools close for Covid in March. White Rose posts free daily video lessons, worksheets and parent workbooks.
- 2021 A full set of KS3 textbooks comes out with Collins. The company takes the name White Rose Education Limited in December.
- 2022 The 1-Minute Maths app launches in January and records 1 million downloads in less than a week. Version 3 of the primary schemes follows in June.
- 2023 White Rose Science launches with small-step schemes for primary science.
- 2024 White Rose Infinity, a quiz and data tool for KS1 and KS2, launches in June. Bett names White Rose Education Company of the Year.
- 2025 White Rose Maths Australia launches in January. The company wins the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in May. Turnover grows 12% to £13.5 million.
- 2026 Three new directors join the board on 1 September, according to Companies House.
Leadership
- PM Pete Mills Chair and Executive Director, director since September 2025
- DS David Sheard Director since 2017, CFO of Trinity MAT
- NR Nick Robinson Director since February 2026, Deputy CEO of Trinity MAT
Roles from the White Rose team page, appointment dates from Companies House. Three more directors joined the board on 1 September 2026.
CareersWorkable job board
- Publishing and design2
- Operations and warehouse2
- Customer care1
- Sales1
- Curriculum, primary English1
Perks
- 25 days of annual leave, 30 after 5 years, plus bank holidays
- NEST pension scheme
- Employee Assistance Programme
- Free on-site parking
- Subsidised hot lunches
How White Rose Maths teaches
- topics in 1-Minute Maths
- 87
- recap questions in each Flashback 4
- 4
- worksheet formats for each small step
- 3
- Small-step schemes of learning
- Concrete Pictorial Abstract
- Number first, depth before breadth
- Fluency, reasoning and problem solving
- Flashback 4 daily recap
- End of block and end of term assessments
- Mixed-age schemes
- GCSE Foundation and Higher pathways
- Home learning videos
Subjects and stages at White Rose
Maths7
- Nursery and Early Years
- Reception
- Year 1 to Year 6
- Mixed-age classes
- Year 7 to Year 9, KS3
- GCSE Foundation and Higher
- Post-16
Science3
- Early Years
- Year 1 to Year 6
- Year 7 to Year 11
Maths fluency3
- Maths Fluency Bee, KS1 and lower KS2
- 1-Minute Maths app
- White Rose Infinity, KS1 and KS2
International1
- White Rose Maths Australia, Australian and New South Wales curriculum
From whiteroseeducation.com and the school package builder, checked on 8 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Schemes of learning Yearly overviews split into blocks and small steps, from Early Years to Year 11, with GCSE Foundation and Higher pathways. Teachers download the schemes for free. Primary maths resources
- Premium resources A worksheet for every small step in three formats, editable animated teaching slides, true or false questions, a version B end of block assessment and Flashback 4 daily recap questions. What the subscription includes
- 1-Minute Maths A free app with 87 one-minute tasks in addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and subitising. It needs no login and no internet. Premium subscribers also get a web version. App Store
- Home learning videos A short video for every maths lesson from Early Years to Year 11, so parents can help with the activity at home. The videos play on the page without an account. Home learning
- White Rose Infinity Teachers build maths quizzes for any KS1 or KS2 small step or pick ready-made ones. Questions are marked automatically, and dashboards and heat maps show results by block and question. Infinity
- For schools Schools buy 12-month licences by phase and number of teachers, and add Infinity, Maths Fluency Bee, CPD on demand and printed workbooks. Package builder
How much is White Rose Maths?
- Free Schemes of learning £0/yr Free, for any teacher or parent
- Individual, primary year group £60/yr £60 a year, one year group, Reception to Year 6, VAT included
- Individual, secondary year group £84/yr £84 a year, one year group, Year 7 to Year 11, VAT included
- School Primary maths, school £350/yr £350 to £530 a year, up to 10, 20, 50 or 100 teachers, before VAT
- Secondary maths, school £350/yr £350 to £530 a year, up to 10, 20, 50 or 100 teachers, before VAT
- Infant maths, school £90/yr £90 to £240 a year, up to 10 to 100 teachers, before VAT
- White Rose Infinity £350/yr £350 to £8,000 a year, from 30 to 2,520 pupils, before VAT
Is White Rose Maths free?
Free: schemes of learning, yearly overviews, home learning videos and the 1-Minute Maths app. Secondary end of block and end of term assessments are free. Block 1 of the autumn premium resources for every year group is a free sample. Schools can try Infinity free for one month.
Prices from the package builder on whiteroseeducation.com, in pounds sterling, for 12 months of access, checked on 8 October 2026. School prices exclude VAT. Individual prices include VAT: £50 and £70 before VAT. The Primary Essentials and Secondary Essentials bundles take 10% off maths and science together. Printed workbooks are sold separately in the shop.
How renewal and cancellation workTerms
- whiteroseeducation.com ↗
- Log in and open My account
- Open the My subscriptions tab
- Select Renew and pay to keep access for another 12 months
- Do nothing to let access end at the end of the 12 months
- A licence runs for 12 months. It ends if the renewal fee is not paid.
- Managers of school subscriptions add products through Renew in My account.
- Support answers at support@whiterosemaths.com and through the help centre.
Refund rules
- Individual buyers in the UK
- 14 days to change your mind under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013. The right ends once you start to download or open the resources.
- Printed goods
- An order can be cancelled before dispatch. Full unopened orders can be returned within 30 days, minus an administration charge.
- Disputes
- English law and the courts of England and Wales. Consumers in Scotland and Northern Ireland can also use their local courts.
From the White Rose Education terms and conditions and the premium resources FAQ, checked on 8 October 2026.
White Rose for schoolsPackage builder
- 01Schools pick subscriptions by phase: nursery, infant, primary, secondary and post-16 maths, and infant, primary and secondary science.
- 02The price depends on the number of teachers: up to 10, 20, 50 or 100.
- 03Add-ons: Infinity from £350 for 30 pupils, Maths Fluency Bee from £80 and CPD on demand from £250.
- 04Schools can pay by invoice when White Rose agrees credit terms.
Primary maths costs £350 to £530 a year before VAT, primary science £170 to £350, checked on 8 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebSchemes, premium downloads and digital tools in My account on whiteroseeducation.com
- iPhone and iPad1-Minute Maths, free, 4.2 from 133 UK ratings
- Android and Kindle1-Minute Maths, 100K+ downloads on Google Play
- White Rose Infinity appPupils answer quizzes set by their teacher
- PrintWrite-in A4 workbooks for every small step, sold per pupil
1-Minute Maths app
- Price
- Free
- Topics
- 87
- Age rating
- 4+
- Google Play downloads
- 100K+
- Latest version
- 1.6.1, 9 July 2026
Is White Rose Maths worth it?
What teachers like
- A maths coordinator at a special school finds the content inclusive and the scheme worth the money.Schoolzone review, April 2022
- A SENDCo uses the scheme as the base for medium-term planning.Schoolzone review, April 2022
- Children in Reception Jigsaw schools made one extra month of progress in maths.Education Endowment Foundation
- The schemes, home learning videos and 1-Minute Maths cost nothing.whiteroseeducation.com
What teachers criticise
- Teachers add their own resources to meet class needs.Schoolzone review, April 2022
- A reviewer misses support work and games pupils can use alone.Schoolzone review, April 2022
- Pupils need extra resources to use the material at home.Schoolzone reviews, April 2022
- Children eligible for free school meals made no extra progress in the Reception Jigsaw trial.Education Endowment Foundation
What teachers write in reviews, not our rating. White Rose Education has no reviews on Trustpilot. The Schoolzone reviews date from April 2022, before version 3 of the primary schemes.
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- White Rose Education Limited, The Maltings, Maltings Road, Halifax, HX2 0TJ, England
- Company number
- 10831473, England and Wales
- Registered
- 22 June 2017, as White Rose Maths Hub Company Limited
- Former names
- White Rose Education Services Limited, July 2017 to December 2021
- Parent
- Trinity Multi Academy Trust (06897239), 75% or more of shares and votes
- Result 2024/25
- Turnover £13.54 million, profit £680,408, year to 31 August 2025
- Result 2023/24
- Turnover £12.10 million, loss £549,883
- Auditor
- Armstrong Watson Audit Limited, Leeds
Alternatives to White Rose Maths
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Weekly personalised maths homework for ages 11 to 16, sold to schools on a quote, from Exeter. White Rose writes the schemes and lesson resources teachers plan from. →
- CENTURY Tech🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive English, maths and science lessons for schools and families, from London. →
- Atom Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Family plans for 11+ preparation and GCSE revision, from London. →
- T Times Tables Rock StarsUnited States Daily times tables practice for schools and families from Maths Circle Ltd, with a paid subscription. The UK App Store app has 4.6 from 138,852 ratings. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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