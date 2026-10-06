About CENTURY Tech

CENTURY Tech is a London company that builds an AI learning platform for schools, colleges and families. Students work through short lessons called nuggets in English, maths and science, and secondary schools also get geography and PE. CENTURY says schools and colleges in over 70 countries use it. Schools buy licences on a quote, and parents can subscribe from £8.33 a month on an annual plan. Founder Priya Lakhani has led the company since 2013, and no shareholder controls it.

CENTURY builds a teaching and learning platform for primary schools, secondary schools, further education colleges, training providers and tutors. Its in-house teachers write micro-lessons called nuggets. Each nugget has a video or slideshow and self-marking questions. The platform picks the next nugget for each student from their answers. Teachers, school leaders and parents see the results on dashboards and in weekly emails.

Priya Lakhani worked as a barrister and ran a cooking-sauce business before she registered Century-Tech Limited in London on 10 April 2013. The platform went to market in 2017. In June 2021 CENTURY raised $6.5 million, with MIT Solve’s fund Solve Innovation Future among the new investors. UK Tech News put total funding at $22 million at that point. In February 2024 the Hambro Perks Growth Debt Fund lent the company money. The accounts show the loan at 11.5% interest, repayable by January 2028.

CENTURY adds content from partners: Bond and the ISEB for entrance exam practice, BBC Studios documentaries since 2023 and Macmillan’s Snappy Sounds phonics since 2026. Lord Jim Knight, a former schools minister, chairs the board. Century-Tech Limited reported net liabilities of £4.3 million on 31 March 2025, and the auditor Grant Thornton gave an unqualified opinion.