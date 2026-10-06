- countries, according to CENTURY
- 70+
- Century-Tech Limited incorporated
- 2013
- average staff, year to March 2025
- 89
- a month for home learning, billed yearly
- £8.33
About CENTURY Tech
CENTURY Tech is a London company that builds an AI learning platform for schools, colleges and families. Students work through short lessons called nuggets in English, maths and science, and secondary schools also get geography and PE. CENTURY says schools and colleges in over 70 countries use it. Schools buy licences on a quote, and parents can subscribe from £8.33 a month on an annual plan. Founder Priya Lakhani has led the company since 2013, and no shareholder controls it.
CENTURY builds a teaching and learning platform for primary schools, secondary schools, further education colleges, training providers and tutors. Its in-house teachers write micro-lessons called nuggets. Each nugget has a video or slideshow and self-marking questions. The platform picks the next nugget for each student from their answers. Teachers, school leaders and parents see the results on dashboards and in weekly emails.
Priya Lakhani worked as a barrister and ran a cooking-sauce business before she registered Century-Tech Limited in London on 10 April 2013. The platform went to market in 2017. In June 2021 CENTURY raised $6.5 million, with MIT Solve’s fund Solve Innovation Future among the new investors. UK Tech News put total funding at $22 million at that point. In February 2024 the Hambro Perks Growth Debt Fund lent the company money. The accounts show the loan at 11.5% interest, repayable by January 2028.
CENTURY adds content from partners: Bond and the ISEB for entrance exam practice, BBC Studios documentaries since 2023 and Macmillan’s Snappy Sounds phonics since 2026. Lord Jim Knight, a former schools minister, chairs the board. Century-Tech Limited reported net liabilities of £4.3 million on 31 March 2025, and the auditor Grant Thornton gave an unqualified opinion.
History
- 2013 Priya Lakhani registers Century-Tech Limited in London on 10 April.
- 2017 CENTURY launches its platform. UK Tech News later reports 100% growth a year from this point.
- 2018 Lakhani co-founds the Institute for Ethical AI in Education and receives an MIT Solve award.
- 2019 Lakhani joins the UK government’s AI Council.
- 2021 CENTURY raises $6.5 million in June, with Solve Innovation Future as a new investor. Lord Jim Knight joins the board in September.
- 2022 CENTURY issues new shares in September and October. Karen Yung of Singapore joins the board.
- 2023 BBC Studios brings the BBC Bitesize Learning Collection to CENTURY: more than 300 lessons from six documentaries.
- 2024 The Hambro Perks Growth Debt Fund invests in February. CENTURY launches TeacherGENie, now Worksheet GENai, in July.
- 2025 A Liverpool City Region pilot reports 10% learning gains for 4,000 students in 41 schools. Smart Assignments launch in June.
- 2026 Macmillan’s Snappy Sounds phonics programme joins the platform in March. Chatmore International School brings CENTURY to Bermuda.
CENTURY Tech funding and investors
- June 2021 Seed follow-on $6.5 million
Solve Innovation Future (MIT Solve)Existing investorsSource: UK Tech News
- February 2024 Growth debt Amount not disclosed
Lead: Hambro Perks Growth Debt Fund Hambro Perks Growth Debt FundSource: Salica Investments
UK Tech News reported $22 million raised in total in June 2021. SyndicateRoom gave £22 million in August 2025. Earlier rounds appear only in paid databases, so they are left out. The 2024 loan amount was not announced: the March 2025 accounts show £1.99 million of loans at 11.5% interest.
Leadership
- PLO Priya Lakhani OBE Founder and CEO
- LJK Lord Jim Knight Chairman, director since September 2021
- GP Gareth Parker Chief Technical Officer
- RB Rahul Bakrania Chief Financial Officer, director since 2015
- TT Tom Thacker Chief Operating Officer and Chief Education Officer
- FH Fergus Hamilton Chief Customer Success and Strategy Officer
- CW Charles Wood Chief Revenue Officer
- AL Alice Little Chief of Staff and Head of Neuroscience
Roles from the CENTURY about page and Companies House, checked on 6 October 2026. The board also includes Richard Little, Arjuna Fernando and Karen Yung Mu-Lan. Lakhani, Little and Knight are registered as persons with significant influence or control.
How CENTURY teaches
- secondary science courses
- 140+
- 11+ questions in Bond Online Premium
- 20,000+
- countries, according to CENTURY
- 70+
- Nuggets with videos, slides and questions
- Learning paths for each student
- Diagnostic and initial assessments
- Smart Assignments
- Leadership Dashboard
- Benchmarking Reports
- Guardian Dashboards and weekly parent emails
- Badges and streaks
- Student Wellbeing Tool
- Worksheet GENai
- Connect API
Subjects and courses on CENTURY
Primary, KS1–27
- SPaG for Years 2 to 6
- Reading comprehension
- Tier 2 Vocabulary
- Maths for Years 2 to 6
- Multiplication Tables and Arithmetic
- Science for Years 3 to 6
- Snappy Sounds phonics
Secondary, KS3–45
- 80+ English courses
- 60+ maths courses
- 140+ science courses
- 10+ geography courses
- 10+ PE courses
Exam boards7
- AQA
- Cambridge
- Edexcel
- Eduqas
- OCR
- WJEC
- Sport BTEC Levels 1 and 2
Post-16 and adults4
- GCSE maths and English
- Functional Skills, Entry 1 to Level 2
- Essential Digital Skills
- Bridge to A-level
Entrance exams5
- 11+ English and maths
- Verbal reasoning
- Non-verbal reasoning
- 13+ courses
- ISEB Pre-Tests
International4
- English national curriculum
- IB PYP mapping
- Cambridge Curriculum
- IGCSE
From the CENTURY pages for primary, secondary, FE and international schools, checked on 6 October 2026. Course counts are CENTURY’s own.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- CENTURY for schools An assessment, teaching and learning platform for KS1 to KS4. Each student gets a learning path of nuggets that changes with every answer. Teachers see question-level data, and leaders compare results with other CENTURY schools. Book a demo
- Smart Assignments Teachers set homework in minutes, and the recommendation engine picks the nuggets for each student. Completed work appears in the Assignments Markbook. Read the launch
- Assessment Suite Auto-marked KS2 assessments in SPaG, maths and science, Year 7 baseline tests in maths and science, and a Student Wellbeing Tool that pupils complete in under five minutes. Assessments
- Worksheet GENai Formerly TeacherGENie. Teachers pick a topic, and CENTURY uses OpenAI with its own question bank to generate printable starter activities. Read more
- CENTURY Core for home Parents subscribe for children aged 7 to 16. The plan covers English, maths and science for Years 3 to 6, KS3 and GCSE, with a parent dashboard and a 7-day free trial. Start free trial
- Bond Online Premium 11+ practice with more than 20,000 questions from Bond, part of Oxford University Press, and eight mock exams a month. The Plus plan adds ISEB Pre-Tests content. Start free trial
- Connect API Colleges and training providers pull assessment and learning data into their MIS or ePortfolio. CENTURY lists Aptem, eSuite, OneFile, Tribal ebs and Bud as integration partners. Connect API
How much is CENTURY Tech?
- CENTURY Core, monthly £12.49/mo £12.49, charged every month
- Lowest monthly price CENTURY Core, yearly £8.33/mo £99.92, charged every 12 months
- Bond Online Premium, monthly £30.99/mo £30.99, charged every month
- Bond Online Premium, yearly £20.66/mo £247.92, charged every 12 months
- Bond Online Premium Plus, monthly £43.49/mo £43.49, charged every month
- Bond Online Premium Plus, yearly £28.99/mo £347.92, charged every 12 months
- Schools and colleges On request school licence, from £1,200 a year on EdTech Impact
Is CENTURY Tech free?
Every home plan starts with a 7-day free trial, and the paid plan begins automatically unless cancelled 24 hours before the trial ends. Schools can ask for a free trial.
Home plans in pounds on century.tech for a visitor in the UK on 6 October 2026, one user, monthly or billed yearly. School prices are not public: EdTech Impact lists CENTURY from £1,200 a year per school, with discounts for multi-year and multi-school deals.
How to cancel a CENTURY home subscriptionTerms for parents
- CENTURY account ↗
- Log in to the parent account
- Open the account section and cancel the subscription
- Cancel at least 24 hours before the billing date
- Support ↗
- Email support@century.tech
- Or call 01832 771 808
- Ask to cancel within 14 days for a pro rata refund
- Monthly and yearly plans renew automatically.
- The free trial turns into a paid plan unless you cancel 24 hours before it ends.
- After cancelling, access stays open to the end of the billing period.
- CENTURY erases student data up to 180 days after a subscription ends.
Refund rules
- Consumers
- 14 days to cancel a paid period, with a pro rata refund paid within 14 days.
- After 14 days
- Cancel at any time. CENTURY gives no refunds for partial periods.
- Schools
- Schools sign organisation terms. Students using a school account do not pay.
From the CENTURY terms for family and individual accounts (version 08.24) and the at-a-glance privacy page, checked on 6 October 2026.
CENTURY for schools and collegesBook a demo
- 01CENTURY sells licences to primary and secondary schools, multi-academy trusts, international schools, FE colleges, training providers and tutoring businesses.
- 02The subscription includes all resources, training and ongoing support, according to EdTech Impact.
- 03Leaders get a Leadership Dashboard and Benchmarking Reports against other CENTURY schools.
- 04Colleges connect CENTURY to Aptem, OneFile, Tribal ebs and Bud through the Connect API.
Prices on a quote. EdTech Impact lists CENTURY from £1,200 a year, checked on 6 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebStudents and teachers work in the browser on laptops, tablets and phones
- Guardian DashboardParents see completed work and get a weekly email
- Connect APIData exchange with college MIS and ePortfolio systems
- AppsNo CENTURY app on the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026
Is CENTURY Tech worth it?
What students, parents and teachers like
- A post-16 teacher and tutor uses CENTURY for homework and diagnostics, and parents value the reports.Antonia Cartwright, Trustpilot, March 2026
- A home-educating parent likes the placement test, the videos and the weekly progress email.Brooklea Fletcher, Trustpilot, November 2025
- A parent used the parent view to plan entrance exam revision and found the support staff responsive.Mr David Madge, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Teachers rate CENTURY 4.7 out of 5 from 103 reviews on EdTech Impact.EdTech Impact
What students, parents and teachers criticise
- 50% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.Trustpilot, 228 reviews
- A student says the platform loses completed nuggets and study time.Tom Cox, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A student says one wrong answer forces a repeat of the nugget and teachers can set unlimited nuggets.Noah de Weert Jimenez, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A parent got no reply to support tickets and could not get a refund after the yearly plan renewed.Virgil Scarlat, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A parent found the 11+ platform hard to set up and saw incorrect answers.Sean Winter, Trustpilot, July 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Many 1-star Trustpilot reviews come from students whose schools set CENTURY work. Many 5-star reviews come from parents, tutors and home educators. CENTURY replied to 30% of negative reviews.
CENTURY Tech reviews
-
“The platform frequently glitches and fails to record completed "nuggets" or active study time.”Tom Cox · 28 September 2026 · App Store Buggy system doesn’t save student…
-
“Year 11 GCSE learners appreciate being able to take a very targeted approach to their revision.”Antonia Cartwright · 19 March 2026 · App Store A great learning tool
Latest news
- Macmillan Education and CENTURY announce a phonics partnership
- CENTURY featured in The Observer
- CENTURY launches Smart Assignments
- Liverpool City Region pilot: 10% learning gains for 4,000 students
- Hambro Perks Growth Debt Fund invests in CENTURY, City AM
- BBC Bitesize Learning Collection launches on CENTURY
- CENTURY Tech raises $6.5 million, UKTN
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@century.tech
- Supportsupport@century.tech
- Phone01832 771 808
- Careerscareers@century.tech
- Help centreknowledge.century.tech
- Legal entity
- Century-Tech Limited, 2 Printer’s Yard, 90a The Broadway, London, SW19 1RD, United Kingdom (registered office)
- Company number
- 08482934, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 10 April 2013
- Office
- 15 Alfred Place, London WC1E 7EB
- VAT number
- 209503623
- Control
- No ultimate controlling party. Significant influence: Priya Lakhani, Richard Little, Lord Jim Knight
- Balance sheet 31 March 2025
- Net liabilities of £4.32 million, cash £1.80 million
- Audit 2025
- Grant Thornton UK LLP, unqualified opinion
- Charge
- Outstanding since 2 February 2024, in favour of HP Growth Debt Fund I SPV S.à r.l.
Alternatives to CENTURY Tech
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Weekly maths, reading and science homework for ages 11 to 16, from Exeter. Sparx reports 2,600+ schools and sells to schools only, with no home plan. CENTURY covers KS1 to post-16 and sells home plans to parents. Both score low on Trustpilot: Sparx 1.2, CENTURY 2.1. →
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Revision courses and teacher-set homework from KS2 to A Level, from London, with a free tier for students. →
- Snappet🇳🇱 Netherlands Adaptive learning for primary school classrooms, from the Netherlands. →
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany An adaptive maths learning system for schools, from Berlin. →
- Kognity🇸🇪 Sweden Interactive digital textbooks for IB and Cambridge IGCSE, from Stockholm, for international schools. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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