bettermarks
An adaptive maths learning system for schools.
- exercises and tasks, grades 3 to 13
- 200,000+
- teachers use it, according to bettermarks
- 20,000+
- error patterns with targeted feedback
- 2,800+
- per student a school year without a state licence
- €10.70
About bettermarks
bettermarks is a Berlin company that makes an adaptive maths learning system for schools. It covers grades 3 to 13 in Germany with more than 200,000 exercises and tasks, interactive whiteboard visuals and learning paths. The system checks every step of an answer and recognises more than 2,800 error patterns. Several German states buy a state licence so that their schools use it for free, among them Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and Hesse in 2026. Other schools pay €10.70 per student for a school year, with a free 8-week trial.
bettermarks is an intelligent tutoring system for school maths. Teachers show interactive whiteboard visuals in class, assign adaptive exercises and tests, and see the results of the whole class. Students get feedback on every step, hints and new tasks for the gaps the system finds. It runs in the browser and in apps for iPhone, iPad and Android.
Arndt Kwiatkowski, Marianne Voigt and Christophe Speroni founded the company in 2008. Kwiatkowski and Voigt had worked on ImmobilienScout24 before. The company was registered in Hamburg in July 2008 and moved its seat to Berlin in 2009. In 2010 it raised about €5 million from BonVenture, KfW, Rolf Christof Dienst, private investors and the management.
Schools in Germany are the main market. Since 2020 several states have bought state licences, and in 2026 Rhineland-Palatinate extended its licence to 2027/28, Saxony to 2026/27 and Hesse started a rollout. bettermarks also works in Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands, and a Spanish version runs in Uruguay’s public schools through Plan Ceibal. A white-label version is sold to publishers.
History
- 2008 bettermarks GmbH is registered in Hamburg on 24 July, with Arndt Kwiatkowski as managing director and €50,000 share capital.
- 2009 The seat moves to Berlin in July. An open test phase starts in December, and the ZNL of Ulm University under Manfred Spitzer studies the effect on learning.
- 2010 A second round brings about €5 million from BonVenture, KfW, Rolf Christof Dienst, private investors and the management.
- 2012 bettermarks wins a public tender in Uruguay. Plan Ceibal later rolls out a Spanish version for grades 4 to 10.
- 2014 The bettermarks app comes out in the German App Store on 20 July.
- 2020 Rhineland-Palatinate makes bettermarks free for all its schools with a state licence.
- 2021 Berlin lists bettermarks among the three learning platforms it provides to public schools.
- 2022 Lower Saxony makes bettermarks free to use in schools. A federal grant of €1.1 million funds the AMSEL2 project with the National Education Platform.
- 2024 The Aufgabenfinder app appears in March. Teachers scan a worksheet and get similar tasks from bettermarks.
- 2025 Co-founder Marianne Voigt leaves the management on 1 October. In November bettermarks wins the Innovationspreis Berlin Brandenburg.
- 2026 Rhineland-Palatinate extends its licence to 2027/28 for just over €2 million. Hesse starts a rollout in May, and Saxony extends to 2026/27 and adds primary grades from grade 3.
bettermarks funding and investors
- May 2010 Second round about €5 million
BonVentureKfW ERP-StartfondsRolf Christof DienstPrivate investorsbettermarks managementSource: bettermarks press release, openPR
- By 2014 Strategic investor Amount not disclosed
Holtzbrinck DigitalSource: Publishers Weekly
- October 2021 Public grant €48,060
German federal research funding, AMSEL projectSource: North Data
- October 2022 Public grant €1.1 million
German federal research funding, AMSEL2 projectSource: North Data
bettermarks has published only the 2010 round. Publishers Weekly names Holtzbrinck Digital as an investor by 2014, without an amount. The company register shows new shareholder lists in 2025 and 2026, and the current owners are not public.
Leadership
- AK Arndt Kwiatkowski Co-founder and managing director, strategy. Co-founded ImmobilienScout24
- HS Hans Speidel Managing director, finance
- CS Christophe Speroni Co-founder and Chief Science Officer
- ND Nils Dörffer Head of product development
- DYX Dr. York Xylander Head of technology
Roles from the German about page and imprint on 6 October 2026. Co-founder Marianne Voigt left the management on 1 October 2025, according to the register. The English about page still lists her as managing director.
CareersCareers page
- Growth1
- Engineering1
How bettermarks teaches
- learning objectives
- 2,596
- input tools for maths
- 100+
- error patterns recognised
- 2,800+
- Interactive whiteboard visuals
- Adaptive exercises
- Step-by-step feedback
- Automatic correction
- Learning paths
- Prior knowledge and final tests
- Competence reports
- Coins and stars for students
- Worksheets
- Login through state portals and VIDIS
Grades and maths topics
Grade levels4
- Primary from grade 3
- Lower secondary, grades 5 to 10
- Upper secondary to the Abitur
- Vocational schools
Topics named on the German site6
- Fractions
- Percentages
- Linear equations and inequalities
- Algebra and functions
- Trigonometry
- Probability
Ways to use it in class6
- Introducing a topic
- Diagnosis
- Teaching
- Homework
- Practice in class
- Extra support
Material types6
- Interactive whiteboard visuals
- Adaptive exercises
- Learning paths
- Prior knowledge tests
- Open tasks
- Final tests
bettermarks covers maths only. Grade ranges differ by page: the German home page and the Hesse ministry say grades 3 to 13, the press page says 4 to 12, the parents page says grade 4 to the Abitur. Topics as listed on de.bettermarks.com on 6 October 2026. Content follows the curriculum of each German state.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Adaptive exercises Exercises with automatic correction, feedback on each step and new tasks for the gaps the system finds. The numbers change every time a student repeats an exercise. Exercises
- Interactive whiteboard visuals More than 440 interactive visuals for introducing a topic and discussing it with the class, according to the Hesse ministry. Hesse ministry
- Learning paths A topic in one sequence, from a prior knowledge test through visuals and exercises to a final test with a competence report. Learning paths
- Aufgabenfinder A teacher app from March 2024. A teacher scans a worksheet and gets similar tasks from bettermarks to assign. App Store
- School and class licences A licence for single classes or a whole school, €10.70 per student for a school year, from 5 seats. Licences end on 31 July and do not renew on their own. How licences work
- Platform for publishers A white-label version with the publisher’s own content on the adaptive system, with translation and localisation by bettermarks. bettermarks.com/platform
How much is bettermarks?
- Teacher in class €0/student a year Free, whiteboard use, registration needed
- Trial €0/student a year Free for 8 weeks, any number of classes
- No state licence Class licence €10.70/student a year €10.70 per student, per school year, from 5 seats
- School licence €10.70/student a year €10.70 per student, whole school, fixed quota
- State licence Paid by the state free for schools in that state
Is bettermarks free?
Teachers use bettermarks in the classroom for free after registering. Every teacher can test it with any number of classes for 8 weeks.
Prices from the bettermarks help center on 6 October 2026, in euros, per student and school year. Licences run to 31 July, in Austria to 31 August. Schools in states with a state licence pay nothing. Home use needs a paid learning package, and its current price is not on the pages we could open.
How licences and packages endTerms
- School or class licence ↗
- No cancellation needed
- The licence ends on 31 July, in Austria on 31 August
- Book a new licence for the next school year
- Learning package for home use ↗
- Cancel online in the account
- Or cancel in writing by email, fax or letter
- An existing licence cannot be extended. Teachers book a follow-up licence from three months before the end of the school year.
- When an account is closed, bettermarks deletes the personal data and learning progress of that account.
- Support answers by phone on +49 30 300 2440 00, Monday to Friday.
Refund rules
- Consumers
- The terms give a right of withdrawal within two weeks, in text form.
- Schools
- Licences run for one school year and end without notice.
- Free use
- bettermarks may limit the features teachers use for free at any time.
From the bettermarks terms dated May 2014 and the help center, checked on 6 October 2026.
For schools and statesLicence types
- 01A state licence covers every school in a German state. Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and Hesse run one in 2026.
- 02A school or class licence costs €10.70 per student for a school year, from 5 seats.
- 03Schools log in through state portals such as Schulcampus RLP, ByCS, Schulportal MV, schullogin.de and Eduplaces in North Rhine-Westphalia.
- 04Licences end on 31 July, so a school books a new one for each school year.
Prices from the bettermarks help center on 6 October 2026.
App ratings
- WebTeachers and students work in the browser
- iPhone and iPadbettermarks app, iOS 13 or later
- Android100K+ downloads on Google Play
- Interactive whiteboardsVisuals for whole-class teaching
- State portalsVIDIS, ByCS, Schulcampus RLP, Schulportal MV, Schul-Cloud Brandenburg, schullogin.de
- Eduplaces and IServSingle sign-on for schools in North Rhine-Westphalia
App details, App Store US
- App Store, Germany
- 1.7, 835 ratings
- Google Play
- 1.9, 1,611 ratings, 100K+ downloads
- Price
- Free download, needs a licence
- Latest iOS version
- 2.7.14, November 2025
Is bettermarks worth it?
What teachers and students like
- A Saxon maths teacher writes that checking and marking homework drops away.Comment on the Saxony ministry blog, August 2026
- A grade 12 student in Nierstein finds it easy to use and says help is always there.dpa in Süddeutsche Zeitung, January 2026
- More than 2,300 teachers in Rhineland-Palatinate use it with about 68,000 students.Rhineland-Palatinate ministry via dpa, January 2026
What teachers and students criticise
- A teacher who has used it for years writes that weaker students click through exercises until they are marked correct.Reader comment, News4teachers, January 2026
- The app has 1.7 stars from 835 ratings in the German App Store.App Store, Germany, 6 October 2026
- The Android app has 1.9 stars from 1,611 ratings.Google Play, 6 October 2026
- English content is currently unavailable, and the help center suggests a browser translation plugin.bettermarks help center
What teachers and students write, not our rating. bettermarks has no Trustpilot page. Schools in states with a state licence use it for free, others pay €10.70 per student a year.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Phone+49 30 300 2440 00
- Help centerdesk.bettermarks.com
- Book an appointmentOnline consultation
- DemoBook a demo
- Legal entity
- bettermarks GmbH, Zeughofstr. 1, 10997 Berlin, Germany
- Register
- HRB 120966 B, Amtsgericht Charlottenburg
- First registered
- 24 July 2008, Hamburg, HRB 106061
- VAT ID
- DE261509841
- LEI
- 984500F01DA9DB9FDB74
- Share capital
- €273,290 since January 2022
Alternatives to bettermarks
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany Also from Berlin. Free app for all school subjects with no ads, from preschool to the Abitur. bettermarks covers only maths and checks each step of an answer. ANTON’s school licence costs €250 a year for up to 500 students, bettermarks €10.70 per student. →
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany Explainer videos, exercises and worksheets for grades 1 to 13 in many subjects, sold to families as a subscription. →
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany A learning app for school subjects and vocational training, with a plan for schools. →
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Revision courses and homework for many school subjects, from London, with a free tier. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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