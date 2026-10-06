About bettermarks

bettermarks is a Berlin company that makes an adaptive maths learning system for schools. It covers grades 3 to 13 in Germany with more than 200,000 exercises and tasks, interactive whiteboard visuals and learning paths. The system checks every step of an answer and recognises more than 2,800 error patterns. Several German states buy a state licence so that their schools use it for free, among them Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and Hesse in 2026. Other schools pay €10.70 per student for a school year, with a free 8-week trial.

bettermarks is an intelligent tutoring system for school maths. Teachers show interactive whiteboard visuals in class, assign adaptive exercises and tests, and see the results of the whole class. Students get feedback on every step, hints and new tasks for the gaps the system finds. It runs in the browser and in apps for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Arndt Kwiatkowski, Marianne Voigt and Christophe Speroni founded the company in 2008. Kwiatkowski and Voigt had worked on ImmobilienScout24 before. The company was registered in Hamburg in July 2008 and moved its seat to Berlin in 2009. In 2010 it raised about €5 million from BonVenture, KfW, Rolf Christof Dienst, private investors and the management.

Schools in Germany are the main market. Since 2020 several states have bought state licences, and in 2026 Rhineland-Palatinate extended its licence to 2027/28, Saxony to 2026/27 and Hesse started a rollout. bettermarks also works in Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands, and a Spanish version runs in Uruguay’s public schools through Plan Ceibal. A white-label version is sold to publishers.