Study tools 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Since 2012 4.8 · 156K ratings

Blinkist

15-minute text and audio summaries of nonfiction books and podcasts.

Visit blinkist.com Try Blinkist free All companies
readers worldwide, according to Blinkist
44M
book and podcast summaries
9,000+
on the App Store, US, 156K ratings
4.8
organisations on Blinkist Business
1,500+

About Blinkist

Blinkist is a Berlin app that turns nonfiction books and podcasts into summaries of about 15 minutes, in text and audio. The library has more than 9,000 titles in English, German, Spanish and Portuguese. The free Basic plan gives one title a day. Premium costs €79.99 a year on blinkist.com, or $79.99 to $119.99 a year and from $12.99 a month in the US App Store, with a 7-day free trial on some yearly plans. On Trustpilot Blinkist has 4.3 from 1,539 reviews: 59% give five stars and 29% give one star, mostly over renewals and charges.

Blinkist takes the key ideas of a nonfiction book and writes them up as a short summary called a Blink. Each Blink takes about 15 minutes to read or listen to. Writers and editors produce the Blinks. Human narrators record all new titles, some older ones use AI voices. Blinkist shares revenue with its publishing partners.

Holger Seim, Tobias Balling, Niklas Jansen and Sebastian Klein started the company in Berlin in August 2012. Blinks Labs GmbH was registered in September 2012, and the first app went live in 2013. Investors including Greycroft, e.ventures and Insight Venture Partners put in about $35 million by 2018.

In May 2023 the Australian learning company Go1 bought Blinkist. In April 2026 Seim and Balling bought it back, and each now holds 50%. They plan to grow Blinkist Business, the plan for companies with summaries, learning pathways and group coaching.

History

  1. 2012 Four college friends found the company in Berlin in August. Blinks Labs GmbH is registered on 4 September.
  2. 2013 The first app goes live with text summaries. A €1.8 million seed round follows in December.
  3. 2016 Raises €4 million led by Greycroft and wins the World Summit Award in Learning and Education.
  4. 2017 Raises a $9 million Series B from e.ventures and Greycroft. Apple names Blinkist one of its best apps of the year.
  5. 2018 Raises $18.8 million led by Insight Venture Partners. The library has more than 2,500 books.
  6. 2021 Revenue grows to €47.4 million. Co-founder Niklas Jansen leaves the management board.
  7. 2023 Go1 buys Blinkist in May. Holger Seim becomes COO, Learners at Go1.
  8. 2024 Revenue reaches about €53 million in the financial year to June 2024.
  9. 2025 Adds summaries in Portuguese in June.
  10. 2026 Holger Seim and Tobias Balling buy the company back from Go1 in April. New terms of service apply from 1 October.

Blinkist funding and investors

about $35 million raised in disclosed rounds
  1. December 2013
    Seed €1.8 million

    IBB BeteiligungsgesellschaftMGO Digital VenturesDeutsche Telekom hub:raum

    Source: Unquote, Tech.eu
  2. January 2016
    Series A €4 million

    Lead: Greycroft e.venturesIBB BeteiligungsgesellschaftMGO Digital Ventures

    Source: Tech.eu
  3. January 2017
    Series B $9 million

    e.venturesGreycroft

    Source: Unquote
  4. June 2018
    Series C $18.8 million

    Lead: Insight Venture Partners GreycroftIBB Bete.ventures

    Source: TechCrunch
  5. May 2023
    Acquisition by Go1 Amount not disclosed

    Go1

    Source: Blinkist press release
  6. April 2026
    Founders buy back the company Amount not disclosed

    Holger Seim, 50%Tobias Balling, 50%

    Source: deutsche-startups.de

Total to 2018 as reported by TechCrunch. Blinkist announced no rounds after the 2018 Series C. Go1 did not disclose the 2023 purchase price, and the price of the 2026 buyback was not published.

Leadership

  • Holger Seim Co-founder, managing director and co-owner
  • Tobias Balling Co-founder, managing director and co-owner

The legal notice names Tobias Balling and Holger Seim as directors. They bought the company back from Go1 in April 2026 and hold 50% each.

How Blinkist works

to read or listen to one Blink
15 min
free title a day on the Basic plan
1
accounts on one Premium plan
2
  • Text and audio summaries
  • Offline mode
  • Send to Kindle
  • CarPlay
  • Personal daily recommendations
  • Expert-led Guides
  • Shorts of about one minute each
  • Spaces to share reading lists
  • Blinkist AI on Pro
  • Live sessions on Platinum

Content languages

Blinks by language4

  • English, 5,000+
  • German, 2,000+
  • Spanish, 500+
  • Portuguese, 100+, since June 2025

Formats6

  • Blinks
  • Guides
  • Shorts
  • Blinkist AI Extracts
  • Infographics
  • Live sessions

Title counts from the Blinkist help center, which gives 8,000+ Blinks in total. The pricing page and the App Store give 9,000+ titles including podcast summaries. Blinkist adds about 25 titles a week.

Products

  • Blinkist app Summaries of nonfiction books and podcasts to read or listen to in about 15 minutes, with offline mode, Send to Kindle and CarPlay. Open blinkist.com
  • Blinkist AI Part of the Pro plan. Summarizes web pages, podcasts, videos and PDFs in the Blinkist style and saves them as Extracts. Works in the mobile app only. How Blinkist AI works
  • Guides Expert-led courses on one topic. Each Guide combines Blinks, original audio, tips and tools such as exercises and quizzes. About Guides
  • Blinkist Live Part of the Platinum plan. Three to four live sessions a month, in English: coaching workshops and talks with authors. Author sessions come with a recording. About Blinkist Live
  • Blinkist Business Blinkist for teams: the full library, AI-built learning pathways, an insights dashboard and optional group coaching. The Team plan covers 5 to 50 people and is billed yearly per seat. blinkist.com/business

How much is Blinkist?

  • Basic €0/mo €0, one free title a day
  • Premium monthly €12.99/mo €12.99 a month, App Store, Germany
  • Lowest monthly price Premium yearly €6.67/mo €79.99 a year, billed every 12 months
  • Pro yearly €11.67/mo €139.99 a year, billed every 12 months, with Blinkist AI

Is Blinkist free?

Basic is free: one title a day picked by the editors, the Blink of the Day. Some yearly plans start with a 7-day free trial.

Yearly prices on blinkist.com/pricing for a visitor in the Netherlands on 6 October 2026. The page offered a first-year discount: Premium €63.99, Pro €111.99, then the full price below. The monthly Premium price is from the App Store, Germany. In the US App Store Premium costs $12.99 to $15.99 a month or $79.99 to $119.99 a year, and Pro $139.99 a year. In the UK App Store Premium costs £9.99 to £11.99 a month or £59.99 to £69.99 a year, and Pro £79.99. Platinum adds live sessions and infographics. The public pricing page does not show its price.

How to cancel Blinkist and get a refund

Help center
  • blinkist.com ↗
    1. Open Settings on the website or in the app, in the app tap Manage Subscription
    2. Scroll down to the Danger Zone
    3. Choose Turn off auto-renewal and confirm until the confirmation screen shows
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select Blinkist and tap Cancel Subscription
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
    2. Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
    3. Select Blinkist and tap Cancel subscription
  • Cancel at least 24 hours before the trial or the billing period ends.
  • Access stays until the end of the paid period, then the account drops to Basic.
  • A first-year discount applies only once. The plan renews at the full price.
  • Blinkist cannot cancel App Store or Google Play subscriptions for you.
  • A web form at blinkist.com/content/cancellation cancels web subscriptions without logging in.

Refund rules

Money-back guarantee
Full refund within 14 days of the first purchase on the website or Google Play. Write to support@blinkist.com. Renewals are not covered.
App Store
Apple decides on refunds. Blinkist shares usage data with Apple for refund requests.
Germany
After the first year a yearly plan can be cancelled at any time with one month’s notice. Web subscribers get a pro-rata refund for unused months.
EU
14-day legal right of withdrawal. It ends early once you agree that access starts right away.
Blinkist Business
Full refund within 14 days. No refunds after that, auto-renewal can be turned off in Settings.

From the Blinkist help center and the terms of service valid from 1 October 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.

Blinkist for Business

blinkist.com/business
  • 01Team plan for 5 to 50 people, bought online and billed yearly per seat.
  • 02Enterprise plan for more than 50 people with SAML SSO, LMS and LXP integration and a customer success manager.
  • 03Blinkist Coaching: live group sessions for up to 10 leaders, led by certified coaches.
  • 04AI Pathway Builder, company collections and an insights dashboard for L&D teams.
  • 05Blinkist says 93% of business customers renew every year.

Team plan estimates in the help center: $890 a year for 10 seats, $4,140 for 50 seats. Enterprise and Coaching are priced on request..

Apps and ratings

4.3Trustpilot · Excellent 1,539 reviews · company profile claimed

App details, App Store US

Current version
11.35.0, released 5 October 2026
Requires
iOS 18 or later
Size
319.5 MB
Age rating
13+
App Store categories
Education, Books
App languages
English, German, Portuguese, Spanish
Google Play downloads
10M+
Price
Free to download, subscription inside

Is Blinkist worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Premium costs €79.99 a year on blinkist.com, and the free Basic plan gives one title a day.

Blinkist reviews

  • Excellent service, great product
    “It obviously lacks some of the key context and depth of the full titles, but you can’t have it all!”
    Mark · 19 September 2026 · App Store
  • Does not stick to chosen interest categories
    “The blinks in the categories of interest to me are great”
    Selina Charles · 4 October 2026 · App Store
  • Hi folks
    “So, I cancelled, but the charge went through anyway.”
    Carol Steele · 8 September 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Blinkist founders buy their company back from Go1
  2. Interview with Holger Seim about the separation from Go1
  3. Blinkist joins forces with Go1
  4. Blinkist grows to €47.4 million revenue in 2021
  5. Blinkist raises $18.8M led by Insight Venture Partners

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Blinks Labs GmbH, Revaler Straße 31, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Commercial register
Amtsgericht Charlottenburg, HRB 144222 B
Registered
4 September 2012
VAT ID
DE285882413
Managing directors
Tobias Balling, Holger Seim
Financial year
Ends 30 June

Programs and documentsAffiliate programGift cardsAccessibilityLegal notice

Alternatives to Blinkist

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Blinkist FAQ

On blinkist.com in Europe, Premium costs €79.99 a year and Pro €139.99 a year, with a first-year discount. In the US App Store Premium costs $12.99 to $15.99 a month or $79.99 to $119.99 a year, and Pro $139.99 a year. Prices checked on 6 October 2026.

The Basic plan is free and gives one title a day, the Blink of the Day. The full library needs Premium. Some yearly plans start with a 7-day free trial.

On Trustpilot Blinkist has 4.3 from 1,539 reviews: 59% five stars, 29% one star. Reviewers praise the support and the short audio summaries. Complaints are about auto-renewal, charges and summaries that leave out depth.

Premium gives the full library of 9,000+ summaries, Guides, offline mode, Send to Kindle and a second free account. Pro adds Blinkist AI, which summarizes links, videos, podcasts and PDFs in the app.

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