About Blinkist

Blinkist is a Berlin app that turns nonfiction books and podcasts into summaries of about 15 minutes, in text and audio. The library has more than 9,000 titles in English, German, Spanish and Portuguese. The free Basic plan gives one title a day. Premium costs €79.99 a year on blinkist.com, or $79.99 to $119.99 a year and from $12.99 a month in the US App Store, with a 7-day free trial on some yearly plans. On Trustpilot Blinkist has 4.3 from 1,539 reviews: 59% give five stars and 29% give one star, mostly over renewals and charges.

Blinkist takes the key ideas of a nonfiction book and writes them up as a short summary called a Blink. Each Blink takes about 15 minutes to read or listen to. Writers and editors produce the Blinks. Human narrators record all new titles, some older ones use AI voices. Blinkist shares revenue with its publishing partners.

Holger Seim, Tobias Balling, Niklas Jansen and Sebastian Klein started the company in Berlin in August 2012. Blinks Labs GmbH was registered in September 2012, and the first app went live in 2013. Investors including Greycroft, e.ventures and Insight Venture Partners put in about $35 million by 2018.

In May 2023 the Australian learning company Go1 bought Blinkist. In April 2026 Seim and Balling bought it back, and each now holds 50%. They plan to grow Blinkist Business, the plan for companies with summaries, learning pathways and group coaching.