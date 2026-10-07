- on the App Store, US, 733,151 ratings
- 4.8
- downloads on Google Play
- 100M+
- app languages
- 32
- animated tutorials in Photomath Plus
- 400+
About Photomath
Photomath is a maths app from Zagreb that reads a problem through the phone camera and shows the solution step by step. It covers arithmetic, algebra, geometry, trigonometry and calculus, including word problems. Step-by-step solutions are free, and Photomath Plus adds animated tutorials, extra hints and textbook solutions for $9.99 a month or $69.99 a year on photomath.com. Google agreed to buy Photomath in May 2022, the European Commission cleared the deal in March 2023, and Google completed it in June 2023. On the US App Store the app’s seller is Google LLC, and it has 4.8 stars from 733,151 ratings.
Photomath reads a maths problem from a photo of a textbook, a screen or handwriting and solves it. The app then breaks the solution into steps and explains each one. The app sends each image to cloud servers. There a neural network reads the formula, and a solving engine builds the steps. For this reason the app needs an internet connection.
Damir Sabol, an engineer and father of three, started Photomath to help his children with homework. His company Microblink, based in London and Croatia, launched the app at TechCrunch Disrupt London in October 2014 as a demo of its text recognition engine. Photomath d.o.o. was registered in Zagreb in March 2016. Goodwater Capital led a $6 million Series A in 2018, and Menlo Ventures led a $23 million Series B in 2021, when the app had 220 million downloads.
Google agreed to buy Photomath in May 2022 for an undisclosed sum. The European Commission cleared the deal unconditionally on 28 March 2023, and Google confirmed in June 2023 that it had completed the purchase. Croatian press estimated the value at up to $550 million, which neither side confirmed. Google LLC now sells the app in the App Store and Google Play, Photomath LLC in Mountain View runs the service, and Photomath d.o.o. in Zagreb runs it for the EEA and Switzerland.
History
- 2014 Microblink launches Photomath at TechCrunch Disrupt London. The iPhone app comes out on 17 October.
- 2016 Photomath d.o.o. is registered in Zagreb on 8 March. The app learns to read handwritten problems.
- 2018 Raises $6 million in a Series A led by Goodwater Capital. The app has 100 million downloads and solves 1.2 billion problems a month.
- 2021 Raises $23 million in a Series B led by Menlo Ventures, with 220 million downloads.
- 2021 Animated tutorials get a voice-over in September.
- 2022 Google agrees in May to buy Photomath for an undisclosed sum.
- 2023 The European Commission clears the deal unconditionally on 28 March, case M.10796.
- 2023 Google confirms in June that it has completed the purchase.
- 2024 The app moves to Google’s publisher account on Google Play on 29 February.
- 2024 Photomath d.o.o. reports 0 employees for 2024, down from 71 in 2023, according to CompanyWall.
- 2026 Version 8.47.0 comes out on the App Store on 31 August.
Photomath funding and investors
- November 2018 Series A $6 million
Lead: Goodwater Capital Learn CapitalSource: TechCrunch
- February 2021 Series B $23 million
Lead: Menlo Ventures GSV VenturesLearn CapitalCherubic VenturesGoodwater CapitalSource: TechCrunch
The sum of the 2018 and 2021 rounds as reported by TechCrunch. Earlier seed funding is not in the sources we opened. Google did not disclose the purchase price. Jutarnji list estimated it at up to $550 million, unofficially.
Leadership
- DS Damir Sabol Founder
- PTM Paul Terence Manicle Director of Photomath d.o.o., Zagreb
Photomath has no separate management team in public sources since the Google deal. The Croatian register names Paul Terence Manicle as director of Photomath d.o.o., owned by Google Hrvatska d.o.o. Wikipedia says Sabol moved to Google as Director of Software Engineering, a role we could not check on a current page.
How Photomath works
- for step-by-step solutions
- $0
- animated tutorials in Plus
- 400+
- app languages
- 32
- Camera scan of printed and handwritten problems
- Word problems
- Maths keyboard
- Scientific calculator
- Step-by-step solutions
- Several solving methods
- Interactive graphs
- Animated tutorials with voice-over
- Contextual hints
- Textbook Solutions
- Elementary maths to calculus
- iPhone, iPad and Android
Maths topics
Numbers and algebra5
- Fractions, decimals and percentages
- Powers and roots
- Complex numbers
- Polynomials
- Matrices and determinants
Equations and functions5
- Linear and quadratic equations
- Logarithmic and trigonometric equations
- Systems of equations
- Inequalities with one variable
- Graphs of functions
Geometry and trigonometry5
- Area and perimeter
- Right triangles
- Circles and arcs
- Vectors
- Law of Sines and Cosines
Sequences and calculus6
- Arithmetic and geometric sequences
- Limits
- Derivatives
- Integrals
- Differential equations
- Power series
From the Photomath help center. The app does not solve statistics and probability, interest rates, trigonometric inequalities or inequalities with two variables.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Scan and solve The camera reads a printed, handwritten or on-screen problem, word problems included. A maths keyboard and a scientific calculator take typed input. Scan a problem
- Step-by-step solutions Free for equations and expressions. Each step explains what changes and why, and some problems show several solving methods. How much it costs
- Animated tutorials More than 400 animations in Photomath Plus show a step the way a teacher explains it on a whiteboard, with a voice-over since September 2021. Photomath Plus
- Interactive graphs Graphs of linear, quadratic, exponential, logarithmic, trigonometric and other functions, with roots, extrema and asymptotes. Supported content
- Textbook Solutions Photomath Plus adds worked solutions for textbook exercises, according to the App Store listing. App Store listing
How much is Photomath?
- Basic $0/mo Free, step-by-step solutions Base monthly price
- Lowest monthly price Photomath Plus $5.83/mo $69.99 a year, billed annually Base monthly price
- Photomath Plus $9.99/mo $9.99 a month, billed monthly Base monthly price
Is Photomath free?
Free: Basic with step-by-step solutions for equations, expressions and functions, with no limit on problems.
Prices on photomath.com on 7 October 2026, in US dollars. The yearly plan is charged upfront. The US App Store lists in-app items named Photomath Plus at $9.99, $7.99 and $5.99 without a billing period. The help center also names a 6-month plan, with no price given. Plus is sold only through the App Store and Google Play.
How to cancel Photomath PlusTerms of Service
- iPhone and iPad ↗
- Open the Settings app and tap your Apple ID
- Tap Subscriptions and choose Photomath
- Tap Cancel Subscription and confirm
- Android ↗
- Open Google Play
- Go to Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Choose Photomath and cancel
- Cancel at least a day before the billing period ends, or the plan renews.
- After cancelling, Plus stays active until the end of the paid period. Pausing is not possible.
- A yearly plan cannot be changed to monthly. To move from monthly to yearly, cancel and subscribe again.
- Apple Family Sharing does not cover Plus. Parents can use Ask to Buy.
- Questions go to photomath-help@google.com.
Refund rules
- App Store and Google Play
- Refunds follow the store’s own policy. Photomath has no access to Apple’s systems and sends refund requests to Apple.
- Other cases
- The terms give no refund after cancelling, except where they or the store policies say otherwise.
- EEA and UK consumers
- 14 days to withdraw from the contract, counted from the start of a free trial.
- Disputes
- Residents of the EEA, the UK and Switzerland can use the law and courts of their own country.
From the Photomath help center and the Terms of Service effective 1 October 2025, checked on 7 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.8 on the App Store, US, Editors’ Choice
- Android4.3 on Google Play, 100M+ downloads, Android 6.0 or later
- Websitephotomath.com has plans and articles. Solving runs in the apps
App details, App Store United States
- Seller
- Google LLC
- Copyright
- © 2023 Photomath, Inc.
- Current version
- 8.47.0, released 31 August 2026
- First release on iOS
- 17 October 2014
- Requires
- iOS 14.0 or later
- Size
- 31.4 MB
- Age rating
- 4+ in the App Store, 13+ in the terms
- Awards
- Editors’ Choice, App Store
Is Photomath worth it?
What users like
- Gives the answer and also teaches how to reach it.Baal Shogun, Trustpilot, January 2024
- Shows several ways to solve the same problem.Vihan Fernando, Trustpilot, October 2023
- Useful for checking homework, with clear explanations of each step.App Store reviews, US
- 4.8 stars from 733,151 ratings on the US App Store.App Store, US
What users criticise
- Some steps and explanations need a paid plan.FnSync, Trustpilot, October 2024
- About $10 a month adds up for students.App Store reviews, US
- A reviewer says answers got worse after Google took over.LAtif JAni, Trustpilot, December 2024
- No statistics or probability, and the app needs an internet connection.Photomath help center
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Step-by-step solutions are free. Photomath Plus costs $9.99 a month or $69.99 a year on photomath.com. Trustpilot has only 9 reviews, and some of them do not describe the maths app.
Photomath reviews
-
“Way better than other websites like brainly, gets you what you need to know right away.”Archie Abbott · 20 September 2024 · App Store Never fails!
-
“Good app but i only give it a 3 stars because you have to pay just to see each steps of a math problem.”FnSync · 22 October 2024 · App Store Decent
-
“Google ruined photomath app every task is now incorrect as all task are now solved by AI”LAtif JAni · 15 December 2024 · App Store Google ruined photomath app every task…
Latest news
- Photomath is officially Google’s latest app on the Play Store, 9to5Google
- Google confirms it has completed the Photomath purchase, Jutarnji list
- Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Photomath by Google
- European Commission clears Google acquisition of Photomath, N1
- Photomath raises $23 million as it reaches 220 million downloads, TechCrunch
- Photomath raises $6 million for its math-solving app, TechCrunch
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Photomath LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, California 94043, USA
- EEA and Switzerland operator
- Photomath d.o.o., Strojarska cesta 20, Zagreb, Croatia
- OIB
- 20161538488
- MBS
- 081018659, registered 8 March 2016
- Owner of Photomath d.o.o.
- Google Hrvatska d.o.o.
- Employees of Photomath d.o.o.
- 71 in 2023, 0 in 2024 and 2025, according to CompanyWall
- EU merger case
- M.10796, cleared unconditionally on 28 March 2023
Alternatives to Photomath
- Brainly🇵🇱 Poland Homework answers from the community and AI, with Math Solver and live tutors, from Kraków. →
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Students share notes and study materials and ask an AI tutor, from Berlin. →
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany A study app for school and university students, from Munich. →
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany A learning app for school and vocational training, by subscription, from Germany. →
- M MathwayUnited States A maths problem solver from Chegg, 4.9 on the US App Store from 424,595 ratings. ↗
- G GauthUnited States An AI study app from Gauthtech in Singapore, 4.8 on the US App Store from 1.5 million ratings. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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