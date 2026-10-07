About Photomath

Photomath is a maths app from Zagreb that reads a problem through the phone camera and shows the solution step by step. It covers arithmetic, algebra, geometry, trigonometry and calculus, including word problems. Step-by-step solutions are free, and Photomath Plus adds animated tutorials, extra hints and textbook solutions for $9.99 a month or $69.99 a year on photomath.com. Google agreed to buy Photomath in May 2022, the European Commission cleared the deal in March 2023, and Google completed it in June 2023. On the US App Store the app’s seller is Google LLC, and it has 4.8 stars from 733,151 ratings.

Photomath reads a maths problem from a photo of a textbook, a screen or handwriting and solves it. The app then breaks the solution into steps and explains each one. The app sends each image to cloud servers. There a neural network reads the formula, and a solving engine builds the steps. For this reason the app needs an internet connection.

Damir Sabol, an engineer and father of three, started Photomath to help his children with homework. His company Microblink, based in London and Croatia, launched the app at TechCrunch Disrupt London in October 2014 as a demo of its text recognition engine. Photomath d.o.o. was registered in Zagreb in March 2016. Goodwater Capital led a $6 million Series A in 2018, and Menlo Ventures led a $23 million Series B in 2021, when the app had 220 million downloads.

Google agreed to buy Photomath in May 2022 for an undisclosed sum. The European Commission cleared the deal unconditionally on 28 March 2023, and Google confirmed in June 2023 that it had completed the purchase. Croatian press estimated the value at up to $550 million, which neither side confirmed. Google LLC now sells the app in the App Store and Google Play, Photomath LLC in Mountain View runs the service, and Photomath d.o.o. in Zagreb runs it for the EEA and Switzerland.