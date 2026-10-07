About LanguageTool

LanguageTool is a grammar, spelling and style checker that Daniel Naber started in Potsdam in 2003 as an open-source project. It checks texts in 31 languages and runs in the browser, in Word and Google Docs, and as a desktop app for Windows and macOS. The free web editor checks up to 2,000 characters per text, and Premium costs €19.90 for one month or €59.89 for a year. Since March 2026 the browser extension works only with Premium. Learneo, the US owner of QuillBot and Scribbr, bought LanguageTool in April 2023.

LanguageTool checks spelling, grammar, punctuation and style. A user pastes text into the web editor or types in a browser, Word or a desktop app, and LanguageTool underlines mistakes with suggested fixes. Premium adds more than 20,000 extra checks for English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Polish and Portuguese, longer texts, a paraphraser without limits and a personal style guide.

Daniel Naber started LanguageTool in 2003 as a project for his diploma thesis, with Marcin Miłkowski as co-developer. The rule engine is written in Java and published under the LGPL 2.1 licence, so anyone can run a LanguageTool server. Naber registered LanguageTooler in Potsdam in August 2017 as the company behind LanguageTool Premium.

Learneo, Inc. from California bought LanguageTooler GmbH in April 2023 and put it into a writing group with QuillBot and Scribbr. In March 2026 the company moved its registered seat from Potsdam to Hamburg. Since 21 August 2026 the LanguageTool terms name Learneo, Inc. as the owner and operator of the service.