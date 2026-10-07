Study tools 🇩🇪 Hamburg, Germany Since 2003 4.7 · 13K ratings

LanguageTool

Grammar, spelling and style checker for 31 languages, with an open-source core.

Visit languagetool.org All companies
languages checked
31
texts improved a day, according to LanguageTool
20M+
paying subscribers in 2023, according to Learneo
60,000+
in the Chrome Web Store, 12.6K ratings
4.7

About LanguageTool

LanguageTool is a grammar, spelling and style checker that Daniel Naber started in Potsdam in 2003 as an open-source project. It checks texts in 31 languages and runs in the browser, in Word and Google Docs, and as a desktop app for Windows and macOS. The free web editor checks up to 2,000 characters per text, and Premium costs €19.90 for one month or €59.89 for a year. Since March 2026 the browser extension works only with Premium. Learneo, the US owner of QuillBot and Scribbr, bought LanguageTool in April 2023.

LanguageTool checks spelling, grammar, punctuation and style. A user pastes text into the web editor or types in a browser, Word or a desktop app, and LanguageTool underlines mistakes with suggested fixes. Premium adds more than 20,000 extra checks for English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Polish and Portuguese, longer texts, a paraphraser without limits and a personal style guide.

Daniel Naber started LanguageTool in 2003 as a project for his diploma thesis, with Marcin Miłkowski as co-developer. The rule engine is written in Java and published under the LGPL 2.1 licence, so anyone can run a LanguageTool server. Naber registered LanguageTooler in Potsdam in August 2017 as the company behind LanguageTool Premium.

Learneo, Inc. from California bought LanguageTooler GmbH in April 2023 and put it into a writing group with QuillBot and Scribbr. In March 2026 the company moved its registered seat from Potsdam to Hamburg. Since 21 August 2026 the LanguageTool terms name Learneo, Inc. as the owner and operator of the service.

History

  1. 2003 Daniel Naber starts LanguageTool as an open-source project for his diploma thesis.
  2. 2005 The first official release comes out on 15 August.
  3. 2013 The languagetool-org/languagetool repository opens on GitHub in August.
  4. 2016 The Firefox add-on goes live on addons.mozilla.org in June.
  5. 2017 LanguageTooler UG is registered in Potsdam on 22 August and becomes a GmbH in November.
  6. 2022 Share capital reaches €32,873 after increases in 2018, 2019 and 2022, according to register filings.
  7. 2023 Learneo, Inc. buys LanguageTooler GmbH on 5 April. LanguageTool has more than 60,000 paying subscribers.
  8. 2026 The browser extension becomes Premium only. The help center article dates from 24 March.
  9. 2026 The registered seat moves from Potsdam to Hamburg on 23 March. Stephen Van Horne and Jennifer Seidel lead the company.
  10. 2026 New terms from 21 August name Learneo, Inc. as owner and operator of LanguageTool.

Leadership

  • Stephen Van Horne Managing director of LanguageTooler GmbH
  • Jennifer Seidel Managing director of LanguageTooler GmbH

Daniel Naber founded LanguageTool and was the first managing director of LanguageTooler from 2017. Learneo named Naber and Christopher Blum as co-founders when it bought the company in 2023.

How LanguageTool checks text

languages
31
characters per text on the free plan
2,000
characters per text on Premium
150,000
  • Spelling and grammar
  • Punctuation and commas
  • Style and word choice
  • Picky Mode on Premium
  • Paraphrasing
  • Personal dictionary
  • Personal style guide
  • Six varieties of English
  • Automatic language detection
  • Text statistics

Languages checked

Premium adds 20,000+ checks7

  • English
  • German
  • French
  • Spanish
  • Dutch
  • Polish
  • Portuguese

Other languages24

  • Arabic
  • Asturian
  • Belarusian
  • Breton
  • Catalan
  • Chinese
  • Crimean Tatar
  • Danish
  • Esperanto
  • Galician
  • Greek
  • Irish
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Khmer
  • Persian
  • Romanian
  • Russian
  • Slovak
  • Slovenian
  • Swedish
  • Tagalog
  • Tamil
  • Ukrainian

English has six varieties: US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. German covers Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Portuguese covers Brazil, Portugal, Angola and Mozambique. Chinese, Japanese, Persian and Tamil have no spell check. List from the LanguageTool help center, March 2026.

Products

  • Grammar checker A web editor that checks spelling, grammar, punctuation and style as you type. Free users get up to 2,000 characters per text, Premium up to 150,000. Open the editor
  • Paraphrasing tool Rewrites a selected sentence in several versions. Free users have a limit, Premium rewrites without limits. Premium features
  • Browser extension Checks text in Gmail, Google Docs, social networks and other websites in Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari and Opera. Since March 2026 it works only with Premium. Chrome Web Store
  • Word, desktop and mail An add-in for Word 2016 and later on Windows, Mac and the web, desktop apps for Windows and macOS, and add-ons for LibreOffice, Apple Mail and Thunderbird. Install guide
  • LanguageTool for Teams Premium for an organisation with user management, a team dictionary and a team style guide. Up to 20 users buy it online at €56.90 per user a year. For business
  • API and open-source server A public and a paid proofreading API, and the open-source LanguageTool server that anyone can host. The free API allows 20 requests and 75,000 characters a minute. GitHub

How much is LanguageTool?

  • 1 month €19.90/mo €19.90, charged every month Base monthly price
  • 3 months €13.30/mo €39.90, charged every 3 months Save 33% vs 1 month
  • Bestseller on the pricing page 12 months €4.99/mo €59.89, charged every 12 months Save 75% vs 1 month
  • Lowest monthly price 24 months €4.16/mo €99.90, charged every 24 months Save 79% vs 1 month

Is LanguageTool free?

Basic is free: the web editor checks spelling, grammar and simple punctuation in texts up to 2,000 characters, and the paraphraser has a usage limit. Since March 2026 the browser extension needs Premium. Students and teachers get up to 20% off Premium.

Euro prices from the LanguageTool help center, updated on 26 March 2026, with VAT. The help center gives €4.90 a month for the annual plan, its €59.89 total works out to €4.99. The pricing page shows prices by region and a 20% discount on 7 October 2026.

How to cancel LanguageTool and get a refund

Terms
  • languagetool.org ↗
    1. Log in and open your account settings
    2. Click My Account
    3. Choose Cancel subscription and wait for the confirmation email
  • All subscriptions renew automatically at the end of each billing period.
  • After cancelling, Premium stays active until the end of the paid period.
  • Asking support is an option if cancelling in the account fails.
  • LanguageTool has no phone hotline. Support works by email at support@languagetoolplus.com.

Refund rules

All Premium plans
14-day money-back guarantee. Ask support for the refund within 14 days of purchase.
Local law
The terms do not override mandatory local cancellation or refund rights.
Team Plan
An individual Premium plan can be turned into a team plan through support, with a prorated credit.

From the LanguageTool help center of 26 March 2026 and the terms of 21 August 2026, checked on 7 October 2026.

LanguageTool for Business

Team plans
  • 01Teams of up to 20 users buy online at €56.90 per user a year.
  • 02The owner invites members by email and assigns roles.
  • 03A team dictionary and a team style guide apply to every member.
  • 04LanguageTool for Business serves larger organisations and states GDPR compliance.

Team price from the LanguageTool help center, March 2026.

Ratings and integrations

1.9Trustpilot · Bad 56 reviews · company profile claimed in February 2021

Is LanguageTool worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Free use is limited to 2,000 characters per text in the web editor, and Premium starts at €4.16 a month on the 2-year plan.

LanguageTool reviews

  • Best writing buddy I could ask for
    “I upgraded to Premium 3 years ago and it’s worth every penny.”
    Fatih · 3 February 2025 · App Store
  • The app Language Tool slowed down my…
    “The app Language Tool slowed down my 2019 iMac so much, that I had to wait 15 seconds before 1 letter was typed in a web related form.”
    Jan Bom · 23 September 2026 · App Store
  • Lost text due to the site forcing you to signup
    “Lost text due to the site forcing you to signup.”
    Oliver Remes · 26 August 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. New LanguageTool terms name Learneo, Inc. as operator
  2. Browser extension becomes Premium only
  3. Taylor Wessing advises Learneo on the LanguageTooler deal
  4. Learneo accelerates AI writing innovation with LanguageTool acquisition
  5. Learneo adds LanguageTool to its writing tools, Tech.eu

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
LanguageTooler GmbH, Boschstraße 23a, 22761 Hamburg, Germany
Commercial register
Amtsgericht Hamburg, HRB 198018
Former register
Amtsgericht Potsdam, HRB 30269, until March 2026
Registered
22 August 2017, as LanguageTooler UG
Share capital
€32,873 since May 2022
VAT ID
DE315084345
Operator in the terms
Learneo, Inc., Delaware, San Francisco mailing address

Programs and documentsLanguageTool for BusinessPrivacy policyTerms and conditionsOpen-source code on GitHub

Alternatives to LanguageTool

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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LanguageTool FAQ

Yes, with limits. The web editor checks texts up to 2,000 characters for spelling, grammar and simple punctuation for free. Since March 2026 the browser extension needs Premium.

The help center lists €19.90 for one month, €39.90 for three months, €59.89 for a year and €99.90 for two years. The site often shows a 20% discount.

Premium checks texts up to 150,000 characters, adds more than 20,000 checks for seven main languages, rephrases without limits and includes a personal style guide and the browser extension.

31 languages, among them English in six varieties, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Italian, Russian, Ukrainian, Arabic and Chinese. Premium adds extra checks for English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Polish and Portuguese.

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