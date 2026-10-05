Language learning 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Since 2007 4.7 · 755K ratings

Babbel

Language courses in an app and on the web, plus live online classes.

🇪🇸🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇬🇧🇵🇹🇳🇱🇩🇰🇸🇪🇳🇴🇵🇱🇷🇺🇹🇷🇮🇩

Visit babbel.com Try Babbel free All companies
languages to learn
14
lessons
60,000
subscriptions sold
25M+
app downloads
100M+

About Babbel

Babbel is a Berlin company that sells a language learning app. It teaches 14 languages in lessons of about 15 minutes on iPhone, Android and the web. European Spanish goes up to C1, French, German and Italian to B2, the rest to A1–B1. A subscription costs from €8.99 a month on the 12-month plan or €299.99 once for lifetime access, and the first lesson of every course is free. Babbel also sells live classes with tutors and a plan for companies.

Babbel teaches languages through short self-paced lessons in an app and on the web. Courses train grammar, vocabulary and pronunciation and repeat words with spaced review.

Thomas Holl, Markus Witte, Lorenz Heine and Toine Diepstraten founded the company in Berlin in 2007. Babbel keeps its headquarters in Berlin and runs a second office in New York.

Next to the courses, Babbel offers live classes with tutors, an AI conversation partner, podcasts and games, and a separate plan for companies. The first lesson of every course is free.

History

  1. 2007 Founded in Berlin in August by four co-founders.
  2. 2008 The platform goes online in January as a free beta with community features.
  3. 2013 Raises a $10 million Series B led by Reed Elsevier Ventures and buys San Francisco startup PlaySay.
  4. 2015 Raises a $22 million Series C led by Scottish Equity Partners.
  5. 2019 Markus Witte steps down as CEO, Arne Schepker takes over.
  6. 2022 Revenue grows 31% to €250 million.
  7. 2023 Buys Toucan, a language learning browser extension.
  8. 2025 Tim Allen becomes CEO in June, Markus Witte moves to chairman.
  9. 2026 Launches a group plan for up to six learners in April and joins the GSV 150 list in May.

Babbel funding and investors

about $34 million raised in disclosed rounds
  1. 2008
    Seed Amount not disclosed

    Kizoo Technology VenturesIBB Beteiligungsgesellschaft

    Source: Wikipedia (DE)
  2. 2009
    EU grant €1 million

    European Regional Development Fund

    Source: Wikipedia (DE)
  3. March 2013
    Series B $10 million

    Lead: Reed Elsevier Ventures Nokia Growth PartnersVC Fonds Technologie BerlinKizoo Technology Capital

    Source: NGP Capital
  4. July 2015
    Series C $22 million

    Lead: Scottish Equity Partners Reed Elsevier VenturesNokia Growth PartnersVC Fonds Technology Berlin

    Source: NGP Capital

Sum of disclosed amounts: $2.2 million before 2013, the $10 million Series B and the $22 million Series C. Babbel has not announced rounds after 2015.

Leadership

  • Tim Allen CEO
  • Markus Witte Markus Witte Co-founder and executive chairman Photo: TechCrunch, CC BY 2.0
  • Thomas Holl Co-founder
  • Julie Hansen CEO, US
  • Christian Baier CFO

Names and roles from the Babbel press room. Babbel also has two more co-founders, Lorenz Heine and Toine Diepstraten.

Careers

jobs.babbel.com
11Berlin 2New York
13 open roles on 5 October 2026
  • Engineering5
  • Learning content4
  • Product and design2
  • Marketing2

Perks

  • Learning and development
  • Flexible hours
  • Hybrid and remote work
  • Fitness and mental health platforms
  • Retirement plans
  • Bike or commuter benefits
  • Parental leave

How Babbel teaches

per lesson
15 min
language experts write the courses
200+
free lessons per language
up to 80
  • AI speech recognition
  • AI conversation practice (Babbel Speak)
  • Personalised learning path
  • Offline access
  • Vocabulary workouts
  • Grammar explanations
  • Live classes with tutors
  • Progress tracking
  • Spaced repetition review
  • Podcasts
  • Games
In a study by Yale University researchers, 100% of learners improved their oral proficiency in 3 months.
According to Babbel for Business

Babbel languages: 14 to learn

Levels by language, CEFR scale

LanguageA1A2B1B2C1C2Courses · topics
Spanish (Spain) C1 · B2
French B2/C1 · B2
German B2 · C1
Italian B2 · B2/C1
Portuguese (Brazil) B1 · B2
Swedish B1 · B2
Dutch B1 · B2
Spanish (Mexico) B1 · B1
Turkish A2 · A2/B1
Danish A2 · A2
Norwegian A2 · A2
Indonesian A2 · A2
Polish A2 · A2
Russian A1 · A2

Core coursesExtra topics onlyPartly covered

Levels for English speakers from the Babbel help center, 5 October 2026. English courses open when the app runs in Ukrainian, Polish, German, French, Swedish, Italian, Spanish or Portuguese. Mexican Spanish needs American English as the display language.

18 podcasts

babbel.com/podcasts
  • Babbel Nachrichten German · B1–B2 World news from Reuters in German. Apple Spotify
  • Aventura on the Babbel Express Spanish · A2 An interactive mystery where the listener decides what happens. Apple Spotify
  • Hoy en el Pasado Spanish · B1 What happened on this day in world history. Apple Spotify
  • Voices of Bell’Italia Italian · A2 A bilingual trip across Italy with locals. Apple Spotify
  • A-Zero to A-Hero Spanish · A1–A2 Apple Spotify
  • Palabras Bravas Spanish · B1–B2 Apple Spotify
  • La bottega di Babbel Italian · A2–B1 Apple Spotify
  • Un día en español Spanish · A1–A2 Apple Spotify
  • Un día en español – monolingüe Spanish · B1–B2 Apple Spotify
  • Eavesdrop en español Spanish · A2 babbel.com
  • L’Histoire au jour le jour French · B1 Apple Spotify
  • French en route French · A2–B1 Apple Spotify
  • Parlez Away French · A1 Apple Spotify
  • En route vers le français ! French · B1–B2 Apple Spotify
  • Oggi nella storia Italian · B1 Apple Spotify
  • Speaking of Berlin German · A2 Apple Spotify
  • So ist Berlin German · B1 Apple Spotify
  • Talking on the Job English · B1–C1 Apple Spotify

Products

  • Babbel app Self-paced lessons of about 15 minutes with progress tracking and spaced review, on iPhone, Android and the web. Open babbel.com
  • Babbel Live Live online classes with tutors, booked from the learner account. Book from the account
  • Babbel Speak An AI conversation partner for speaking practice, with speech recognition for pronunciation. Read about the method
  • Babbel for Business Language training for teams: access codes by email, volume discount from 25 seats, monthly onboarding. babbelforbusiness.com

How much is Babbel?

  • 3 months €17.99/mo €53.97, charged every 3 months Base monthly price
  • 6 months €13.99/mo €83.94, charged every 6 months Save 22% vs 3 months
  • Lowest monthly price 12 months €8.99/mo €107.88, charged every 12 months Save 50% vs 3 months
  • Lifetime €299.99 one-time payment Pay once, no renewals

Is Babbel free?

Free account: the first lesson of every course, up to 80 free lessons depending on the language. A group plan covers up to six learners on one subscription.

Discounts forStudentsEducatorsHealthcare workersMilitary

Prices shown on babbel.com/prices for a visitor in the EU on 5 October 2026. Prices can differ by country.

How to cancel Babbel and get a refund

Help center
  • babbel.com ↗
    1. Log in and open the profile icon in the top right corner
    2. Choose Profile and settings, then Account Information
    3. Pick the subscription and click Cancel auto-renewal
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select Babbel and confirm the cancellation
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
    2. Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
    3. Select Babbel and tap Cancel subscription
  • Deleting the app or the account does not stop the subscription.
  • Cancel up to the day before renewal. Access stays until the end of the paid period.
  • Babbel charges the whole period upfront and has no instalments. Lifetime has no renewals.
  • Store purchases are billed by Apple or Google, so refunds for them go through the store.

Refund rules

EU
14 days to withdraw from the contract without a reason, with a button in the account. Babbel can keep a share for the days already used.
Standard terms
After the first term the plan renews month to month with one month notice, and Babbel refunds the unused part of the billing period.
United Kingdom
Babbel sends a reminder before the first term renews.
United States
The plan renews for the same period. No pro-rata refund after cancelling.
Brazil
Cancelling before the first term ends can cost 10% of the remaining order value.

From the Babbel help center and end user terms, checked on 5 October 2026.

Babbel for Business

babbelforbusiness.com
  • 01The same app and 14 languages, including business courses and AI speaking practice.
  • 02Volume discount from 25 seats.
  • 03Access codes arrive by email, and the company shares them with the team.
  • 04Monthly onboarding sessions for new learners.

€90.65 per seat for 12 months or €299 lifetime, in the self-checkout shop on 5 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

4.4Trustpilot · Excellent 33,124 reviews · company profile claimed in December 2016

App details, App Store US

Current version
22.17.0, released 2 October 2026
First release on iOS
11 June 2014
Requires
iOS 17 or later
Size
264 MB
Age rating
12+
App Store categories
Education, Travel
App interface languages
English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Ukrainian
Price
Free to download, subscription inside

Is Babbel worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Prices start at €8.99 a month on the 12-month plan, and the first lesson of every course is free.

Babbel reviews

  • Super Intuitive!
    “You can learn at your own pace as the app guides you through or you can do it your own way.”
    Elaine1cote · 13 March 2025 · App Store
  • Excellent App for Learning a Foreign Language
    “I highly recommend Babbel for anyone who’s looking to learn a foreign language in a methodical, structured manner.”
    Jo_Hoya · 25 December 2023 · App Store
  • Recommend Lifetime Subscription if you can afford it.
    “I decided an app would be better for learning at my own pace.”
    Phillip Hackney · 17 September 2025 · App Store
  • Actually, don’t like it, but maybe it’s just me.
    “This app uses a very traditional teaching model. Grammatical rules followed by exercises.”
    tom de ariege · 4 June 2024 · App Store

Latest news

  1. International ambassadors to the US share film, book and song picks for travellers
  2. Research for America’s 250th year: American English words lost to time
  3. “Diaphanous” voted the most beautiful-sounding English word by American poets
  4. Babbel named to the 2026 GSV 150
  5. Babbel launches a group plan for up to six learners

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Babbel GmbH, Andreasstraße 72, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Managing directors
Timothy Allen, Christian Baier
Commercial register
Amtsgericht Berlin-Charlottenburg, HRB 110215 B
VAT ID
DE 257994711

Programs and documentsAffiliate program, USPartner program, EuropeGift cardsAccessibility statementImprint

Babbel vs Duolingo, Rosetta Stone and others

Babbel Duolingo Rosetta Stone Busuu Memrise Lingoda
Founded 200720111992200820102012
Headquarters BerlinPittsburghArlington, VirginiaLondonLondonBerlin
Languages 1442251432 official courses5 + Business English
Live classes with teachers Yes, Babbel LiveNoBusiness accounts onlyYes, every class is live
Free access First lesson of each courseYes, most features with adsAll courses, Premium paidYes
Plan for companies Babbel for BusinessDuolingo for Business; Schools closing July 2027Busuu for BusinessYes, B2B programmes
App Store rating, US 4.7 (755K)4.7 (5.5M)4.8 (238K)4.7 (101K)4.8 (217K)4.8 (177)

“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites, App Store ratings on 5 October 2026. Duolingo and Rosetta Stone are US companies outside the European catalogue.

Alternatives to Babbel

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 5 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

Other language learning companies

All 14 language learning companies

Comparisons

Lists

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Babbel FAQ

On babbel.com open Profile and settings, then Account Information, and click Cancel auto-renewal. If you paid through the App Store or Google Play, cancel in the store subscriptions. Deleting the app does not cancel the plan.

In the EU the terms give 14 days to withdraw from the contract, minus the days already used. After the first term the standard terms renew the plan month to month and refund the unused part. In the US there is no pro-rata refund. App store purchases are refunded by Apple or Google.

European Spanish courses go up to C1. French reaches B2 to C1, German and Italian B2, Portuguese, Swedish and Dutch B1. Danish, Norwegian, Indonesian, Polish and Turkish stop at A2, Russian at A1.

About $34 million in disclosed rounds: $2.2 million before 2013, a $10 million Series B in 2013 led by Reed Elsevier Ventures and a $22 million Series C in 2015 led by Scottish Equity Partners.

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