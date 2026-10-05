About Babbel

Babbel is a Berlin company that sells a language learning app. It teaches 14 languages in lessons of about 15 minutes on iPhone, Android and the web. European Spanish goes up to C1, French, German and Italian to B2, the rest to A1–B1. A subscription costs from €8.99 a month on the 12-month plan or €299.99 once for lifetime access, and the first lesson of every course is free. Babbel also sells live classes with tutors and a plan for companies.

Babbel teaches languages through short self-paced lessons in an app and on the web. Courses train grammar, vocabulary and pronunciation and repeat words with spaced review.

Thomas Holl, Markus Witte, Lorenz Heine and Toine Diepstraten founded the company in Berlin in 2007. Babbel keeps its headquarters in Berlin and runs a second office in New York.

Next to the courses, Babbel offers live classes with tutors, an AI conversation partner, podcasts and games, and a separate plan for companies. The first lesson of every course is free.