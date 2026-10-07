Rosetta Stone is a US company. Lessons use pictures and audio in Portuguese only, with no translation, and TruAccent checks your pronunciation. The price page lists Portuguese (Brazil) among 25 languages in one subscription.

Lingvist from Tallinn ranks words by how often they appear in real texts and teaches the most common ones first. Its Portuguese course is Brazilian. Custom Decks turns any text you upload into cards.

Mondly from Brașov, Romania, belongs to Pearson. The Learn Portuguese app on the App Store teaches Brazilian Portuguese and promises the 5,000 most useful words and phrases. A chatbot and speech recognition let you practise short dialogues.

Tandem from Berlin pairs you with a native speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. The partner you pick decides the accent: Brazil, Portugal, Angola or any other country.

Duolingo is a US company. Its Portuguese course for English speakers is free, and Duolingo’s blog says it now goes up to B2, a Duolingo Score of 129. The course page does not say which variant it teaches.

Pimsleur is a US audio course published by Simon & Schuster. You listen and answer out loud. Pimsleur sells two Portuguese courses: Brazilian Portuguese teaches the São Paulo dialect, European Portuguese the Lisbon dialect.

Babbel from Berlin explains grammar in lessons of about 15 minutes and checks pronunciation with speech recognition. Its Portuguese course is Brazilian. The help center puts the course at B1, with extra topic lessons up to B2.

Memrise from London sells two Portuguese courses. Portuguese (Portugal) has 500+ lessons, 4,000+ words and 300+ videos. Portuguese (Brazil) has 200+ lessons, 2,000+ words and 75+ videos. Each course has 75+ conversations with MemBot, an AI partner.

Busuu started in Madrid in 2008 and now runs from London. Complete Portuguese teaches Brazilian Portuguese in 140+ lessons from A1 to B2. Native speakers in the community correct your written and spoken answers.

Brazilian or European Portuguese

The two variants differ most in sound. European Portuguese drops many unstressed vowels, so it sounds faster and more closed. Brazilians say você to most people, while in Portugal tu is common among friends. Everyday words change too: trem and ônibus in Brazil, comboio and autocarro in Portugal.

Pick the variant you will hear. For Brazil choose Brazilian Portuguese, for Portugal choose European. Most apps teach only Brazilian: Busuu, Babbel, Mondly, Lingvist and Rosetta Stone. Memrise and Pimsleur sell a separate European course, and Memrise’s European course is the bigger of its two. Duolingo’s official pages do not name the variant.

Each country runs its own official exam. In Portugal, CAPLE at the University of Lisbon sets exams from ACESSO (A1) and CIPLE (A2) up to DUPLE (C2). In Brazil, Inep runs Celpe-Bras twice a year in Brazil and abroad. It is a single exam with a written and an oral part, and your result sets the level on the certificate.

How to choose a Portuguese app

To reach a CEFR level, pick Busuu (Brazilian, A1 to B2, free) or Babbel (Brazilian, B1 course, topic lessons to B2). Duolingo also says its Portuguese course reaches B2.

To speak, use Tandem with native speakers or Pimsleur for audio drills in either accent. To build vocabulary, Memrise shows every word in a native-speaker video, Lingvist sorts words by frequency, and Mondly practises short dialogues with a chatbot.

On a zero budget, Busuu and Duolingo open whole courses for free, and Tandem is free for chats. For Portugal, Memrise’s free plan opens part of its European course.

How we picked

We took apps that people use to learn Portuguese and checked on official pages which variant each one teaches, its highest level, its lesson count and its prices, in October 2026. Six come from companies founded in Europe. Duolingo, Pimsleur and Rosetta Stone are US products, and we include them because a Portuguese list without them would leave out common choices. Lingoda is not on the list because it does not teach Portuguese.