About Mondly

Mondly is a language learning app from Brașov, Romania, owned by Pearson since April 2022. It teaches 41 languages from beginner to upper-intermediate level, A1 to B2, with a chatbot and speech recognition. In the US App Store a subscription costs $15.90 a month or $74.90 a year, about $6.24 a month, and the free version covers Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson. Users rate the app 4.7 in the US App Store and 4.5 on Google Play. On Trustpilot the score is 2.5 from 782 reviews, and most complaints there are about charges after the 7-day free trial and slow support.

Mondly teaches languages in short lessons with pictures, audio and text. A chatbot with speech recognition lets learners practise conversations, and the app repeats words with spaced review. Courses run from beginner to upper-intermediate level, A1 to B2.

Brothers Alexandru and Tudor Iliescu founded the company ATi Studios in Brașov, Romania, in 2013. The Romanian trade register lists ATi Studios A.P.P.S. SRL from 27 September 2013. The office is in the AFI Park building in Brașov.

Pearson bought 100% of ATi Studios in April 2022 for £135 million and added Mondly to its English Language Learning division. Mondly still runs its own apps and website under the name Mondly by Pearson. Next to the main app it sells Mondly VR for Meta Quest and Steam and a plan for companies.