Mondly
Language app for 41 languages with a chatbot and VR, owned by Pearson since 2022.
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- languages to learn
- 41
- language combinations
- 1,320
- learners, as Mondly states
- 150M+
- paid by Pearson in 2022
- £135m
About Mondly
Mondly is a language learning app from Brașov, Romania, owned by Pearson since April 2022. It teaches 41 languages from beginner to upper-intermediate level, A1 to B2, with a chatbot and speech recognition. In the US App Store a subscription costs $15.90 a month or $74.90 a year, about $6.24 a month, and the free version covers Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson. Users rate the app 4.7 in the US App Store and 4.5 on Google Play. On Trustpilot the score is 2.5 from 782 reviews, and most complaints there are about charges after the 7-day free trial and slow support.
Mondly teaches languages in short lessons with pictures, audio and text. A chatbot with speech recognition lets learners practise conversations, and the app repeats words with spaced review. Courses run from beginner to upper-intermediate level, A1 to B2.
Brothers Alexandru and Tudor Iliescu founded the company ATi Studios in Brașov, Romania, in 2013. The Romanian trade register lists ATi Studios A.P.P.S. SRL from 27 September 2013. The office is in the AFI Park building in Brașov.
Pearson bought 100% of ATi Studios in April 2022 for £135 million and added Mondly to its English Language Learning division. Mondly still runs its own apps and website under the name Mondly by Pearson. Next to the main app it sells Mondly VR for Meta Quest and Steam and a plan for companies.
History
- 2013 Alexandru and Tudor Iliescu found ATi Studios in Brașov. The company is registered on 27 September.
- 2014 The first Mondly app appears on the App Store in May.
- 2015 The all-languages Mondly app reaches the App Store and Google Play in June.
- 2016 Apple names Mondly a Best New App in January. In August Mondly adds a chatbot with speech recognition.
- 2017 Launches Mondly VR in February and MondlyKids for children aged 5 to 12 in May.
- 2018 Launches MondlyAR in March. Gartner names Mondly a Cool Vendor in consumer mobile apps and bots.
- 2020 Adds 8 languages and reaches 41.
- 2021 Mondly VR arrives on the Oculus Quest store in August.
- 2022 Pearson buys 100% of ATi Studios on 28 April for £135 million.
- 2025 ATi Studios reports RON 114.2 million in net turnover and 34 employees on average.
Mondly funding and investors
- 28 April 2022 Acquisition £135 million
Lead: Pearson plc Pearson plcSource: Pearson 20-F for 2022, SEC
Mondly did not announce venture rounds. Pearson paid £135 million for 100% of ATi Studios: £105 million upfront and £30 million deferred over two years. A further $29.6 million in cash and $10 million in shares over four years depends on continued employment and is not part of the price.
Leadership
- AI Alexandru Iliescu Co-founder
- TI Tudor Iliescu Co-founder
Founders from the Mondly FAQ and Wikipedia. At the 2022 deal Pearson named Alex Iliescu CEO and co-founder of Mondly; we found no official page with current roles.
How Mondly teaches
- levels, beginner to upper-intermediate
- A1–B2
- lessons in 40 topics with Premium
- 250+
- language combinations
- 1,320
- Chatbot with speech recognition
- Inductive method: examples first, rules later
- Spaced repetition review
- Vocabulary builders
- Grammar notes and conjugation tables
- Daily Lessons, Weekly Quizzes, Monthly Challenges
- Hands-free learning
- Lessons aligned to Pearson’s Global Scale of English
- English progress tests with Pearson content
- 300+ business lessons
- Offline download
- Leaderboard with friends
Mondly languages: 41 to learn
- Spanish↗
- English (US)↗
- English (UK)↗
- French↗
- German↗
- Portuguese↗
- Italian↗
- Russian↗
- Norwegian↗
- Danish
- Dutch↗
- Swedish
- Arabic↗
- Korean↗
- Japanese↗
- Chinese↗
- Greek
- Romanian
- Vietnamese
- Indonesian
- Hindi
- Hebrew↗
- Polish↗
- Bulgarian
- Ukrainian
- Hungarian
- Czech
- Croatian
- Finnish
- Persian
- Thai
- Afrikaans
- Turkish↗
- Bengali
- Catalan
- Latin
- Latvian
- Lithuanian
- Slovak
- Tagalog
- Urdu
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Mondly app Lessons on 40 practical topics, vocabulary builders, grammar notes and conjugation tables, plus Daily Lessons, Weekly Quizzes and Monthly Challenges. On iPhone, iPad, Android and the web. Open mondly.com
- Chatbot and AI conversations Conversations with a chatbot that listens through speech recognition and shows what the learner said. One chatbot lesson is free, the rest come with Premium. Free vs Premium
- Mondly VR Conversations in virtual reality in 30 languages, with feedback on pronunciation. On Meta Quest and Steam. About Mondly VR
- Mondly by Pearson for Business Workplace English and 41 languages for teams, an AI Digital Language Tutor with role-plays, an admin dashboard and reports. Three tiers: Essentials, Enhanced and Ultimate. Pearson for HR
How much is Mondly?
- Monthly $15.90/mo $15.90, charged every month Base monthly price
- Lowest monthly price 12 months $6.24/mo $74.90, charged every 12 months Save 61% vs Monthly
Is Mondly free?
Free version: Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson. A 7-day free trial opens all Premium content and then bills automatically. The Subscription Terms also mention lifetime memberships sold on the website; the price page we saw did not show one.
Discounts forStudents and graduates
In-app prices shown in the US App Store on 6 October 2026, in US dollars. In the UK App Store the same plans cost £12.90 a month and £59.90 a year. On mondly.com a visitor in the EU saw €9.99 a month, €29.97 for 3 months and €119.88 a year, with promotional discounts of 20% and 60%. Prices differ by country and change with promotions.
How to cancel Mondly and get a refundMondly cancellation guide
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Mondly and cancel
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
- Tap Payments & subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select Mondly and tap Cancel subscription
- mondly.com (2Checkout) ↗
- Log in to the 2Checkout (Verifone) My Account page with the email or order number
- Open the link 2Checkout sends by email
- In My Products, stop automatic renewal
- Huawei AppGallery ↗
- Open AppGallery and tap Me
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Mondly and cancel
- The plan renews automatically. Cancel before the next billing date to avoid the next charge.
- Deleting the app does not cancel the subscription.
- Mondly cannot cancel a plan from inside the app or the website. Cancel where you subscribed.
- Access stays until the end of the paid period.
- A plan bought on the website cannot be managed in the app.
- Support at support@mondly.com needs the order number to find a website purchase.
Refund rules
- UK and EU
- For plans bought directly from Mondly: a full refund within 14 days after the plan starts, after a free or discounted trial ends, or after each renewal.
- App Store and Google Play
- Mondly cannot refund store purchases. Apple or Google handle the request under their own terms.
- Everywhere else
- Outside the trial and the 14-day cooling-off period the fee is non-refundable. Mondly gives no refunds for partly used periods.
From the Mondly FAQ and the Mondly Subscription Terms, checked on 6 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.7 on the App Store, US
- Android4.5 on Google Play, 50M+ downloads
- WebLessons in the browser at app.mondly.com
- VRMondly VR on Meta Quest and Steam
- OfflineDownloaded categories work without internet in the iOS and Android apps
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 10.67.0, released 19 March 2026
- First release on iOS
- 4 June 2015
- Requires
- iOS 16 or later, also iPad, Apple silicon Mac and Apple Vision
- Size
- 263.6 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store categories
- Education, Travel
- App interface languages
- 32, from Afrikaans to Vietnamese
- Price
- Free to download, subscription inside
- Android
- 50M+ downloads, updated 31 August 2026
Is Mondly worth it?
What users like
- Many languages, including rarer ones like Catalan, and courses taught from the learner’s own language.PeregrineD, App Store, July 2026
- The AI chatbot corrects the learner and hears speech better than Duolingo.PeregrineD, App Store, July 2026
- Practical vocabulary that other apps skip.Charlotte, Trustpilot, February 2024
- Short daily lessons and mild penalties for mistakes.Mariana Wenger, Trustpilot, July 2024
- 4.7 average from 33,207 ratings in the US App Store.App Store, US, October 2026
What users criticise
- Users report being charged for a full year after the 7-day free trial.Rex Jackson and others, Trustpilot, 2025–2026
- Support answers slowly or with template replies.Shaun Morrell, Trustpilot, November 2025
- Exercises expect one exact wording and mark other correct answers wrong.stevew2019, App Store, June 2026
- Speech recognition rejects correct pronunciation in some lessons.Nomamez, App Store, July 2026
- Courses stop at upper-intermediate; advanced learners find little.Takeshi P, App Store, September 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. App stores average 4.5–4.7, Trustpilot 2.5 from 782 reviews, where 35% give 1 or 2 stars. Prices start at $74.90 a year in the US App Store, about $6.24 a month.
Mondly reviews
-
“Small daily portions make learning easy and pleasant.”Mariana Wenger · 20 July 2024 · App Store perfectly lovable
-
“The app teaches you some really useful vocabulary, words that Duolingo never brings up but seems rather essential to know.”Charlotte · 27 February 2024 · App Store The app teaches you some really useful…
-
“I attempted to acquire a 7 day free trial but was charged for a $70 annual subscription.”Rex Jackson · 24 May 2025 · App Store The 7 day free trial is very deceptive
Latest news
- 2016Apple Best New App
- 2017FbStart App of the Year for Europe, Middle East and Africa
- 2017Google Play Editors’ Choice for Mondly Languages and MondlyKids
- 2018Gartner Cool Vendor in Consumer Mobile Applications and Bots
- 2021Chairman’s Award at the WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards
Contacts and company data
- Customer supportsupport@mondly.com
- Website payments (2Checkout)pay@2checkout.com
- Contact pagemondly.com/contact
- Business supportsupport.pearson.com
- Legal entity
- ATi Studios A.P.P.S. SRL, Bld. 15 Noiembrie 78, AFI Park Brașov, 7th floor, 500097 Brașov, Romania
- Legal entity
- ATi Studios A.P.P.S. SRL
- Trade Registry
- J8/1440/2013, EUID ROONRC.J8/1440/2013
- Tax code (CUI)
- 32296975
- Registered
- 27 September 2013
- Activity code
- CAEN 6210, computer programming
- Owner
- Pearson plc, 100% since April 2022
Programs and documentsAffiliate programTerms of useSubscription termsPrivacy
Alternatives to Mondly
- DuolingoUnited States Most features free with ads and courses in 42 languages; Mondly locks most lessons behind Premium. ↗
- Babbel🇩🇪 Germany 14 languages with grammar explanations, courses up to C1 in Spanish, plus live classes with tutors. →
- Busuu🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free access to all 14 courses with paid Premium, from London. →
- Memrise🇬🇧 United Kingdom Vocabulary and speaking practice with 32 official courses, from London. →
- Lingvist🇪🇪 Estonia A vocabulary-first app from Tallinn with 15 languages. →
- Lingoda🇩🇪 Germany Every class is live with a teacher, in small groups or private, from Berlin. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other language learning companies
- Babbel🇩🇪 Germany
- Lingoda🇩🇪 Germany
- Busuu🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Memrise🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Lingvist🇪🇪 Estonia
- Tandem🇩🇪 Germany
Comparisons
Lists
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