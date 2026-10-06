Language learning 🇷🇴 Brașov, Romania Since 2013 4.7 · 33K ratings

Mondly

Language app for 41 languages with a chatbot and VR, owned by Pearson since 2022.

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Visit mondly.com Try Mondly free All companies
languages to learn
41
language combinations
1,320
learners, as Mondly states
150M+
paid by Pearson in 2022
£135m

About Mondly

Mondly is a language learning app from Brașov, Romania, owned by Pearson since April 2022. It teaches 41 languages from beginner to upper-intermediate level, A1 to B2, with a chatbot and speech recognition. In the US App Store a subscription costs $15.90 a month or $74.90 a year, about $6.24 a month, and the free version covers Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson. Users rate the app 4.7 in the US App Store and 4.5 on Google Play. On Trustpilot the score is 2.5 from 782 reviews, and most complaints there are about charges after the 7-day free trial and slow support.

Mondly teaches languages in short lessons with pictures, audio and text. A chatbot with speech recognition lets learners practise conversations, and the app repeats words with spaced review. Courses run from beginner to upper-intermediate level, A1 to B2.

Brothers Alexandru and Tudor Iliescu founded the company ATi Studios in Brașov, Romania, in 2013. The Romanian trade register lists ATi Studios A.P.P.S. SRL from 27 September 2013. The office is in the AFI Park building in Brașov.

Pearson bought 100% of ATi Studios in April 2022 for £135 million and added Mondly to its English Language Learning division. Mondly still runs its own apps and website under the name Mondly by Pearson. Next to the main app it sells Mondly VR for Meta Quest and Steam and a plan for companies.

History

  1. 2013 Alexandru and Tudor Iliescu found ATi Studios in Brașov. The company is registered on 27 September.
  2. 2014 The first Mondly app appears on the App Store in May.
  3. 2015 The all-languages Mondly app reaches the App Store and Google Play in June.
  4. 2016 Apple names Mondly a Best New App in January. In August Mondly adds a chatbot with speech recognition.
  5. 2017 Launches Mondly VR in February and MondlyKids for children aged 5 to 12 in May.
  6. 2018 Launches MondlyAR in March. Gartner names Mondly a Cool Vendor in consumer mobile apps and bots.
  7. 2020 Adds 8 languages and reaches 41.
  8. 2021 Mondly VR arrives on the Oculus Quest store in August.
  9. 2022 Pearson buys 100% of ATi Studios on 28 April for £135 million.
  10. 2025 ATi Studios reports RON 114.2 million in net turnover and 34 employees on average.

Mondly funding and investors

£135 million Acquisition price
  1. 28 April 2022
    Acquisition £135 million

    Lead: Pearson plc Pearson plc

    Source: Pearson 20-F for 2022, SEC

Mondly did not announce venture rounds. Pearson paid £135 million for 100% of ATi Studios: £105 million upfront and £30 million deferred over two years. A further $29.6 million in cash and $10 million in shares over four years depends on continued employment and is not part of the price.

Leadership

  • Alexandru Iliescu Co-founder
  • Tudor Iliescu Co-founder

Founders from the Mondly FAQ and Wikipedia. At the 2022 deal Pearson named Alex Iliescu CEO and co-founder of Mondly; we found no official page with current roles.

How Mondly teaches

levels, beginner to upper-intermediate
A1–B2
lessons in 40 topics with Premium
250+
language combinations
1,320
  • Chatbot with speech recognition
  • Inductive method: examples first, rules later
  • Spaced repetition review
  • Vocabulary builders
  • Grammar notes and conjugation tables
  • Daily Lessons, Weekly Quizzes, Monthly Challenges
  • Hands-free learning
  • Lessons aligned to Pearson’s Global Scale of English
  • English progress tests with Pearson content
  • 300+ business lessons
  • Offline download
  • Leaderboard with friends

Mondly languages: 41 to learn

Products

  • Mondly app Lessons on 40 practical topics, vocabulary builders, grammar notes and conjugation tables, plus Daily Lessons, Weekly Quizzes and Monthly Challenges. On iPhone, iPad, Android and the web. Open mondly.com
  • Chatbot and AI conversations Conversations with a chatbot that listens through speech recognition and shows what the learner said. One chatbot lesson is free, the rest come with Premium. Free vs Premium
  • Mondly VR Conversations in virtual reality in 30 languages, with feedback on pronunciation. On Meta Quest and Steam. About Mondly VR
  • Mondly by Pearson for Business Workplace English and 41 languages for teams, an AI Digital Language Tutor with role-plays, an admin dashboard and reports. Three tiers: Essentials, Enhanced and Ultimate. Pearson for HR

How much is Mondly?

  • Monthly $15.90/mo $15.90, charged every month Base monthly price
  • Lowest monthly price 12 months $6.24/mo $74.90, charged every 12 months Save 61% vs Monthly

Is Mondly free?

Free version: Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson. A 7-day free trial opens all Premium content and then bills automatically. The Subscription Terms also mention lifetime memberships sold on the website; the price page we saw did not show one.

Discounts forStudents and graduates

In-app prices shown in the US App Store on 6 October 2026, in US dollars. In the UK App Store the same plans cost £12.90 a month and £59.90 a year. On mondly.com a visitor in the EU saw €9.99 a month, €29.97 for 3 months and €119.88 a year, with promotional discounts of 20% and 60%. Prices differ by country and change with promotions.

How to cancel Mondly and get a refund

Mondly cancellation guide
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select Mondly and cancel
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
    2. Tap Payments & subscriptions, then Subscriptions
    3. Select Mondly and tap Cancel subscription
  • mondly.com (2Checkout) ↗
    1. Log in to the 2Checkout (Verifone) My Account page with the email or order number
    2. Open the link 2Checkout sends by email
    3. In My Products, stop automatic renewal
  • Huawei AppGallery ↗
    1. Open AppGallery and tap Me
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select Mondly and cancel
  • The plan renews automatically. Cancel before the next billing date to avoid the next charge.
  • Deleting the app does not cancel the subscription.
  • Mondly cannot cancel a plan from inside the app or the website. Cancel where you subscribed.
  • Access stays until the end of the paid period.
  • A plan bought on the website cannot be managed in the app.
  • Support at support@mondly.com needs the order number to find a website purchase.

Refund rules

UK and EU
For plans bought directly from Mondly: a full refund within 14 days after the plan starts, after a free or discounted trial ends, or after each renewal.
App Store and Google Play
Mondly cannot refund store purchases. Apple or Google handle the request under their own terms.
Everywhere else
Outside the trial and the 14-day cooling-off period the fee is non-refundable. Mondly gives no refunds for partly used periods.

From the Mondly FAQ and the Mondly Subscription Terms, checked on 6 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

2.5Trustpilot · Bad 782 reviews · company profile claimed in February 2021

App details, App Store US

Current version
10.67.0, released 19 March 2026
First release on iOS
4 June 2015
Requires
iOS 16 or later, also iPad, Apple silicon Mac and Apple Vision
Size
263.6 MB
Age rating
4+
App Store categories
Education, Travel
App interface languages
32, from Afrikaans to Vietnamese
Price
Free to download, subscription inside
Android
50M+ downloads, updated 31 August 2026

Is Mondly worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. App stores average 4.5–4.7, Trustpilot 2.5 from 782 reviews, where 35% give 1 or 2 stars. Prices start at $74.90 a year in the US App Store, about $6.24 a month.

Mondly reviews

  • perfectly lovable
    “Small daily portions make learning easy and pleasant.”
    Mariana Wenger · 20 July 2024 · App Store
  • The app teaches you some really useful…
    “The app teaches you some really useful vocabulary, words that Duolingo never brings up but seems rather essential to know.”
    Charlotte · 27 February 2024 · App Store
  • The 7 day free trial is very deceptive
    “I attempted to acquire a 7 day free trial but was charged for a $70 annual subscription.”
    Rex Jackson · 24 May 2025 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Pearson acquires leading online language learning platform

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
ATi Studios A.P.P.S. SRL, Bld. 15 Noiembrie 78, AFI Park Brașov, 7th floor, 500097 Brașov, Romania
Legal entity
ATi Studios A.P.P.S. SRL
Trade Registry
J8/1440/2013, EUID ROONRC.J8/1440/2013
Tax code (CUI)
32296975
Registered
27 September 2013
Activity code
CAEN 6210, computer programming
Owner
Pearson plc, 100% since April 2022

Programs and documentsAffiliate programTerms of useSubscription termsPrivacy

Alternatives to Mondly

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Comparisons

Lists

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Mondly FAQ

App store users rate Mondly 4.7 in the US App Store and 4.5 on Google Play. They praise the 41 languages, the chatbot and practical phrases, and criticise exact-wording answers and the B2 ceiling. On Trustpilot the score is 2.5 from 782 reviews, mostly over charges after the free trial and slow support.

In the US App Store on 6 October 2026: $15.90 a month or $74.90 a year, about $6.24 a month. In the UK App Store: £12.90 a month or £59.90 a year. On mondly.com prices depend on the country and often include discounts.

Partly. The free version gives Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson. A 7-day free trial opens everything and then bills the chosen plan automatically.

Cancel where you subscribed: in the App Store or Google Play subscriptions, in Huawei AppGallery, or for website purchases in your 2Checkout (Verifone) account. Mondly cannot cancel from inside the app, and deleting the app does not stop the plan.

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