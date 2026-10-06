About Lingoda

Lingoda is a Berlin online language school. Teachers run live 60-minute classes on Zoom, in groups of 3 to 5 students or one to one, around the clock. It teaches English, German, French, Spanish, Italian and Business English on the CEFR scale, up to C1 in English and German. For English, a group plan costs €54.99 to €304.99 every four weeks for 5 to 40 classes, and the first 7 days are free. The two-month Sprint returns 50% or 100% of the fee to students who attend every class.

Lingoda sells live online language classes. Students book 60-minute classes at any hour, and a different teacher usually leads each one. Classes run on Zoom, follow an in-house CEFR curriculum and come with downloadable materials, quizzes and app exercises.

The brothers Fabian and Felix Wunderlich registered the company in Berlin in November 2012 as Easy Languages and taught one-to-one German over Skype. In May 2013 it became Lingoda and added English and group classes. French and Spanish followed in 2016, Italian in 2024.

In April 2021 Summit Partners led a $68 million (€57 million) round. Dominic Rowell has been CEO since September 2022. Lingoda also sells training to companies and runs Match Doctors, which prepares international doctors for German medical exams.