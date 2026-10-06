About StudySmarter

StudySmarter is a Munich company that runs a study app for school pupils, trainees and university students. Users upload lecture notes and PDFs, and the AI turns them into a study path, summaries, flashcards and mock exams. In the US and Spain the same app runs under the name Vaia, launched in July 2023. The basic app is free with ads, and Premium removes ads and adds offline study and unlimited AI chat. StudySmarter also sells advertising and recruiting to employers and runs a job board.

StudySmarter turns a user’s own course material into study content. A student uploads a script or slides, and the app builds a study path with chapters, explanations, flashcards with spaced repetition, quizzes and mock exams. Users also share flashcards and notes with each other. The company earns from Premium subscriptions, from ads and from employers who pay to reach students on the platform and on its job board.

Christian Felgenhauer, Maurice Khudhir, Simon Hohentanner and Till Söhlemann started StudySmarter during their studies in Munich, as a spin-off of TU Munich and LMU Munich. The company was registered as StudySmarter UG on 14 December 2017, and the platform went live in 2018. All four founders are listed as managing directors in the imprint.

DvH Ventures invested a seven-digit seed sum in 2020. In 2021 Owl Ventures led a $15 million Series A, and Goodwater Capital added $16 million in October. The team grew from 70 to more than 370 people that year. In July 2023 the company renamed the app Vaia for the US and Spain and kept StudySmarter in German-speaking countries and the UK. By 2026 the careers page describes an EdTech and HR-tech company of about 50 people.