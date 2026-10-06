Study tools 🇩🇪 Munich, Germany Since 2017 4.5 · 9K ratings

StudySmarter

A study app for university and school students.

Visit studysmarter.de Try StudySmarter free All companies
learners, according to studysmarter.de
40M+
Series A in two parts, 2021
$31M
people in 2026, after 400+ in 2022
~50
on the App Store, Germany, 9,115 ratings
4.5

About StudySmarter

StudySmarter is a Munich company that runs a study app for school pupils, trainees and university students. Users upload lecture notes and PDFs, and the AI turns them into a study path, summaries, flashcards and mock exams. In the US and Spain the same app runs under the name Vaia, launched in July 2023. The basic app is free with ads, and Premium removes ads and adds offline study and unlimited AI chat. StudySmarter also sells advertising and recruiting to employers and runs a job board.

StudySmarter turns a user’s own course material into study content. A student uploads a script or slides, and the app builds a study path with chapters, explanations, flashcards with spaced repetition, quizzes and mock exams. Users also share flashcards and notes with each other. The company earns from Premium subscriptions, from ads and from employers who pay to reach students on the platform and on its job board.

Christian Felgenhauer, Maurice Khudhir, Simon Hohentanner and Till Söhlemann started StudySmarter during their studies in Munich, as a spin-off of TU Munich and LMU Munich. The company was registered as StudySmarter UG on 14 December 2017, and the platform went live in 2018. All four founders are listed as managing directors in the imprint.

DvH Ventures invested a seven-digit seed sum in 2020. In 2021 Owl Ventures led a $15 million Series A, and Goodwater Capital added $16 million in October. The team grew from 70 to more than 370 people that year. In July 2023 the company renamed the app Vaia for the US and Spain and kept StudySmarter in German-speaking countries and the UK. By 2026 the careers page describes an EdTech and HR-tech company of about 50 people.

History

  1. 2017 StudySmarter UG is registered in Munich on 14 December.
  2. 2018 The learning platform goes live. The iPhone app comes out on 1 December.
  3. 2020 Becomes the official learning app of the law repetitorium hemmer in March.
  4. 2020 Closes a seven-digit seed round with DvH Ventures in June. The platform has more than 850,000 users.
  5. 2021 Wins Gold for Best Educational App at the Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards 2020, announced in January.
  6. 2021 Raises a $15 million Series A led by Owl Ventures in May, with Left Lane Capital.
  7. 2021 Adds a $16 million Series A extension from Goodwater Capital in October. Staff grows from 70 to more than 300.
  8. 2022 Lets go about 70 content freelancers in November. The company still has more than 400 staff.
  9. 2023 Launches the name Vaia for the US and Spain on 31 July.
  10. 2023 Redesigns the app in December and adds an AI Assistant and PDF to flashcards.
  11. 2024 Launches StudySmarter Deals with student discounts in December.
  12. 2026 The careers page lists about 50 people, 50 million learners and 20 million job board users.

StudySmarter funding and investors

$35M+ raised, according to StudySmarter
  1. June 2020
    Seed, seven-digit sum Amount not disclosed

    DvH Ventures

    Source: StudySmarter newsroom
  2. May 2021
    Series A $15 million

    Lead: Owl Ventures Left Lane CapitalLars Fjeldsoe-NielsenDvH Ventures

    Source: StudySmarter newsroom
  3. October 2021
    Series A extension $16 million

    Lead: Goodwater Capital

    Source: StudySmarter newsroom

The total is the figure on the StudySmarter newsroom. The disclosed rounds add up to $31 million plus a seed of undisclosed size. Startbase also names Vealo Ventures and Axel Springer P&P as Series A investors. No round after 2021 is announced on the newsroom.

Leadership

  • Christian Felgenhauer Co-founder and managing director
  • Maurice Khudhir Co-founder and managing director
  • Simon Hohentanner Co-founder and managing director
  • Till Söhlemann Co-founder and managing director

The imprint lists all four founders as managing directors. StudySmarter does not name a CEO on its website. Maurice Khudhir speaks for the company in press releases and is the press contact.

Careers

studysmarter.jobs.personio.de
4 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Marketing2
  • Sales1
  • Finance1

Perks

  • Remote work or the Munich office
  • No core hours
  • Access to paid AI tools
  • Share in company success
  • Training budget
  • EGYM Wellpass

How StudySmarter works

get better grades, according to StudySmarter
94%
free Premium trial
7 days
app languages
4
  • Study path from uploaded files
  • AI summaries and explanations
  • AI flashcards from PDFs
  • Spaced repetition
  • Multiple choice and typed answers
  • Mock exam mode
  • Study podcasts from material
  • Shared flashcards and notes
  • Study groups
  • Smart to-do list
  • Import from Quizlet
  • CSV export with Premium
94% of learners who use the platform achieve better grades, according to StudySmarter data.
StudySmarter Series A press release, May 2021. The help center says 89%, the business page 93%.

Explanation subjects

Sciences and maths8

  • Biology
  • Chemistry
  • Physics
  • Combined Science
  • Math
  • Computer Science
  • Engineering
  • Environmental Science

Business and social sciences9

  • Business Studies
  • Economics
  • Macroeconomics
  • Microeconomics
  • Marketing
  • Law
  • Politics
  • Psychology
  • Sociology

Humanities and arts11

  • History
  • Geography
  • Human Geography
  • Anthropology
  • Archaeology
  • Architecture
  • Art and Design
  • Media Studies
  • Music
  • Religious Studies
  • English Literature

Languages11

  • English
  • German
  • French
  • Spanish
  • Italian
  • Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Polish
  • Greek
  • Bengali
  • Translation

Health and other5

  • Medicine
  • Nursing
  • Nutrition and Food Science
  • Sports Sciences
  • Hospitality and Tourism

Explanation subjects in the menu of studysmarter.co.uk on 6 October 2026. The German site sorts content by school subjects and university courses.

Products

  • AI study path Upload a script, slides or notes, and the AI builds a study path with chapters, explanations, summaries and exercises. The next chapter opens after the current one. App Store
  • Flashcards AI-generated or own flashcards with images, drawings and formulas. Spaced repetition schedules reviews, and quiz modes include multiple choice and typed answers. Spaced repetition
  • AI Assistant Answers questions about the user’s study material and creates flashcards and mock exams. Premium removes the chat limit. Premium benefits
  • For employers Ads, employer branding and recruiting inside the study app and on the job board, targeted by school type, course, university and study topic. business.studysmarter.de

How much is StudySmarter?

  • 1 month €9.99/mo €9.99 a month, Monthly Base monthly price
  • 43% cheaper than monthly 12 months €4.99/mo €59.99 a year, Paid upfront for 12 months Save 50% vs 1 month

Is StudySmarter free?

Free: flashcards, notes, shared study sets and AI tools with limits, with ads. Premium adds ad-free study, offline flashcards, CSV export, unlimited sets, advanced search and unlimited AI chat.

Germany, euros, prices given by StudySmarter in its own magazine as of June 2024. In 2026 the web app shows prices only after sign-up, and the App Store no longer lists them. A Trustpilot reviewer reports a charge of €89.99 for a yearly plan in August 2026. Google Play lists in-app items from €2.29 to €299.99 in Germany and $1.99 to $299.99 in the US. The terms also mention a 6-month plan.

How to cancel StudySmarter Premium

Help center
  • Web app or form ↗
    1. Open the profile in the web app and manage the subscription
    2. Or fill in the cancellation form on studysmarter.de
    3. Or cancel in PayPal if you paid with PayPal
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select StudySmarter or Vaia and cancel
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
    2. Choose Payments and subscriptions
    3. Select StudySmarter or Vaia and cancel
  • The subscription renews after the minimum term unless cancelled in time.
  • After cancelling, Premium stays until the end of the paid period.
  • Deleting the account does not end payment obligations, according to the terms.
  • A deleted account can be restored for 7 days by logging in again.

Refund rules

Withdrawal
14 days from the contract date, by letter or email to info@studysmarter.de. Service already used is paid pro rata.
Trial
Cancelling within the 7-day trial costs nothing. After it StudySmarter charges the next billing period.
Money-back guarantee
A failed exam within the last 6 weeks, after at least 10 hours of study on StudySmarter, gets the month refunded. Proof goes to support@studysmarter.de.
App stores
Subscriptions bought in the App Store or on Google Play are managed in the store.
Law
German law applies to the terms.

From the StudySmarter terms (AGB), the cancellation form and help center articles updated 30 September and 1 October 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.

StudySmarter for Business

business.studysmarter.de
  • 01Ads and branded content inside the study app, targeted by school type, course, university, semester and study topic.
  • 02A job board with more than 15 million job seekers a month and 1.1 million applications started a month, according to StudySmarter.
  • 0310 million+ monthly active users in German-speaking countries, according to the business page.
  • 04Case studies with Accenture, Volkswagen and Canva.

On request, after a 30-minute call.

Apps and ratings

4.5Trustpilot · Excellent 848 reviews · company profile claimed

App details, App Store Germany

Current version
17.13.0, released 5 October 2026
First release on iOS
1 December 2018
Requires
iOS 17.0 or later
Size
251.8 MB
Age rating
4+
App Store categories
Education, Productivity
App languages
German, English, French, Spanish
Downloads
10M+ on Google Play
Seller
StudySmarter GmbH

Is StudySmarter worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most recent Trustpilot reviews are about the job board, and app reviews are mostly on the App Store. The study app is free with ads, and Premium starts with a 7-day trial.

StudySmarter reviews

  • Application
    “I made an application through StudySmarter and it is way easier and quicker than expected.”
    Anna Berti · 13 September 2026 · App Store
  • There was no date for closing
    “Spent an evening filling it out, then I did some more research and I think it closed a year ago.”
    Reiss Browning · 11 September 2026 · App Store
  • Fake and nonexistent jobs
    “They are flooding Google with advertisements for unavailable jobs which have been filled months or even years ago.”
    Paul B · 17 August 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. StudySmarter launches StudySmarter Deals with student discounts
  2. Introducing the new StudySmarter with an AI Assistant
  3. StudySmarter announces new US name: Vaia
  4. StudySmarter lets go about 70 employees
  5. StudySmarter doubles its Series A with Goodwater Capital
  6. StudySmarter raises $15M Series A

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
StudySmarter GmbH, Bahnbogen 21, 81671 Munich, Germany
Commercial register
HRB 237579, Local Court of Munich
VAT ID
DE316914192
Registered
14 December 2017, as StudySmarter UG
Share capital
€26,664 (November 2022)
Brand
Wordmark VAIA, registered in 2024 and 2025
Public funding
€141,442, 2022

StudySmarter vs Knowunity, StuDocu and others

StudySmarter Knowunity StuDocu Quizlet Brainly simpleclub
Founded 20172019201320052009, Kraków2011
Headquarters MunichBerlinAmsterdamSan FranciscoKraków and New YorkGrünwald, near Munich
Model Free with ads, Premium subscriptionFree with ads, Pro subscriptionFree, Premium subscriptionFree with ads, Quizlet PlusFree with ads, Plus and Tutor subscriptionsSubscription
Yearly plan, App Store €83.99 (DE), $49.99 (US)$79.99 (US)$44.99 (US)$39.99 (US)€69.99 (DE)
App Store rating 4.5 DE (9K)4.6 DE (60K)4.8 US (6K)4.8 US (1.1M)4.7 US (284K)4.4 DE (13K)

Prices and ratings from the App Store on 6 October 2026, in the store named in each cell. Apple does not always label the billing period, so yearly prices are the yearly items shown in the store. Founding years from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites.

Alternatives to StudySmarter

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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StudySmarter FAQ

Yes. StudySmarter GmbH runs both names. Since July 2023 the app is called Vaia in the US and Spain, and StudySmarter in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK. It is one app with the same App Store ID.

The basic app is free with ads. Premium removes ads and adds offline flashcards, CSV export, unlimited sets, advanced search and unlimited AI chat. It starts with a 7-day free trial.

StudySmarter gave €9.99 a month or €59.99 a year in Germany as of June 2024. Current prices appear only after sign-up. A Trustpilot reviewer reports €89.99 for a yearly plan in August 2026.

In the web app profile, with the form at studysmarter.de/premium-kuendigen, in PayPal, or in the App Store or Google Play if you paid there. Premium stays until the end of the paid period.

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