About StuDocu

Studocu is an Amsterdam platform where students upload and read lecture notes, summaries, assignments and past exams. Studocu says 35 million students a month use it, with more than 65 million documents from over 180,000 universities and high schools. Reading is partly free, and Premium opens the most popular documents and downloads, billed quarterly or yearly. On the US App Store Premium costs $34.99 a quarter or $79.99 a year, in the Netherlands €14.99 and €34.99. Since October 2025 Studocu AI turns notes and lecture recordings into summaries, quizzes and mock exams.

Studocu hosts study documents that students upload for their own courses. Readers search by university, high school and course. Uploaders get days of Premium for every accepted document, and paying users get full access and downloads for personal use.

Marnix Broer, Lucas van den Houten, Sander Kuijk and Jacques Huppes studied at TU Delft. In 2010 they launched StudeerSnel.nl, collecting study material from fellow students. StudeerSnel B.V. was registered in Amsterdam in December 2012, and the international brand Studocu started in 2013. In the Netherlands the site still runs as StudeerSnel.

Partech led a $50 million round in 2021, when Studocu had 15 million users. Reynald Fasciaux, formerly COO, now runs the company as CEO, and Broer chairs it. In October 2025 Studocu launched Studocu AI, which builds summaries, quizzes and mock exams from a user’s notes, recordings and documents in the library.