- students a month, according to Studocu
- 35M
- study documents
- 65M+
- countries with users, according to Studocu
- 192
- on the App Store, US, 5,805 ratings
- 4.8
About StuDocu
Studocu is an Amsterdam platform where students upload and read lecture notes, summaries, assignments and past exams. Studocu says 35 million students a month use it, with more than 65 million documents from over 180,000 universities and high schools. Reading is partly free, and Premium opens the most popular documents and downloads, billed quarterly or yearly. On the US App Store Premium costs $34.99 a quarter or $79.99 a year, in the Netherlands €14.99 and €34.99. Since October 2025 Studocu AI turns notes and lecture recordings into summaries, quizzes and mock exams.
Studocu hosts study documents that students upload for their own courses. Readers search by university, high school and course. Uploaders get days of Premium for every accepted document, and paying users get full access and downloads for personal use.
Marnix Broer, Lucas van den Houten, Sander Kuijk and Jacques Huppes studied at TU Delft. In 2010 they launched StudeerSnel.nl, collecting study material from fellow students. StudeerSnel B.V. was registered in Amsterdam in December 2012, and the international brand Studocu started in 2013. In the Netherlands the site still runs as StudeerSnel.
Partech led a $50 million round in 2021, when Studocu had 15 million users. Reynald Fasciaux, formerly COO, now runs the company as CEO, and Broer chairs it. In October 2025 Studocu launched Studocu AI, which builds summaries, quizzes and mock exams from a user’s notes, recordings and documents in the library.
History
- 2010 Four TU Delft students launch StudeerSnel.nl.
- 2012 StudeerSnel B.V. is registered in Amsterdam on 28 December.
- 2013 The founders start Studocu, the international brand.
- 2014 Hyves co-founder Koen Kam invests €125,000.
- 2015 Peak Capital and Point Nine Capital invest €1.35 million. The site has 250,000 documents and 24 employees.
- 2019 The iPhone app comes out in May. A Series A of about $4.8 million follows in August.
- 2021 Partech leads a $50 million Series B. Studocu reports 15 million users at 2,000 universities in 60 countries.
- 2024 Erasmus University Rotterdam sues StudeerSnel over copyright in April and loses in August.
- 2025 Launches Studocu AI with lecture recording, summaries and quizzes in October.
- 2026 Reports 35 million monthly users and more than 65 million documents.
StuDocu funding and investors
- 2014 Angel €125,000
Koen KamSource: Wikipedia (NL)
- December 2015 Seed €1.35 million
Peak CapitalPoint Nine CapitalSource: Silicon Canals
- August 2019 Series A about $4.8 million
- May 2021 Series B $50 million
Lead: PartechSource: TechCrunch
Total as listed on the Welcome to the Jungle company page. TechCrunch wrote in 2021 that Studocu had raised about $10 million before the Series B, more than the disclosed rounds add up to. tech.eu also mentions a 2018 round without an amount. Studocu names Peak Capital, Partech, Piton Capital and Point Nine as backers. TechCrunch lists Piton, Peak and Point Nine as earlier investors; the lead of the 2019 round is not confirmed. The valuation was not disclosed.
Leadership
- RF Reynald Fasciaux CEO
- FW Füsun Wehrmann CTO
- SB Stephen Ballot CPO
- TK Tyler Kirkland COO
- SB Simone Bolluyt VP People
- MB Marnix Broer Co-founder and chair
Fasciaux joined as COO and later became CEO. He worked at Uber and ofo before Studocu. Marnix Broer was CEO at the time of the 2021 round. Lucas van den Houten sits on the board, and Jacques Huppes had stepped back from an active role by 2021.
How Studocu works
- documents, according to Studocu
- 65M+
- universities and high schools
- 180K+
- app languages
- 14
- Notes and summaries by course
- Past and practice exams
- Premium days for uploads
- Study Assistant
- Photo homework help
- Lecture recording and transcripts
- AI summaries
- AI quizzes and flashcards
- Mock exams
- Shared study projects
- Group chats
- Downloads with Premium
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Student notes Notes, summaries, assignments and practice exams uploaded by students and sorted by university and course. Every accepted upload earns days of Premium. How Studocu works
- Study Assistant Formerly Ask AI. Answers study questions and explains tasks from a photo, using the user’s files and documents from the library. Free users’ questions and answers become public. Study Assistant
- Lecture recorder Records a class in the app or on the web and returns a transcript, a summary and a quiz. The terms require consent from the people recorded. Class recordings
- Quizzes and mock exams Turns any document into a multiple-choice quiz with feedback and keeps quizzes in a practice tab. App Store
How much is StuDocu?
- Quarterly, US $11.66/mo $34.99 a quarter, App Store, renews every 3 months
- Lowest monthly price, US Yearly, US $6.67/mo $79.99 a year, App Store, renews yearly
- Quarterly, Netherlands €5.00/mo €14.99 a quarter, App Store, renews every 3 months
- Yearly, Netherlands €2.92/mo €34.99 a year, App Store, renews yearly
Is StuDocu free?
Free: reading part of the library and Studocu AI with limits. Uploading accepted documents earns days of Premium.
In-app prices on the App Store on 6 October 2026: United States in dollars, Netherlands and Germany in euros, Brazil R$39.90 a quarter and R$99.90 a year. The UK store lists £29.99 a year and two quarterly items, £12.99 and £24.99. Studocu has no monthly plan; the site may show a monthly equivalent. Web checkout prices are shown only during sign-up and were not checked.
How to cancel Studocu PremiumRefund rules
- studocu.com ↗
- Log in with the account that bought Premium
- Open the Subscription page in Settings
- Cancel at least one day before the next payment
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Studocu and cancel
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
- Choose Payments and subscriptions
- Select Studocu and cancel
- After cancelling, Premium stays until the end of the paid period.
- Cancelling a trial ends Premium access at once, with no charge.
- Deleting the account cancels the plan at once, and the remaining Premium time is lost.
- Uploaded documents stay on the site after the account is deleted unless the user removes them first.
Refund rules
- Full refund
- Only if no Premium feature was used after the payment and the charge is less than 6 months old. Studocu refunds only the most recent charge.
- Partial refund
- Only for yearly plans bought on the website. The user switches to a quarterly plan and gets the price difference back.
- App stores
- Apple and Google handle refunds for in-app purchases. Studocu gives no partial refunds for them.
- Renewals, terms
- After an automatic renewal the plan can be cancelled with one month notice, and the user can ask for part of the fee back.
- Disputes
- Dutch law, the competent court in Amsterdam.
From the Studocu help center, articles updated 21 September to 6 October 2026, and the terms of use, checked on 6 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- Webstudocu.com, and studeersnel.nl in the Netherlands
- iPhone and iPad4.8 on the App Store, US
- Android4.7 on Google Play, 1M+ downloads
App details, App Store United States
- Current version
- 7.229.0, released 28 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 22 May 2019
- Requires
- iOS 16.0 or later
- Size
- 94.4 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- Seller
- StudeerSnel Holding B.V.
- App languages
- 14
- Downloads
- 1M+ on Google Play
Is StuDocu worth it?
What students like
- Past papers and summaries for the exact course.Thusoetsile Gaehete, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A forgotten yearly renewal was refunded on request.Susane Ribeiro, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 83% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 11,218 reviews
- 4.8 on the App Store in the US from 5,805 ratings.App Store
What students criticise
- Yearly plans renew without the user noticing.Joe, Trustpilot, September 2026
- The lecture recorder failed to produce a transcript.ruthchama, App Store US, October 2025
- The library is useful mainly with a paid plan.Tentoestenducks, App Store UK, September 2026
- No full refund once a Premium feature has been used.Studocu help center
What students write in reviews, not our rating. Part of the library is free, and Premium costs $79.99 a year on the US App Store.
StuDocu reviews
-
“Exact exam papers and assignments.”Thusoetsile Gaehete · 30 September 2026 · App Store Exact exam papers and assignments
-
“I forgot to cancel my annual plan before it renewed, asked for a refund, and they returned it without any fuss.”Susane Ribeiro · 30 September 2026 · App Store Good company
-
“I was charged for an annual renewal without advance notice, despite not using the premium features or agreeing to renew.”Joe · 26 September 2026 · App Store Abuse of their own customers
Latest news
- Studocu launches an AI study tool built on 50M+ student resources
- Erasmus University loses court case against StudeerSnel, Erasmus Magazine
- EUR brings legal action against StudeerSnel, Erasmus Magazine
- StuDocu raises $50 million in Series B, tech.eu
- StuDocu raises $50M as it passes 15M users, TechCrunch
- StuDocu gets €1.35 million, Silicon Canals
Contacts and company data
- Supportstudocu.com/support
- Help centerhelp.studocu.com
- Support emailsupport@studocu.com
- CopyrightDMCA@studocu.com
- PressNewsroom
- Legal entity
- StudeerSnel B.V., Reguliersdwarsstraat 58C, 1017 BM Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Chamber of Commerce
- KvK 56829787, registered 28 December 2012
- VAT ID
- NL852321363B01
- Holding company
- StudeerSnel Holding B.V., KvK 63099012, seller of the apps
- Staff
- 132 FTE in the latest accounts
- Copyright notices
- Notice-and-action under the DMCA and DSA, removal generally within 24 hours
- Repeat infringers
- 5 active strikes block uploads, a strike lasts 60 days
StuDocu vs Knowunity, Quizlet and others
|StuDocu
|Knowunity
|Quizlet
|Brainly
|simpleclub
|Sofatutor
|Founded
|2013
|2019
|2005
|2009, Kraków
|2011
|2008
|Headquarters
|Amsterdam
|Berlin
|San Francisco
|Kraków and New York
|Grünwald, near Munich
|Berlin
|Model
|Free, Premium subscription
|Free with ads, Pro subscription
|Free with ads, Quizlet Plus
|Free with ads, Plus and Tutor subscriptions
|Subscription
|Subscription
|Yearly plan, App Store
|$79.99 (US)
|€83.99 (DE), $49.99 (US)
|$44.99 (US)
|$39.99 (US)
|€69.99 (DE)
|€239.99 and up (DE)
|App Store rating
|4.8 US (6K)
|4.6 DE (60K)
|4.8 US (1.1M)
|4.7 US (284K)
|4.4 DE (13K)
|4.5 DE (20K)
Prices and ratings from the App Store on 6 October 2026, in the store named in each cell. Apple does not always label the billing period, so yearly prices are the yearly items shown in the store. Founding years from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites.
Alternatives to StuDocu
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Notes from school students and an AI tutor, free with ads, Pro from €83.99 a year in Germany, from Berlin. →
- Brainly🇵🇱 Poland Homework questions answered by the community and by AI, Brainly Plus at $39.99 a year on the US App Store. →
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany A study app for university and school students, from Munich. →
- QuizletUnited States Flashcards and study sets, free with ads, Quizlet Plus at $44.99 a year on the US App Store. ↗
- C Course HeroUnited States A US library of course documents and homework help, named by TechCrunch as a Studocu competitor in 2021. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other study tools companies
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany
- Brainly🇵🇱 Poland
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany
- GoConqr🇮🇪 Ireland
- Scribbr🇳🇱 Netherlands
- StudyGo🇳🇱 Netherlands
Lists
More EdTech from Netherlands
- LepayaCorporate learning
- SqulaK-12 learning
- SnappetK-12 learning
- StudyportalsHigher education
- GoodHabitzCorporate learning
- FeedbackFruitsLearning platforms
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the StuDocu profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/studocu"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
StuDocu FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.