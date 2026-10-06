Study tools 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands Since 2013 4.8 · 6K ratings

StuDocu

Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams.

Visit studocu.com Try StuDocu free All companies
students a month, according to Studocu
35M
study documents
65M+
countries with users, according to Studocu
192
on the App Store, US, 5,805 ratings
4.8

About StuDocu

Studocu is an Amsterdam platform where students upload and read lecture notes, summaries, assignments and past exams. Studocu says 35 million students a month use it, with more than 65 million documents from over 180,000 universities and high schools. Reading is partly free, and Premium opens the most popular documents and downloads, billed quarterly or yearly. On the US App Store Premium costs $34.99 a quarter or $79.99 a year, in the Netherlands €14.99 and €34.99. Since October 2025 Studocu AI turns notes and lecture recordings into summaries, quizzes and mock exams.

Studocu hosts study documents that students upload for their own courses. Readers search by university, high school and course. Uploaders get days of Premium for every accepted document, and paying users get full access and downloads for personal use.

Marnix Broer, Lucas van den Houten, Sander Kuijk and Jacques Huppes studied at TU Delft. In 2010 they launched StudeerSnel.nl, collecting study material from fellow students. StudeerSnel B.V. was registered in Amsterdam in December 2012, and the international brand Studocu started in 2013. In the Netherlands the site still runs as StudeerSnel.

Partech led a $50 million round in 2021, when Studocu had 15 million users. Reynald Fasciaux, formerly COO, now runs the company as CEO, and Broer chairs it. In October 2025 Studocu launched Studocu AI, which builds summaries, quizzes and mock exams from a user’s notes, recordings and documents in the library.

History

  1. 2010 Four TU Delft students launch StudeerSnel.nl.
  2. 2012 StudeerSnel B.V. is registered in Amsterdam on 28 December.
  3. 2013 The founders start Studocu, the international brand.
  4. 2014 Hyves co-founder Koen Kam invests €125,000.
  5. 2015 Peak Capital and Point Nine Capital invest €1.35 million. The site has 250,000 documents and 24 employees.
  6. 2019 The iPhone app comes out in May. A Series A of about $4.8 million follows in August.
  7. 2021 Partech leads a $50 million Series B. Studocu reports 15 million users at 2,000 universities in 60 countries.
  8. 2024 Erasmus University Rotterdam sues StudeerSnel over copyright in April and loses in August.
  9. 2025 Launches Studocu AI with lecture recording, summaries and quizzes in October.
  10. 2026 Reports 35 million monthly users and more than 65 million documents.

StuDocu funding and investors

$56.5 million raised in 4 rounds
  1. 2014
    Angel €125,000

    Koen Kam

    Source: Wikipedia (NL)
  2. December 2015
    Seed €1.35 million

    Peak CapitalPoint Nine Capital

    Source: Silicon Canals
  3. August 2019
    Series A about $4.8 million

    Source: Welcome to the Jungle
  4. May 2021
    Series B $50 million

    Lead: Partech

    Source: TechCrunch

Total as listed on the Welcome to the Jungle company page. TechCrunch wrote in 2021 that Studocu had raised about $10 million before the Series B, more than the disclosed rounds add up to. tech.eu also mentions a 2018 round without an amount. Studocu names Peak Capital, Partech, Piton Capital and Point Nine as backers. TechCrunch lists Piton, Peak and Point Nine as earlier investors; the lead of the 2019 round is not confirmed. The valuation was not disclosed.

Leadership

  • Reynald Fasciaux CEO
  • Füsun Wehrmann CTO
  • Stephen Ballot CPO
  • Tyler Kirkland COO
  • Simone Bolluyt VP People
  • Marnix Broer Co-founder and chair

Fasciaux joined as COO and later became CEO. He worked at Uber and ofo before Studocu. Marnix Broer was CEO at the time of the 2021 round. Lucas van den Houten sits on the board, and Jacques Huppes had stepped back from an active role by 2021.

How Studocu works

documents, according to Studocu
65M+
universities and high schools
180K+
app languages
14
  • Notes and summaries by course
  • Past and practice exams
  • Premium days for uploads
  • Study Assistant
  • Photo homework help
  • Lecture recording and transcripts
  • AI summaries
  • AI quizzes and flashcards
  • Mock exams
  • Shared study projects
  • Group chats
  • Downloads with Premium

Products

  • Student notes Notes, summaries, assignments and practice exams uploaded by students and sorted by university and course. Every accepted upload earns days of Premium. How Studocu works
  • Study Assistant Formerly Ask AI. Answers study questions and explains tasks from a photo, using the user’s files and documents from the library. Free users’ questions and answers become public. Study Assistant
  • Lecture recorder Records a class in the app or on the web and returns a transcript, a summary and a quiz. The terms require consent from the people recorded. Class recordings
  • Quizzes and mock exams Turns any document into a multiple-choice quiz with feedback and keeps quizzes in a practice tab. App Store

How much is StuDocu?

  • Quarterly, US $11.66/mo $34.99 a quarter, App Store, renews every 3 months
  • Lowest monthly price, US Yearly, US $6.67/mo $79.99 a year, App Store, renews yearly
  • Quarterly, Netherlands €5.00/mo €14.99 a quarter, App Store, renews every 3 months
  • Yearly, Netherlands €2.92/mo €34.99 a year, App Store, renews yearly

Is StuDocu free?

Free: reading part of the library and Studocu AI with limits. Uploading accepted documents earns days of Premium.

In-app prices on the App Store on 6 October 2026: United States in dollars, Netherlands and Germany in euros, Brazil R$39.90 a quarter and R$99.90 a year. The UK store lists £29.99 a year and two quarterly items, £12.99 and £24.99. Studocu has no monthly plan; the site may show a monthly equivalent. Web checkout prices are shown only during sign-up and were not checked.

How to cancel Studocu Premium

Refund rules
  • studocu.com ↗
    1. Log in with the account that bought Premium
    2. Open the Subscription page in Settings
    3. Cancel at least one day before the next payment
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select Studocu and cancel
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
    2. Choose Payments and subscriptions
    3. Select Studocu and cancel
  • After cancelling, Premium stays until the end of the paid period.
  • Cancelling a trial ends Premium access at once, with no charge.
  • Deleting the account cancels the plan at once, and the remaining Premium time is lost.
  • Uploaded documents stay on the site after the account is deleted unless the user removes them first.

Refund rules

Full refund
Only if no Premium feature was used after the payment and the charge is less than 6 months old. Studocu refunds only the most recent charge.
Partial refund
Only for yearly plans bought on the website. The user switches to a quarterly plan and gets the price difference back.
App stores
Apple and Google handle refunds for in-app purchases. Studocu gives no partial refunds for them.
Renewals, terms
After an automatic renewal the plan can be cancelled with one month notice, and the user can ask for part of the fee back.
Disputes
Dutch law, the competent court in Amsterdam.

From the Studocu help center, articles updated 21 September to 6 October 2026, and the terms of use, checked on 6 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

4.2Trustpilot · Great 11,218 reviews · company profile claimed

App details, App Store United States

Current version
7.229.0, released 28 September 2026
First release on iOS
22 May 2019
Requires
iOS 16.0 or later
Size
94.4 MB
Age rating
4+
Seller
StudeerSnel Holding B.V.
App languages
14
Downloads
1M+ on Google Play

Is StuDocu worth it?

What students like

What students criticise

What students write in reviews, not our rating. Part of the library is free, and Premium costs $79.99 a year on the US App Store.

StuDocu reviews

  • Exact exam papers and assignments
    “Exact exam papers and assignments.”
    Thusoetsile Gaehete · 30 September 2026 · App Store
  • Good company
    “I forgot to cancel my annual plan before it renewed, asked for a refund, and they returned it without any fuss.”
    Susane Ribeiro · 30 September 2026 · App Store
  • Abuse of their own customers
    “I was charged for an annual renewal without advance notice, despite not using the premium features or agreeing to renew.”
    Joe · 26 September 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Studocu launches an AI study tool built on 50M+ student resources
  2. Erasmus University loses court case against StudeerSnel, Erasmus Magazine
  3. EUR brings legal action against StudeerSnel, Erasmus Magazine
  4. StuDocu raises $50 million in Series B, tech.eu
  5. StuDocu raises $50M as it passes 15M users, TechCrunch
  6. StuDocu gets €1.35 million, Silicon Canals

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
StudeerSnel B.V., Reguliersdwarsstraat 58C, 1017 BM Amsterdam, Netherlands
Chamber of Commerce
KvK 56829787, registered 28 December 2012
VAT ID
NL852321363B01
Holding company
StudeerSnel Holding B.V., KvK 63099012, seller of the apps
Staff
132 FTE in the latest accounts
Copyright notices
Notice-and-action under the DMCA and DSA, removal generally within 24 hours
Repeat infringers
5 active strikes block uploads, a strike lasts 60 days

StuDocu vs Knowunity, Quizlet and others

StuDocu Knowunity Quizlet Brainly simpleclub Sofatutor
Founded 2013201920052009, Kraków20112008
Headquarters AmsterdamBerlinSan FranciscoKraków and New YorkGrünwald, near MunichBerlin
Model Free, Premium subscriptionFree with ads, Pro subscriptionFree with ads, Quizlet PlusFree with ads, Plus and Tutor subscriptionsSubscriptionSubscription
Yearly plan, App Store $79.99 (US)€83.99 (DE), $49.99 (US)$44.99 (US)$39.99 (US)€69.99 (DE)€239.99 and up (DE)
App Store rating 4.8 US (6K)4.6 DE (60K)4.8 US (1.1M)4.7 US (284K)4.4 DE (13K)4.5 DE (20K)

Prices and ratings from the App Store on 6 October 2026, in the store named in each cell. Apple does not always label the billing period, so yearly prices are the yearly items shown in the store. Founding years from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites.

Alternatives to StuDocu

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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StuDocu FAQ

Partly. Part of the library and Studocu AI can be used for free. Premium opens the most popular documents and downloads. Uploading accepted documents earns days of Premium.

On the App Store on 6 October 2026: $34.99 a quarter or $79.99 a year in the US, €14.99 or €34.99 in the Netherlands and Germany. There is no monthly plan.

Yes. The Premium page offers 30 days free, once per user. The trial shows Premium documents without downloads and turns into a paid plan unless cancelled.

Open the Subscription page in Settings and cancel at least one day before the next payment. App Store and Google Play plans are cancelled in the store. Premium stays until the paid period ends.

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